In most cases, a professional plumber can be trusted when in need of sewer repair. Replacement is a huge cost, and is unavoidable unfortunately. It's important to note that before a property is sold, the owner has to report any potential issues to buyers, so it's smart to get it taken care of and avoid any drama.

When it comes to Clay Sewer Pipe Replacement, it's important to shop around for the best deal. One should also make sure any contractor is bonded, licensed, and has references that can be checked. Expect most bids to be thousands so there is no shock.

History of Piping

First off, if there is any clay pipe it needs to be removed. Cleaning is never a good option and will only delay the inevitable which is replacement. Use of copper sulfate or rock salt is not a great idea as it will create more work by the owner having to remove the tree permanently, and then fix up the yard.

Clay sewer pipe has not been used for a very long time, as joints were packed by mortar and movement of the soil breaks them with ease along with tree roots. They are just not a smart choice, of course builders had no way of knowing this decades ago.

After clay pipes, came iron and they featured a similar bell joint to the clay pipes. They were joined using hemp oil and molten lead. Though the joint was stronger, it still didn't withstand the eventual movement of earth. After clay and iron, no hub cast iron and rubber couplings with steel bands were used.

Downsides of Trenchless Sewer Repair

While being the perfect option to other methods for clay sewer pipe replacement, there are some downfalls to trenchless sewer repair. If the company is fairly new and not knowledgeable about how to pass inspection, it may become a headache that no one wants. One of the main concerns is pooling water at a low spot in the line. Trenchless sewer repair is still the most cost-effective and least disruptive method today.

Other issues are deflection and sag which cause concerns. Experienced crews know what deflections in the current line can be taken out, but it depends largely on soil conditions, and the degree of deflection. A less brutal soil like sand allows for deflections to be removed but soil like shale is not so kind.

We offer you an experienced decision to all your plumbing disorders and are in service for 15 years serving Toronto and GTA with our licensed contractors. Visit Torontoplumbinggroup.com for details.



