Methods to Sustain Long Te...
Bio ■  Toshiya Komoda ⁃  Server side engineer ⁃  Test Engineer ■  deve...
mobage game plaMorm ■  Mainly a browser game pla?orms ⁃  tens of million...
History of mobage game plaMorms ■  Business trend shiFs to ⁃  browser t...
Some sta5cs ■  5 ⁃  years operaNons ■  22 ⁃  test suites ⁃  grouped ...
Life cycle of test suites ■  Development Phase ⁃  build E2E tests as QA ...
Life cycle of test suites ■  Development Phase ⁃  build E2E tests as QA ...
Methods to keep tests healthy
1. Periodic execu5on of all test suites ■  Goal ⁃ improve stability of ...
2. Deﬁne clear process to exclude test cases ■  Goal ⁃ Control cost and...
3. Improve test debuggability ■  Goal ⁃  minimize test maintenance cost ...
3. Improve test debuggability ■  Live preview and video records for UI te...
4. Make tests loosely coupled with SUT (system under test) ■  Goal ⁃  ma...
4.a Visual regression tes5ng with site crawler ■  Goal ⁃  remove hard-c...
4.b Input topic iden5ﬁca5on with machine learning ■  Goal ⁃  remove hard...
Summary: Methods to Sustain Long Term Opera5ons of E2E Automated Tests ...
selenimu commiter day 2017: Methods to Sustain Long Term Operations of E2E Automated Tests

×