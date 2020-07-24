Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Continuing our visit to Tri-Var Sorority we bring you . . . A sleep-interrupting llama in a small bedroom space. “Goooo GE...
Hey . . . sexy Dorian! Ain’t glitches fun? Look at the sweet legs on that cheerleader! ;-)
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5

42 views

Published on

A rundown of all of the kooky-good fun times in The Sims 2 since Part 4.

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

These Things Just Seem to Happen part 5

  1. 1. Continuing our visit to Tri-Var Sorority we bring you . . . A sleep-interrupting llama in a small bedroom space. “Goooo GERBITS!” *snorts, “Yaay, Gooo gerbits- ‘gerbits’ is sleeping, you stupid llama.” *Ericka rolls back over
  2. 2. Hey . . . sexy Dorian! Ain’t glitches fun? Look at the sweet legs on that cheerleader! ;-)

×