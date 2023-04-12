Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 05 Apr 2023

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Tracxn - United Kingdom Tech Monthly Funding Report.
Tracxn - United Kingdom Tech Monthly Funding Report.
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn- Top Business Models - Sustainability Tech - Jun 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Top Business Models Report -Sustainability Tech - May 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Transportation and Logistics Tech - 19 May 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Canada Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Southeast Asia Tech - Top Business Model - Apr 2022
Tracxn
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Europe Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
1 of 69 Ad

Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 05 Apr 2023

Apr. 12, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Tracxn's proprietary #taxonomy brings to you top #BusinessModels in Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech Report https://tracxn.com/platform/file-manager/file/ZmlsZUlkPTRUdW9wRnN6TUpWT0NUSzNDclh0SUg2T1RrcEFTRVRMTGZQWUs2MDNLNk0%3D

Get our free reports on #PracticeArea or #sector of your interest to your mailbox regularly https://rb.gy/cx2upn

Tracxn's proprietary #taxonomy brings to you top #BusinessModels in Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech Report https://tracxn.com/platform/file-manager/file/ZmlsZUlkPTRUdW9wRnN6TUpWT0NUSzNDclh0SUg2T1RrcEFTRVRMTGZQWUs2MDNLNk0%3D

Get our free reports on #PracticeArea or #sector of your interest to your mailbox regularly https://rb.gy/cx2upn

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Tracxn - United Kingdom Tech Monthly Funding Report.
Tracxn
5 views
28 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Sustainability Tech - 24 Mar 2023
Tracxn
10 views
60 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Sustainability Tech - 23 Feb 2023
Tracxn
19 views
59 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Sustainability Tech - 06 Feb 2023.pptx
Tracxn
31 views
59 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 06 Feb 20...
Tracxn
22 views
60 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 17 Nov 2022
Tracxn
177 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Sustainability Tech - 24 Aug 2022
Tracxn
512 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 16 Aug 2022
Tracxn
95 views
61 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Tracxn (20)

Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
249 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
66 views
Tracxn- Top Business Models - Sustainability Tech - Jun 2022
Tracxn
225 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models Report -Sustainability Tech - May 2022
Tracxn
118 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Transportation and Logistics Tech - 19 May 2022
Tracxn
251 views
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Canada Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn
271 views
Tracxn - Southeast Asia Tech - Top Business Model - Apr 2022
Tracxn
181 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Europe Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
259 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - AR VR - Industry Applications - Apr 2022
Tracxn
168 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Europe Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
117 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Enterprise Infrastructure - Apr 2022
Tracxn
222 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models -Consumer Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
212 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - United States Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
122 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Latam Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
125 views
Tracxn - Top Business Model Report - Germany Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
160 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Africa Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
115 views
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Belgium Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn
92 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - HealthTech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
297 views
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - DACH Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn
99 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models - South Korea Tech - Apr 2022
Tracxn
87 views
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
249 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 15 Jul 2022
Tracxn
66 views
61 slides
Tracxn- Top Business Models - Sustainability Tech - Jun 2022
Tracxn
225 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models Report -Sustainability Tech - May 2022
Tracxn
118 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Top Business Models - Transportation and Logistics Tech - 19 May 2022
Tracxn
251 views
61 slides
Tracxn - Geo Monthly Report - Canada Tech - Mar 2022
Tracxn
271 views
24 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

DRA1.pptx
Renu Lamba
0 views
20220720_Shortmform-Report-Media-RT.pdf
Vivek Kumar Anand
0 views
Budgeting.ppt
HerwandaER
0 views
Member Services At GCTFCU
Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union
0 views
208-230V 1050Rpm Blw Mtr For Carrier -Part# HD42AQ251.pdf
PartsHnC Hvac Parts
0 views
PT. SODIPTA KARYA BERSAMA
roygunawan8
0 views
Top 10 Alternatives to Seamless.pptx
JeremyPeirce1
0 views
Balance Scorecard -.pptx
LEONYVITAARTANTI
0 views
Senior Citizen Homes in Coimbatore | Senior Living Apartments
gujansparipalana
0 views
Miami Dade College diploma
College diploma
0 views
Presentation_Jinfeng Paper_Cigarette_Plug Wrap_Tipping
Neo Lau
0 views
Victorian Choker Set
MangatraiNeeraj2
0 views
flight mechanics (eswar).pptx
EGGAMERS2
0 views
Senior Citizen Homes in Coimbatore | Senior Living Apartments
gujansparipalana
0 views
Performance appraisal Present.pptx
AkFd1
0 views
Analytical thinking.pptx
IvaPeneva
0 views
UNDERSTANDING THE REFRACTURING IN TIGHT OIL RESERVOIRS
iQHub
0 views
Top Modular Kitchen Bradn in Faridabad | Regalo Kitchens
RegaloKitchens1
0 views
Furniture Essentials For A Guest Room
Ashley HomeStore
0 views
PERTEMUAN 1-40275.ppt.pptx
MuhammadRafliPutraPr
0 views
DRA1.pptx
Renu Lamba
0 views
27 slides
20220720_Shortmform-Report-Media-RT.pdf
Vivek Kumar Anand
0 views
12 slides
Budgeting.ppt
HerwandaER
0 views
21 slides
Member Services At GCTFCU
Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union
0 views
1 slide
208-230V 1050Rpm Blw Mtr For Carrier -Part# HD42AQ251.pdf
PartsHnC Hvac Parts
0 views
1 slide
PT. SODIPTA KARYA BERSAMA
roygunawan8
0 views
16 slides
Advertisement

Tracxn - Top Business Models in Transportation and Logistics Tech - 05 Apr 2023

  1. 1. TRACXN TOP BUSINESS MODELS REPORT April 05, 2023 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS TECH
  2. 2. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Contents Transportation and Logistics Tech Funding Overview 3 Top Funded Business Models 4 One Pagers 9 Appendix 59 2
  3. 3. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Funding in last 1 year 3 Green Transport $9.3B Logistics Tech $7.5B Road Transport Tech $3.3B E-Commerce Logistics $3.0B Shared Mobility $1.7B Predictive Maintenance for Automotive $368M Y-o-Y Funding Top Investors by Funding Rounds Seed Stage Y Combinator LetsVenture We Founder Circle 19 9 8 Early Stage Tiger Global Management NewRoad Capital Partners Insight Partners 7 5 4 Late Stage Scale Venture Partners Exor Insight Partners 4 4 3 Funding by Geography Top Feeds by $ Funding Top Funding Rounds United States (35%) China (12%) India (12%) United Kingdom (6%) France (5%) Germany (4%) Croatia (4%) Others (24%) $ Funding # Rounds VOYAH (2019, China) $637M - Series A Rimac Automobili (2009, Croatia) $536M - Series D Electrify America (2016, United States) $450M - Series C Levdeo (2008, China) $447M - Series A Flash Express (2017, Thailand) $447M - Series F BETA (2012, United States) $375M - Series B Lime (2017, United States) $310M - Series D Delhivery (2011, India) $304M - Series J One AI (2016, United States) $300M - Series B Verkor (2020, France) $248M - Series C Zeplug (2014, France) $240M - Series C Ampere Vehicles (2008, India) $220M - Series B
  4. 4. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (1/5) 4 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 1▲2 Electric Car Manufacturers $1.9B 15 VOYAH | $637M | Series A Link 2▲11 EV Charging Network Operators $1.5B 27 Electrify Ame.. | $450M | Series C Link 3▲12 Own Fleet Delivery Services $1.0B 16 Flash Express | $447M | Series F Link 4▲4 eVTOL Manufacturers $625M 6 BETA | $375M | Series B Link 5▲9 Electrical Aircraft $624M 21 BETA | $375M | Series B Link 6▲10 Diversified Robotics $506M 23 Agility Robot.. | $150M | Series B Link 7▲10 Electric Scooter Manufacturers $505M 23 Ampere Vehicles | $220M | Series B Link 8▲14 EV Battery Manufacturers $494M 20 Verkor | $248M | Series C Link 9▲32 Plug In Electric Vehicle Chargers $475M 27 FreeWire | $125M | Series D Link 10<> 0 Fulfillment Enablers $448M 28 FASSTO | $64.7M | Series C Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  5. 5. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (2/5) 5 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 11▲17 Smart Parking System Providers $330M 6 Metropolis | $167M | Series B Link 12▲6 Electric Vehicle Rentals $327M 3 Lime | $310M | Series D Link 13▼11 Intracity Taxi Aggregators $322M 14 Enjoy road trip | $148M | Series B Link 14▲6 Self Drive Electric Two Wheeler Rental $311M 3 Lime | $310M | Series D Link 15▼4 Electric Four Wheeler Li-Ion Battery $302M 4 One AI | $300M | Series B Link 16▲20 Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers $289M 21 Zero Motorcyc.. | $107M | Series G Link 17▼11 Online First Freight Forwarder $233M 6 Nowports | $150M | Series C Link 18▲21 Robotic Material Picking $226M 12 Locus Robotics | $117M | Series F Link 19-- Electric Cargo 3W Manufacturers $216M 6 TI Clean Mobi.. | $145M | Series D Link 20-- Smart Delivery Locker $200M 4 Instabox | $190M | Series C Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  6. 6. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (3/5) 6 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 21▼14 Motorized Two-Wheelers $190M 2 Rapido | $180M | Series D Link 22-- E-Commerce Returns $177M 11 Xariable | $115M | Series D Link 23▲1 Delivery Management Software $163M 20 OneRail | $33.0M | Series B Link 24-- End to End Fleet Management $162M 10 GoMotive | $150M | Series F Link 25-- Ride Hailing using Own Electric Fleet $162M 6 Ruqi Mobility | $153M | Series A Link 26-- Vehicle Tracking System $161M 5 GoMotive | $150M | Series F Link 27▼15 Marketplace For Trucking $159M 30 Mothership T.. | $76.0M | Series C Link 28▼3 Electric Bicycle Manufacturers $158M 27 TENWAYS | $43.9M | Series A Link 29▲6 Charging Station Management Software $154M 20 Xeal | $40.0M | Series B Link 30▼21 Last Mile Logistics $151M 29 Budbee | $42.2M | Series C Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  7. 7. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (4/5) 7 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 31-- End-to-end Fleet Management $131M 12 GoMotive | $150M | Series F Link 32-- Public Transit Planning Software $113M 5 Optibus | $100M | Series D Link 33▲10 Intelligent Transport Systems $110M 1 Via | $110M | Series G Link 34▼7 Electric Truck Manufacturers $97.3M 6 Einride | $200M | Series C Link 35-- Free-Float $86.7M 6 Kyte | $60.0M | Series B Link 36▼3 Automotive Batteries $86.7M 8 One AI | $300M | Series B Link 37<> 0 Transportation Management System $85.3M 12 Shippeo | $40.0M | Series C Link 38-- Electric Dumper Manufacturers $84.7M 2 Boreton Tech.. | $84.7M | Series C Link 39-- Station-Based Electric Bike Rentals $83.0M 2 Yulu | $83.0M | Series B Link 40-- Motorized Two Wheelers on Subscription $74.0M 6 Mottu | $30.0M | Series B Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  8. 8. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Top Funded Business Models - last 1 year (5/5) 8 Rank Business Model $ Funding # Rounds Top Funding Round Details 41-- Trade Management Solution $71.6M 11 Optimal Dyna.. | $33.0M | Series B Link 42-- Electric Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers $70.8M 4 Quantron | $50.4M | Series A Link 43-- Video based Traffic Monitoring $65.7M 5 Supremind | $59.2M | Series C Link 44▼6 Shuttle Aggregator Platforms $64.0M 3 CharterUP | $60.0M | Series A Link 45-- Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Drivers $63.0M 2 Aurora Labs | $63.0M | Series C Link 46-- Electric Vehicle Management $60.7M 11 TWAICE | $30.0M | Series B Link 47-- Car Subscriptions $60.0M 2 Onto | $60.0M | Series C Link 48▼18 Airfare Intelligence Solutions $50.0M 1 Portside | $50.0M | Series B Link * Rank is based on $Invested in last 1 year in the Business Model. ▲- Indicates change in Rank from previous 1 year.
  9. 9. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds VOYAH (2019, China) $637M - Series A - Nov 2022 Rimac Automobili (2009, Croatia) $536M - Series D - May 2022 $129M - Series D - Apr 2022 Levdeo (2008, China) $447M - Series A - Nov 2022 Lightyear (2016, Netherlands) $8.6M - Series B - Feb 2023 $81.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 Aptera Motors (2005, United States) $40.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 View all 15 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Electric Car Manufacturers 01 9 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Cars (Tesla) (# Cos: 313 | $33.7B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $1.9B (▼34%) 15(▼6.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 6 $33.7B 92 13 313 23 Tesla (2003, United States, $404M) Rimac Automobili (2009, Croatia, $885M) Polestar (1996, Sweden, $550M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  10. 10. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds EV Charging Network Operators 02 10 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $1.5B (▲27.9%) 27(▼30.8%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 32 $3.7B 148 6 572 24 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Charging Solutions (Wallbox) (# Cos: 1895 | $7.0B) Station Network (EV Connect) (# Cos: 862 | $4.8B) Charging (Volta) (# Cos: 819 | $4.2B) Operators (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 572 | $3.7B) ChargePoint (2007, United States, $530M) Volta (2010, United States, $90.8M) Magenta Mobility (2017, India, $56.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Electrify Ame.. (2016, United States) $450M - Series C - Jun 2022 Zeplug (2014, France) $240M - Series C - Sep 2022 Electra (2021, France) $168M - Series A - Jun 2022 Power Dot (2020, Portugal) $158M - Series D - May 2022 Be.EV (2019, United Kingdom) $127M - Series D - Oct 2022 Zunder (2018, Spain) $97.1M - Series D - Oct 2022 Wattif Solutions (2020, Norway) $54.2M - Series C - Jan 2023 View all 27 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  11. 11. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Own Fleet Delivery Services 03 11 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $1.0B (▲2.8%) 16(▼52.9%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 47 $8.9B 153 7 551 30 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (ShipRocket) (# Cos: 3426 | $24.7B) End to End Delivery Services (Lalamove) (# Cos: 654 | $9.8B) Own Fleet (Delhivery) (# Cos: 551 | $8.9B) Delhivery (2011, India, $1.7B) Lalamove (2013, China, $2.3B) Cainiao (2013, China, $290M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Flash Express (2017, Thailand) $447M - Series F - Dec 2022 Delhivery (2011, India) $304M - Series J - May 2022 Stord (2015, United States) $120M - Series D - May 2022 Shippit (2014, Australia) $48.0M - Series B - May 2022 Ecom Express (2012, India) $39.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 SKUPOS (2016, United States) $22.5M - Series B - Mar 2023 Janio (2018, Singapore) $14.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 View all 16 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  12. 12. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds eVTOL Manufacturers 04 12 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $625M (▼58.4%) 6(▼40%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $4.0B 47 5 71 7 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Aerial (Lilium) (# Cos: 198 | $4.4B) Vertical Take-Off And Landing (Joby Aviation) (# Cos: 71 | $4.0B) Joby Aviation (2009, United States, $690M) Lilium (2015, Germany, $375M) Volocopter (2011, Germany, $725M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. BETA (2012, United States) Undisclosed - Series B - Jun 2022 $375M - Series B - Apr 2022 Volocopter (2011, Germany) $182M - Series E - Nov 2022 SkyDrive (2018, Japan) $66.6M - Series C - Sep 2022 HopFlyt (2016, United States) $1.5M - Seed - Nov 2022 Dufour Aerospace (2017, Switzerland) Undisclosed - Series B - Jan 2023
  13. 13. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electrical Aircraft 05 13 Back to index Aerospace Tech (Lilium) (# Cos: 734 | $5.0B) Electric Aircraft (Joby Aviation) (# Cos: 227 | $3.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $624M (▼37.8%) 21(▲16.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 12 $3.1B 78 5 227 14 Joby Aviation (2009, United States, $690M) Lilium (2015, Germany, $375M) Elroy Air (2016, United States, $60.6M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. BETA (2012, United States) $375M - Series B - Apr 2022 ZeroAvia (2017, United States) $80.2M - Series C - Oct 2022 $30.0M - Series B - Jul 2022 Bee Flights (2022, India) $36.3M - Series C - Dec 2022 VoltAero (2018, France) $31.7M - Series B - Nov 2022 Volant Aerotech (2021, China) $14.9M - Seed - 2022 TCab Tech (2021) $14.7M - Seed - Feb 2023 View all 21 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  14. 14. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Diversified Robotics 06 14 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $506M (▼41%) 23(▼30.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 20 $5.8B 105 4 356 27 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Warehousing (GreyOrange) (# Cos: 2182 | $11.2B) Enablers (Third Wave Automation) (# Cos: 1796 | $8.8B) Robotics (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 622 | $8.1B) Diversified (Geek+) (# Cos: 356 | $5.8B) Geek+ (2015, China, $440M) Third Wave Automation (2018, United States, $70.0M) GreyOrange (2011, United States, $411M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Agility Robot.. (2015, United States) $150M - Series B - Apr 2022 GreyOrange (2011, United States) $110M - Series D - May 2022 Geek+ (2015, China) $100M - Series E - Aug 2022 VisionNav (2016, China) $80.0M - Series C - Apr 2022 Verity (2014, Switzerland) $38.8M - Series B - Mar 2023 Ambi Robotics (2018, United States) $32.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 Fox Robotics (2018, United States) $20.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 View all 23 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  15. 15. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Scooter Manufacturers 07 15 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $505M (▼35%) 23(▲4.5%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $2.8B 79 5 403 18 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Two Wheelers (Ola Electric) (# Cos: 882 | $3.7B) Scooters (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 403 | $2.8B) Ather Energy (2013, India, $336M) Ola Electric (2017, India, $866M) Hero Electric (2007, India, $72.3M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Ampere Vehicles (2008, India) $220M - Series B - Jun 2022 One Moto (2018, United Arab Emirates) $150M - Series D - Jan 2023 Ather Energy (2013, India) $50.0M - Series E - Oct 2022 Ray Electric Motors (2019, Spain) $21.0M - Series A - Dec 2022 Simple Energy (2019, India) $20.0M - Series A - Feb 2023 Bounce Infinity (2021, India) $20.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 Corrit Electric (2019, India) $9.0M - Series A - Nov 2022 View all 23 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  16. 16. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds EV Battery Manufacturers 08 16 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $494M (▲4.3%) 20(▼16.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $2.2B 53 14 149 11 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Components (KPIT Technologies) (# Cos: 729 | $8.1B) Batteries (Cygni Energy) (# Cos: 277 | $6.2B) Multi Category Vehicles (Log9 Materials) (# Cos: 149 | $2.2B) Log9 Materials (2015, India, $91.2M) Cygni Energy (2014, India, $28.6M) StoreDot (2012, Israel, $226M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Verkor (2020, France) $248M - Series C - Nov 2022 Britishvolt (2019, United Kingdom) $121M - Series C - Jul 2022 Log9 Materials (2015, India) $40.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 $20.9M - Series B - Aug 2022 Iontra (2015, United States) $38.0M - Series B - Aug 2022 Ionblox (2017, United States) $32.0M - Series B - Feb 2023 $24.0M - Series B - Oct 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  17. 17. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds FreeWire (2014, United States) $125M - Series D - Apr 2022 EO Charging (2014, United Kingdom) $80.0M - Series B - Feb 2023 RAW Charging (2018, United Kingdom) $60.1M - Series D - Jul 2022 Mobility House (2009, Germany) $50.0M - Series C - Nov 2022 FIMER (1942, Italy) $43.3M - Series C - Sep 2022 SparkCharge (2014, United States) $29.0M - Series B - Dec 2022 Indra (2011, United Kingdom) $23.9M - Series B - Mar 2023 View all 27 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Plug In Electric Vehicle Chargers 09 17 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Charging Solutions (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 1895 | $7.0B) Plug in Charging (Wallbox) (# Cos: 709 | $1.5B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $475M (▲234%) 27(▲3.8%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 51 $1.5B 188 6 709 22 Wallbox (2015, Spain, $70.2M) FreeWire (2014, United States, $228M) POD Point (2009, United Kingdom, $58.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  18. 18. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds FASSTO (2018, South Korea) $64.7M - Series C - Apr 2022 Byrd (2016, Austria) $56.0M - Series C - May 2022 Bolt (2017, Canada) $55.1M - Series C - Dec 2022 ShipRocket (2017, India) $48.6M - Series E - Aug 2022 Shipfusion (2013, Canada) $40.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 Shipium (2019, United States) $27.5M - Series A - Apr 2022 Hypertrack (2015, United States) $25.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 View all 28 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Fulfillment Enablers 10 18 Back to index Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3426 | $24.7B) Fulfillment Enablers (ShipRocket) (# Cos: 1243 | $4.6B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $448M (▼66.7%) 28(▼36.4%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 73 $4.6B 210 3 1243 40 ShipRocket (2017, India, $336M) ShipBob (2014, United States, $332M) Narvar (2012, United States, $64.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  19. 19. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Smart Parking System Providers 11 19 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $330M (▲7.5%) 6(▼40%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 32 $2.2B 155 1 644 20 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20092 | $121B) Parking (Parkopedia.com) (# Cos: 2298 | $3.2B) Technology Enablers (FlashParking) (# Cos: 928 | $2.3B) Smart Parking System (Park+) (# Cos: 644 | $2.2B) Park+ (2019, India, $52.8M) FlashParking (2011, United States, $314M) Metropolis (2017, United States, $333M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Metropolis (2017, United States) $107M - Series C - Sep 2022 $167M - Series B - Jun 2022 Landit (2021, Japan) $22.2M - Seed - Jul 2022 Park+ (2019, India) $17.2M - Series C - Dec 2022 ParkDepot (2019, Germany) $15.8M - Series A - Dec 2022 DOCK (2017, United States) $100K - Seed - Aug 2022
  20. 20. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Vehicle Rentals 12 20 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $327M (▼57%) 3(▼25%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $2.7B 14 1 37 7 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Vehicle as a Service (Dott) (# Cos: 1297 | $7.5B) Multi Category Vehicles (TIER) (# Cos: 131 | $2.8B) Free Float (Lime) (# Cos: 37 | $2.7B) Lime (2017, United States, $1.8B) TIER (2018, Germany, $660M) Helbiz (2016, United States, $8.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Lime (2017, United States) $310M - Series D - Jul 2022 Xingxing Mobility (2019, South Korea) $15.6M - Series B - Dec 2022 Hala (2019, India) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022
  21. 21. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Intracity Taxi Aggregators 13 21 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $322M (▼89.8%) 14(▼46.2%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 54 $81.7B 276 8 4029 35 Road Transport Tech (Gojek) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Rapido) (# Cos: 6468 | $89.8B) Cars (Uber) (# Cos: 6176 | $84.5B) Taxi (Cabify) (# Cos: 5990 | $84.3B) Intracity (Careem) (# Cos: 5245 | $84.1B) Aggregator (Grab) (# Cos: 4029 | $81.7B) Grab (2012, Singapore, $10.4B) Careem (2012, United Arab Emi.., $772M) Cabify (2011, Spain, $517M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Enjoy road trip (2018, China) $148M - Series B - Aug 2022 Cabify (2011, Spain) $110M - Series E - Mar 2023 HopSkipDrive (2014, United States) $37.0M - Series D - Sep 2022 Gozem (2017, Togo) $10.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Everest Fleet (2016, India) $5.8M - Series A - May 2022 Welcome Pickups (2014, Greece) $5.6M - Series A - Dec 2022 SendaRide (2016, United States) $3.5M - Series A - Nov 2022 View all 14 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  22. 22. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Self Drive Electric Two Wheeler Rental 14 22 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $311M (▼50.9%) 3( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $2.5B 11 1 26 3 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Dott) (# Cos: 1126 | $6.6B) Multi Vehicle (Europcar) (# Cos: 95 | $2.5B) Own Fleet (Helbiz) (# Cos: 84 | $2.5B) Free Float (TIER) (# Cos: 32 | $2.5B) Electric (Lime) (# Cos: 26 | $2.5B) Lime (2017, United States, $1.8B) TIER (2018, Germany, $660M) Helbiz (2016, United States, $8.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Lime (2017, United States) $310M - Series D - Jul 2022 Hala (2019, India) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022 Rodeeo (2021, France) $417K - Angel - May 2022
  23. 23. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Four Wheeler Li-Ion Battery 15 23 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $302M (▼76.6%) 4(▼20%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 6 $2.9B 18 6 61 3 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Components (KPIT Technologies) (# Cos: 729 | $8.1B) Batteries (Log9 Materials) (# Cos: 277 | $6.2B) Four Wheelers (QuantumScape) (# Cos: 94 | $3.9B) Diversified (Microvast) (# Cos: 75 | $2.9B) Lithium-Ion (A123 Systems) (# Cos: 61 | $2.9B) A123 Systems (2001, China, $201M) Microvast (2006, United States, $430M) One AI (2016, United States, $390M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. One AI (2016, United States) $300M - Series B - Feb 2023 Clean Electric (2016, India) $2.2M - Seed - Oct 2022 $90.0K - Seed - Jun 2022 3ME Technology (2004, Australia) $500K - Series B - Apr 2022
  24. 24. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Motorcycle Manufacturers 16 24 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $289M (▲59.2%) 21(▼8.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $864M 70 2 225 9 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Two Wheelers (Ather Energy) (# Cos: 882 | $3.7B) Motorcycles (Damon) (# Cos: 225 | $864M) Damon (2017, Canada, $65.5M) Ultraviolette (2016, India, $63.7M) Zero Motorcycles (2006, United States, $454M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Zero Motorcyc.. (2006, United States) $107M - Series G - Sep 2022 $86.6M - Series F - Apr 2022 Ultraviolette (2016, India) $24.0M - Series D - Nov 2022 $10.0M - Series D - Aug 2022 ION Mobility (2019, Singapore) $18.7M - Series A - Feb 2023 Dat Bike (2018, Vietnam) $8.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Scorpio Electric (2017, Singapore) $6.8M - Series B - Jan 2023 View all 21 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  25. 25. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Online First Freight Forwarder 17 25 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $233M (▼87.6%) 6(▼72.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 13 $3.8B 69 1 446 13 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Freight (Porter) (# Cos: 12622 | $32.6B) Multimodal (FourKites) (# Cos: 2943 | $9.0B) Tech First Freight Forwarder (Flexport) (# Cos: 446 | $3.8B) Flexport (2013, United States, $2.2B) Zencargo (2017, United Kingdom, $66.4M) Freightwalla (2016, India, $4.9M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Nowports (2018, Mexico) $150M - Series C - May 2022 Airspace (1995, United States) $70.0M - Series D - May 2022 OnePort 365 (2019, Nigeria) $5.0M - Seed - Apr 2022 ShipDa (2019, South Korea) $5.0M - Series A - May 2022 Topship (2020, Nigeria) $2.5M - Seed - May 2022 WebTrans (2017, Spain) $431K - Seed - May 2022 Beacon (2018, United Kingdom) Undisclosed - Seed - Aug 2022
  26. 26. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Robotic Material Picking 18 26 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $226M (▲48.1%) 12(▼33.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 16 $1.8B 71 3 195 23 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Warehousing (GreyOrange) (# Cos: 2182 | $11.2B) Enablers (Third Wave Automation) (# Cos: 1796 | $8.8B) Robotics (Geek+) (# Cos: 622 | $8.1B) Material Picking and Handling (RightHand Robotics) (# Cos: 195 | $1.8B) RightHand Robotics (2014, United States, $125M) Locus Robotics (2014, United States, $438M) Kindred (2014, United States, $44.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Locus Robotics (2014, United States) $117M - Series F - Nov 2022 Nimble (2017, United States) $65.0M - Series B - Mar 2023 Rapyuta Robotics (2014, Japan) $51.0M - Series C - Apr 2022 PlusOne Robot.. (2015, United States) $50.0M - Series C - Mar 2023 Seegrid (2003, United States) $30.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 Pickle Robot (2018, United States) $26.0M - Series A - Nov 2022 Nomagic (2017, Poland) $22.0M - Series A - May 2022 View all 12 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  27. 27. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Cargo 3W Manufacturers 19 27 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $216M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $316M 20 1 53 5 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Commercial Vehicles (Arrival) (# Cos: 601 | $6.6B) Light Commercial Vehicles (Altigreen) (# Cos: 404 | $2.6B) Cargo Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 70 | $2.5B) Three Wheelers (Euler Motors) (# Cos: 53 | $316M) Euler Motors (2015, India, $97.6M) Altigreen (2013, India, $48.8M) Omega Seiki Mobility (2019, India) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. TI Clean Mobility (2022, India) $145M - Series D - Feb 2023 Euler Motors (2015, India) $60.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 $5.1M - Series B - Apr 2022 ONO (2017, Germany) $6.3M - Series A - Dec 2022 Gaius (2010, Taiwan) Undisclosed - Seed - Jun 2022 Vok Bikes (2020, Estonia) Undisclosed - Seed - 2022
  28. 28. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Smart Delivery Locker 20 28 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $200M ( -- ) 4( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 10 $1.5B 72 3 255 7 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3426 | $24.7B) Access Point (ByBox) (# Cos: 377 | $1.7B) Locker (Posten) (# Cos: 255 | $1.5B) Posten (1647, Norway) ByBox (2000, United Kingdom, $49.6M) Instabox (2015, Sweden, $305M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Instabox (2015, Sweden) $9.5M - Series C - Jul 2022 $190M - Series C - Apr 2022 One Key Access (2020, Australia) $705K - Seed - May 2022 BoxNow (2021, Greece) Undisclosed - Seed - Jan 2023
  29. 29. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Rapido (2015, India) $180M - Series D - Apr 2022 Bykea (2016, Pakistan) $10.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Motorized Two-Wheelers 21 29 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Gojek) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Grab) (# Cos: 6468 | $89.8B) Motorized Two-Wheelers (Rapido) (# Cos: 175 | $5.2B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $190M (▼88.5%) 2(▼66.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $5.2B 29 - 175 5 Rapido (2015, India, $318M) Gojek (2010, Indonesia, $4.8B) SafeBoda (2014, Uganda, $227K) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  30. 30. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Xariable (United States) $115M - Series D - Dec 2022 Loop Returns (2017, United States) $50.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 Rush ReCommerce (2017, United States) $12.9M - Series A - Jul 2022 Refundid (2020, Australia) $12.0M - Seed - Jul 2022 FloorFound (2020, United States) $10.5M - Series A - May 2022 ReturnGO (2020, Israel) $6.5M - Seed - Jun 2022 Oops (2022, United States) $5.0M - Seed - Sep 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform E-Commerce Returns 22 30 Back to index Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3426 | $24.7B) Returns (Happy Returns) (# Cos: 160 | $722M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $177M ( -- ) 11( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 12 $722M 51 1 160 10 Happy Returns (2015, United States, $24.9M) Loop Returns (2017, United States, $126M) Blubirch (2014, India, $6.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  31. 31. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Delivery Management Software 23 31 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $163M (▼63%) 20(▼4.8%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 23 $1.8B 149 2 1117 12 Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Parcel (Grab) (# Cos: 5035 | $44.8B) Technology Enablers (Bringg) (# Cos: 1166 | $1.8B) Delivery Management (OnFleet) (# Cos: 1117 | $1.8B) OnFleet (2012, United States, $43.8M) Bringg (2013, Israel, $185M) FarEye (2013, India, $153M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. OneRail (2018, United States) $33.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 OnFleet (2012, United States) $23.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Paxel (2018, Indonesia) $23.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 Maergo (2019, United States) $20.0M - Seed - Dec 2022 Nash (2020, United States) $20.0M - Series A - Jul 2022 UniUni (2019, Canada) $14.7M - Series B - Mar 2023 Shippr (2017, Belgium) $9.9M - Series A - Nov 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  32. 32. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 SureCam (2013, United States) $11.5M - Series B - May 2022 Intangles (2015, India) $10.0M - Series A - Feb 2023 $225K - Seed - Oct 2022 Volteum (2020, Hungary) $1.3M - Seed - Nov 2022 Lightmetrics (2015, India) $856K - Seed - Aug 2022 View all 10 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform End to End Fleet Management 24 32 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Fleet Management (Netradyne) (# Cos: 2107 | $2.2B) End to End (LocoNav) (# Cos: 504 | $1.3B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $162M ( -- ) 10( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 26 $1.3B 69 4 504 8 LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Radius (1990, United Kingdom, $200M) Azuga (2013, United States) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  33. 33. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Ride Hailing using Own Electric Fleet 25 33 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $162M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $190M 14 - 56 2 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Ride Hailing (Oye Rickshaw) (# Cos: 145 | $410M) Cars (Evera Cabs) (# Cos: 108 | $370M) Taxi (Ruqi Mobility) (# Cos: 107 | $365M) Intracity (BluSmart) (# Cos: 103 | $365M) Own-Fleet (Hype) (# Cos: 64 | $306M) Electric (Lithium Urban Technologies) (# Cos: 56 | $190M) Lithium Urban Technolo.. (2013, India, $28.1M) Ruqi Mobility (2019, China, $153M) Evera Cabs (2019, India, $7.1M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Ruqi Mobility (2019, China) $153M - Series A - Apr 2022 Evera Cabs (2019, India) $7.0M - Seed - Mar 2023 Eprakriti (2019, India) $2.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Undisclosed - Seed - Apr 2022 Malbork (2018, India) Undisclosed - Seed - Jul 2022 Solar Taxi (2018, Ghana) Undisclosed - Seed - Jul 2022
  34. 34. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 Intangles (2015, India) $10.0M - Series A - Feb 2023 $225K - Seed - Oct 2022 Asia Mobility (2018, Malaysia) $1.1M - Seed - Oct 2022 Vehicle Tracking System 26 34 Back to index Security & Surveillance Technology (Samsara) (# Cos: 12365 | $30.0B) Location Tracking (Spireon) (# Cos: 370 | $944M) Vehicle Tracking (Fleetx) (# Cos: 364 | $926M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $161M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 18 $926M 41 - 364 6 Fleetx (2017, India, $26.4M) Spireon (2003, United States, $7.7M) GoMotive (2011, United States, $567M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  35. 35. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Marketplace For Trucking 27 35 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $159M (▼87.3%) 30(▼46.4%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 37 $10.0B 300 1 1234 64 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Freight (Samsara) (# Cos: 12622 | $32.6B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8499 | $22.3B) Heavy Cargo (BlackBuck) (# Cos: 1654 | $11.0B) Marketplace (Convoy) (# Cos: 1234 | $10.0B) Convoy (2015, United States, $828M) BlackBuck (2015, India, $359M) CloudTrucks (2019, United States, $142M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Mothership Te.. (2017, United States) $76.0M - Series C - May 2022 Ofload (2019, Australia) $60.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Overhaul (2016, United States) $38.0M - Series B - Mar 2023 RunBuggy (2016, United States) $19.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 EXO Freight (2013, United States) $15.0M - Series A - May 2022 Boxxin Technology (2015, China) $14.8M - Series A - Aug 2022 Vahak (2017, India) $14.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 View all 30 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  36. 36. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Bicycle Manufacturers 28 36 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $158M (▼63.5%) 27(▲22.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 24 $1.1B 121 - 1002 13 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Light Electric Vehicles (Segway) (# Cos: 1551 | $1.4B) Bicycles (Cowboy) (# Cos: 1002 | $1.1B) Cowboy (2017, Belgium, $137M) Rad Power Bikes (2007, United States, $329M) VanMoof (2009, Netherlands, $189M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. TENWAYS (2021, Netherlands) $43.9M - Series A - Jan 2023 Super73 (2011, United States) $37.5M - Series C - Nov 2022 MATE (2016, Denmark) $24.0M - Series C - Jun 2022 Eovolt (2017, France) $15.9M - Series B - Oct 2022 Cowboy (2017, Belgium) $10.5M - Series C - Mar 2023 Velotric (2021, United States) $7.4M - Series A - Feb 2023 Ride1Up (2018, United States) $6.5M - Series A - Sep 2022 View all 27 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  37. 37. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Charging Station Management Software 29 37 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $154M (▼22.7%) 20(▼28.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 12 $489M 80 - 232 17 Electric Vehicles (Tesla) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Charging Solutions (Wallbox) (# Cos: 1895 | $7.0B) Station Network (Volta) (# Cos: 862 | $4.8B) Charging (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 819 | $4.2B) Station Management IT (EV Connect) (# Cos: 232 | $489M) EV Connect (2009, United States, $49.9M) SWTCH (2018, Canada, $10.8M) Weave Grid (2018, United States, $50.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Xeal (2019, United States) $40.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Weave Grid (2018, United States) $35.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Monta (2020, Denmark) $30.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 ChargeLab (2019, Canada) $15.0M - Series A - May 2022 AMPECO (2018, Bulgaria) $13.0M - Series A - Jan 2023 SWTCH (2018, Canada) $10.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 EcoG (2017, Germany) $6.4M - Series A - Dec 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  38. 38. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Budbee (2015, Sweden) $42.2M - Series C - May 2022 PICKUP (2014, United States) $21.2M - Series B - May 2022 Zypp Electric (2017, India) $20.0M - Series B - Feb 2023 Trunkrs (2015, Netherlands) $16.1M - Series B - Jun 2022 Rodwin Human (2006, South Korea) $13.8M - Series C - May 2022 Liefergrun (2020, Germany) $12.0M - Series A - Sep 2022 Packfleet (2021, United Kingdom) $10.5M - Seed - Apr 2022 View all 29 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Last Mile Logistics 30 38 Back to index Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3426 | $24.7B) Last Mile (Zypp Electric) (# Cos: 395 | $3.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $151M (▼89.9%) 29(▼32.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 13 $3.1B 134 1 395 31 Zypp Electric (2017, India, $37.5M) Ninja Van (2014, Singapore, $1.1B) 99minutos.com (2013, Mexico, $122M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  39. 39. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds End-to-end Fleet Management 31 39 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $131M ( -- ) 12( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 65 $4.2B 150 7 1198 18 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 24099 | $114B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12622 | $32.6B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8499 | $22.3B) Technology Enablers (Netradyne) (# Cos: 6327 | $7.7B) Fleet Management (HERE) (# Cos: 4824 | $6.1B) End to End (Samsara) (# Cos: 1198 | $4.2B) Samsara (2015, United States, $930M) LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Geotab (2000, Canada) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Swift Navigat.. (2012, United States) $100M - Series D - Oct 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 Rabbot (2018, Brazil) $23.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 Intangles (2015, India) $10.0M - Series A - Feb 2023 Getpulpo.com (2016, Mexico) $8.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Lightmetrics (2015, India) $856K - Seed - Aug 2022 View all 12 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  40. 40. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Public Transit Planning Software 32 40 Back to index Smart Public Transport (Chalo) (# Cos: 1182 | $1.5B) Operator Transit Planning (Optibus) (# Cos: 131 | $374M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $113M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 15 $374M 32 - 131 4 Optibus (2014, Israel, $260M) WhereIsMyTransport (2015, United Kingdom, $32.2M) 365 Response (2012, United Kingdom, $3.8M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Optibus (2014, Israel) Undisclosed - Series D - Jul 2022 $100M - Series D - May 2022 SHARE Mobility (2009, United States) $12.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 GoMetro (2011, South Africa) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022 Teralytics (2012, Switzerland) Undisclosed - Series A - Apr 2022
  41. 41. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Intelligent Transport Systems 33 41 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $110M (▼15.4%) 1( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $1.3B 10 1 59 1 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Mass Transit (redBus) (# Cos: 2184 | $5.1B) Enablers (Moovit) (# Cos: 471 | $2.3B) Intelligent Transport Systems (Via) (# Cos: 59 | $1.3B) Via (2012, United States, $1.3B) DoubleMap (2008, United States, $40.0K) Clever Devices (1987, United States) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Via (2012, United States) $110M - Series G - Feb 2023
  42. 42. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Truck Manufacturers 34 42 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $97.3M (▼68.7%) 6( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $2.2B 20 4 41 7 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9731 | $85.5B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4354 | $62.0B) Commercial Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 601 | $6.6B) Trucks (Nikola Motor) (# Cos: 41 | $2.2B) Nikola Motor (2014, United States, $760M) Einride (2016, Sweden, $652M) Xos (2016, United States, $20.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Einride (2016, Sweden) $200M - Series C - Dec 2022 Volta Trucks (2019, Sweden) $62.3M - Series C - Nov 2022 Tevva (2013, United Kingdom) $52.2M - Series B - May 2022 Orange EV (2012, United States) $35.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 HV Systems (2017, United Kingdom) $27.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 Lunaz (2020, United Kingdom) Undisclosed - Seed - Aug 2022
  43. 43. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Free-Float 35 43 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $86.7M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 9 $1.1B 30 4 146 9 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 20093 | $121B) Self Drive Rentals (Lime) (# Cos: 3431 | $15.6B) Car (Getaround) (# Cos: 1460 | $4.6B) Own Fleet (Zipcar) (# Cos: 771 | $2.0B) Free-Float (MILES Mobility) (# Cos: 146 | $1.1B) MILES Mobility (2018, Germany, $5.7M) Kyte (2019, United States, $103M) GreenMobility (2016, Denmark) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Kyte (2019, United States) $60.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Carlili (2015, France) $26.1M - Series B - Apr 2022 Halo (2020, United States) $5.0M - Seed - Oct 2022 OffUgo (2020, Spain) $632K - Seed - May 2022 ELOOP (2017, Austria) Undisclosed - Seed - Mar 2023 Undisclosed - Seed - Oct 2022
  44. 44. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Charging Station Management Software 29 44 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $154M (▼22.7%) 20(▼28.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 12 $489M 80 - 227 20 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9408 | $86.2B) Charging Solutions (Magenta Mobility) (# Cos: 1835 | $7.3B) Station Network (Volta) (# Cos: 832 | $4.8B) Charging (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 790 | $4.2B) Station Management IT (EV Connect) (# Cos: 227 | $489M) EV Connect (2009, United States, $49.9M) SWTCH (2018, Canada, $10.8M) Weave Grid (2018, United States, $50.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Monta (2020, Denmark) $30.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 SWTCH (2018, Canada) $10.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 Clenergy (2017, United Kingdom) $2.4M - Seed - Jun 2022
  45. 45. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds UrbanShipper (2013, United States) $3.9M - Series A - May 2022 Last Mile Logistics 30 45 Back to index Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23398 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3342 | $24.7B) Last Mile (Zypp Electric) (# Cos: 385 | $3.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $151M (▼89.9%) 29(▼32.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 13 $3.1B 134 1 385 32 Zypp Electric (2017, India, $37.5M) Ninja Van (2014, Singapore, $1.1B) 99minutos.com (2013, Mexico, $122M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  46. 46. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds End-to-end Fleet Management 31 46 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $131M ( -- ) 12( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 64 $4.2B 150 6 1152 26 Logistics Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 23398 | $114B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12262 | $32.3B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8233 | $22.0B) Technology Enablers (Netradyne) (# Cos: 6101 | $7.7B) Fleet Management (HERE) (# Cos: 4642 | $6.1B) End to End (Samsara) (# Cos: 1152 | $4.2B) Samsara (2015, United States, $930M) LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Platform Science (2014, United States, $168M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Rabbot (2018, Brazil) $23.0M - Series A - Jun 2022
  47. 47. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Charging Station Management Software 29 47 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $154M (▼22.7%) 20(▼28.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 12 $489M 80 - 227 20 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Charging Solutions (Magenta Mobility) (# Cos: 1835 | $7.3B) Station Network (Volta) (# Cos: 832 | $4.8B) Charging (ChargePoint) (# Cos: 790 | $4.2B) Station Management IT (EV Connect) (# Cos: 227 | $489M) EV Connect (2009, United States, $49.9M) SWTCH (2018, Canada, $10.8M) Weave Grid (2018, United States, $50.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Xeal (2019, United States) $40.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Weave Grid (2018, United States) $35.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Monta (2020, Denmark) $30.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 ChargeLab (2019, Canada) $15.0M - Series A - May 2022 AMPECO (2018, Bulgaria) $13.0M - Series A - Jan 2023 SWTCH (2018, Canada) $10.0M - Series A - Apr 2022 EcoG (2017, Germany) $6.4M - Series A - Dec 2022 View all 20 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  48. 48. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Budbee (2015, Sweden) $42.2M - Series C - May 2022 PICKUP (2014, United States) $21.2M - Series B - May 2022 Zypp Electric (2017, India) $20.0M - Series B - Feb 2023 Trunkrs (2015, Netherlands) $16.1M - Series B - Jun 2022 Rodwin Human (2006, South Korea) $13.8M - Series C - May 2022 Liefergrun (2020, Germany) $12.0M - Series A - Sep 2022 Packfleet (2021, United Kingdom) $10.5M - Seed - Apr 2022 View all 30 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Last Mile Logistics 30 48 Back to index Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 23413 | $114B) Ecommerce Logistics (Delhivery) (# Cos: 3358 | $24.7B) Last Mile (Zypp Electric) (# Cos: 385 | $3.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $151M (▼89.9%) 29(▼32.6%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 13 $3.1B 134 1 385 32 Zypp Electric (2017, India, $37.5M) Ninja Van (2014, Singapore, $1.1B) 99minutos.com (2013, Mexico, $122M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  49. 49. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds End-to-end Fleet Management 31 49 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $131M ( -- ) 12( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 64 $4.2B 150 6 1152 26 Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 23413 | $114B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12261 | $32.3B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8232 | $22.0B) Technology Enablers (Netradyne) (# Cos: 6100 | $7.7B) Fleet Management (HERE) (# Cos: 4641 | $6.1B) End to End (Samsara) (# Cos: 1152 | $4.2B) Samsara (2015, United States, $930M) LocoNav (2015, India, $47.0M) Platform Science (2014, United States, $168M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. GoMotive (2011, United States) $150M - Series F - May 2022 Swift Navigat.. (2012, United States) $100M - Series D - Oct 2022 Proemion (1987, Germany) $33.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 Rabbot (2018, Brazil) $23.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 Intangles (2015, India) $10.0M - Series A - Feb 2023 Lightmetrics (2015, India) $8.5M - Seed - Apr 2023 Getpulpo.com (2016, Mexico) $8.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 View all 13 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  50. 50. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Public Transit Planning Software 32 50 Back to index Smart Public Transport (Chalo) (# Cos: 1121 | $1.5B) Operator Transit Planning (Optibus) (# Cos: 124 | $374M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $113M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 14 $374M 32 - 124 5 Optibus (2014, Israel, $260M) WhereIsMyTransport (2015, United Kingdom, $32.2M) TransLoc (2004, United States, $8.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Optibus (2014, Israel) Undisclosed - Series D - Jul 2022 $100M - Series D - May 2022 SHARE Mobility (2009, United States) $12.0M - Series A - Jun 2022 GoMetro (2011, South Africa) $1.0M - Seed - May 2022 Teralytics (2012, Switzerland) Undisclosed - Series A - Apr 2022
  51. 51. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Intelligent Transport Systems 33 51 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $110M (▼15.4%) 1( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $1.3B 10 1 57 1 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Mass Transit (redBus) (# Cos: 2086 | $5.1B) Enablers (Moovit) (# Cos: 449 | $2.3B) Intelligent Transport Systems (Via) (# Cos: 57 | $1.3B) Via (2012, United States, $1.3B) DoubleMap (2008, United States, $40.0K) Clever Devices (1987, United States) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Via (2012, United States) $110M - Series G - Feb 2023
  52. 52. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Truck Manufacturers 34 52 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $97.3M (▼68.7%) 6( <> 0% ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $2.3B 21 4 42 10 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4245 | $62.6B) Commercial Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 596 | $6.8B) Trucks (Nikola Motor) (# Cos: 42 | $2.3B) Nikola Motor (2014, United States, $760M) Einride (2016, Sweden, $652M) Xos (2016, United States, $20.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Einride (2016, Sweden) $200M - Series C - Dec 2022 DeepWay (2002, China) $112M - Series A - Mar 2023 $67.3M - Series A - Aug 2022 Volta Trucks (2019, Sweden) $62.3M - Series C - Nov 2022 Tevva (2013, United Kingdom) $52.2M - Series B - May 2022 Orange EV (2012, United States) $35.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 HV Systems (2017, United Kingdom) $27.3M - Series A - Sep 2022 View all 8 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  53. 53. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Free-Float 35 53 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $86.7M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 9 $1.1B 30 3 143 10 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Self Drive Rentals (Lime) (# Cos: 3288 | $15.6B) Car (Getaround) (# Cos: 1401 | $4.6B) Own Fleet (Zipcar) (# Cos: 729 | $2.0B) Free-Float (MILES Mobility) (# Cos: 143 | $1.1B) MILES Mobility (2018, Germany, $5.7M) Kyte (2019, United States, $103M) SHARE NOW (2018, Germany) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Kyte (2019, United States) $60.0M - Series B - Nov 2022 Carlili (2015, France) $26.1M - Series B - Apr 2022 Halo (2020, United States) $5.0M - Seed - Oct 2022 OffUgo (2020, Spain) $632K - Seed - May 2022 ELOOP (2017, Austria) Undisclosed - Seed - Mar 2023 Undisclosed - Seed - Oct 2022
  54. 54. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds One AI (2016, United States) $300M - Series B - Feb 2023 Log9 Materials (2015, India) $11.2M - Series B - Jan 2023 $40.0M - Series B - Jan 2023 $20.9M - Series B - Aug 2022 Exponent Energy (2020, India) $13.0M - Series A - Aug 2022 $1.6M - Seed - May 2022 StoreDot (2012, Israel) Undisclosed - Series D - Apr 2022 View all 8 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Automotive Batteries 36 54 Back to index Auto Components (Delphi Technologies) (# Cos: 10270 | $9.7B) Electrical and Electronic System (StoreDot) (# Cos: 44 | $1.1B) Battery (Log9 Materials) (# Cos: 39 | $1.1B) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $86.7M (▼62%) 8(▼33.3%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $1.1B 15 2 39 6 Log9 Materials (2015, India, $91.2M) StoreDot (2012, Israel, $226M) Exponent Energy (2020, India, $20.6M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  55. 55. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Transportation Management System 37 55 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $85.3M (▼51.3%) 12(▼50%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 69 $1.1B 160 2 1035 16 Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 23413 | $114B) Freight (Flexport) (# Cos: 12261 | $32.3B) Trucking (Porter) (# Cos: 8232 | $22.0B) Technology Enablers (Samsara) (# Cos: 6100 | $7.7B) Transportation Management System (Shippeo) (# Cos: 1034 | $1.1B) Shippeo (2013, France, $110M) Logixboard (2016, United States, $50.8M) GoBOLT (2015, India, $28.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Shippeo (2013, France) $40.0M - Series C - Oct 2022 MyCarrier (2017, United States) $22.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 MyCarrier TMS (2017, United States) $22.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 PortPro (2019, United States) $12.0M - Series A - Jan 2023 Roger (2001, United States) $4.9M - Series A - Jun 2022 Freight Tiger (2014, India) $4.1M - Series B - May 2022 The Eighth No.. (2020, United States) $3.5M - Series A - Nov 2022 View all 13 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  56. 56. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Dumper Manufacturers 38 56 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $84.7M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $123M 1 - 3 1 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4245 | $62.6B) Off Highway Vehicles (Rivian) (# Cos: 111 | $10.8B) High Tip Dumpers (Boreton Technology) (# Cos: 3 | $123M) Boreton Technology (2016, China, $123M) Ecovolve (2010, Ireland) VPL (1996, Pakistan) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Boreton Technology (2016, China) $84.7M - Series C - Jan 2023 Undisclosed - Series C - Jul 2022
  57. 57. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Station-Based Electric Bike Rentals 39 57 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $83.0M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 3 $451M 11 - 109 6 Electric Vehicles (TIER) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Vehicle as a Service (Lime) (# Cos: 1224 | $7.5B) Bicycles (Wheels) (# Cos: 225 | $496M) Station Based (Yulu) (# Cos: 109 | $451M) Yulu (2017, India, $105M) Wheels (2017, United States, $92.8M) Zoomo (2017, Australia, $100M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Yulu (2017, India) $83.0M - Series B - Sep 2022 Zoomo (2017, Australia) Undisclosed - Series B - Jul 2022
  58. 58. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Mottu (2019, Brazil) $30.0M - Series B - Jun 2022 Zypp Electric (2017, India) $20.0M - Series B - Feb 2023 Undisclosed - Series A - Sep 2022 Dance (2010, Germany) $12.8M - Series B - Feb 2023 DriveX (2016, India) $10.6M - Series A - Aug 2022 EVeez (2020, India) $522K - Seed - Sep 2022 Motorized Two Wheelers on Subscription 40 58 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Vehicle Subscription (Invygo) (# Cos: 151 | $748M) Motorized Two Wheeler (Zypp Electric) (# Cos: 20 | $170M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $74.0M ( -- ) 6( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $170M 12 - 20 5 Zypp Electric (2017, India, $37.5M) Dance (2010, Germany, $50.0M) Mottu (2019, Brazil, $50.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  59. 59. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Trade Management Solution 41 59 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $71.6M ( -- ) 11( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 20 $450M 74 2 292 15 Logistics Tech (Zomato) (# Cos: 23413 | $114B) Freight (Porter) (# Cos: 12261 | $32.3B) Multimodal (Flexport) (# Cos: 2881 | $9.0B) Technology Enablers (FourKites) (# Cos: 2115 | $4.4B) Trade Management (Suplari) (# Cos: 292 | $450M) Suplari (2016, United States, $13.4M) Chronicled (2014, United States, $29.6M) SAP Ariba (1996, United States) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Optimal Dynamic (2014, United States) $33.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 Youhualin (2016, China) $13.9M - Series C - Oct 2022 CBX Software (1995, China) $10.0M - Series A - May 2022 #dltledgers (2017, Singapore) $8.5M - Series B - Sep 2022 Vixtra (2021, Brazil) $3.0M - Seed - Oct 2022 Trezix (2019, India) $1.2M - Seed - Nov 2022 $788K - Seed - Apr 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform
  60. 60. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Electric Commercial Vehicle Manufacturers 42 60 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $70.8M ( -- ) 4( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 5 $1.5B 23 4 71 6 Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Automaker (Tesla) (# Cos: 4245 | $62.6B) Commercial Vehicles (Nuro) (# Cos: 596 | $6.8B) Multi Category Commercial Vehicles (Arrival) (# Cos: 71 | $1.5B) Arrival (2015, United Kingdom, $111M) Proterra (2004, United States, $858M) Hyzon Motors (2019, United States, $400M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Quantron (2019, Germany) $50.4M - Series A - Sep 2022 HVS (2017, United Kingdom) $27.3M - Series B - Sep 2022 Endera (2018, United States) $20.4M - Series B - Aug 2022 Urban Sphere (2022) $36.9K - Angel - Sep 2022
  61. 61. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Video based Traffic Monitoring 43 61 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $65.7M ( -- ) 5( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 5 $183M 30 - 79 4 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Traffic Management (Vivacity Labs) (# Cos: 476 | $840M) Traffic Monitoring and Analytics (Inrix) (# Cos: 278 | $582M) Diversified (Anagog) (# Cos: 233 | $544M) Video (Hayden AI) (# Cos: 79 | $183M) Hayden AI (2019, United States, $30.2M) Nota (2015, South Korea, $23.0M) GoodVision (2017, United Kingdom, $4.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Supremind (2016, China) $59.2M - Series C - Aug 2022 GridMatrix (2021, United States) $51.1K - Seed - Jun 2022 $3.5M - Seed - Apr 2022 GoodVision (2017, United Kingdom) $2.9M - Series A - Jan 2023 Nota (2015, South Korea) Undisclosed - Series B - Apr 2022
  62. 62. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Shuttle Aggregator Platforms 44 62 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $64.0M (▼57.8%) 3(▼40%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 10 $507M 57 1 145 9 Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Mass Transit (redBus) (# Cos: 2086 | $5.1B) Shuttle (Swvl) (# Cos: 262 | $694M) Aggregator (Cityflo) (# Cos: 145 | $507M) Cityflo (2015, India, $15.5M) Swvl (2017, Egypt, $101M) Zeelo (2016, United Kingdom, $21.2M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. CharterUP (2017, United States) $60.0M - Series A - Oct 2022 Shuttlers (2015, Nigeria) $4.0M - Series A - Apr 2023 RideTandem (2019, United Kingdom) $2.2M - Seed - May 2022
  63. 63. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Aurora Labs (2016, Israel) $63.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 Preteckt (2014, United States) $2.0M - Series A - Apr 2023 AWAKE Mobility (2020, Germany) Undisclosed - Seed - Sep 2022 Predictive Maintenance Solutions for Drivers 45 63 Back to index Road Transport Tech (Grab) (# Cos: 19304 | $122B) Fleet Management (LocoNav) (# Cos: 263 | $1.4B) Predictive Maintenance (Aurora Labs) (# Cos: 18 | $123M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $63.0M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 1 $123M 8 - 18 3 Aurora Labs (2016, Israel, $97.1M) Pitstop (2015, Canada, $1.8M) Stratio (2015, Portugal, $15.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  64. 64. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds TWAICE (2018, Germany) $30.0M - Series B - Apr 2022 Brill Power (2016, United Kingdom) $10.5M - Series A - Jul 2022 Synop (2021, United States) $10.0M - Seed - Jun 2022 7Gen (2020, Canada) $8.0M - Series A - Jul 2022 Vecmocon Technologies (2015, India) $5.2M - Seed - Sep 2022 Papaya (2022, United Kingdom) $3.5M - Seed - Sep 2022 Volteum (2020, Hungary) $1.3M - Seed - Nov 2022 View all 11 Funding Rounds on Tracxn Platform Electric Vehicle Management 46 64 Back to index Electric Vehicles (Lime) (# Cos: 9409 | $86.2B) Vehicle Management (TWAICE) (# Cos: 194 | $290M) B2B (Ion Energy Labs) (# Cos: 159 | $246M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $60.7M ( -- ) 11( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 11 $246M 71 2 159 12 Ion Energy Labs (2016, India, $6.2M) TWAICE (2018, Germany, $75.0M) Brill Power (2016, United Kingdom, $16.4M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  65. 65. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Onto (2018, United Kingdom) $60.0M - Series C - Jul 2022 Voltric (2019, United Kingdom) Undisclosed - Seed - Oct 2022 Car Subscriptions 47 65 Back to index Auto E-Commerce & Content (ACKO) (# Cos: 8893 | $38.1B) Subscription (Canoo) (# Cos: 56 | $353M) Cars (Onto) (# Cos: 27 | $277M) Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $60.0M ( -- ) 2( -- ) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club - $277M 10 - 27 3 Onto (2018, United Kingdom, $241M) Canoo (2017, United States, $10.0M) imove (2018, Norway, $22.3M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide.
  66. 66. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Recent Funding Rounds Airfare Intelligence Solutions 48 66 Back to index Taxonomy $ Invested in last 1 year Key Stats # Funding Rounds in last 1 year $50.0M (▼79.7%) 1(▼66.7%) Funded Companies Companies Acquisitions Total $ Invested IPOs Soonicorn Club 2 $403M 6 1 13 3 Aviation IT (Travelport) (# Cos: 1991 | $2.7B) Finance and Accounting (Flyr) (# Cos: 48 | $572M) Revenue Management (Plusgrade) (# Cos: 39 | $572M) Price Analytics (RateGain) (# Cos: 13 | $403M) RateGain (2004, United Kingdom, $144M) Flyr (2013, United States, $189M) Portside (2017, United States, $70.0M) Note: The last node in the Taxonomy represents the Business Model addressed in the title of the slide. Portside (2017, United States) $50.0M - Series B - Feb 2023
  67. 67. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Recent funding rounds Investment Trends Most Active Investors Top Funded Business Models Explore more on Tracxn All Tech Companies US Tech Companies Online Travel Companies Companies using AI in Healthcare Companies founded by Stanford GSB Alumni Soonicorn club in Fintech Analyst Picks in Israel Tech Key News in FinTech Events in Bay Area Angel Investors in United States Bluebox Companies Investment Activity Miscellaneous Company Detail Page of DoorDash Competitors of Freshworks Cap Table for TransferWise Financials for Ola Employee Count for Revolut Company Due Diligence Exits Public Companies Acquired Companies Most Active Acquirers Reports Delhivery - Company Report Novel Foods - Business Model Report HRTech - Feed Report FinTech - Top Business Models Report US Tech - Top Business Models Report US Tech - Monthly Report 67
  68. 68. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Explore other Reports on Tracxn HRTech InsurTech Food Tech Novel Foods Blockchain Network P2P Remittance Business Model Reports FinTech Europe Consumer Digital SEA HiTech US Feed Geo Reports Company Reports Monthly Unicorn Report Unicorn Reports Transferwise Coursera BigBasket Feed Reports Top Business Models in PA FinTech Enterprise Applications Artificial Intelligence Geo Monthly Reports US Tech Europe Tech China Tech Top Business Models in Geo India Tech Israel Tech UK & Ireland Tech 68
  69. 69. Copyright © 2023, Tracxn Technologies Limited. All rights reserved. Transportation and Logistics Tech - Top Business Models Report Thank You 69 Any and all information either accessed from the website www.tracxn.com or having otherwise originated from Tracxn Technologies Limited including but not limited to the information contained herein ("Data") is the sole property of Tracxn Technologies Limited (hereinafter "Tracxn"). You shall not recirculate, distribute, transmit, publish, or sell the Data or any portion thereof in any form or by any means, either for commercial or non-commercial use, or permit any third party to use or distribute the Data or any portion thereof; to any other party, except with the prior written consent of Tracxn. You may however incorporate insubstantial portions, extracts, abstracts or summaries from the Data into analysis, presentations or tools for your customers or for your internal use, so long as Tracxn is clearly and visibly identified as the source of information. For further information please refer to our Terms of Use at www.tracxn.com

×