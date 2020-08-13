Libros y manuscritos digitales de astronomia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Libros y/o manuscritos digitales de Astronomía Navegando por Internet me encontré un libro de astronomía en versión digita...
http://www5.kb.dk/en/nb/tema/webudstillinger/brahe_mechanica/brahe_fsi.html?pa ge=34  “Astronomiæ Instauratæ Mechanica” d...
http://digital.lib.lehigh.edu/planets/brahe.php?num=F&exp=false&lang=lat&CISOPTR= 404&limit=brahe&view=full  “De Revoluti...
Nicolás Copérnico —en polaco Mikołaj Kopernik, en latín Nicolaus Copernicus— (Toruń, Prusia, Polonia, 19 de febrero de 147...
 “De mundi sphaera (Le sphere de monde ): proprement dicte Cosmographie” de Oronce Finé En 1549 publica esta obra que es ...
que se realizó en la década de 1490 y es en sí mismo un conjunto de diversas obras astrológicas. El Heidelberger Schicksal...
biblioteca más importante del Renacimiento alemán, con casi 5.000 libros impresos y 3524 manuscritos.Desde 1623, toda la b...
tal manera que, al mismo tiempo, intensificó y se identificó con el creciente sentimiento nacionalista mexicano de finales...
están dedicados al mecenas de al-Qabīṣī, Sayf al-Dawla. El título en latín de la presente obra sugiere que se trata de un ...
https://archive.org/details/atlascoelestis00flam John Flamsteed, (19 de agosto de 1646 - 31 de diciembre de 1719) fue un a...
 “Astronomicum Caesareum y Cosmographicus Liber” de Petrus Apianus En 1540 Apiano dedicó al emperador su obra , el “Caesa...
“Cosmographicus Liber (Cosmographia)” El “Cosmographicus Liber” fue publicado por primera vez en 1524. Apianus estudió cos...
Petrus Apianus (16 de abril de 1495 – 21 de abril de 1552), cuyo nombre original en alemán era Peter Bienewitz o Bennewitz...
http://www.rarebookroom.org/Control/gelmcs/index.html Andreas Cellarius nació alrededor del año 1596, en Neuhausen, una pe...
https://www.e-rara.ch/zut/content/titleinfo/813266 El “Atlas Portatilis Coelestis” es de 1723. Se sabe que su atlas portát...
Johann Leonhard Rost (1688-1727) Rost obtuvo un ingreso clandestino de escribir novelas románticas bajo un seudónimo (Mele...
https://www.e-rara.ch/zut/nav/history/447514  “Uranometria” de Johann Bayer “Uranometria” es la versión corta del título ...
de tabla por primera vez en el trabajo de Johannes Kepler, “Tabulae Rudolphinae” (1627). https://bvpb.mcu.es/es/consulta/r...
Libros y manuscritos digitales de astronomia

Astronomía

Libros y manuscritos digitales de astronomia

  1. 1. Libros y/o manuscritos digitales de Astronomía Navegando por Internet me encontré un libro de astronomía en versión digital. Buscando, buscando, di con muchos de ellos, lo cual me pareció muy interesante. Puedes pinchar en las fotos o en el enlace para ver los libros digitalizados on line. Estos son los que he ido encontrando:  “Atlas Maior” de Joan Blaeu El “Atlas Maior” (1662-1667), o “Atlas Novus” (1635-1658), como fueron llamadas las ediciones anteriores, es un atlas mundial, concebido por Willem Blaeu y compilado por su hijo Joan Blaeu, que no fue completado hasta 1665. La obra original se componía de 11 volúmenes, en latín, y contenía 594 mapas. Se editó en holandés, latín, francés, alemán y español. Dependiendo del idioma, constaba de entre nueve y doce tomos El título completo de "Theatrum Orbis Terrarum, sive Atlas Novus in quo Tabulæ et Descriptiones Omnium Regionum" se refiere al origen de la edición. Está basada en una obra anterior de Abraham Ortelius, "Theatrum Orbis Terrarum" de 1570. En 1629 Willem Blaeu había ampliado sus fondos de mapas con la compra de las planchas utilizadas por Abraham Ortelius para el , "Theatrum Orbis Terrarum". Aunque es un libro de cartografía, dentro de él hay una sección de los Instrumentos astronómicos de Tycho Brahe. Joan Blaeu (Alkmaar, 23 de septiembre de 1596 - Ámsterdam, 28 de mayo de 1673) fue un destacado cartógrafo holandés que 1620 se doctoró en derecho, aunque prefirió ponerse a trabajar con su padre. Su padre fue Willem Janszoon Blaeu nacido también en Alkmaar en 1571. Fue discípulo entre 1594 y 1596 del astrónomo danés Tycho Brahe . El siguiente trabajo que tenía planeado realizar Joan Blaeu era una cosmología, pero en 1672 un incendio destruyó la imprenta por completo, muriendo al año siguiente. https://sc.edu/about/offices_and_divisions/university_libraries/browse/digital_collect ions/index.php
  2. 2. http://www5.kb.dk/en/nb/tema/webudstillinger/brahe_mechanica/brahe_fsi.html?pa ge=34  “Astronomiæ Instauratæ Mechanica” de Tycho Brahe El mismo Tycho Brahe describió sus instrumentos astronómicos en él, en Wandsbek 1598. El original se encuentra en el Royal Library of Copenhague. El libro muestra las invenciones astronómicas de Tycho Brahe , especialmente los instrumentos mediante los cuales se pudieron observar las estrellas y los planetas y por el cual pudieron ser medidas las distancias y ascensiones . Tycho Brahe (Castillo de Knudstrup, Escania, 14 de diciembre de 1546 – Praga, 24 de octubre de 1601) fue un astrónomo danés, considerado el más grande observador del cielo en el período anterior a la invención del telescopio. Hizo que se construyera Uraniborg, un palacio que se convertiría en el primer instituto de investigación astronómica. Los instrumentos diseñados por Brahe le permitieron medir las posiciones de las estrellas y los planetas con una precisión muy superior a la de la época. Atraído por la fama de Brahe, Johannes Kepler aceptó una invitación que le hizo para trabajar junto a él en Praga. En la isla de Hven, Tycho Brahe pudo contar con todo lo necesario para su trabajo: construyó un segundo observatorio además de Uraniborg, que además de contar con galerías para la observación, despachos para él y sus ayudantes y biblioteca estaba equipado con el mejor instrumental de la época. También instaló una imprenta y hasta una fábrica de papel para asegurarse la publicación de sus obras.
  3. 3. http://digital.lib.lehigh.edu/planets/brahe.php?num=F&exp=false&lang=lat&CISOPTR= 404&limit=brahe&view=full  “De Revolutionibus Orbium Coelestium” de Copérnicus Este libro (Sobre el movimiento de las esferas celestiales) es la obra fundamental del astrónomo Nicolás Copérnico (19 de febrero de 1473 - 24 de mayo de 1543). Comenzó a escribirla en 1506, terminándola en 1531, aunque no se publicó hasta el año de su muerte, en 1543. Copérnico pensaba que el sistema ptolemaico era demasiado complicado, y quería proponer un modelo alternativo más simple y correcto. El libro causó una controversia moderada en su publicación. Sin embargo, en 1546 un sacerdote dominico, Giovanni Maria Tolosani, escribió el tratado “De veritate Sacrae Scripturae” denunciando la teoría copernicana y defendiendo la verdad absoluta de la Biblia. La recepción de esta obra en el mundo académico e intelectual europeo del siglo XVI (no así del siguiente) fue predominantemente negativa. La Sorbona (París, Francia) y la mayoría de universidades católicas la calificaron de sacrílega, así como los principales representantes del Protestantismo, en especial Lutero y Calvino, quienes la condenaron muy enérgicamente alegando que contradecía a las Sagradas Escrituras. Por contra, tuvo una buena acogida en la Universidad de Salamanca (España). En 1616 el cardenal Bellarmino ordenó a Galileo Galilei en nombre del Papa que tomara como posición que el sistema era tan solo una construcción matemática sin constituir una realidad física. Anteriormente, Galileo había alegado en su defensa que la tesis copernicana también había sido compartida por otros autores, entre los que mencionó al teólogo español Diego de Zúñiga (1536–1598). Este había escrito en su libro “In Job Commentaria” (1584) que el heliocentrismo de Copérnico no era incompatible con la fe católica. Sin embargo, la Iglesia acabó incluyendo las obras de Zúñiga y Copérnico en el Índice de libros prohibidos, mediante un Decreto de la Sagrada Congregación del 5 de marzo de ese año.
  4. 4. Nicolás Copérnico —en polaco Mikołaj Kopernik, en latín Nicolaus Copernicus— (Toruń, Prusia, Polonia, 19 de febrero de 1473 – Frombork, Prusia, Polonia, 24 de mayo de 1543) fue un astrónomo del Renacimiento que formuló la teoría heliocéntrica del Sistema Solar, concebida en primera instancia por Aristarco de Samos. Su libro “De revolutionibus orbium coelestium” (Sobre las revoluciones de las esferas celestes) suele ser considerado como el punto inicial o fundador de la astronomía moderna, además de ser una pieza clave en lo que se llamó la Revolución Científica en la época del Renacimiento. Copérnico pasó cerca de veinticinco años trabajando en el desarrollo de su modelo heliocéntrico del universo. En aquella época resultó difícil que los científicos lo aceptaran, ya que suponía una auténtica revolución. Copérnico, además de astrónomo fue matemático, jurista, físico, clérigo católico, gobernador, diplomático y economista. http://digital.lib.lehigh.edu/planets/cop.php?num=F&exp=true&CISOPTR=0&lang=lat &view=full&limit=cop
  5. 5.  “De mundi sphaera (Le sphere de monde ): proprement dicte Cosmographie” de Oronce Finé En 1549 publica esta obra que es una de las más divulgadas: “De mundi sphaera”, dedicada a Enrique II de Francia. Se trata de un libro de texto popular en el que da nociones de astronomía y del que cabe destacar la belleza de las ilustraciones elaboradas por el propio Finé. El original se encuentra en el Harvard University's Houghton Library. Oronce Finé nace el 20 de diciembre de 1494 en la región de Dauphiné - † 8 de agosto de 1555 en París), se trata de un célebre matemático y cartógrafo de origen francés. Nacido en la ciudad de Briançon, es hijo (François Fine) y nieto (Michel Fine) de famosos physicos (Médicos medievales), se educó en París y antes de obtener la licenciatura de medicina en 1522, parece que estuvo en prisión, por motivos poco claros. En el año 1531 fue elegido para el cargo de director del Collège Royal (hoy en día Collège de France), fundado por Francisco I, lugar donde se dedicó a enseñar matemáticas y astronomía hasta sus últimos días de vida. En la actualidad su nombre aparece en la denominación de un cráter de la luna. Escribió sobre astronomía y también diseñó intrumentos astronómicos. https://iiif.lib.harvard.edu/manifests/view/drs:18260773$1i  Astronomisch-astrologische Sammelhandschrift ("Geomantie") El libro se encuentra en la Universitätsbibliothek de Heidelberg en Alemania. La " Geomantie " es un manuscrito pergamino de un centenar de páginas donde se mezcla la astrología con la astronomía. Es a su vez un almanaque religioso y un calendario para predecir el futuro. Aproximadamente la mitad de éste se copia directamente de un manuscrito conocido como el " Schicksalsbuch "( Libro del Destino),
  6. 6. que se realizó en la década de 1490 y es en sí mismo un conjunto de diversas obras astrológicas. El Heidelberger Schicksalsbuch es un pergamino manuscrito , terminado en la década de 1490 en Regensburg y guardado en la biblioteca de la Universidad de Heidelberg como Cod. Pal. germ. 832. En 271 folios se tratan temas de astrología y magia. Un astrolabio de papel se inserta en el fol . 103 y en la cubierta posterior. Heidelberger Schicksalsbuch (Libro del Destino) https://digi.ub.uni-heidelberg.de/diglit/cpg832/ Provienen de un manuscrito encargado por Otto Heinrich que se completó entre 1552 y 1557 ( la caligrafía es de Heinrich Rudinger y las miniaturas de Albrecht Glockendon [ atribuido ] ) . Su título es “Geomantie " ( Geomancia ) - Codex Palatinus Germánico 833. El título es engañoso , ya que a pesar del nombre no es una obra de la geomancia . Otto Heinrich era un entusiasta de las artes y las ciencias, además de un bibliófilo empedernido, convirtiéndose en el coleccionista más importante de libros del Renacimiento alemán . Sus gastos extravagantes en manuscritos y libros (y la construcción de castillos ) en Neuburg lo dejaron en bancarrota en la década de 1540 por lo que se fue al exilio ( aún en expansión su biblioteca privada ) durante unos diez años, cuando sus deudas tenían que ser pagados por los habitantes de su principado . En 1556 se convirtió en Príncipe Elector del Palatinado . Como consecuencia , su propia biblioteca del castillo fue reubicada con las dependencias de la Universidad de Heidelberg, abriéndose al público - más adelante se conoció como " Biblioteca Palatina"- situada en la Iglesia del Espíritu Santo. La Bibliotheca Palatina de Heidelberg era la
  7. 7. biblioteca más importante del Renacimiento alemán, con casi 5.000 libros impresos y 3524 manuscritos.Desde 1623, toda la biblioteca se ha incorporado a la Biblioteca Apostólica Vaticana . En el momento de la muerte de Otto Heinrich, la biblioteca era una de las colecciones más célebres de Europa. https://digi.ub.uni-heidelberg.de/diglit/cpg833/ Es por eso que dejó disposiciones específicas para su biblioteca después de su fallecimiento, la cual tuvo su auge a finales del siglo XVI . Por desgracia, la guerra de los Treinta Años intervino y la Liga Católica se hizo cargo de Heidelberg, en la década de 1620 . Esto llevó a la colección completa (aparte de los libros destruidos durante el asedio y saqueo de la ciudad ) de más de 3.500 manuscritos y unas 13.000 obras impresas, a ser apropiadas por los vencedores en el nombre del Vaticano. Fueron transportados a Munich en vagones y luego atravesaron los Alpes en mulas ,para ser entregados al Papa. La mayoría de las obras están todavía en Roma, pero parte de la colección fueron devueltos a Heidelberg a principios del siglo XIX.  "Descripción histórica y cronológica de las dos piedras que con ocasión del nuevo empedrado que se está formando en la plaza principal de México, se hallaron en ella el año de 1790" por Antonio de Leon y Gama (1735-1802). El libro describe el funcionamiento del calendario azteca y también el descubrimiento de la piedra del sol. La imagen inferior representa un calendario solar mexicano. El astrónomo Antonio León y Gama ha sido considerado, en ocasiones, como el primer arqueólogo mexicano. Su descripción del descubrimiento de las "dos piedras", la Coatlicue y la Piedra del Sol (una piedra de sacrificios inmensa y un calendario), hacía hincapié en la sofisticación y los grandes logros científicos y artísticos de los aztecas, de
  8. 8. tal manera que, al mismo tiempo, intensificó y se identificó con el creciente sentimiento nacionalista mexicano de finales del siglo XVIII. Esta obra de León y Gama, publicada en Ciudad de México unos dos años después del descubrimiento de las piedras, incluye tres manuscritos doblados, pintados con acuarelas de las antigüedades. https://www.wdl.org/es/item/516/view/1/4/ También lo puedes encontrar en: http://lcweb2.loc.gov/cgi- bin/ampage?collId=rbc3&fileName=rbc0001_2006kislak2page.db&recNum=5  “Tratado de al-Qabīṣī sobre los principios de la astronomía judicial” de Juan Danko de Sajonia ʻAbd al-ʻAzīz ibn ʻUthmān fue un astrólogo famoso que, según un comentario en el Fihrist, se cree que fue contemporáneo de Muḥammad ibn Isḥāq ibn al-Nadīm (en actividad en 987). Es probable que haya nacido en al-Qabīṣ, que es un topónimo compartido por dos lugares en Irak: uno cerca de Mosul y otro cerca de Samarra. Posiblemente haya sido de ascendencia persa. La principal obra que se conserva de al- Qabīṣī es “al-Madkhal ilā ṣinā‘at aḥkām al-nujūm” (Introducción al arte de [conocer] la determinación de las estrellas), dedicada a Sayf al-Dawla, el gobernante hamdaní de Alepo de 944/5 a 966/7. Juan Hispalense tradujo esta obra al latín en 1144; Pèlerin de Prusse hizo una traducción al francés (probablemente del latín) en 1362. Tres pequeños tratados de al-Qabīṣī también han sobrevivido en un solo ejemplar manuscrito en Estambul, Aya Sofya MS 4832: “Risāla fī anwāʿ al-aʿdād wa ṭarāʾif min al-aʿmāl mimmā jamaʿahū min mutaqaddimī ahl al-ʿilm bi hādhihi al-ṣināʾa” (Tratado sobre los tipos de números y las operaciones novedosas recopilados a partir de los primeros profesionales de este arte), el tratado astronómico “Risāla fi ’l-abʿād wa ’l-ajrām” (Tratado sobre los cuerpos y las distancias) y “Mā sharaḥahū min kitāb al-fuṣūl li ’l-Farghānī” (una exposición sobre “El libro de las estaciones”, de Farghānī). Los primeros dos tratados
  9. 9. están dedicados al mecenas de al-Qabīṣī, Sayf al-Dawla. El título en latín de la presente obra sugiere que se trata de un comentario sobre “al-Madkhal ilā ṣinā‘at aḥkām al- nujūm” o, tal vez, sobre la obra perdida “Kitāb fī ithbāt sināʿat aḥkām al-nujūm” (El libro sobre la prueba de la determinación de las estrellas). El autor es Juan Danko de Sajonia (en actividad entre 1327 y 1355), astrónomo de la Universidad de París. Al final hay un breve capítulo sobre los efectos astrológicos en la enfermedad y la salud de Petrus Turrellus (Petrus de Turre). La obra fue impresa en Lyon entre 1519 y 1523. https://www.wdl.org/es/item/10685/view/1/1/  “Atlas Coelestis” de John Flamsteed (1646-1719) El “Atlas Coelestis” es un atlas estelar publicado póstumamente por su viuda en 1729, 10 años después de su muerte, basado en observaciones hechas por el primer astrónomo real de Gran Bretaña John Flamsteed. Una de las principales motivaciones de Flamsteed para producir el Atlas, fue para corregir la representación de las figuras de las constelaciones, como hechas por Bayer en su “Uranometria” (1603). Bayer representaba las figuras vistas de detrás (no de frente, como era hecho desde la época de Ptolomeo), invirtiendo la posición de las estrellas y creando una confusión innecesaria. El atlas se encuentra en el Institut für Astronomie, Universität Wien, Türkenschanzstraße 17, 1180 Wien (Viena).
  10. 10. https://archive.org/details/atlascoelestis00flam John Flamsteed, (19 de agosto de 1646 - 31 de diciembre de 1719) fue un astrónomo británico, Primer Astrónomo Real, quien tuvo a su cargo la creación del Observatorio de Greenwich. Flamsteed también es recordado por sus conflictos con Isaac Newton, el entonces Presidente de la Royal Society, quien intentó robar algunos de los descubrimientos de Flamsteed para su propio trabajo. En junio de 1675, un decreto real proveyó lo necesario para el establecimiento del observatorio de Greenwich, poniendo Flamsteed la primera piedra en agosto de dicho año. En febrero de 1676, fue admitido como Miembro de la Royal Society, y en julio se trasladó al observatorio, donde vivió hasta 1684, cuando finalmente fue ordenado ministro de la parroquia de Burstow, Surrey. Mantuvo dicho cargo, así como el de "Astrónomo Real", hasta su muerte. Fue enterrado en Burstow. Flamsteed también es recordado por sus conflictos con Isaac Newton, el entonces Presidente de la Royal Society, quien intentó robar algunos de los descubrimientos de Flamsteed para su propio trabajo. Newton engañó a Flamsteed utilizando un edicto del rey, y publicó los hallazgos sin dar crédito a Flamsteed. Algunos años después, Flamsteed logró comprar la mayoría de las copias de dicho libro, y públicamente los quemó frente al Observatorio Real. Si quiered descargar el atlas pincha en los enlaces: http://www.univie.ac.at/hwastro/books/1753_flam_ColMed_1.pdf https://www.univie.ac.at/hwastro/books/1753_flam_SWMed_1.pdf
  11. 11.  “Astronomicum Caesareum y Cosmographicus Liber” de Petrus Apianus En 1540 Apiano dedicó al emperador su obra , el “Caesareum Astronomicum”, obra que salió de su propia prensa en Ingolstadt. En esta obra hacía Apiano una nueva exposición de la astronomía de Ptolomeo . Aunque se ha sugerido que el emperador en persona pudiese haber asistido a alguna de sus clases, sin duda lo más probable es que simplemente sintiera admiración por sus conocimientos. Al parecer los cálculos cartográficos y astrológicos apasionaron tanto al Emperador que pidió a Alonso de Santa Cruz que le tradujera la obra al castellano, aunque no la llegase a comprender. La obra está además realizada a través de complejas composiciones con discos móviles en papel formados hasta por seis capas, que permiten fijar las posiciones de los planeta cada día del año, las fases de la luna o las fiestas móviles del calendario litúrgico, en función del plano de la eclíptica . En su obra se puede obtener información de los cuerpos celestes que entonces formaban el universo conocido (siete) como conocer la situación de cada planeta en cualquier día del año, el solsticio y el equinoccio, las fases de la luna, su edad según el ciclo de Metón, el número aúreo, la letra dominical de cada año, las fechas de las fiestas religiosas móviles que dependían del día de la pascua (primer domingo después del equinoccio de la primavera), acompañado además de tablas y explicaciones. En la obra predice eclipses y hay observaciones de cinco cometas diferentes (años 1531, 1532, 1533, 1538 y 1539), donde por primera vez indica que las colas de los cometas están siempre proyectadas en una dirección que proviene del sol. Constituye el trabajo astronómico más importante antes de la edición del “De Revolutionibus” de Copérnico (1543). El Sistema Solar geocéntrico del “Astronomicum Caesareum”, adquiere en estas imágenes una de las representaciones científicamente más exactas y artísticamente más bellas de cuantas existen. https://www.e-rara.ch/zut/content/titleinfo/2434893
  12. 12. “Cosmographicus Liber (Cosmographia)” El “Cosmographicus Liber” fue publicado por primera vez en 1524. Apianus estudió cosmografía y matemáticas en Leipzig y Viena. La Cosmografía era una disciplina que tenía como objetivo describir matemáticamente las posiciones de todos los objetos - la luna, el sol, las estrellas , continentes - en el universo. Se requiere un conocimiento de cartografía , astronomía , geografía , arquitectura , navegación, topografía, astrología y del instrumento que se usa para la medida.. Este libro, era una introducción a la ciencia de la época para las personas no eruditas , teniendo poco contenido original, ya que se basaba en las ideas de Ptolomeo. Entre otros temas, se describe el movimiento planetario y la geografía terrestre, las técnicas de navegación astronómica con instrumentos matemáticos, medida del tiempo y de las distancias. Contiene muchas ilustraciones de grabado, incluyendo placas móviles que podrían ser manipuladas para hacer cálculos. El libro fue muy popular hasta finales del siglo XVI. Se encuentra un ejemplar en el Real Instituto y Observatorio de la Armada de San Fernando en Cádiz. http://bvpb.mcu.es/es/consulta/registro.cmd?id=399495
  13. 13. Petrus Apianus (16 de abril de 1495 – 21 de abril de 1552), cuyo nombre original en alemán era Peter Bienewitz o Bennewitz (abeja), castellanizado como Pedro Apiano, fue un humanista alemán conocido por sus importantes trabajos en matemáticas, astronomía y cartografía. Fue nombrado matemático del emperador Carlos V a quien había dedicado una de las obras que más fama le dió el “Astronomicum Caesareum”. Apiano nació en Leisnig, Sajonia. Inició sus estudios de latín en la escuela de Rochlitz, aplicándose desde pronto en el estudio de las matemáticas. De 1516 a 1519 estudió en la universidad de Leipzig, donde latinizó su apellido, adoptando el nombre de Petrus Apianus por el que será conocido (lat. apis significa "abeja" o "Biene" en alemán).En 1527 fue nombrado profesor de matemáticas en la Universidad de Ingolstadt, donde iba a ocuparse también en tareas de impresor, destacando por el cuidado de sus impresiones. También lo puedes encontrar aquí: http://www.cervantesvirtual.com/obra- visor/astronomicum-caesareum--0/html/  “Harmonia Macrocosmica” de Andreas Cellarius De las 29 planchas que reflejan la bóveda celeste de Cellarius, la mayoría muestra un universo geocéntrico. La “Harmonia Macrocosmica”, que se publicó en 1661, es un atlas de los cielos tal y como fueron interpretados por Copérnico, Ptolomeo, Brahe y Aratus La obra del siglo XVII muestra una gran belleza en sus ilustraciones a doble folio (32,5 x 53,8 cm), especialmente de sus escenografías: planchas que muestran la Tierra en cuatro perspectivas diferentes. Cada una de esas ilustraciones es, al mismo tiempo, una metáfora, un mapa y un objeto de alta densidad estética. Pero para el astrónomo profesional aportaba pocas novedades, ni cuadros con cifras, ni ejemplos de cálculo. Christiaan Huygens, que poco antes de la aparición del atlas de Cellarius había descrito una luna y un anillo alrededor de Saturno, tuvo la obra en sus manos y observó errores de bulto. Eran tiempos del Barroco, y en el gusto de la época, los grabadores se esmeran tanto en la pureza de las figuras mitológicas que apenas se distinguen las estrellas. La estética se impone a la utilidad y lo precioso a lo preciso. Este libro de Cellarius se salvó de su inclusión en el Índice de libros prohibidos gracias al jesuita Athanasius Kircher, que abogó ante la Curia diciendo que se trataba de un libro de Historia. La reimpresión que Taschen edita ahora es un facsímil de la primera edición de 1660. En las bóvedas celestes de Cellarius se puede ver el canto de cisne de la belleza en beneficio de la ciencia. Una edición posterior con solo las láminas fue publicada en 1708 por los editores de Ámsterdam Gerard Valk y Petrus Schenk el Joven.
  14. 14. http://www.rarebookroom.org/Control/gelmcs/index.html Andreas Cellarius nació alrededor del año 1596, en Neuhausen, una pequeña ciudad cerca de Worms, en Alemania, y murió en 1665, sin conocerse exactamente donde se encuentra su tumba. Fue un matemático, astrónomo y cartógrafo alemán que estuvo matriculado como estudiante en la Universidad de Heidelberg, en 1614. Posteriormente se traslada a Holanda donde contrae matrimonio en 1625 con Catharina Eltmans. Se sabe que alrededor de 1637, se traslada a Hoorn donde fue nombrado rector de la Escuela de latín Ceciliaklooster. Todos los trabajos académicos de Cellarius fueron publicados durante su estancia como rector en esta escuela.  “Astronomisches Handbuch” y “Atlas Portatilis Coelestis” de Johann Leonhard Rostens El “Astronomisches Handbuch” fue el primer texto de astronomía práctica en Alemania en 1718. También podría ser descrito como el primer libro alemán dedicado a la astronomía, ya que los trabajos que habían anteriores a él eran o traducciones o simplemente capítulos pertenecientes a publicaciones mayores.
  15. 15. https://www.e-rara.ch/zut/content/titleinfo/813266 El “Atlas Portatilis Coelestis” es de 1723. Se sabe que su atlas portátil sigue el estilo de Johannes Hevelius por la inclusión de las constelaciones inventadas por Hevelius. Este Atlas tiene mucho parecido al de Hevelius. La portada es una página doble, impreso en rojo y negro. Hay catorce platos, cada uno por lo general se divide en tres paneles, para presentar en total cuarenta y un mapas de las constelaciones. Los grabados están coloreadas a mano. Las posiciones de las estrellas son intrascendentes, y el colorido en esta edición les hace prácticamente desaparecidas. http://lhldigital.lindahall.org/cdm/ref/collection/astro_atlas/id/849
  16. 16. Johann Leonhard Rost (1688-1727) Rost obtuvo un ingreso clandestino de escribir novelas románticas bajo un seudónimo (Meletaon), lo que hizo que pudiera estudiar astronomía en Altdorf, Leipzig y Jena. En Nuremberg, su ciudad natal , había un observatorio astronómico del cuál fue ayudante desde 1705 hasta 1708, bajo la tutela de su fundador, Georg Eimmart, y más tarde bajo Johann von Wurzelbau. En 1715 estaba de regreso en Nuremberg, después de haber viajado por Francia, donde se instaló en el Collegium Medicum. Rost hizo observaciones astronómicas propias bastante importantes, por lo que fueron publicadas en revistas científicas. Sus observaciones están relacionadas con la apariencia del sol y la luna en los eclipses y con los efectos de las auroras boreales. También se puede ver el libro on line en : http://diglib.hab.de/wdb.php?dir=drucke/ne- 271-4&distype=thumbs  “The beauty of the heavens : a pictorial display of the astronomical phenomena of the universo” de Charles F. Blunt Hay muy poca información en línea acerca de este libro o de su autor. Se publicó por primera vez en 1840 , siendo muy popular la edición de 1842 . Este libro informativo para toda la familia sobre astronomía de Charles F Blunt incorporó en 1836 otro libro con ilustraciones sobre eclipses, la luna y otras cuestiones astronómicas, llamado ' Uranographia ‘, perteneciente a Elizabeth Blunt . Blunt incluyó más de cien ilustraciones junto con un texto explicativo de cada una de ellas, empleando una nueva técnica de impresión de litografía . Las ilustraciones tienen un acabado pictórico hecho a mano, lo que le hace más atractivo.
  17. 17. https://www.e-rara.ch/zut/nav/history/447514  “Uranometria” de Johann Bayer “Uranometria” es la versión corta del título del atlas estelar producido por el abogado y astrónomo alemán Johann Bayer a comienzos del siglo XVII. Este trabajo fue publicado por primera vez en Augsburgo, Alemania, en 1603 por Christophorus Mangus, bajo el título “Uranometria: omnium asterismorum continens schemata, nova methodo delineata, aereis laminis expressa” ("Uranometría, conteniendo las cartas de todas las constelaciones, delineadas usando un nuevo método y grabadas en placas de cobre"). El nombre de Uranometría deriva del nombre griego para la "musa de los cielos", Urania, y oυρανός (uranos), palabra griega que significa 'cielo'. Literalmente, uranometría significa 'medición del cielo'. Este fue el primer atlas en cubrir toda la esfera celestes. Un total de 51 páginas fueron originalmente grabadas en placas de cobre por Alexander Mair (1562 y 1617). Las primeras 48 representaban las 48 constelaciones de Claudio Ptolomeo (publicadas en el Almagesto, obra del siglo II); la página 49 introducía 12 constelaciones nuevas, delineadas para el hemisferio sur celeste (región a las que Ptolomeo no tuvo acceso desde su localidad), y las restantes contenían dos planisferios, rotulados como “Synopsis coeli superioris borea” (vista del hemisferio norte) y “Synopsis coeli inferioris austrina” (vista del hemisferio sur). Cada placa incluye una rejilla para determinar la posición de cada estrella con precisión de fracciones de grado. Las posiciones utilizadas por Bayer fueron extraídas del catálogo expandido del astrónomo danés Tycho Brahe, que incluía 1.005 estrellas. Dicho catálogo circulaba en manuscrito desde 1598, y estaba disponible de forma gráfica en los globos celestes de Petrus Plancius, Jodocus Hondius y Blaeu. Además, fue publicado a manera
  18. 18. de tabla por primera vez en el trabajo de Johannes Kepler, “Tabulae Rudolphinae” (1627). https://bvpb.mcu.es/es/consulta/registro.do?id=399601 Johann Bayer (1572 – 7 de marzo de 1625) fue un astrónomo y abogado nacido en Rain, Baviera en 1572. Comenzó sus estudios de filosofía en Ingolstadt, en 1592, y se trasladó luego a Augsburgo, para trabajar como abogado. Su interés por la astronomía comenzó durante su estancia en Augsburgo. Bayer es más famoso por su atlas estelar “Uranometria”, publicado en 1603 y que fuera el primer atlas en cubrir toda la esfera celeste. Este trabajo introdujo un nuevo sistema para designar las estrellas, que ha venido a conocerse como la nomenclatura, o designación, de Bayer, además de la introducción de varias constelaciones modernas.

