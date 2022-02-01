Successfully reported this slideshow.
Private In-Class Driving Lessons by Certified Driving School in Alliston, ON

Feb. 01, 2022
Driving is one of the most important skills that a person can have. Whether it is for getting to work, to go shopping or to take the kids to school, we all need it. Learning to drive properly can help keep a person safe while they are driving. Driving schools help people learn the rules of the road and build up their driving skills and confidence. It is very important to avail driving education from a reputed driving school, in order to pass the driving test. Top Star Driving School is MTO Certified Driving School in Ontario provides comprehensive driving lessons to help you learn driving in the safest possible manner. We offer 20 hours of in-class training, 10 hours of in-car training and 10 hours of homelinks. With over 15+ years of experience our 98% pass rate is a true reflection on how dedicated we are to making our clients Top Star drivers out on the road. Our driving instructors help you not only to understand the basics of driving a vehicle but also to become one of the most confident drivers on the road. We offer classroom lessons for those who prefer to learn in an interactive classroom environment. And for students who prefer to learn at their own pace our online e-learning course is the best option for you. We ensure our students receive the highest standards of training to ensure they are well equipped to be safe and confident drivers. We provide training not only to the people of Allisotn, Bradford but also to nearby areas, including Newmarket, Kettleby, Aurora, Maple Hill, East Gwillimbury, Innisfil, Beeton, Keswick, Pinkerton, Mount Albert, Holland Landing and Tottenham. Our instructors work 7 days a week and are always available with a free pick up & drop off services. Call us on (905)-392-1472 or visit our website to know more about our driving lessons and packages now.

Private In-Class Driving Lessons by Certified Driving School in Alliston, ON

  1. 1. Top Star Driving School Topstardriving.com
  2. 2. Top Star Driving School is MTO certified offering the best beginner driving education course in Alliston and nearby areas. We offer the best professional driving lessons at affordable prices, and we assist learners to be the most confident drivers on the road. About us
  3. 3. We offer In-Class driving lessons in an interactive classroom. Our in-class lessons are designed to help you get your driving license in 4 days. When you complete the course, you would be ready to book your first driving lesson to practice on the road. In-class driving lessons Alliston
  4. 4. Online E-Learning Course Alliston With our new online E- Learning course, you can complete 20 hours of In-Class training at your own convenience. You can be a great driver without going through all the hassle of taking a road test and waiting 4 or 5months for a road test appointment.
  5. 5. • Private Driving Lessons • 1 on 1 Driving Lessons • G2 Driving Lessons • Defensive Driving Lessons Driving Lessons Alliston
  6. 6. Commitment Our commitment is to help each individual out there to learn drive with a positive attitude and become a smart driver! With over 15 years of experience, our 98% success rate demonstrates our commitment to making our customers the top drivers on the road.
  7. 7. Why Choose Us • 98% Passing Rate • Flexible Schedule • Ministry Approved Beginner Driver Education Course Provider • MTO Certified and Experienced Instructors • Reduced time to get your G2 • Industry Leading Driving Techniques • #1 choice for students in York Region & Simcoe County
  8. 8. OUR STUDENTS
  9. 9. OUR STUDENTS
  10. 10. • Bradford • Newmarket • Pinkerton • Innisfil • Beeton • Mount Albert • Tottenham • Vaughan OUR OTHER LOCATIONS • Maple Hill • Kettleby • Aurora • Holland Landing • Keswick • East Gwillimbury • Richmond Hill • Markham
  11. 11. BOOK AN APPOINTMENT! topstardriving.com 905-392-1472 Bradford, ON, L3Z 2B5

