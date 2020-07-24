Baitrinhchieuglucozo_ICT1920K2_4301201054_NguyenThaiToan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ICT1920K2_4301201054_NguyenThaiToan

  1. 1. Điểm chung khi ăn nho,mật ong, mía là gì?
  2. 2. Cacbohidrat là những loại hữu cơ tạp chức và thường có công thức chung là Cn(H2O)m Monosaccarit: Glucozơ ; Fructozơ Đisaccarit: Saccarozơ Polisaccarit: Tinh bột ; Xenlulozơ
  3. 3. TÍNH CHẤT VẬT LÝ-TRẠNG THÁI TỰ NHIÊN CẤU TẠO PHÂN TỬ TÍNH CHẤT HÓA HỌC ĐIỀU CHẾ -ỨNG DỤNG I II III IV V FRUCTOZƠ
  4. 4. I.Trạng thái tự nhiên và tính chất vật lý Glucozo có mặt hầu hết trong rễ,lá cây,hoa quả chin và mật ong
  5. 5. I. Tính chất vật lí và trạng thái thiên nhiên.  Là chất rắn, tinh thể không màu, tan nhiều trong nước, vị ngọt nhưng không ngọt bằng đường mía  Có trong hầu hết các bộ phận của cây như lá, hoa, rễ…và nhất là trong quả chín Có nhiều trong quả nho chín.  Chiếm 0,1% trong máu người.
  6. 6. II.Cấu tạo phân tử : C6H12O6 Vậy Glucozơ có công thức cấu tạo như thế nào?
  7. 7. 1)Hiện tượng quan sát được là gì? 2)Giải thích? Các bước thực hiện
  8. 8. Glucozơ
  9. 9. Glucozơ
  10. 10. Tác dụng với Cu(OH)2 tạo dung dịch xanh lam Bị khử hoàn toàn thu được hexan Tác dụng với anhidrit tạo este 5 chức Tác dụng với Ag/NO3 tạo kết tủa bạc CTCT của glucozơ
  11. 11. Trong dung dịch glucozơ tồn tại cân bằng
  12. 12. III/ Tính chất hóa học: Glucozơ có phản ứng đặc trưng của anđehit đơn chức và ancol đa chức. Ancol đa chức Anđehit
  13. 13. a) Tác dụng với Cu(OH)2→ dd xanh lam: C6H12O6 + Cu(OH)2 → (C6H11O6)2Cu + H2O Phức đồng Glucozơ b) Phản ứng este hóa: 2 2 Glucozơ có thể tạo este chứa 5 gốc axit axetic trong phân tử khi tham gia phản ứng với anhiđric axetic: (CH3CO)2O. Glucozơ
  14. 14. CH2OH[CHOH]4CHO + AgNO3 + NH3 + H2O → CH2OH[CHOH]4COONH4 + Ag ↓ + NH4NO3 a) Phản ứng tráng gương: 32 2 2 t0 amoni gluconat b) Phản ứng với Cu(OH)2/OH-(t0): CH2OH[CHOH]4CHO + Cu(OH)2 + NaOH → CH2OH[CHOH]4COONa + Cu2O + H2O3 c) Tác dụng với H2: CH2OH[CHOH]4CHO + H2 CH2OH[CHOH]4CH2OH Sobitol Ni, to Natri gluconat t0 2 ↓ Kết tủa đỏ gạch
  15. 15. C6H12O6 2C2H5OH + 2CO2  0 30 35 enzim C 
  16. 16. V. Ứng dụng và điều chế 1-Ứng dụng  Là thức ăn cung cấp nhiều năng lượng.  Dùng để điều chế thuốc chữa bệnh.  Dùng để tráng gương, tráng ruột phích.  Là nguyên liệu để sản xuất ancol etylic 2-Điều chế: Thủy phân tinh bột (C6H10O5)n + nH2O nC6H12O6 0 ,H t 
  17. 17. * Fructozơ có cấu tạo dạng mạch hở là
  18. 18. OH Frutozo Glucozo  Fructozơ bị oxi hoá bằng dd AgNO3 trong amoniac và Cu(OH)2 trong môi trường bazơ
  19. 19. VI. ĐỒNG PHÂN CỦA GLUCOZƠ-FRUCTOZƠ  Cách phân biệt glucozơ và fructozơ: Thuốc thử: Dung dịch brom  Glucozơ làm nhạt màu dung dịch brom CH2OH[CHOH]3CCH2OH + Br2+ H2O O  Fructozơ không làm nhạt màu dd brom CH2OH[CHOH]4CHO + Br2 + H2O CH2OH[CHOH]4COOH + 2HBr
  20. 20. Glucozơ không thuộc loại A.hợp chất tạp chức B.cacbohiđrat C.monosccarit D.đisaccarit ( Nêu sơ lược đặc điểm cấu tạo của Glucozơ dạng mạch hở) Sử dụng thuốc thử nào sau đây có thể phân biệt được các dung dịch: Glixerol ; etanol; glucozơ A.Dd AgNO3/dd NH3 B.Nước Brom C.Quỳ tím D.Cu(OH)2/OH- Cho m(g) glucozơ lên men thành ancol etylic (hiệu suất quá trình lên men đạt 80%) thu được 4,48 lit khí CO2 (đktc); giá trị của m là A. 11,25 B.14,4 C. 22,5 D. 45
  21. 21. Các em nhớ xem lại bài và làm bài tập

