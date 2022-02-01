Driving is one of the most important skills that a person can have. Whether it is for getting to work, to go shopping or to take the kids to school, we all need it. Learning to drive properly can help keep a person safe while they are driving. Driving schools help people learn the rules of the road and build up their driving skills and confidence. It is very important to avail driving education from a reputed driving school, in order to pass the driving test. Top Star Driving School is MTO Certified Driving School in Ontario provides comprehensive driving lessons to help you learn driving in the safest possible manner. We offer 20 hours of in-class training, 10 hours of in-car training and 10 hours of homelinks. With over 15+ years of experience our 98% pass rate is a true reflection on how dedicated we are to making our clients Top Star drivers out on the road. Our driving instructors help you not only to understand the basics of driving a vehicle but also to become one of the most confident drivers on the road. We offer classroom lessons for those who prefer to learn in an interactive classroom environment. And for students who prefer to learn at their own pace our online e-learning course is the best option for you. We ensure our students receive the highest standards of training to ensure they are well equipped to be safe and confident drivers. We provide training not only to the people of Allisotn, Bradford but also to nearby areas, including Newmarket, Kettleby, Aurora, Maple Hill, East Gwillimbury, Innisfil, Beeton, Keswick, Pinkerton, Mount Albert, Holland Landing and Tottenham. Our instructors work 7 days a week and are always available with a free pick up & drop off services. Call us on (905)-392-1472 or visit our website to know more about our driving lessons and packages now.