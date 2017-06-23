Improved Variational Autoencoders for Text Modeling using Dilated Convolutions ABEJA, Inc. Tomohiro Takahashi
Self introduction • my interests • graduated school: black hole physics • Previous work: mathematical optimization • now: ...
ABEJA tech blog http://tech-blog.abeja.asia
Today’s Paper (accepted paper in ICML2017)
Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dil...
Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dil...
LSTM-LM I am hungry<bos> <eos> I am hungry <eos> ・predict next word in each step. ・loss = where
Seq2seq I am hungry <eos> 腹 が 減った <eos> 腹 が 減った <eos> ・make a state z by reading a sentence ・make a state from the state z...
Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dil...
VAE x Z xEnc Dec p(z):prior we assume Then ・loss is the following: (arXiv:1511.06349)
LSTM-VAE (arXiv:1511.06349) ・VAE + seq2seq auto encoder ・loss is the following:
Problem ・normal LSTM-LMs are better. I am hungry<bos> <eos> I am hungry <eos> >
Hypothesis
Their idea For example, this can be achieved by dilated convolution Only use x_{t-n}…x_{t-1}
Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of VAE-language-models are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL...
Dilated convolution effective filter size = k = 3
their architecture
Results (k = 3, d_n = 2**(n-1), z_dim = 32)
Summary • using dilated convolution as decoder, the accuracies of seq-VAEs become better. • I have not talked, but the aut...
Results2 ・Sorry, there are no generated sentences... ・Trained latent spaces are as follows.
Vae text
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Vae text

25 views

Published on

improved vae for text

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Vae text

  1. 1. Improved Variational Autoencoders for Text Modeling using Dilated Convolutions ABEJA, Inc. Tomohiro Takahashi
  2. 2. Self introduction • my interests • graduated school: black hole physics • Previous work: mathematical optimization • now: machine learning • Affiliation: ABEJA inc. ( joined on April 2017) • GitHub: takat0m0 • Using framework: tensorflow
  3. 3. ABEJA tech blog http://tech-blog.abeja.asia
  4. 4. Today’s Paper (accepted paper in ICML2017)
  5. 5. Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dilated convolution as decoder, VAEs’ accuracies become better!
  6. 6. Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dilated convolution as decoder, VAEs’ accuracies become better!
  7. 7. LSTM-LM I am hungry<bos> <eos> I am hungry <eos> ・predict next word in each step. ・loss = where
  8. 8. Seq2seq I am hungry <eos> 腹 が 減った <eos> 腹 が 減った <eos> ・make a state z by reading a sentence ・make a state from the state z. ・loss = where
  9. 9. Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of LSTM-VAEs are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dilated convolution as decoder, VAEs’ accuracies become better!
  10. 10. VAE x Z xEnc Dec p(z):prior we assume Then ・loss is the following: (arXiv:1511.06349)
  11. 11. LSTM-VAE (arXiv:1511.06349) ・VAE + seq2seq auto encoder ・loss is the following:
  12. 12. Problem ・normal LSTM-LMs are better. I am hungry<bos> <eos> I am hungry <eos> >
  13. 13. Hypothesis
  14. 14. Their idea For example, this can be achieved by dilated convolution Only use x_{t-n}…x_{t-1}
  15. 15. Motivation and Goal Motivation Accuracies of VAE-language-models are worse than those of normal LSTM-language models. GOAL Using dilated convolution as decoder, VAEs’ accuracies become better!
  16. 16. Dilated convolution effective filter size = k = 3
  17. 17. their architecture
  18. 18. Results (k = 3, d_n = 2**(n-1), z_dim = 32)
  19. 19. Summary • using dilated convolution as decoder, the accuracies of seq-VAEs become better. • I have not talked, but the authors extend this model to semi-supervised training by using cVAE. • I want to know why z-dim is such small.
  20. 20. Results2 ・Sorry, there are no generated sentences... ・Trained latent spaces are as follows.

×