May. 15, 2021

12 Topnotch word press themes 2021

Here you can find the list of the 12 Best WordPress themes for your online projects.

12 Topnotch word press themes 2021

  1. 1. 12 Top-notch WordPress Themes 2021
  2. 2. 1. Avada Main features: The Avada Website Builder is the #1 selling WordPress theme on the market and has been continuously for 7+ years. 600,000+ beginners, professionals, agencies, businesses, and creatives trust Avada for total design freedom.
  3. 3. 2. Porto Main features: Porto WordPress is an ultimate business & Woocommerce WordPress theme that is suitable for any business and Woocommerce site. Porto provides plenty of elements and powerful features that can configure all you want. Compared to other multi-purpose themes’ general eCommerce features, Porto provides ultimate Woocommerce features with exclusive skins & layouts and features.
  4. 4. 3. Specular Main features: Specular is a spectacular WordPress theme, the last theme you will ever need to buy. Keep coming back to this page to get the latest updates. New Features and Demo Sites added every week. Main features: -30+ Pre-Built websites -Fully compatible with Top 200+ WordPress plugins
  5. 5. 4. Voicer Main features: Voicer is a premium WordPress theme. It is retina-ready, fully responsive, and compatible with all kinds of mobile devices. This item is dedicated to (you can build a website based on it) and will fit for Sound Studio, Recording Studio, Musician, Sound Producer, DJ, Band, Music Company, Recording Compay, etc. You can save your time and money with our WordPress theme Voicer.
  6. 6. 5. Uncode Main features: Uncode is a pixel perfect creative multi-purpose WordPress Theme based on a tailored and enhanced version of the famous WPBakery Page Builder. It is clean, modern, and suitable for every need: agency, freelance, designer, web designer, developers, business, services, marketing, startup, blog, magazine, portfolio, photography, architect, corporate, event, artist, music, restaurant, and eCommerce.
  7. 7. 6. The7 Main features: The7 features full and seamless integration with WPBakery Page Builder (formerly Visual Composer) and Ultimate Addons. Most of our buyers agree that The7 is the best theme to be used with these plugins, up to date! Its 1000+ Theme Options allows crafting almost any imaginable design. And Design Wizard feature lets you create a boutique-grade website design in mere minutes.
  8. 8. 7. Flatsome Main features: Flatsome is a perfect theme for your shop, company website, or all your clients’ websites as an agency or a freelancer. It has all the tools needed to create super fast responsive websites with amazing user experience. Unlimited options with a revolutionary responsive page builder give you the ability to create anything without any coding.
  9. 9. 8. Impreza Main features: Impreza is a premium WordPress theme to start your Internet project. 1. Theme options made simple. 2. UpSolution Page builder 3. Reusable Global blocks 4. One-click Theme and Plugins Updater 5. Outstanding Speed and performance
  10. 10. 9. Kalium Main features: Kalium is perfect for your Business, Portfolio, Agency, Photography, Travel Agency, Corporate, Fitness (Gym), Restaurant, Hotel, Medical, Dentist, Construction, Wedding, Bookstore, Lawyer, Product Landing, Education, Automotive (car dealer), Architecture, SaaS, Startup, Resume, Barber, Therapist, Podcast, Industrial, Finance, ...
  11. 11. 10. Medin Main features: Medin is a premium Medical WordPress theme that includes 7 layouts – Weight Loss, Laboratory, Skin Surgery, Clinic, Dentist, Ophthalmology, Landing page. It is retina-ready, fully responsive, and compatible with all kinds of mobile devices. This item is dedicated to (you can build a website based on it) and will fit for Medical Clinic, Laboratory, Plastic Surgery Center, Dentist cosmetologist, weight loss,
  12. 12. 11. Brooklyn Main features: Brooklyn is a popular WordPress theme for any purpose with 50+ complete pre-built websites in 1 click trusted and loved by over 40,000 users worldwide. Brooklyn powers thousands of websites all over the world where designers and developers recognize the power it offers in a simple, convenient package.
  13. 13. 12. Goya Main features: Goya is a modern and minimalist theme with all the necessary features for your next online store. Its beautiful and clear style has been designed to showcase your products and increase your sales. Powered by WooCommerce, the most flexible eCommerce platform in the world.
  14. 14. 13. Avon Main features: Avone is a new kind of Theme. In a few words, it is the most powerful, easy to use Shopify theme with unlimited possibilities. It is a fully Responsive Premium Shopify Theme with a great design and extensive functionality. Avone features over 1000 Theme Options, making it the most customizable theme in the market. Its Powerful Theme Options allows crafting almost any imaginable design. Avone isn’t missing out on any of the other best eCommerce features either.
  15. 15. 14. Yanka Main features: Evolution – this is the only word how we can describe our new premium Shopify theme Yanka. Please take a look at our Power Elite profile, check our Shopify experience based on thousands of sales and imagine what kind of digital product you are reviewing now. It is perfect. Yanka Shopify theme is modern and fast. Building webstore from scratch is so easy now. No coding skills required. Take control of your website. There are tons of options for any block and page.
  16. 16. 15. Mediacenter Main features: MediaCenter is a clean, modern, user friendly, responsive and highly customizable Shopify Theme, built for especially for your Shopify electronics store. We have put in lots of love and effort into building this theme and we sincerely hope you will enjoy using this theme as much as we enjoyed while developing it. Source - https://tonytemplates.com/blog/15-best-sellers-shopify-themes-2019/

