Leentech Company Overview

We strategize. We build. We maintain. W E B , M O B I L E , C L O U D P L A T F O R M S
lintik/lintek means “lightning” W H AT ’ S I N T H E N A M E WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS
Living in an Evolution of Enhanced Networking Technology (1999) W H AT ’ S I N T H E N A M E WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS
Hi I’m Richard. The Prodigy. Founder of LNS. Hero Summit 2019 WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS
Building a Thriving Startup Community Outside the Metro R I C H A R D P R O D I G A L I D A D Founder & CEO, LEENTech Netw...
Digital in the Philippines WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS The Essential Headline Data You Need to Understand Mobile, Interne...
Source: Rappler.com Q U I C K FA C T S O N TO D AY ’ S W O R K F O R C E WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS #SparkUpSummit2010 5...
W H O W E A R E We’re an agile software development focused on the following services: WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Co...
W H O W E A R E We’re an agile software development company that: 1. analyze and diagnose business problems and; 2. provid...
W H AT W E D O B E S T – mobile & web apps – online shops – customized systems – wordpress WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LN...
W H AT W E D O B E S T – mobile & web apps – online shops – customized systems WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Pr...
Years of Expertise WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019
Productized Modules WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019
B U S I N E S S M O D E L 2 WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 We Develop Engines We create modules, en...
B U S I N E S S M O D E L 2 WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 We don’t like re-inventing the wheel, we...
WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 We create and re-use the engines and modules we built to develop new...
WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 Our New Organizational Structure Shared Services Mobile Apps Customi...
LNSECOSYSTEM
we startups One of our advocacy and social responsibility is to help start-ups create and develop their business starting ...
LNS Company Profile 2019WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS An incubator/accelerator that enables startups to bring their unique ...
T E A M I M M E R S I O N S ENGAGE : Silicon Valley Immersion Program Twice (2) a year we send our people to immerse at th...
C O W O R K I N G + C O L I V I N G S E T U P Coworking Space Coliving Space An office space & event venue designed for th...
T R A I N I N G S & W O R K S H O P S
O U R E N G I N E S Crowdfunding Ecommerce Job Portal Directory Booking Logistics Video Portal Customer Loyalty Social Med...
I N D U S T R I E S W E S E RV E WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS agritech​ adtech healthtech​ edtech​ insurtech​ fintech​ ret...
G L O B A L R E A C H Field Staff Monitoring USA GetStylin NY USA Floky (Prague) Czech Republic Singapore Management Unive...
The premier Innovation Tour that immerses Philippine startups, corporate executives and entrepreneurs S E P T 2 0 1 8 F E ...
WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS Our Digital Ecosystem THEN 2 0 1 0 - 2 0 1 8 Website & Mobile App Design Digital Marketing & ...
Web Development Powered by: Webworx Design Studio Inc. Vulnerability Assessment & Security Powered by: Voltz Security Plat...
Our Digital Ecosystem N OW
WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 H O W W E R E TA I N Q U A L I T Y Digital Transformation​ Certified...
C L I E N T S / N E T W O R K S / A F F I L I AT I O N S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019
Digitalizing the nationwide retail & commerce of eggs C A S E S T U D Y 1 Industry: Agriculture Client: Gapan Fresh Eggs S...
Showcasing Filipino talents to the global arena C A S E S T U D Y 2 Industry: Entertainment Client: STARC Solutions: Mobil...
PCCI SUPERSHOW GAPAN ABOITIZ MRPICKUP KT MST OAKLEY C L I E N T S PENSONIC RONIN LMS / BAYAN SHAWARMA SHACK F2F PROJECT FO...
AboitizLand · Real Estate
Kimstore · Gadgets & Accessories
Oakley PH · Sportswear
Pensonic · Electronics / Appliances
Bayan Academy · Organization
Project Manager Consultant Systems Analyst Business Analyst UI/ UX Designers Front End Developers Back End Developers QA T...
P R O J E C T L I F E C Y C L E 1. Closing / Negotiation Set a meeting schedule between stakeholders and LNS' Sales and BA...
O U R T E C H S TA C K S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 (In-house CMS)
O U T S O U R C I N G R AT E S ( H O U R LY ) P O S I T I O N R AT E P E R H O U R Junior Software Engineer US$ 6.97 Senio...
P U T M E A N I N G O F T H E P E O P L E P O S I T I O N R AT E P E R H O U R Junior Software Engineer US$ 6.97 Senior So...
M O O N S H O T T H I N K I N G Huge Problem Radical Solution Breakthrough Technology WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Com...
Come. Lets seat down and talk. Let’s create the future of work. What’s your moonshot? WEB,MOBILE,CLOUDPLATFORMS
“ Our vision is to be one of the leading disruptive information technology provider in Asia and to develop a universal bra...
One of the leading digital platform development companies in the Philippines since 2010. L E E N T E C H D E F I N E D tha...
O U R M I S S I O N To provide quality of service and commitment to deliver the best & efficient product / platform in the...
10+Technical Experience modular scalable technologies We have been evolving and consistently developing Improving efficien...
These products and technologies can be which greatly provides lesser cost & risk to our clients & partners. customized & w...
Our strong local and international partners together with our own networking portal system enables us to provide a strong ...
Our core business is in the area of systems and mobile application specifically in the field of web blockchain fintech mac...
Project Team Key Members WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS We are a team of forward-thinking individuals that has pure passion ...
P R O J E C T T E A M K E Y M E M B E R S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 the chief strategist_ The ...
P R O J E C T T E A M K E Y M E M B E R S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 the business analyst_ He s...
P R O J E C T T E A M K E Y M E M B E R S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 the design specialist_ The...
P R O J E C T T E A M K E Y M E M B E R S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 the project lead_ A Design...
P R O J E C T T E A M K E Y M E M B E R S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 the chief technologist_ Th...
To be one of the leading disruptive information technology provider in Asia and to develop a universal brand that can be r...
To provide quality of service and commitment to deliver the best & efficient product / platform in the organization. T O O...
O U R A P P R O A C H WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 HYBRID AGILE Initial Engagement The initial en...
Project Manager Consultant Systems Analyst Business Analyst UI/ UX Designers Front End Developers Back End Developers QA T...
Business Analysis Identification of the business requirements to clearly define the high level objectives of the project. ...
The Design Sprint 2.0 ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • Design Sprint Workshop • Wireframe Sketches • Design Sprint Summary Report • ...
UI/UX Design & Prototyping ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • User Process Flows • UI & Visual Design • High-Fidelity Prototype P R O ...
Platform Development ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • Development Weekly Status Report • Demo Presentations • Source Code & Document...
Software QA & Testing ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • Functional Testing • Load Testing • User Acceptance Testing • Test Summary Re...
Vulnerability Assessment ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • Common Vulnerability Exploits (CVE/CVT) Application Scanning • Network Vul...
Platform Maintenance ACTIVITIES & OUTPUT: • Technical Support • Platform Maintenance • Troubleshooting • Dedicated Softwar...
AGILE METHODOLOGY Note: There might be extension of time delivery if there are missing or left-out content along the proce...
TO O L S A N D T E C H N O L O G Y W E U S E WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 Initial Engagement Busi...
O U R T E C H S TA C K S WEB, MOBILE, CLOUD PLATFORMS LNS Company Profile 2019 (In-house CMS)
Thank you very much! Richard F. Prodigalidad richard@leentechsystems.com (+63) 917 715 2587
