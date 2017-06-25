Empiema alumnos

Tomás G. Núñez Hospital de Clínicas, UBA docs.com/tomasgnunez División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas MANEJO DEL EM...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas MANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURALMANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURAL DEFINICIONDEFINICION M...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Punción: •Piocitos (macro/micro) •Criterios de Light • Ph < 7 • LDH > 1000 ...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Causas de empiema pleural Torácicas: •Infecciones pulmonares/pleurales (?) ...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas % pacientes con EA/trienio 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1989...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
Neumonía abscedada por S. aureus
Empiema Postoperatorio División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
Empiema y mediastinitis: perforación de esófago
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Perforación de esófago: Mediastinitis y empiema
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema postoperatorio: CRM
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema Postoperatorio: Drenaje percutáneo
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema 1º guerra mundial, causa más frecuente: neumonía. Tratamiento: vent...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
Drenaje pleural
Drenaje pleural
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta: TAC
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta:Videotoracoscopia
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta:Videotoracoscopia/conversión
Organización temprana: decorticación clásica División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
Etapa organización tardía
Etapa organización tardía: ventana pleurocutánea No queda así, no se infecta!!!!!!!!
Etapa organización tardía: ventana pleurocutánea
Resumen División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa Expansibilidad Causa Tratamiento Exudativa Conservada Derrame...
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Tratamiento miniinvasivo
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
Infusión de Estreptoquinasa 1.500.000 UI en 3 dosis diarias de 500.000 UI.
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
    
División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  1. 1. Tomás G. Núñez Hospital de Clínicas, UBA docs.com/tomasgnunez División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas MANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURALMANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURAL
  2. 2. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas MANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURALMANEJO DEL EMPIEMA PLEURAL DEFINICIONDEFINICION Macroscopía: Presencia de pusPresencia de pus Microscopía: Abundantes piocitos por campoAbundantes piocitos por campo
  3. 3. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Punción: •Piocitos (macro/micro) •Criterios de Light • Ph < 7 • LDH > 1000 • Glucosa < 40 mg/dl Diagnóstico Imágenes •RX •TAC •Eco (?)
  4. 4. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Causas de empiema pleural Torácicas: •Infecciones pulmonares/pleurales (?) •Postoperatorio •Perforación de víscera hueca Cervicales: •Infecciones parafaríngeas •Infecciones piso de la boca. Abdominales: •Absceso subfrénico •Postoperatorio
  5. 5. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas % pacientes con EA/trienio 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 1989 a 1991 1992 a 1994 1995 a 1997 1998 a 2000 2001 a 2003 EA 0 EA 3 Con EA(%)
  6. 6. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  7. 7. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  8. 8. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  9. 9. Neumonía abscedada por S. aureus
  10. 10. Empiema Postoperatorio División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  11. 11. Empiema y mediastinitis: perforación de esófago
  12. 12. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Perforación de esófago: Mediastinitis y empiema
  13. 13. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema postoperatorio: CRM
  14. 14. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema Postoperatorio: Drenaje percutáneo
  15. 15. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Empiema 1º guerra mundial, causa más frecuente: neumonía. Tratamiento: ventana pleurocutánea Empiema 2º guerra mundial, causa más frecuente: hemotórax traumático. Tratamiento: decorticación
  16. 16. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  17. 17. Drenaje pleural
  18. 18. Drenaje pleural
  19. 19. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta: TAC
  20. 20. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta:Videotoracoscopia
  21. 21. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa fibrinopurulenta:Videotoracoscopia/conversión
  22. 22. Organización temprana: decorticación clásica División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  23. 23. Etapa organización tardía
  24. 24. Etapa organización tardía: ventana pleurocutánea No queda así, no se infecta!!!!!!!!
  25. 25. Etapa organización tardía: ventana pleurocutánea
  26. 26. Resumen División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Etapa Expansibilidad Causa Tratamiento Exudativa Conservada Derrame Drenaje pleural Fibrinopurulenta Disminuida Depósito de fibrina Decorticación “temprana” (Video) Organización temprana Disminuida Depósito de colágeno (peel) Decorticación “clasica” (tardía)- Abierta Organización tardía Ausente Depósito de colágeno (peel) Ausencia de pulmón Ventana pleurocutánea
  27. 27. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas Tratamiento miniinvasivo
  28. 28. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  29. 29. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  30. 30. Infusión de Estreptoquinasa 1.500.000 UI en 3 dosis diarias de 500.000 UI.
  31. 31. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  32. 32. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  33. 33. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas
  34. 34.     
  35. 35. División Cirugía Torácica Hospital de Clínicas

