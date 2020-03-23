Successfully reported this slideshow.
First Reads La Gallina Cocorina
First Reads La Gallina Cocorina Though clumsy and sometimes clueless, Cocorina is a sympathetic and loving hen. Her three ...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Mar Pav�nq Pages : 32 pagesq Publisher : Cuento de Luzq Language :q ISBN-10 : 8493781460q ISBN-13 ...
DISCRIPSI Though clumsy and sometimes clueless, Cocorina is a sympathetic and loving hen. Her three chicks love her uncond...
First Reads La Gallina Cocorina

Read PDF La Gallina Cocorina
Though clumsy and sometimes clueless, Cocorina is a sympathetic and loving hen. Her three chicks love her unconditionally and would not trade her for the world, but when a malicious rumor begins to circulate in the henhouse, the chicks' understanding and compassion are at stake. This endearing tale told in verse beautifully depicts the eternal and forgiving love of children.Aunque torpe y a veces despistada, Cocorina es una gallina compasiva y cariñosa. Sus tres pollitos la quieren incondicionalmente y no la cambian por nada en el mundo, pero cuando un rumor mal intencionado empieza a circular por el gallinero, la comprensión y la compasión de los pollitos están en juego. Este cuento simpático en verso representa perfectamente el amor eterno y misericordioso de los niños.

First Reads La Gallina Cocorina

