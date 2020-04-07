Reacciones en quimica organica pv

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Teoría detallada sobre las reacciones en Química Orgánica para un nivel de 2º Bachillerato.

  1. 1. Reacciones en Química Orgánica 2º Bachillerato 1. Reacciones de combustión. Los alcanos, alquenos y alquinos, y en general todos los hidrocarburos las presentan. Son reacciones muy exotérmicas que se dan en presencia de oxígeno. Producen agua y dióxido de carbono. Pe CH3-CH2- CH3 + 5 O2 → 3 CO2 + 4 H2O 2. Reacciones de sustitución. Un átomo o grupo de átomos de una molécula es sustituido por otro grupo. Entre ellas se encuentran: a) Halogenación de alcanos. Los átomos de halógenos (flúor, cloro o bromo) sustituyen a uno o más átomos de hidrógeno del alcano. Es a través de radicales libres. CH4 + Cl2 + luz (hυ) → CH3 Cl + HCl b) En halogenuros de alquilo. CH3-CH2Cl + H2O → CH3-CH2OH + HCl c) En alcoholes. CH3-CH2OH + HBr → CH3-CH2 Br + H2O d) Nitración de aromáticos. e) Halogenación de aromáticos. Sustitución de un H sin romper la estructura estable del benceno. Bromación
  2. 2. Cloración f) Alquilación de aromáticos. Alquilación de de Friedel-Crafts. Implica la reacción entre un haluro de alquilo y una molécula de benceno en presencia de un ácido de Lewis como catalizador. Los productos son alquilbenceno y haluro de hidrógeno. C6H6 + R-X → C6H5-R + H-X en presencia de catalizador (AlCl3) haluro de alquilo 3. Reacciones de adición. Se adicionan átomos o grupos de átomos, a los carbonos adyacentes de un enlace múltiple doble o triple. Estas reacciones son características de alquenos y alquinos. a) Adición de H2
  3. 3. b) Adición de halógenos Pueden llevar Pt como catalizador. c) Adición de haluros de hidrógeno. Siguen la regla de Markovnikoff ( Vladimir Vasilevich Markovnikov en 1870): con la adición de un reactivo asimétrico del tipo H-X a un alqueno o alquino, el átomo de hidrógeno se une al átomo de carbono del doble o triple enlace que contenga el mayor número de átomos de hidrógeno (carbono menos sustituido), y el grupo halogenuro (X) se une al átomo de carbono del doble o triple enlace con el menor número de átomos de hidrógeno.
  4. 4. Producto Markovnikov d) Adición de agua. La hidratación de un alqueno conduce a la formación de un alcohol. Suele darse en medio ácido. Aquí también se aplica la regla de Markovnikov. 4. Reacciones de eliminación Las reacciones de eliminación se caracterizan por la extracción de un par de átomos o grupos de átomos de carbonos adyacentes, dando como resultado un enlace múltiple (doble o triple). Para generar un doble enlace carbono-carbono, es necesario eliminar
  5. 5. dos átomos o grupos de átomos, uno en cada carbono adyacente, Para generar un triple enlace, se deben eliminar cuatro átomos o grupos de átomos, dos de cada carbono adyacente. En estas reacciones se sigue la regla de Saytzeff (Alexander Mikhaylovich Zaitsev, Rusia, 1841- 1910 ). La regla de Saytzeff dice que en las reacciones de eliminación predominan los alquenos más sustituidos como productos de la reacción, y que a su vez, son los más estables. a) Deshidrohalogenación de haluros de alquilo. En esta reacción se eliminan hidrógeno y halógeno de carbonos vecinos. En general, se hace en presencia de una disolución de hidróxido de potasio en alcohol. Ecuación general: Por ejemplo: Obtención del but-1-eno a partir de 1-clorobutano. +H2O + KCl CH3–CH2–CHBr–CH3 + KOH(alc) → CH3–CH=CH–CH3 +H2O + KBr Regla de Saytzeff: Pierde el H del Carbono que tenga menos H inicialmente (C más sustituido). b) Deshidratación de alcoholes. Un alcohol puede convertirse en alqueno por deshidratación, es decir, eliminando una molécula de agua. Es necesario utilizar un catalizador ácido. El ácido empleado suele ser ácido sulfúrico (H2SO4) o ácido fosfórico (H3PO4). La facilidad de deshidratación es la siguiente: alcohol 3° > 2° > 1°
  6. 6. CH3–CH2–CHOH–CH3 + H2SO4 → CH3–CH=CH–CH3 + H2O Regla de Saytzeff: Pierde el H del Carbono que tenga menos H inicialmente (C más sustituido). c) Deshalogenación de dihaluros vecinales. La deshalogenación de derivados dihalogenados contiguos da origen a un doble enlace: + ZnBr2 Las reacciones de eliminación se producen en competencia con las de sustitución. Para favorecer la eliminación se emplea como reactivo KOH en solución alcohólica concentrada y caliente, y para la sustitución del halógeno por un OH se emplea AgOH en agua o sólo agua. Por ejemplo: CH3–CH2–CHBr–CH3 + KOH(alc) → CH3–CH=CH–CH3 +H2O + KBr (Eliminación) CH3–CH2–CHBr–CH3 + AgOH → CH3–CH2–CHOH–CH3 + AgBr (Sustitución) CH3–CH2–CHBr–CH3 + H2O → CH3–CH2–CHOH–CH3 + HBr (Sustitución) 5. Esterificación. Es la reacción que se produce entre un ácido orgánico y un alcohol para dar un éster más agua: R-COOH + OH-R’ (alcohol) -------> R-COO-R’ + H2O
  7. 7. CH3-COOH + HOCH2CH3 ↔ CH3-COO-CH2CH3 + H2O 6. Hidrólisis de ésteres. Es la reacción inversa de la esterificación. Se realiza en medio ácido. Responde al esquema: R-COO-R’ + H2O → R-COOH + R’-OH Si se realiza en medio básico se llama saponificación. Por ejemplo: CH3-COO - CH2CH3 + NaOH → CH3-COONa + CH3 CH2OH

