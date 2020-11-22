Human genome project slides

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Human Genome Project T. Spence
  2. 2. What is it? Genome means genes In 2003 our entire genome was mapped 30, 000 - 35,000 genes are found in our body Used to identify traits and diseases
  3. 3. Uses Identify and predict disorders Now we are able to predict disorders in babies before they are born!
  4. 4. Gene Therapy Use vectors to carry the normal genes into human cells to correct disorders by making the correct protein and trait. We hope they continue this to find cures for new diseases and viruses!

