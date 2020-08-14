Successfully reported this slideshow.
Theory Z BY WILLIAM OUCHI
Theory Z Well we can think of Theory Z as an extension of Douglas McGregor’s Theory X and Y only that Theory Z was created...
The best way to explain it, is through its characteristics 1. Collective/Consensual decision making 2. Long-term employmen...
1. Collective/Consensual decision making Japan, as capitalist as it is, still holds dear the practice of familial relation...
2. Long-term employment The Japanese management approach deems that employees need to be assured of lifetime employment be...
3. Job rotation Corporate American believes in specialization at the workplace. But corporate Japan wants flexible human r...
4. Slow promotion Ouchi recommends slow promotion, a characteristic more common in corporate Japan than in America, where ...
5. Focus on training This property is akin to the Japanese mantra: “Gemba kaizen” which is Japanese for: “continuous impro...
6. Care for personal circumstances/holistic concern. An organization works for its employees. The organization cannot igno...
7. Informal control but with formalized measures William recommends that management should not boss around people too much...
8. Individual responsibility Corporate America is individualistic and emphasizes performance hence there is a high prefere...
9. Generalist employees/ moderately specialized career path Employees need to have a broad skill set. They are rotated fro...
10. Strong company philosophy and culture Japanese culture values discipline in all sectors. Japanese management practices...
References https://www.toolshero.com/leadership/theory-z/ https://courses.lumenlearning.com/wmopen-introbusiness/chapter...
