May. 17, 2021

Cablejat (2)

Cablejat (2)

  1. 1. COM MUNTAR EL NOSTRE CABLE ETHERNET:
  2. 2. MATERIAL: ► El primer que hem de tenir present es el material el qual haurem de fer servir per a la creació del nostre cable: - Connector rj45 - Cable cat 5e - Grimpadora - Pela cables -Caputxons -Alicates -Tisores de electricista
  3. 3. 1r PAS ► El primer que farem serà pelar els cables Ethernet per les dues puntes, amb un marge aproximat de 3 cm. ► Quan haguem realitzat aquest pas el que farem serà: Desenroscar els cables del interior del recobriment, per tal de que sigui més fàcil ordenar-los. Un cop ordenats, el que farem, serà tallar el cable, per tal de que tots tinguin la mateixa mida i pugin entrar correctament al connector RJ45
  4. 4. 2n PAS: ► El que farem serà ordenar els cables segons l’ordre de la normativa establerta. (segons el tipus de cable que vulguem fer serà un o altre) ► Hem d’assegurar-nos de que els cables estiguin de manera ben Ordenada.
  5. 5. 3r PAS: ► El tercer pas serà on introduirem els cables ja ordenats en el connector RJ45, hem d’assegurar-nos que els cables estiguin disposats de manera ordenada, per poder introduir-los al connector RJ45 de manera correcta. Quan ens haguem assegurat de que està ben disposats, insertarem el caputxó per tal de protegir la manipulació del cable.
  6. 6. 4t PAS: ► L’últim pas que farem, serà el procés de grimpat, on farem servir la maquina grimpadora: 1r-. Introduirem el cable amb el connector RJ45 a la ranura de la grimpadora. 2n-. Un cop el connector dins, procedirem a apretar, per tal de que de els connectors del RJ45 pincin els cables del Cable ethernet. 3r-. Per últim, el que farem, serà que comprovar si el cable funciona correctament.

