Marka osobista eksperta
Piotr Grządziel – Top Personal Branding Wprowadza innowacyjne rozwiązania dla liderów oparte o personal branding i social ...
Jeszcze nigdy tak wielu, nie miało tylu możliwości, by zainspirować tak wielu
#WorkYourMagic
Pytanie #1 Po co nam marka osobista?
„Personal Branding jest po to, żeby ludzie chcieli robić z tobą biznes, zanim poznają cię osobiście”
Twoja marka osobista ma istotny wpływ na biznes Źródło: LinkedIn
12 konsultantów 3 dni warsztatowe 3 webinary 6 tygodni ćwiczen online 4 x ROI Case study – firma rekrutacyjna
Nowa, otwarta sprzedaż 4x większa od inwestycji w projekt (3 miesiące) • Dotarcie do CFO w firmie i sprzedaż projektu (wiz...
Wizerunek eksperta
”Jeśli nie potrafisz wytłumaczyć czegoś w prosty sposób, to znaczy, że tak naprawdę tego nie rozumiesz” A. Einstein
Personal Branding Widoczność x Wpływ
Widoczność • Przed zapytaniem od klienta • Multilokacja • 24/7/365 • Online i offline
Wpływ • Komunikacja eksperta • Miękkie umiejętności • Sprzedaż i komunikacja • Storytelling
Personal Branding Widoczność x Wpływ
Pytanie #2 Kto ma dobrą markę osobistą – przykłady
Markę osobistą łatwo rozpoznać składa się zawsze z tych samych elementów Jasne i motywujące motto Wystąpienia publiczne At...
Marek Gonsior – Dyrektor Marketingu Agata ”Dobre rzeczy inspirują”
Pytanie #3 Dlaczego ludzie nie pracują nad swoją marką osobistą?
90 / 9 / 1
Optymalizacja treści
Q&A
#WorkYourMagic
Marka osobista eksperta

Marka osobista eksperta - Top Personal Branding & Profsa jak zbudować i dlaczego warto mieć silną markę osobistą

Marka osobista eksperta

  1. 1. Marka osobista eksperta
  2. 2. Piotr Grządziel – Top Personal Branding Wprowadza innowacyjne rozwiązania dla liderów oparte o personal branding i social selling. Od 15 lat skutecznie łączy marketing, komunikację i sprzedaż, realizując projekty dla różnych branż. Twórca metody Top Personal Branding, na bazie której pracuje z liderami w biznesie, pomagając im zbudować silne, wyróżniające się i skuteczne marki osobiste. Jeden z kluczowych influencerów na LinkedIn, mówca na TEDx oraz konferencjach marketingowych, sprzedażowych, IT w Polsce i za granicą.
  3. 3. Jeszcze nigdy tak wielu, nie miało tylu możliwości, by zainspirować tak wielu
  4. 4. #WorkYourMagic
  5. 5. Pytanie #1 Po co nam marka osobista?
  6. 6. „Personal Branding jest po to, żeby ludzie chcieli robić z tobą biznes, zanim poznają cię osobiście”
  7. 7. Twoja marka osobista ma istotny wpływ na biznes Źródło: LinkedIn
  8. 8. 12 konsultantów 3 dni warsztatowe 3 webinary 6 tygodni ćwiczen online 4 x ROI Case study – firma rekrutacyjna
  9. 9. Nowa, otwarta sprzedaż 4x większa od inwestycji w projekt (3 miesiące) • Dotarcie do CFO w firmie i sprzedaż projektu (wizerunek i aktywność) • Sprzedaż na bazie dodatkowych publikacji – kontakt bezpośrednio od klienta (publikacje) • Zdobycie leadów po wpisie ”Daj się poznać” (publikacje) • Wygranie przetargu dzięki doskonałej obsłudze klienta (profile osobowości)
  10. 10. Wizerunek eksperta
  11. 11. ”Jeśli nie potrafisz wytłumaczyć czegoś w prosty sposób, to znaczy, że tak naprawdę tego nie rozumiesz” A. Einstein
  12. 12. Personal Branding Widoczność x Wpływ
  13. 13. Widoczność • Przed zapytaniem od klienta • Multilokacja • 24/7/365 • Online i offline
  14. 14. Wpływ • Komunikacja eksperta • Miękkie umiejętności • Sprzedaż i komunikacja • Storytelling
  15. 15. Personal Branding Widoczność x Wpływ
  16. 16. Pytanie #2 Kto ma dobrą markę osobistą – przykłady
  17. 17. Markę osobistą łatwo rozpoznać składa się zawsze z tych samych elementów Jasne i motywujące motto Wystąpienia publiczne Atrakcyjne treści w Google (ZMOT) Treści wideo Mocny wpływ w mediach społecznościowych Wizerunek spójny z marką
  18. 18. Marek Gonsior – Dyrektor Marketingu Agata ”Dobre rzeczy inspirują”
  19. 19. Pytanie #3 Dlaczego ludzie nie pracują nad swoją marką osobistą?
  20. 20. 90 / 9 / 1
  21. 21. Optymalizacja treści
  22. 22. Q&A
  23. 23. #WorkYourMagic

