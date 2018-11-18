Presentacion power web 2.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WEB 2.0 Basada en Comunidad de Usuarios y Servicios como Redes Sociales, blogs y wikis
Herramientas web 2.0 • Wikipedia • Youtube • Flickr • blogger
HERRAMIENTAS USO PEDAGOGICO DE LA WEB 2.0 • Google Maps • Plataformas virtuales • Blogs • Wikis • Podcasts y vodcasts • Re...
LA HERRAMIENTA WEB 2.0 MÁS IMPORTANTE • PLATAFORMAS VIRTUALES (MOODLE) QUE PERMITEN: • CUALQUIER MODALIDAD DE CONOCIMIENTO
GOOGLE MAPS • PERMITE REALIZAR VIAJES VIRTUALES • CONOCER LA GEOGRAFIA DEL MUNDO • LO MÀS AVANZADO DE LA WEB 2.0
