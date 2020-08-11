Successfully reported this slideshow.
Diesel and gasoline engines: A quick guide

Learn the main differences between diesel and gasoline engines to help you choose the right new ride. Toyota of Orlando has tips!

Published in: Automotive
Diesel and gasoline engines: A quick guide

  1. 1. Diesel or gasoline engines: Which better suits you? If you’re truck shopping, then you’ve probably been confronted with the choice of diesel or regular gasoline. Deciding between the two can be confusing if you’re not clear on how each type of engine works as well as how they aﬀect your drive time. Toyota of Orlando is here to clear things up for you - our Orlando auto service techs are explaining the ins and outs of both diesel and gasoline engines so you can sign the dotted line with conﬁdence when it’s time to buy. The inner workings How do the inner workings of these two types of engines compare? Here’s a quick breakdown of their similarities and diﬀerences: • Gasoline engines use spark plugs to create internal combustion when you turn your key in the ignition; this is what gets your Orlando Toyota up and running. Diesel engines, on the other hand, don’t even have spark plugs. Instead, they use extreme compression to create heat and ignite the fuel in your vehicle to get it started. • Diesel engines also typically have fewer parts than a traditional gasoline engine. Why is this a good thing? Because it means fewer parts to maintain, repair, and replace over the life of the car (which means cheaper auto service bills). Performance How will the performance vary between these two engines? Here are the pros and cons of each:
  2. 2. • Diesel engines give you a bit more power than traditional gasoline engines. They generate more horsepower and torque because of their high compression rates, so you’ll have more get-up-and-go at your disposal. Additionally, they don’t have to be huge to generate high rates of horsepower and torque. • They also are greener than you may think. Diesel engines of days past were noisy and put out a lot of emissions, but technological advances have made them much cleaner in terms of their emissions and a lot quieter. They’re also lighter now, which means better fuel eﬃciency because your Orlando Toyota doesn’t have to haul around as much weight. • Speaking of fuel eﬃciency, diesel engines are also more fuel-eﬃcient than traditional gasoline engines. Hear us out - where diesel fuel tends to be more expensive than regular gasoline (it only comes in one grade, as opposed to the 3-4 grades you can get regular gasoline in), your Orlando Toyota will use it more eﬃciently so it ends up saving you money. Choosing between the two So, how do you decide? Here are a few more pointers from our Orlando Toyota sales specialists regarding diesel engines and traditional gasoline engines: • Diesel vehicles are more highway-eﬃcient, so if that’s a major part of your commute, then this type of ride is a good choice. • Gasoline vehicles are cheaper than diesel when you’re shopping for a new ride. • If you’re worried about repair costs, then diesel engines do oﬀer a solution - fewer parts to maintain and service. • If fuel costs weigh on your mind, then you might want to go with a diesel option as it’s an extremely eﬃcient choice.
  3. 3. Have questions? Call Toyota of Orlando today! You can reach us seven days a week at (407) 298-4500.

