Ayur Bethaniya Ayurveda Hospital in Kerala

Ayur Bethaniya Ayurveda Hospital is an authentic traditional center for Ayurvedic treatment in Kerala, stands for health and healing unto the fullness of life. Here we provide all classical Panchakarma treatments and Kerala special therapies.



We provide a strict personalized diet with organic vegetables from our garden. The diet chart & medicine chart will be provided at the time of admission. Here we consider food & medicine with equal importance. Therapists will give medicine and food at correct timings to their dining tables. A printed treatment chart will be given to the patients every day before during their stay in the hospital. All the treatments will be done under the supervision of our Doctors. With the effort of our Managing Directors, Doctors & all staffs, we could give a home-like feeling to the patients.