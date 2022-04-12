Successfully reported this slideshow.

First All-Private Astronaut Team Arrives at the International Space Station

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 13 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

First All-Private Astronaut Team Arrives at the International Space Station

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 13 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

A SpaceX Crew Dragon safely delivered four private astronauts—not affiliated with any space agency—to the International Space Station this past Saturday. With the Axiom crew now onboard, the first all-private mission to the ISS can get down to business.
SpaceX capsule Endeavor reached the ISS at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 9, following a nearly 21-hour journey. The crew of the Ax-1 mission—Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy—launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ISS is currently orbiting at a height of 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.

A SpaceX Crew Dragon safely delivered four private astronauts—not affiliated with any space agency—to the International Space Station this past Saturday. With the Axiom crew now onboard, the first all-private mission to the ISS can get down to business.
SpaceX capsule Endeavor reached the ISS at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 9, following a nearly 21-hour journey. The crew of the Ax-1 mission—Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy—launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ISS is currently orbiting at a height of 260 miles (418 km) above Earth.

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(4/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(4.5/5)
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
The Highly Sensitive Person Elaine Aron
(4/5)
Free
Logicomix: An epic search for truth Apostolos Doxiadis
(4/5)
Free
Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer
(5/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
(4/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
The Genome Defense: Inside the Epic Legal Battle to Determine Who Owns Your DNA Jorge L. Contreras
(4.5/5)
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
(5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Empire of the Scalpel: The History of Surgery Ira Rutkow M.D.
(4/5)
Free
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey to the Edge of Reason: The Life of Kurt Gödel Stephen Budiansky
(4.5/5)
Free
Venom Doc: The Edgiest, Darkest, Strangest Natural History Memoir Ever Bryan G. Fry
(5/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
Every Deep-Drawn Breath: A Critical Care Doctor on Healing, Recovery, and Transforming Medicine in the ICU Dr Wes Ely
(5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
(4/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free

First All-Private Astronaut Team Arrives at the International Space Station

  1. 1. First All-Private Astronaut Team Arrives at the International Space Station A SpaceX Crew Dragon safely delivered four private astronauts—not affiliated with any space agency—to the International Space Station this past Saturday. With the Axiom crew now onboard, the first all-private mission to the ISS can get down to business. SpaceX capsule Endeavor reached the ISS at 8:20 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 9, following a nearly 21-hour journey. The crew of the Ax-1 mission—Michael López-Alegría, Larry Connor, Eytan Stibbe, and Mark Pathy—launched atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The ISS is currently orbiting at a height of 260 miles (418 km) above Earth. The docking would’ve happened 45 minutes earlier, had it not been for a problem having to do with ISS crew members not being able to receive video from the Crew Dragon’s center line camera. Ground controllers remedied the problem by routing video from a SpaceX ground station, according to NASA. The four crew members will stay on the orbital outpost for eight days, where they will perform some 25 experiments having to do with science, education,
  2. 2. and commercial activities. Axiom Space is aiming to build the world’s first fully commercial space station, the construction of which is slated to begin at the ISS in late 2024. The Ax-1 mission represents an important milestone in the ongoing commercialization of low Earth orbit. The opening of the Crew Dragon hatch happened at 10:13 a.m. EDT, whereupon the Expedition 67 crew welcomed the Ax-1 team. The addition of these four men brings the total ISS population to 11, the others being NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Korsokov, Oleg Artemyev, and Denis Matveev. Three members of the Ax-1 crew received a pin from the Association of Space Explorers (ASE) to formally recognize their new status as astronauts. “There’s a tradition when you pass a certain boundary, you become an astronaut. That happened to these three gentlemen for the first time yesterday. Now I’d like to note it officially,” López-Alegría, a former NASA astronaut, said during Saturday’s welcome ceremony. “When I pin these on—I think the numbers are 582, 583, and 584 for Larry, Eytan, and Mark—I hope they will wear these with the pride they deserve,” he said, in reference to the total number of formally recognized astronauts to date. The Ax-1 team is now adjusting to microgravity and familiarizing themselves with the space station. On Sunday, López-Alegría tweeted out a stunning image of Earth, saying: “La vida es corta; vívala a tope!,” which translates from Spanish to English as “Life is short; live it to the fullest!”
  3. 3. Axiom said the first day was mostly about preparing equipment for what will be a very busy week. The team has just 100 hours to complete their respective tasks. You can learn more about the Ax-1 mission and what the team is trying to achieve here.

×