Feb. 07, 2023
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 06 Feb 2023.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
TRACXN TOP BUSINESS MODELS REPORT February 06, 2023 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS TECH

  1. 1. TRACXN TOP BUSINESS MODELS REPORT February 06, 2023 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS TECH
  2. 2. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Contents Transportation and Logistics Tech Funding Overview 3 Top Funded Business Models 4 One Pagers 9 Appendix 59 2
  3. 3. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Funding in last 1 year 3 Green Transport $10.8B Logistics Tech $9.3B Road Transport Tech $4.0B E-Commerce Logistics $3.2B Shared Mobility $2.3B Aviation IT $290M Y-o-Y Funding Top Investors by Funding Rounds Seed Stage LetsVenture Y Combinator We Founder Circle 10 9 8 Early Stage Tiger Global Management Sequoia Capital Flexport 9 5 5 Late Stage SoftBank Vision Fund Insight Partners Siemens 4 3 3 Funding by Geography Top Feeds by $ Funding Top Funding Rounds United States (35%) China (12%) India (11%) United Kingdom (6%) Germany (5%) France (5%) Sweden (4%) Others (23%) $ Funding # Rounds Flexport (2013, United States) $935M - Series E VOYAH (2019, China) $637M - Series A Rimac Automobili (2009, Croatia) $536M - Series D Tata Passenger Electri.. (2019, India) $496M - Series D Electrify America (2016, United States) $450M - Series C Levdeo (2008, China) $447M - Series A Flash Express (2017, Thailand) $447M - Series F GAC NE (2017, China) $403M - Series D BETA (2012, United States) $375M - Series B Lime (2017, United States) $310M - Series D Delhivery (2011, India) $304M - Series J ONE AI (2016, United States) $300M - Series B
  4. 4. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (1/5) 4 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 1▲5 Electric Car Manufacturers $2.8B 17 VOYAH | $637M | Series A Link 2▲18 Technology First Freight Forwarder $1.6B 11 Flexport | $935M | Series E Link 3▲9 Own Fleet $1.1B 17 Flash Express | $447M | Series F Link 4▲3 eVTOL Manufacturers $794M 6 BETA | $375M | Series B Link 5▲28 Electric Truck Manufacturers $644M 8 Volta Trucks | $260M | Series C Link 6▲5 Electrical Aircraft $606M 20 BETA | $375M | Series B Link 7▲43 Smart Parking System Providers $580M 7 FlashParking | $250M | Series D Link 8▲7 Electric Vehicle Li-Ion Battery $532M 19 Verkor | $248M | Series C Link 9▲4 Diversified Robotics $521M 21 Agility Robot.. | $150M | Series B Link 10▲7 Electric Scooter Manufacturers $492M 20 Ampere Vehicles | $220M | Series B Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  5. 5. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (2/5) 5 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 11▼6 E-Commerce Fulfilment Solutions $452M 28 FASSTO | $64.7M | Series C Link 12▲2 Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles $436M 12 Einride | $200M | Series C Link 13▼10 Intracity Taxi Aggregators $335M 16 Enjoy road trip | $148M | Series B Link 14▼6 Marketplace For Trucking $328M 35 TruKKer | $100M | Series C Link 15▲6 Robotic Piece Picking $324M 14 Locus Robotics | $117M | Series F Link 16▲3 Self Drive Electric Two Wheeler Rental $311M 3 Lime | $310M | Series D Link 17▲17 Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers $284M 20 Zero Motorcyc.. | $107M | Series G Link 18▼2 Cargo Tracking $264M 14 Project44 | $80.0M | Series G Link 19▲10 Autonomous Yard Trucks $251M 12 Flexe | $119M | Series D Link 20▲18 Plug In Electric Vehicle Chargers $246M 26 FreeWire Tech.. | $125M | Series D Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  6. 6. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (3/5) 6 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 21-- Smart Electronic Locker Systems $205M 5 Instabox | $190M | Series C Link 22▼13 Motorized Two-Wheelers $190M 2 Rapido | $180M | Series D Link 23-- Storage $172M 4 HAI ROBOTICS | $100M | Series D Link 24▼2 Delivery Management Software $171M 22 OneRail | $33.0M | Series B Link 25-- Cars on Subscription Basis $171M 7 FINN | $110M | Series B Link 26-- End to End Fleet Management $162M 9 GoMotive | $150M | Series F Link 27-- Ride Hailing using Own Electric Fleet $153M 5 Ruqi Mobility | $153M | Series A Link 28▼2 Free Float Electric Kick Scooter Rentals $134M 7 Beam | $93.0M | Series B Link 29▲14 Fleet Telematics $131M 11 G7 | $200M | Series D Link 30▲14 Transportation Payments Solutions $130M 4 PayCargo | $130M | Series C Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  7. 7. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (4/5) 7 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 31▲15 Public Transit Planning Software $117M 6 Optibus | $100M | Series D Link 32▼7 Drone Delivery Systm $103M 11 Urban-Air Port | $25.5M | Series A Link 33▲16 Online Electric Bike Sharing Services $101M 6 Yulu | $83.0M | Series B Link 34▼11 Electric Bicycle Manufacturers $100M 30 TENWAYS | $43.9M | Series A Link 35-- Free-Float $91.7M 6 Kyte | $60.0M | Series B Link 36▼35 Hyperlocal Delivery Platform $89.1M 15 Dispatch | $50.0M | Series C Link 37-- Electric Dumper Manufacturers $84.7M 2 Boreton Tech.. | $84.7M | Series C Link 38-- Bicycle Rentals $83.0M 4 Yulu | $83.0M | Series B Link 39▲2 Electric Ships $81.4M 4 X Shore | $50.0M | Series B Link 40-- Rental Cars For Drivers $80.0M 1 WeFlex | $80.0M | Series C Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  8. 8. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (5/5) 8 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 41-- Video based Traffic Monitoring $79.6M 8 Supremind | $59.2M | Series C Link 42▼15 Automotive Batteries $76.8M 9 Log9 Materials | $40.0M | Series B Link 43▼2 Station Based Electric Kick Scooter Rentals $70.5M 3 Neuron | $43.5M | Series B Link 44-- Trade Management Solution $69.6M 9 Optimal Dyna.. | $33.0M | Series B Link 45▼19 Tech Enabled Freight Forwarder $64.2M 2 sennder | $63.2M | Series D Link 46-- Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Drivers $63.0M 2 Aurora Labs | $63.0M | Series C Link 47▼9 Shuttle Aggregator Platforms $60.0M 3 CharterUP | $60.0M | Series A Link 48-- Warehousing Marketplace $58.3M 4 Waresix | $50.0M | Series B Link 49-- Suite $56.1M 7 MVMNT | $20.2M | Series B Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  9. 9. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds VOYAH (2019, China) $637M - Series A - Nov 2022 Rimac Automobili (2009, Croatia) $536M - Series D - May 2022 $129M - Series D - Apr 2022 Tata Passenger Electr.. (2019, India) $496M - Series D - Mar 2022 Levdeo (2008, China) $447M - Series A - Nov 2022 GAC NE (2017, China) $403M - Series D - Mar 2022 Lightyear (2016, Netherlands) $81.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 View all 17 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Electric Car Manufacturers 01 9 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Cars (Tesla) (# Cos: 307 | $33.7B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $2.8B (▲26.7%) 17(▲6.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 6 $33.7B 94 13 307 23 Tesla (2003, United States, $404M) Polestar (1996, Sweden, $550M) Xiaopeng (2014, China, $2.6B) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  10. 10. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Technology First Freight Forwarder 02 10 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $1.6B (▲191%) 11(▼42.1%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $3.8B 66 1 431 13 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Samsara) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Multimodal (FourKites) (# Cos: 2887 | $8.9B) Tech First Freight Forwarder (Flexport) (# Cos: 431 | $3.8B) Flexport (2013, United States, $2.2B) Freightwalla (2016, India, $4.9M) Forto (2016, Germany, $610M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Flexport (2013, United States) $935M - Series E - Feb 2022 Forto (2016, Germany) $250M - Series D - Mar 2022 Nowports (2018, Mexico) $150M - Series C - May 2022 zhongchuzhiyun.vdtrxn $120M - Series D - Mar 2022 Airspace (1995, United States) $70.0M - Series D - May 2022 Convelio (2017, France) $35.0M - Series B - Mar 2022 OnePort 365 (2019, Nigeria) $5.0M - Seed - Apr 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  11. 11. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Own Fleet 03 11 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $1.1B (▲16.4%) 17(▼46.9%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 42 $8.6B 150 7 543 30 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (ShipRocket) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) End to End Delivery Services (Pickrr) (# Cos: 641 | $9.5B) Own Fleet (Delhivery) (# Cos: 543 | $8.6B) Delhivery (2011, India, $1.7B) Pickrr (2015, India, $16.4M) Lalamove (2013, China, $2.3B) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Flash Express (2017, Thailand) $447M - Series F - Dec 2022 Delhivery (2011, India) $304M - Series J - May 2022 Stord (2015, United States) $120M - Series D - May 2022 XpressBees (2015, India) $100M - Series F - Feb 2022 Shippit (2014, Australia) $48.0M - Series B - May 2022 Ecom Express (2012, India) $39.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 Bigblue (2010, France) $15.0M - Series A - Mar 2022 View all 17 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  12. 12. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds eVTOL Manufacturers 04 12 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $794M (▼53.8%) 6(▼45.5%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $4.0B 45 5 69 7 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Aerial (Lilium) (# Cos: 199 | $4.5B) Vertical Take-Off And Landing (Joby Aviation) (# Cos: 69 | $4.0B) Joby Aviation (2009, United States, $690M) Lilium (2015, Germany, $375M) Ehang (2014, China, $52.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. BETA (2012, United States) Undisclosed - Series B - Jun 2022 $375M - Series B - Apr 2022 Volocopter (2011, Germany) $182M - Series E - Nov 2022 $170M - Series E - Mar 2022 SkyDrive (2018, Japan) $66.6M - Series C - Sep 2022 HopFlyt (2016, United States) Undisclosed - Seed - Nov 2022
  13. 13. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Truck Manufacturers 05 13 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $644M (▲180%) 8(▲60%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $2.2B 20 4 41 7 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Commercial Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 587 | $6.4B) Trucks (Nikola Motor) (# Cos: 41 | $2.2B) Nikola Motor (2014, United States, $760M) Einride (2016, Sweden, $652M) Xos (2016, United States, $20.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Volta Trucks (2019, Sweden) $62.3M - Series C - Nov 2022 $260M - Series C - Feb 2022 Einride (2016, Sweden) $200M - Series C - Dec 2022 Tevva (2013, United Kingdom) $52.2M - Series B - May 2022 Orange EV (2012, United States) $35.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 HV Systems (2017, United Kingdom) $27.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 Solo AVT (2021, United States) $7.0M - Seed - Mar 2022 View all 8 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  14. 14. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electrical Aircraft 06 14 Back to index Aerospace Tech (Spirit AeroSystems) (# Cos: 669 | $5.0B) Electric Aircraft (Joby Aviation) (# Cos: 183 | $3.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $606M (▼48.4%) 20(▲5.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $3.1B 76 5 183 13 Joby Aviation (2009, United States, $690M) Lilium (2015, Germany, $375M) Elroy Air (2016, United States, $60.6M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. BETA (2012, United States) $375M - Series B - Apr 2022 ZeroAvia (2017, United States) $80.2M - Series C - Oct 2022 $30.0M - Series B - Jul 2022 Bee Flights (2022, India) $36.3M - Series C - Dec 2022 VoltAero (2018, France) $31.7M - Series B - Nov 2022 Destinus (2021, Switzerland) $29.0M - Seed - Feb 2022 Bye Aerospace (2007, United States) $14.0M - Series C - Nov 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  15. 15. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Smart Parking System Providers 07 15 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $580M (▲453%) 7(▼50%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 32 $2.2B 153 1 641 20 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Parking (Estapar) (# Cos: 2286 | $3.2B) Technology Enablers (FlashParking) (# Cos: 921 | $2.3B) Smart Parking System (Park+) (# Cos: 641 | $2.2B) Park+ (2019, India, $52.8M) FlashParking (2011, United States, $314M) Metropolis (2017, United States, $333M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. FlashParking (2011, United States) $250M - Series D - Mar 2022 Metropolis (2017, United States) $107M - Series C - Sep 2022 $167M - Series B - Jun 2022 Landit (2021, Japan) $22.2M - Seed - Jul 2022 Park+ (2019, India) $17.2M - Series C - Dec 2022 ParkDepot (2019, Germany) $15.8M - Series A - Dec 2022 DOCK (2017, United States) $100K - Seed - Aug 2022
  16. 16. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Vehicle Li-Ion Battery 08 16 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $532M (▼37.4%) 19(▼13.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 9 $2.1B 50 12 138 11 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Components (KPIT Technologies) (# Cos: 712 | $8.0B) Batteries (QuantumScape) (# Cos: 274 | $6.1B) Multi Category Vehicles (Log9 Materials) (# Cos: 148 | $2.2B) Lithium Ion (Cygni Energy) (# Cos: 138 | $2.1B) Cygni Energy (2014, India, $28.6M) Britishvolt (2019, United Kingdom, $264M) StoreDot (2012, Israel, $226M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Verkor (2001, France) $248M - Series C - Nov 2022 Britishvolt (2019, United Kingdom) $121M - Series C - Jul 2022 $54.2M - Series C - Feb 2022 Iontra (2015, United States) $38.0M - Series B - Aug 2022 Ionblox (2017, United States) $24.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 Zhongke Motong (2019, China) $14.1M - Series B - Nov 2022 Exponent Energy (2020, India) $13.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 View all 19 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  17. 17. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Diversified Robotics 09 17 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $521M (▼43.4%) 21(▼36.4%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 20 $5.7B 99 4 310 26 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Warehousing (Geek+) (# Cos: 1996 | $11.0B) Enablers (GreyOrange) (# Cos: 1639 | $8.7B) Robotics (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 554 | $7.9B) Diversified (Third Wave Automation) (# Cos: 310 | $5.7B) Third Wave Automation (2018, United States, $55.0M) GreyOrange (2011, United States, $411M) Geek+ (2015, China, $440M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Agility Robot.. (2015, United States) $150M - Series B - Apr 2022 GreyOrange (2011, United States) $110M - Series D - May 2022 Geek+ (2015, China) $100M - Series E - Aug 2022 VisionNav (2016, China) $80.0M - Series C - Apr 2022 Ambi Robotics (2018, United States) $32.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 RIOS Corporat.. (2018, United States) $28.0M - Series A - Feb 2022 Fox Robotics (2018, United States) $20.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 View all 21 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  18. 18. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Scooter Manufacturers 10 18 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $492M (▼36.4%) 20(▼13%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $2.8B 78 5 394 17 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Two Wheelers (Ola Electric) (# Cos: 862 | $3.6B) Scooters (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 394 | $2.8B) Ather Energy (2013, India, $336M) Ola Electric (2017, India, $866M) Gogoro (2011, Taiwan, $480M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Ampere Vehicles (2008, India) $220M - Series B - Jun 2022 One Moto (2018, United Arab Emirates) $150M - Series D - Jan 2023 Ather Energy (2013, India) $50.0M - Series E - Oct 2022 Ray Electric Motors (2019, Spain) $21.0M - Series A - Dec 2022 Bounce Infinity (2021, India) $20.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 Corrit Electric (2019, India) $9.0M - Series A - Nov 2022 BGauss (2019, India) $7.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  19. 19. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds FASSTO (2018, South Korea) $64.7M - Series C - Apr 2022 Byrd (2016, Austria) $56.0M - Series C - May 2022 Bolt (2017, Canada) $55.1M - Series C - Dec 2022 ShipRocket (2017, India) $48.6M - Series E - Aug 2022 Shipfusion (2013, Canada) $40.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 Shipium (2019, United States) $27.5M - Series A - Apr 2022 Hypertrack (2015, United States) $25.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 View all 28 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform E-Commerce Fulfilment Solutions 11 19 Back to index Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) Fulfillment Enablers (ShipRocket) (# Cos: 1140 | $4.6B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $452M (▼80.1%) 28(▼49.1%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 68 $4.6B 198 3 1140 38 ShipRocket (2017, India, $336M) ShipBob (2014, United States, $332M) Deliverr (2017, United States, $240M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  20. 20. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles 12 20 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $436M (▼52.2%) 12(▼33.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $3.7B 34 1 55 14 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) Autonomous Delivery (Flytrex) (# Cos: 150 | $4.4B) Self-Driving Delivery Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 55 | $3.7B) Nuro (2016, United States, $2.1B) Starship (2014, United States, $202M) Einride (2016, Sweden, $652M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Einride (2016, Sweden) $200M - Series C - Dec 2022 Newbility $170M - Series A - Apr 2022 Starship (2014, United States) $42.0M - Series B - Mar 2022 Serve Robotics (2021, United States) $10.0M - Seed - Mar 2022 Kiwibot (2009, United States) $7.5M - Seed - Feb 2022 Ottonomy IO (2020, United States) $3.3M - Seed - Aug 2022 Tiny Mile (2019, Canada) $2.7M - Seed - Apr 2022 View all 12 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  21. 21. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Intracity Taxi Aggregators 13 21 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $335M (▼91.1%) 16(▼36%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 52 $81.6B 276 8 4021 36 Road Transport Tech (Rapido) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Gojek) (# Cos: 6453 | $89.8B) Cars (Lyft) (# Cos: 6162 | $84.5B) Taxi (Careem) (# Cos: 5977 | $84.3B) Intracity (Uber) (# Cos: 5235 | $84.1B) Aggregator (Grab) (# Cos: 4021 | $81.6B) Grab (2012, Singapore, $10.4B) Uber (2009, United States, $13.2B) Careem (2012, United Arab Emi.., $772M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Enjoy road trip (2018, China) $148M - Series B - Aug 2022 MVL Foundation (2018, Singapore) $100M - Series C - Feb 2022 HopSkipDrive (2014, United States) $37.0M - Series D - Sep 2022 Ola (2010, India) $20.0M - Series J - Feb 2022 Gozem (2017, Togo) $10.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Everest Fleet (2016, India) $5.8M - Series A - May 2022 Welcome Pickups (2014, Greece) $5.6M - Series A - Dec 2022 View all 16 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  22. 22. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Marketplace For Trucking 14 22 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $328M (▼80.6%) 35(▼36.4%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 36 $10.0B 296 1 1218 65 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Porter) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Trucking (Samsara) (# Cos: 8307 | $22.1B) Heavy Cargo (BlackBuck) (# Cos: 1631 | $11.0B) Marketplace (Convoy) (# Cos: 1218 | $10.0B) Convoy (2015, United States, $828M) BlackBuck (2015, India, $359M) Loadsmart (2014, United States, $336M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. TruKKer (2016, United Arab Emirates) $100M - Series C - Sep 2022 $46.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 Mothership Te.. (2017, United States) $76.0M - Series C - May 2022 Ofload (2019, Australia) $60.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 InstaFreight (2012, Germany) $40.0M - Series B - Mar 2022 Leaf Logistics (2012, United States) $37.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 Zuum (2016, United States) $22.0M - Series A - Feb 2022 View all 35 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  23. 23. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Robotic Piece Picking 15 23 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $324M (▼31.8%) 14(▼17.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 15 $1.7B 71 3 180 23 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Warehousing (Geek+) (# Cos: 1996 | $11.0B) Enablers (GreyOrange) (# Cos: 1639 | $8.7B) Robotics (Third Wave Automation) (# Cos: 554 | $7.9B) Material Picking and Handling (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 180 | $1.7B) RightHand Robotics (2014, United States, $125M) Kindred (2014, United States, $44.0M) Locus Robotics (2014, United States, $438M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Locus Robotics (2014, United States) $117M - Series F - Nov 2022 RightHand Rob.. (2014, United States) $66.0M - Series C - Feb 2022 Rapyuta Robotics (2014, Japan) $51.0M - Series C - Apr 2022 Seegrid (2003, United States) $30.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 Pickle Robot (2018, United States) $26.0M - Series A - Nov 2022 Nomagic (2017, Poland) $22.0M - Series A - May 2022 Dexory (2015, United Kingdom) $13.0M - Seed - Jun 2022 View all 14 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  24. 24. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Self Drive Electric Two Wheeler Rental 16 24 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $311M (▼51%) 3(▼25%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $2.5B 10 1 25 3 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Bird) (# Cos: 1123 | $6.6B) Multi Vehicle (Europcar) (# Cos: 93 | $2.5B) Own Fleet (Helbiz) (# Cos: 82 | $2.5B) Free Float (TIER) (# Cos: 31 | $2.5B) Electric (Lime) (# Cos: 25 | $2.5B) Lime (2017, United States, $1.8B) TIER (2018, Germany, $660M) Helbiz (2016, United States, $8.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Lime (2017, United States) $310M - Series D - Jul 2022 Hala (2019, India) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022 Rodeeo (2021, France) $417K - Angel - May 2022
  25. 25. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers 17 25 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $284M (▲34.5%) 20( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $848M 64 2 222 9 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Two Wheelers (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 862 | $3.6B) Motorcycles (Damon) (# Cos: 222 | $848M) Damon (2017, Canada, $60.0M) Ultraviolette (2016, India, $63.7M) Zero Motorcycles (2006, United States, $454M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Zero Motorcyc.. (2006, United States) $107M - Series G - Sep 2022 $86.6M - Series F - Apr 2022 Ultraviolette (2016, India) $24.0M - Series D - Nov 2022 $10.0M - Series D - Aug 2022 ION Mobility (2019, Singapore) $18.7M - Series A - Feb 2023 Dat Bike (2018, Vietnam) $8.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Scorpio Electric (2017, Singapore) $6.8M - Series B - Jan 2023 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  26. 26. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Cargo Tracking 18 26 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $264M (▼67.1%) 14(▼6.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 19 $1.9B 97 - 359 19 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Samsara) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Multimodal (Flexport) (# Cos: 2887 | $8.9B) Technology Enablers (Turvo) (# Cos: 2119 | $4.2B) Cargo Tracking (FourKites) (# Cos: 359 | $1.9B) FourKites (2014, United States, $243M) Project44 (2014, United States, $913M) Nulogy (2002, Canada, $25.5M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Project44 (2014, United States) $80.0M - Series G - Nov 2022 $20.0M - Series F - Sep 2022 Tive (2015, United States) $54.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 FourKites (2014, United States) $30.0M - Series D - Aug 2022 Traxens (2012, France) $26.3M - Series C - Feb 2022 Circulor (2017, United Kingdom) $25.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Circularise (2016, Netherlands) $11.4M - Series B - Nov 2022 View all 14 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  27. 27. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Autonomous Yard Trucks 19 27 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $251M (▼18.8%) 12(▼20%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $871M 41 1 98 11 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (ShipRocket) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) End to End Delivery Services (Delhivery) (# Cos: 641 | $9.5B) Asset Light (Huboo) (# Cos: 98 | $871M) Huboo (2017, United Kingdom, $102M) Flexe (2013, United States, $331M) Load Share (2017, India, $61.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Flexe (2013, United States) $119M - Series D - Jul 2022 $67.9M - Series C - Apr 2022 Shipper (2016, Indonesia) $43.7M - Series B - Apr 2022 ARTA (2015, United States) $11.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 ShipHero (2013, United States) $10.4M - Series C - Nov 2022 BARQ Fleet (2019, Lebanon) $4.0M - Seed - Feb 2022 Estoca (1970, Brazil) $2.6M - Seed - Dec 2022 View all 12 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  28. 28. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds FreeWire Tech.. (2014, United States) $125M - Series D - Apr 2022 RAW Charging (2018, United Kingdom) $60.1M - Series D - Jul 2022 Mobility House (2009, Germany) $50.0M - Series C - Nov 2022 FIMER (1942, Italy) $43.3M - Series C - Sep 2022 SparkCharge (2014, United States) $29.0M - Series B - Dec 2022 $23.0M - Series A - May 2022 Chilye (2010, China) $15.7M - Series C - Feb 2022 View all 26 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Plug In Electric Vehicle Chargers 20 28 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Charging Solutions (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 1853 | $6.9B) Plug in Charging (Wallbox) (# Cos: 691 | $1.4B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $246M (▲52.7%) 26(▲18.2%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 50 $1.4B 182 6 691 21 Wallbox (2015, Spain, $70.2M) POD Point (2009, United Kingdom, $58.4M) FreeWire Technologies (2014, United States, $228M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  29. 29. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Smart Electronic Locker Systems 21 29 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $205M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $1.5B 71 3 254 7 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) Access Point (Parcelpending) (# Cos: 375 | $1.7B) Locker (Posten) (# Cos: 254 | $1.5B) Posten (1647, Norway) Parcelpending (2013, United States, $1.3M) QikPod (2015, India, $9.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Instabox (2015, Sweden) $9.5M - Series C - Jul 2022 $190M - Series C - Apr 2022 RedBox (2019, Saudi Arabia) $5.0M - Seed - Feb 2022 One Key Access (2020, Australia) $705K - Seed - May 2022 BoxNow (2021, Greece) Undisclosed - Seed - Jan 2023
  30. 30. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Rapido (2015, India) $180M - Series D - Apr 2022 Bykea (2016, Pakistan) $10.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Motorized Two-Wheelers 22 30 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Uber) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Grab) (# Cos: 6453 | $89.8B) Motorized Two-Wheelers (Gojek) (# Cos: 175 | $5.2B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $190M (▼88.5%) 2(▼71.4%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $5.2B 29 - 175 5 Gojek (2010, Indonesia, $4.8B) Rapido (2015, India, $317M) SafeBoda (2014, Uganda, $227K) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  31. 31. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Storage 23 31 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $172M ( -- ) 4( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $421M 12 1 45 4 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Warehousing (GreyOrange) (# Cos: 1996 | $11.0B) Enablers (Third Wave Automation) (# Cos: 1639 | $8.7B) Robotics (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 554 | $7.9B) Storage (ATTAbotics) (# Cos: 45 | $421M) ATTAbotics (2015, Canada, $165M) AutoStore (1971, Norway) HAI ROBOTICS (2016, China, $215M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. HAI ROBOTICS (2016, China) $100M - Series D - Jun 2022 ATTAbotics (2015, Canada) $71.7M - Series C - Nov 2022 OmniMod (2020, Norway) Undisclosed - Seed - Aug 2022 HC Robotics (2019, China) Undisclosed - Series A - Feb 2022
  32. 32. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Delivery Management Software 24 32 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $171M (▼61.7%) 22(▲15.8%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 22 $1.8B 144 2 1092 12 Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Parcel (Grab) (# Cos: 4966 | $44.7B) Technology Enablers (Bringg) (# Cos: 1140 | $1.8B) Delivery Management (OnFleet) (# Cos: 1092 | $1.8B) OnFleet (2012, United States, $43.8M) Bringg (2013, Israel, $185M) FarEye (2013, India, $153M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. OneRail (2018, United States) $33.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 OnFleet (2012, United States) $23.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Paxel (2018, Indonesia) $23.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 AHOY (2018, United Arab Emirates) $20.0M - Series A - Mar 2022 Maergo (2019, United States) $20.0M - Seed - Dec 2022 Nash (2020, United States) $20.0M - Series A - Jul 2022 Shippr (2017, Belgium) $9.9M - Series A - Nov 2022 View all 22 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  33. 33. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds FINN (2019, Germany) $110M - Series B - May 2022 Carbar (2016, Australia) $28.9M - Series B - Feb 2022 Carvolution (2018, Switzerland) $16.2M - Series D - Oct 2022 Invygo (2018, United Arab Emirates) $10.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Wagonex (2016, United Kingdom) Undisclosed - Series A - Oct 2022 $3.6M - Series A - Jul 2022 Carasti (2019, United Arab Emirates) $2.0M - Seed - Mar 2022 Cars on Subscription Basis 25 33 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Vehicle Subscription (Zypp Electric) (# Cos: 157 | $746M) Cars (FlexClub) (# Cos: 105 | $428M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $171M ( -- ) 7( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 9 $428M 40 2 105 7 FlexClub (2018, Netherlands, $6.2M) Invygo (2018, United Arab Emi.., $14.3M) Canoo (2017, United States, $10.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  34. 34. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 SureCam (2013, United States) $11.5M - Series B - May 2022 Volteum (2020, Hungary) $1.3M - Seed - Nov 2022 Lightmetrics (2015, India) $856K - Seed - Aug 2022 CameraMatics (2016, United Kingdom) Undisclosed - Series B - Apr 2022 GAC Technology (2007, France) Undisclosed - Seed - Jul 2022 View all 9 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform End to End Fleet Management 26 34 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Fleet Management (Netradyne) (# Cos: 2058 | $2.2B) End to End (LocoNav) (# Cos: 486 | $1.3B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $162M ( -- ) 9( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 24 $1.3B 67 3 486 8 LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Avrios (2015, Switzerland, $26.3M) GoMotive (2011, United States, $567M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  35. 35. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Ride Hailing using Own Electric Fleet 27 35 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $153M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $181M 13 - 55 2 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Oye Rickshaw) (# Cos: 143 | $401M) Cars (G7) (# Cos: 106 | $361M) Taxi (Ruqi Mobility) (# Cos: 105 | $356M) Intracity (BluSmart) (# Cos: 101 | $356M) Own-Fleet (Hype) (# Cos: 63 | $297M) Electric (Lithium Urban Technologies) (# Cos: 55 | $181M) Lithium Urban Technolo.. (2013, India, $28.1M) Ruqi Mobility (2019, China, $153M) MisterGreen Electric L.. (2008, Netherlands) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Ruqi Mobility (2019, China) $153M - Series A - Apr 2022 Malbork (2018, India) Undisclosed - Seed - Jul 2022 Undisclosed - Seed - Mar 2022 Eprakriti (2019, India) Undisclosed - Seed - Apr 2022 Solar Taxi (2018, Ghana) Undisclosed - Seed - Jul 2022
  36. 36. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Free Float Electric Kick Scooter Rentals 28 36 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $134M (▼58.8%) 7(▼30%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 6 $2.0B 38 1 186 8 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Vehicle as a Service (Lime) (# Cos: 1290 | $7.2B) Kick Scooters (Dott) (# Cos: 380 | $2.5B) Free Float (Bird) (# Cos: 186 | $2.0B) Bird (2017, United States, $766M) Dott (2018, Netherlands, $212M) Voi (2018, Sweden, $500M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Beam (2018, Singapore) $93.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 Swing Mobility (2020, South Korea) $25.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 Zipp Mobility (2019, Ireland) $7.5M - Series A - Jun 2022 Hopp (2019, Iceland) $4.7M - Series A - Dec 2022 ZEUS (2019, Germany) $699K - Seed - Jan 2023 $1.6M - Angel - Apr 2022 Spiders Mobility (2021, Saudi Arabia) $1.4M - Seed - Mar 2022
  37. 37. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Fleet Telematics 29 37 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $131M (▼6.5%) 11(▼35.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 62 $4.2B 149 7 1170 18 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8307 | $22.1B) Technology Enablers (Netradyne) (# Cos: 6164 | $7.6B) Fleet Management (HERE) (# Cos: 4702 | $6.1B) End to End (Samsara) (# Cos: 1170 | $4.2B) Samsara (2015, United States, $930M) LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Avrios (2015, Switzerland, $26.3M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. G7 (2006, China) $200M - Series D - Feb 2022 GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Swift Navigat.. (2012, United States) $100M - Series D - Oct 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 Rabbot (2018, Brazil) $23.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 Getpulpo.com (2016, Mexico) $8.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Lightmetrics (2015, India) $856K - Seed - Aug 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  38. 38. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Transportation Payments Solutions 30 38 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $130M (▲4%) 4(▲300%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $363M 18 - 84 1 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Samsara) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Multimodal (Flexport) (# Cos: 2887 | $8.9B) Technology Enablers (FourKites) (# Cos: 2119 | $4.2B) Payments (PayCargo) (# Cos: 84 | $363M) PayCargo (2005, United States, $290M) Trax Technologies (1993, United States, $20.0M) BunkerEx (2017, United Kingdom, $516K) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. PayCargo (2005, United States) $130M - Series C - Jun 2022 ShipSigma (2018, United States) $2.0M - Seed - Jun 2022 Loop (1995, United States) Undisclosed - Series A - Nov 2022 Undisclosed - Seed - Nov 2022
  39. 39. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Public Transit Planning Software 31 39 Back to index Smart Public Transport (Chalo) (# Cos: 1174 | $1.5B) Operator Transit Planning (Optibus) (# Cos: 131 | $374M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $117M (▼3.8%) 6(▲20%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 15 $374M 32 - 131 4 Optibus (2014, Israel, $260M) Teralytics (2012, Switzerland, $17.5M) TransLoc (2004, United States, $8.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Optibus (2014, Israel) Undisclosed - Series D - Jul 2022 $100M - Series D - May 2022 SHARE Mobility (2009, United States) $12.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 Route Reports (2017, United Kingdom) $3.9M - Series A - Feb 2022 GoMetro (2011, South Africa) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022 Teralytics (2012, Switzerland) Undisclosed - Series A - Apr 2022
  40. 40. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Drone Delivery Systm 32 40 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $103M (▼72.8%) 11(▼8.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $668M 45 1 95 9 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3266 | $24.2B) Autonomous Delivery (Nuro) (# Cos: 150 | $4.4B) Drone Delivery (Flytrex) (# Cos: 95 | $668M) Flytrex (2013, Israel, $60.0M) Volansi (2015, United States, $75.0M) Skyports (2017, United Kingdom, $41.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Urban-Air Port (2016, United Kingdom) $25.5M - Series A - Apr 2022 Airspace Link (2018, United States) $23.1M - Series B - Jun 2022 Skyports (2017, United Kingdom) $3.1M - Series B - Aug 2022 $23.0M - Series B - Mar 2022 Swoop Aero (2017, Australia) $10.0M - Series B - Dec 2022 $16.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Skye Air (2020, India) $1.7M - Seed - Aug 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  41. 41. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Yulu (2017, India) $83.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 Zoomo (2017, Australia) Undisclosed - Series B - Jul 2022 $20.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 GetHenry (2018, Germany) $10.6M - Seed - May 2022 Motto (2021, France) $4.4M - Series A - Mar 2022 Xiaoxiang Vehicle (China) $3.0M - Series A - May 2022 Online Electric Bike Sharing Services 33 41 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Vehicle as a Service (Lime) (# Cos: 1290 | $7.2B) Bicycles (Yulu) (# Cos: 243 | $533M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $101M (▼4.9%) 6(▼40%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $533M 34 - 243 8 Yulu (2017, India, $105M) Wheels (2017, United States, $92.8M) Pony (2017, United Kingdom, $2.5M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  42. 42. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Bicycle Manufacturers 34 42 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $100M (▼77%) 30(▲50%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 22 $1.1B 118 - 988 14 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Light Electric Vehicles (Arcimoto) (# Cos: 1528 | $1.4B) Bicycles (Cowboy) (# Cos: 988 | $1.1B) Cowboy (2017, Belgium, $126M) Rad Power Bikes (2007, United States, $329M) VanMoof (2009, Netherlands, $189M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. TENWAYS (2021, Netherlands) $43.9M - Series A - Jan 2023 Super73 (2011, United States) $37.5M - Series C - Nov 2022 MATE (2016, Denmark) $24.0M - Series C - Jun 2022 $3.4M - Series B - Mar 2022 Eovolt (2018, France) $15.9M - Series B - Oct 2022 Ride1Up (2018, United States) $6.5M - Series A - Sep 2022 EMotorad (2020, India) $2.9M - Seed - Oct 2022 View all 30 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  43. 43. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Free-Float 35 43 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $91.7M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 9 $1.1B 30 4 146 9 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Lime) (# Cos: 3423 | $15.6B) Car (Getaround) (# Cos: 1460 | $4.6B) Own Fleet (Zipcar) (# Cos: 771 | $1.9B) Free-Float (MILES Mobility) (# Cos: 146 | $1.1B) MILES Mobility (2018, Germany, $5.7M) GreenMobility (2016, Denmark) Kyte (2019, United States, $103M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Kyte (2019, United States) $60.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Carlili (2015, France) $26.1M - Series B - Apr 2022 Halo (2020, United States) $5.0M - Seed - Oct 2022 Udrive (2016, United Arab Emirates) $5.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 OffUgo (2020, Spain) $632K - Seed - May 2022 ELOOP (2017, Austria) Undisclosed - Seed - Oct 2022
  44. 44. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Dispatch (2016, United States) $50.0M - Series C - Mar 2022 Shadowfax (2015, India) $19.0M - Series D - Apr 2022 Bykea (2016, Pakistan) $10.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Packaly (2018, Netherlands) $2.6M - Seed - Mar 2022 Kwik (2018, Nigeria) $2.0M - Series A - Mar 2022 Treggo (2016, Argentina) $1.7M - Seed - Jul 2022 PaketConcierge (2020, Germany) $1.1M - Seed - Feb 2022 View all 15 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Hyperlocal Delivery Platform 36 44 Back to index Logistics Tech (Delhivery) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Parcel (Zomato) (# Cos: 4966 | $44.7B) Hyperlocal Delivery (Grab) (# Cos: 2494 | $37.2B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $89.1M (▼99%) 15(▼64.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 43 $37.2B 290 9 2494 26 Grab (2012, Singapore, $10.4B) Zomato (2010, India, $2.1B) DoorDash (2013, United States, $2.5B) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  45. 45. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Dumper Manufacturers 37 45 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $84.7M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $123M 1 - 3 1 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4285 | $61.8B) Off Highway Vehicles (Rivian) (# Cos: 113 | $10.8B) High Tip Dumpers (Boreton Technology) (# Cos: 3 | $123M) Boreton Technology (2016, China, $123M) Ecovolve (2010, Ireland) VPL (1996, Pakistan) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Boreton Technology (2016, China) $84.7M - Series C - Jan 2023 Undisclosed - Series C - Jul 2022
  46. 46. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Yulu (2017, India) $83.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 Xiaoxiang Vehicle (China) $3.0M - Series A - May 2022 BAQME (2021, Netherlands) $1.4M - Seed - Dec 2022 Koloni Share (2016, United States) $400K - Seed - Oct 2022 Bicycle Rentals 38 46 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Lime) (# Cos: 3423 | $15.6B) Bicycles (Yulu) (# Cos: 614 | $4.3B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $83.0M ( -- ) 4( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 10 $4.3B 80 - 614 8 Yulu (2017, India, $105M) Donkey Republic (2012, Denmark, $6.3M) Wheels (2017, United States, $92.8M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  47. 47. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Ships 39 47 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $81.4M (▼45%) 4(▼42.9%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $401M 28 1 86 5 Maritime Tech (QinetiQ) (# Cos: 1872 | $1.9B) Innovative Marine Vehicles (REGENT Craft) (# Cos: 113 | $491M) Electric (X Shore) (# Cos: 109 | $442M) Ships (Pure Watercraft) (# Cos: 86 | $401M) Pure Watercraft (2011, United States, $62.6M) X Shore (1997, Sweden, $75.1M) Saildrone (2012, United States, $190M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. X Shore (1997, Sweden) $50.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 Fleetzero (2021, United States) $16.5M - Series B - Jun 2022 Pure Watercraft (2011, United States) $14.9M - Series B - Apr 2022 SeaTrac (2003, United States) $1.0M - Seed - Sep 2022
  48. 48. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Rental Cars For Drivers 40 48 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $80.0M ( -- ) 1( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $110M 2 - 3 2 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Lime) (# Cos: 1123 | $6.6B) Car (UFODrive) (# Cos: 219 | $438M) For Drivers (WeFlex) (# Cos: 3 | $110M) WeFlex (2015, United Kingdom, $80.0M) Hive (2005, United States, $30.0M) E-RIVE Car Sharing (2013, United States) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. WeFlex (2015, United Kingdom) $80.0M - Series C - Feb 2022
  49. 49. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Video based Traffic Monitoring 41 49 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $79.6M ( -- ) 8( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 4 $168M 30 - 81 3 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19960 | $121B) Traffic Management (Vivacity Labs) (# Cos: 487 | $842M) Traffic Monitoring and Analytics (Inrix) (# Cos: 282 | $585M) Diversified (Anagog) (# Cos: 237 | $516M) Video (Automotus) (# Cos: 81 | $168M) Automotus (2017, United States, $15.4M) Nota (2015, South Korea, $23.0M) GoodVision (2017, United Kingdom, $4.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Supremind (2016, China) $59.2M - Series C - Aug 2022 Automotus (2017, United States) $9.0M - Seed - Dec 2022 $5.0M - Seed - Aug 2022 GridMatrix (2021, United States) $51.1K - Seed - Jun 2022 $3.5M - Seed - Apr 2022 GoodVision (2017, United Kingdom) $2.9M - Series A - Jan 2023 Nota (2015, South Korea) Undisclosed - Series B - Apr 2022 View all 8 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  50. 50. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Log9 Materials (2015, India) $11.2M - Series B - Jan 2023 $40.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 $10.8M - Series B - Aug 2022 $293K - Series A - Feb 2022 Exponent Energy (2020, India) $13.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 $1.6M - Seed - May 2022 StoreDot (2012, Israel) Undisclosed - Series D - Mar 2022 View all 9 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Automotive Batteries 42 50 Back to index Auto Components (Delphi Technologies) (# Cos: 10106 | $9.2B) Electrical and Electronic System (StoreDot) (# Cos: 37 | $713M) Battery (Log9 Materials) (# Cos: 34 | $709M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $76.8M (▼75.1%) 9( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $709M 13 2 34 4 Log9 Materials (2015, India, $81.1M) StoreDot (2012, Israel, $226M) Exponent Energy (2020, India, $20.6M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  51. 51. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Station Based Electric Kick Scooter Rentals 43 51 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $70.5M (▼50.3%) 3(▼25%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $490M 19 - 167 3 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9575 | $84.6B) Vehicle as a Service (Lime) (# Cos: 1290 | $7.2B) Kick Scooters (Bird) (# Cos: 380 | $2.5B) Station Based (Neuron) (# Cos: 167 | $490M) Neuron (2016, Singapore, $81.4M) Fenix (2020, United States, $5.0M) Superpedestrian (2012, United States, $283M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Neuron (2016, Singapore) $43.5M - Series B - Apr 2022 Urent (2016, Russia) $27.0M - Series B - Feb 2022 Luup (2018, Japan) Undisclosed - Seed - Apr 2022
  52. 52. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Trade Management Solution 44 52 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $69.6M ( -- ) 9( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 20 $436M 73 2 293 11 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Samsara) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Multimodal (Flexport) (# Cos: 2887 | $8.9B) Technology Enablers (FourKites) (# Cos: 2119 | $4.2B) Trade Management (SAP Ariba) (# Cos: 293 | $436M) SAP Ariba (1996, United States) Suplari (2016, United States, $13.4M) Chronicled (2014, United States, $29.6M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Optimal Dynamic (2014, United States) $33.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 Youhualin (2016, China) $13.9M - Series C - Oct 2022 CBX Software (1995, China) $10.0M - Series A - May 2022 #dltledgers (2017, Singapore) $8.5M - Series B - Sep 2022 Chronicled (2014, United States) $8.3M - Series A - Feb 2022 Vixtra (2021, Brazil) $3.0M - Seed - Oct 2022 EXPORA (2021, India) $676K - Angel - Nov 2022 View all 9 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  53. 53. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Tech Enabled Freight Forwarder 45 53 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $64.2M (▼80.1%) 2(▼66.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 4 $2.6B 13 2 245 4 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Porter) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Trucking (Samsara) (# Cos: 8307 | $22.1B) Tech First Freight Forwarder (sennder) (# Cos: 245 | $2.6B) sennder (2015, Germany, $413M) FOR-U (2015, China, $432M) Nuvocargo (2018, United States, $37.9M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. sennder (2015, Germany) $63.2M - Series D - Dec 2022 Trusted Dispatch (2014, Canada) $1.0M - Seed - Aug 2022
  54. 54. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Aurora Labs (2016, Israel) $63.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 AWAKE Mobility (2020, Germany) Undisclosed - Seed - Sep 2022 Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Drivers 46 54 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19961 | $121B) Fleet Management (Netradyne) (# Cos: 2058 | $2.2B) Predictive Maintenance (Aurora Labs) (# Cos: 18 | $121M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $63.0M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $121M 8 - 18 2 Aurora Labs (2016, Israel, $97.1M) Pitstop (2015, Canada, $1.8M) Stratio (2015, Portugal, $15.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  55. 55. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Shuttle Aggregator Platforms 47 55 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $60.0M (▼60.4%) 3(▼40%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 10 $503M 57 1 150 6 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19961 | $121B) Mass Transit (redBus) (# Cos: 2172 | $5.0B) Shuttle (Swvl) (# Cos: 280 | $690M) Aggregator (Cityflo) (# Cos: 150 | $503M) Cityflo (2015, India, $15.5M) Swvl (2017, Egypt, $101M) Zeelo (2016, United Kingdom, $21.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. CharterUP (2017, United States) $60.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Tandem (2019, United Kingdom) $2.2M - Seed - May 2022 RushOwl (2018, Singapore) Undisclosed - Angel - Mar 2022
  56. 56. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Warehousing Marketplace 48 56 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $58.3M ( -- ) 4( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $204M 34 - 102 2 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Warehousing (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 1996 | $11.0B) On Demand Warehousing (MakeSpace) (# Cos: 321 | $2.3B) Marketplace (Waresix) (# Cos: 102 | $204M) Waresix (2017, Indonesia, $179M) Logicor (2012, United Kingdom) Godamwale (2016, India, $1.1M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Waresix (2017, Indonesia) $50.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 Lianku (2018, China) $7.0M - Angel - Dec 2022 Logexa (2020, Saudi Arabia) $1.3M - Seed - Jun 2022 Godamwale (2016, India) Undisclosed - Angel - Dec 2022
  57. 57. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Suite 49 57 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $56.1M ( -- ) 7( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 4 $75.2M 18 - 110 2 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23360 | $113B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12330 | $32.2B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8307 | $22.1B) Technology Enablers (Samsara) (# Cos: 6164 | $7.6B) Suite (TradeLink) (# Cos: 110 | $75.2M) TradeLink (2020, Germany, $16.1M) Thingtech (2014, United States, $7.0M) MVMNT (2019, United States, $40.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. MVMNT (2019, United States) $20.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 $20.2M - Series B - May 2022 TradeLink (2020, Germany) $12.6M - Series A - Jun 2022 TruckBook (2018, United States) $3.0M - Seed - May 2022 CargoLabs (2019, United States) $225K - Seed - Dec 2022 Zhiyuntong Technology (2020, China) Undisclosed - Series A - Oct 2022 CargOn (2019, Brazil) Undisclosed - Seed - Nov 2022
  Any and all information either accessed from the website www.tracxn.com or having otherwise originated from Tracxn Technologies Limited including but not limited to the information contained herein ("Data") is the sole property of Tracxn Technologies Limited (hereinafter "Tracxn"). You shall not recirculate, distribute, transmit, publish, or sell the Data or any portion thereof in any form or by any means, either for commercial or non-commercial use, or permit any third party to use or distribute the Data or any portion thereof; to any other party, except with the prior written consent of Tracxn. You may however incorporate insubstantial portions, extracts, abstracts or summaries from the Data into analysis, presentations or tools for your customers or for your internal use, so long as Tracxn is clearly and visibly identified as the source of information. For further information please refer to our Terms of Use at www.tracxn.com

