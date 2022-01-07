Clifton Heights Apartments Construction and Amenities

A Pittsford, New York resident, Anthony “Tony” DiTucci graduated from the Saint John Fisher College and holds a bachelor of arts in economics and political science. Tony DiTucci is currently the vice president of DGA Builders LLC, a firm that specializes in real estate construction. DGA Builders LLC is a construction firm that managed the construction of many real estate properties as a general contractor, including the Clifton Heights Apartments. DGA Builders LLC completed this project in 2017 and the apartments are located in Buffalo, New York, Erie County. The Clifton Heights Apartments consist of five buildings with 26 units. All the units feature luxury flooring, covered patios, and private entrances so that people can enjoy a private and beautiful life in their homes. The Clifton Heights Apartments have a clubhouse building that serves as a relaxation place for tenants and includes a fitness center where people can practice and stay fit. The clubhouse also has a pool area and a large room designed for parties, with an attached kitchen and bar.