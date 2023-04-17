Successfully reported this slideshow.
گزارش عملکرد ماه اول صندوق در صندوق تمشک

Apr. 17, 2023
‫فراتر‬ ‫از‬ ،‫بانک‬ ‫‌تر‬ ‫ن‬‫مطمئ‬ ‫از‬ ‫س‬ ‫هام‬ ‫نگاهـی‬ ‫بــه‬ ‫عملکــرد‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫در‬ ‫سال‬ ۱۴۰۱
‫صندوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬ ( Fund of Fund ) ‫انتخاا‬ ‫بای‬ ‫در‬ ‫بازدهی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ریسک‬ ‫معیارهای‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫...
‫‌نویسی‬ ‫ه‬‫پذیر‬ ‫از‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫نویسی‬‫پذیره‬ 30 ‫تاا‬ ‫آذر‬ 11 ‫مااه‬ ‫دی‬ ‫ساا‬ 1401 ‫شد‬ ‫انجام‬ ....
گزارش عملکرد ماه اول صندوق در صندوق تمشک

Apr. 17, 2023
نگاهی به عملکرد تمشک درسال ۱۴۰۱

گزارش عملکرد ماه اول صندوق در صندوق تمشک

  1. 1. ‫فراتر‬ ‫از‬ ،‫بانک‬ ‫‌تر‬ ‫ن‬‫مطمئ‬ ‫از‬ ‫س‬ ‫هام‬ ‫نگاهـی‬ ‫بــه‬ ‫عملکــرد‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫در‬ ‫سال‬ ۱۴۰۱ ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 1/7
  2. 2. ‫صندوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫یک‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫از‬ ‫هدف‬ ( Fund of Fund ) ‫انتخاا‬ ‫بای‬ ‫در‬ ‫بازدهی‬ ‫و‬ ‫ریسک‬ ‫معیارهای‬ ‫لحاظ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ها‬‫صندوق‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫ن‬ ‫ات‬ ‫ا‬‫اس‬ ‫ارمایه‬ ‫ا‬‫س‬ ‫اازار‬ ‫ا‬‫ب‬ ‫در‬ ‫ااا‬ ‫ا‬‫فع‬ ‫های‬‫اندوق‬ ‫ا‬‫ص‬ ‫اامی‬ ‫ا‬‫تم‬ . ‫این‬ ‫ا‬‫چن‬ ‫در‬ ‫باازدهی‬ ‫از‬ ‫مناساا‬ ‫زماانی‬ ‫های‬‫بازه‬ ‫در‬ ‫گذاران‬‫سرمایه‬ ،‫شرایطی‬ ‫بهره‬ ‫مالی‬ ‫بازار‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫بخش‬ ‫در‬ ‫فعاا‬ ‫های‬‫صندوق‬ ‫بهترین‬ ‫مناد‬ ‫شد‬ ‫خواهند‬ . ‫صندوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 2/7
  3. 3. ‫‌نویسی‬ ‫ه‬‫پذیر‬ ‫از‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫در‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫نویسی‬‫پذیره‬ 30 ‫تاا‬ ‫آذر‬ 11 ‫مااه‬ ‫دی‬ ‫ساا‬ 1401 ‫شد‬ ‫انجام‬ . ‫دوره‬ ‫ایان‬ ‫در‬ 14،000 ‫باه‬ ‫یاتاا‬ ‫قیییای‬ ‫کاد‬ ‫نویسا‬‫پذیره‬ ‫طای‬ ‫در‬ ‫شده‬ ‫جذ‬ ‫سرمایه‬ ‫و‬ ‫کردند‬ ‫اعتماد‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫ی‬ ‫به‬ 2000 ‫رسید‬ ‫ریاا‬ ‫میلیارد‬ . ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 3/7
  4. 4. ‫بازگشای‬ ‫ـی‬ ‫در‬ ‫تمشااک‬ ‫صااندوق‬ 24 ‫و‬ ‫ماااه‬ ‫دی‬ ‫با‬ ‫میرر‬ ‫موعد‬ ‫از‬ ‫زودتر‬ 0.9 ‫رشد‬ ‫درصد‬ ‫ای‬ ‫دارایا‬ ‫االد‬ ‫خا‬ ‫ارزش‬ ‫در‬ ( NAV ) ‫اا‬ ‫با‬ ‫قیمت‬ 10،110 ‫شد‬ ‫بازگشایی‬ ‫ریاا‬ . ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 4/7
  5. 5. ‫بـازده‬ ‫به‬ ‫فعالیت‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫از‬ ‫پس‬ ‫ماه‬ ‫یک‬ 20 ‫است‬ ‫رسیده‬ ‫درصد‬ . ‫این‬ ‫در‬ ‫مدت‬ ‫رشد‬ ‫معادل‬ ‫بورس‬ ‫شاخص‬ 5.63 ‫است‬ ‫بوده‬ ‫درصد‬ . 90 95 100 105 110 115 120 125 1401-11-04 1401-11-05 1401-11-08 1401-11-09 1401-11-10 1401-11-11 1401-11-12 1401-11-16 1401-11-17 1401-11-18 1401-11-19 1401-11-23 1401-11-24 1401-11-25 1401-11-26 1401-11-30 1401-12-01 1401-12-02 1401-12-03 1401-12-06 ‫تمشک‬ ‫ایران‬ ‫بورس‬ ‫شاخص‬ ‫عملکـرد‬ ‫مـاه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 5/7
  6. 6. ‫پرتفـــوی‬ ‫صاند‬ ‫ساه‬ ‫که‬ ‫است‬ ‫شال‬ ‫این‬ ‫به‬ ‫تمشک‬ ‫پرتفوی‬ ‫ترکیا‬ ‫های‬‫وق‬ ‫بین‬ ‫سهامی‬ 60 ‫تا‬ 70 ‫بین‬ ‫طال‬ ،‫درصد‬ 20 ‫تا‬ 30 ‫قادود‬ ‫و‬ ‫درصد‬ 10 ‫شود‬‫می‬ ‫داشته‬ ‫نگه‬ ‫زعفران‬ ‫صندوق‬ ‫درصد‬ . ‫سارمایه‬ ‫کمیتاه‬ ‫نظار‬ ‫به‬ ‫توجه‬ ‫با‬ ‫و‬ ‫زمان‬ ‫طوا‬ ‫در‬ ‫باال‬ ‫ترکیا‬ ‫گذری‬ ‫کرد‬ ‫خواهد‬ ‫تغییر‬ ‫صندوق‬ . ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 6/7
  7. 7. ‫ارتبـاط‬ ‫بـا‬ ‫م‬ ‫ـا‬ ‫آدرس‬ : ،‫تهران‬ ‫بلوار‬ ‫نلسون‬ ‫خیابان‬ ،‫ماندال‬ ‫گلفام‬ ‫پالک‬ ، ۳۸ ‫واقد‬ ، ۱۰۱ ‫تلفن‬ : ۰۲۱-۲۶۲۳۱۲۷۸ ‫ایمیل‬ : info@toranjcapital.com ‫اینستاگرام‬ : @tameshketf ‫تلگرام‬ : https://t.me/tameshketf ‫تاریخ‌انتشار‬ : ‫اسفند‬ 1401 ‫صفحه‬ 7/7

