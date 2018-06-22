Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BENEFITS OF PLASTIC INJECTION MOLDING IN DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES Plastic injection molding is one of the most used techniques...
to dust and other environmental factors that could affect its performance and lifespan. There’s also the question of wheth...
Medical Due to the nature of work in the medical and dental fields, it is vital that all the tools are of the best quality...
Due to the efficiency of the plastic injection molding process, it is used in shoe making as well. Many shoe manufacturers...
JasonMould Industrial Company Limited is a leading plastic injection molding manufacturer in China. The company had establ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Benefits of plastic injection molding in different industries

35 views

Published on

https://www.jasonmolding.com

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Benefits of plastic injection molding in different industries

  1. 1. BENEFITS OF PLASTIC INJECTION MOLDING IN DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES Plastic injection molding is one of the most used techniques for producing a high volume of plastic parts. This method relies on a heated barrel and a special mold cavity to create the precise shape and size of different plastic objects. In fact, the majority of the products on the market, if not all, have benefited from plastic injection molding. The process can be used to create products of various kinds and sizes, along with different purposes. Below are different industries that currently benefit from the process of plastic injection molding: Electronics Electronics are a major part of daily life. Everything from cellphones to ultra HD televisions is composed of tiny electronic components that work together to make the devices function properly. Now imagine your television without the frame—just a screen connected to a green board and surrounded by little blinking lights. Aside from looking really bad, this also leaves the components exposed
  2. 2. to dust and other environmental factors that could affect its performance and lifespan. There’s also the question of whether your television will even be able to stand up becausethe base is often made of plastic too. Electronics need plastic casings to protect them. Plastic doesn’t absorb moisture and doesn’t expand when subjected to heat like metal does, which means they’re the ideal material for housing components, and these are produced through the process ofplastic injection molding. Toys It would be very difficult to produce a thumb-sized toy with metal, and creating one with clay would result in it being extra brittle. When plastic injection molding is used, however, the required accuracy can be attained, and the end product would be a well-defined and sturdy toy—and this is extremely important because toys are the type of merchandise that will always be in demand as long as there are children. There are all kinds of toys on the market. Some are small and others are huge, but they are all produced through plastic injection molding. Without it, highly detailed collector’s toys and feature action figures would not be possible—the properties of plastic are perfect for toy making.
  3. 3. Medical Due to the nature of work in the medical and dental fields, it is vital that all the tools are of the best quality possible, and are made of the right material. While the tools of surgeons and dentists are made of top-grade stainless steel, there are other tools and equipment that must be made of plastic. Such equipment includes cups, vials, and jars for sample collection; tubing connectors and clips; and disposable forceps, to name a few—and all of these equipment are products ofplastic molding injection. Construction Concrete and steel are staples in terms of construction materials, but there are times when plastic is a better alternative. Take door and window frames made of metal, for example. It is true that they are hard and durable, but they can get rusty over time and can expand and damage the wall structure on hot days. Plastic, on the other hand, is impervious to these factors and can be just as sturdy. Additionally, plastic is lighter, easier to install, and is more cost-friendly. Shoes
  4. 4. Due to the efficiency of the plastic injection molding process, it is used in shoe making as well. Many shoe manufacturers utilize injection molding in creating the soles of shoes. While the material used is different, the same process is used. Plastic injection molding allows the creation of precisely shaped soles that perform excellently in supporting weight and providing comfort. Foodand Beverages The food industry is one of the largest industries in the world—if it isn’t the largest already. There are over millions of restaurant and fast food branches scattered across the planet, with most of them making use of plastic products such as plastic spoons, forks, and plates. And yes, they are also products ofplastic injection molding. Because of their natural characteristics, plastic products are great alternatives to stainless steel and glass, which are more expensive to produce and harder to maintain. If plastic wasn’t utilized in the food industry, employees would constantly need to be washing dishes all throughout their shift, and take-out wouldn’t exist!
  5. 5. JasonMould Industrial Company Limited is a leading plastic injection molding manufacturer in China. The company had established in the year 2010. The company has made a reputation of being one of the finest plastic mold producers in China. They are great at making medical equipment, appliances, electronic equipment and even safety equipment. For more about custom manufacturer of plastic molding products,please visit https://www.jasonmolding.com/ Inquiry Contact: Contact person:James Yuan Company name: JasonMould Industrial Company Limited Address: LongGang Village,LongXi Town,BoLuo County,HuiZhou City,GuangDong Province, China Telephone: 86-752-6682869 Email: info@jasonmolding.com Website: https://www.jasonmolding.com

×