THE INTERVIEW PROCESS Oluwatoyin Puddicombe Toyin Talks Talent
• I am an HR professional with over a decade of active work experience. I have worked in Aviation, Business Services, Cons...
CONTENT BEFORE THE INTERVIEW THE INTERVIEW AFTER THE INTERVIEW.
BEFORE THE INTERVIEW
1. PURPOSE
2. JOB DESCRIPTION
➢ Keywords are specific abilities, skills, expertise and traits recruiters and hiring managers look for in a candidate. Ke...
3. RESEARCH THE COMPANY  Visit the company’s website  Key players in the organization.  News and recent events about th...
4. PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE  Your Introduction – brief summary of your career and how your experience ties into the c...
NOTE  Keep track of your applications. You never know when the call might come  Be mentally alert  Practice good teleph...
THE INTERVIEW
TYPES OF INTERVIEWS  Telephone interview  Written or computer-based interviews  Video interviews and Virtual Interviews...
TELEPHONE INTERVIEW  Usually indicates the start of the interview process, after sorting the applications  It is used as...
Research the company. TIP: have a short portfolio on all companies you apply to. Have your materials close by e.g. resume ...
DO’S AND DON’TS  Do use Mr. or Ms. Only use their first name if they ask you to.  Do smile. Smiling will project a posit...
WRITTEN INTERVIEW  Typically used for fresh graduates or people with less than about 3 years of work experience.  It usu...
➢ ASSESSMENT CENTRES are a series of exercises commonly used by employers to test skills which are not assessable from the...
VIDEO AND VIRTUAL INTERVIEWS  Video interviews are sometimes a substitute for an in- person interview.  It could also be...
TIPS FOR A VIRTUAL INTERVIEW ➢ Prepare! Do your research. Have a copy of your resume at hand. Note any points you want to ...
IN-PERSON INTERVIEW  You face an individual or a panel  They ask you questions to determine your fit for the role  Ques...
TIPS FOR AN IN-PERSON INTERVIEW ➢ Get a good night’s sleep. ➢ Get there early. If you’re running late for any reason, comm...
GROUP INTERVIEWS  The candidates applying for the same position are brought together in a room and tested on their respon...
OVERCOMING FEAR IN THE INTERVIEW  Understand that it is natural to feel nervous. Use your nerves, don’t give in to them. ...
• Arriving late • Arriving too early • Dressing inappropriately or improperly. • Appearing uninterested • Being unprepared...
 Focusing too much on yourself and not recognizing team involvement.  Asking inappropriate questions  Not having any qu...
COMMON INTERVIEW QUESTIONS  “Tell us about yourself”, “let’s get to know you”  “Why do you want to leave your job?”  “W...
“TELL US ABOUT YOURSELF” This question usually starts the formal interview. It allows them to test how you cope in unstruc...
“WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS COMPANY?”  The interviewer is trying to determine your interest and see if you have done you...
“WHAT IS YOUR GREATEST STRENGTH?”  Share your true strengths, not those you think the interviewer wants to hear.  Choose...
“WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 5 YEARS?”  This can feel like a bit of a trick question, because sometimes the answer is, “...
“WHAT ARE YOUR SALARY EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS JOB?”  This question is mostly asked when considering experienced hands.  It...
AFTER THE INTERVIEW
DO’S AND DON’TS  Do ask questions about the role that were not addressed in the interview.  Do ask the interviewer about...
 More resources on overcoming fear in interviews  https://www.forbes.com/sites/lizryan/2018/03/13/ten-ways-to- get-over-...
The interview process
