This foot stretch keeps your feet flexible, stretches the calf muscles, and increases ankle dorsiflexion. You can easily try this exercise at home.

  Towel Calf Stretch

This foot stretch keeps your feet flexible, stretches the calf muscles, and increases ankle dorsiflexion. You can easily try this exercise at home.
  3. 3. Towel Calf Stretch www.toufie.com How to do towel calf stretch? How to do towel calf stretch? 1. it comfortably on a hard surface (e.g., ground or floor) and keep your knees straight. 2. Now take a towel and loop it around your feet. 3. With the help of a towel, slowly pull your feet (try this exercise on both feet separately) 4. You may feel a concerted stretch in your calf muscles, which is normal. 5. Hold on for 30 seconds and repeat the exercise as much as you can.
