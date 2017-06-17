School Feedback 2017 Official partner
Introduction © MG Football Ltd Fiitball is an exciting new game developed by professional football coaches. It was origina...
Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd “Its just ok” First point to note, the faces selected when ...
Turvey, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Greatfield Park, Cheltenham, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Greatfield Park, Cheltenham, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Ss Alban & St Stephen, St Albans Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd 97% 3%0% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positive Feedb...
Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd 93% 6%1% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positi...
Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd Great to be spoken about in same sentence as net...
Wales Primary, Sheffield Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Wales Primary, Sheffield Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Little London Primary, Leeds Teacher Training Feedback © MG Football Ltd
Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne © MG Football Ltd 90% 8%2% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positive Feedback ok Feedba...
UK Schools sampled Fiitball © MG Football Ltd
Video Links… © MG Football Ltd Fiitball The Sport for School http://youtu.be/JRimSGgfxuo Fiitball For Football Development...
Local School Games & Tournaments… © MG Football Ltd
Ongoing Positive Feedback from social media © MG Football Ltd
Contact Us © MG Football Ltd Tel: +44 0333 012 4832 Email: info@Fiitball.co.uk Web: www.Fiitball.co.uk Twitter: @Fiitball ...
Feedback presentation 2017 june 2017

  School Feedback 2017
  2. 2. Introduction © MG Football Ltd Fiitball is an exciting new game developed by professional football coaches. It was originally used to improve movement and awareness and became a game in it’s own right with it’s own rules and goal unique to the game. The game is now played in Schools, mainly in KS2 where a whole class can join in together for a PE lesson and is proving ever more popular with schools now playing the game in ‘after schools clubs’ and in competitive games against other schools. The game looks like a mix of football, netball, American football and basketball with two ways to score. We have seen higher participation rates compared to many other mainstream sports
  St Ignatius, Pupil Feedback Examples
  St Ignatius, Pupil Feedback Examples
  St Ignatius, Pupil Feedback Examples
  St Ignatius, Pupil Feedback Examples
  St Ignatius, Pupil Feedback Examples
  St Ignatius, Teacher Feedback Examples
  9. 9. Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd “Its just ok” First point to note, the faces selected when doing regular PE indicate boredom. So a child that clearly does not enjoy PE. But having not loved playing Fiitball, they say in the box. “I Get very Sweaty” An eye opener for what the factors are for willing participation.
  Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples
  Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples
  Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples
  Turvey Lower School, Pupil Feedback Examples
  14. 14. Turvey, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  Greatfield Park, Cheltenham Pupil Feedback Examples
  16. 16. Greatfield Park, Cheltenham, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  17. 17. Greatfield Park, Cheltenham, Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  Ss Alban & St Stephen, St Albans Pupil Feedback Examples
  Ss Alban & St Stephen, St Albans Pupil Feedback Examples
  Ss Alban & St Stephen, St Albans Pupil Feedback Examples
  21. 21. Ss Alban & St Stephen, St Albans Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  22. 22. Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd 97% 3%0% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positive Feedback ok Feedback Negative Feedback ZERO: Children who didn’t like the game at all.
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Pupil Feedback Examples
  30. 30. Foxmoor Primary, Stroud Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  31. 31. Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd 93% 6%1% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positive Feedback ok Feedback Negative Feedback 1 child from 85 said they didn’t like it.
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  38. 38. Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples © MG Football Ltd Great to be spoken about in same sentence as netball
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  Tiger Primary School, Maidstone Pupil Feedback Examples
  41. 41. Wales Primary, Sheffield Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  42. 42. Wales Primary, Sheffield Teacher Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  Wales Primary School, Sheffield Pupil Feedback Examples
  Wales Primary School, Sheffield Pupil Feedback Examples
  45. 45. Little London Primary, Leeds Teacher Training Feedback © MG Football Ltd
  46. 46. Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne © MG Football Ltd 90% 8%2% Pupils Overall Fiitball Feedback Positive Feedback ok Feedback Negative Feedback
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  Stafford Junior School, Eastbourne
  58. 58. UK Schools sampled Fiitball © MG Football Ltd
  59. 59. Video Links… © MG Football Ltd Fiitball The Sport for School http://youtu.be/JRimSGgfxuo Fiitball For Football Development Tactical – Physical – Psychological http://youtu.be/qcQ2L8Uhj_I Fiitball for Football Technical Development Technical http://youtu.be/1OmlSh-WwGo Fiitball & Sportinspired with Tui Games https://youtu.be/ZmQiik42p6s Appearance on BBC Breakfast https://youtu.be/Es-oj-Y_cQY Feature Coming June 2017
  60. 60. Local School Games & Tournaments… © MG Football Ltd
  61. 61. Ongoing Positive Feedback from social media © MG Football Ltd
  62. 62. Contact Us © MG Football Ltd Tel: +44 0333 012 4832 Email: info@Fiitball.co.uk Web: www.Fiitball.co.uk Twitter: @Fiitball Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fiitball/ For Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire & Buckinghamshire we can arrange tasters or even full 6 week syllabus cover (1 x session per week, per class) We travel the whole of England and have now delivered Fiitball to schools all over. This can be as little as £45+vat per taster and we plan to cover Scotland and Ireland to. If your overseas please still get in touch. Fiitball has been played in organised games in Poland & other European Countries as well as reaching a school in China.

