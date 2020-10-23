grasys Cloud native strategy ver1.0

Successfully reported this slideshow.
クラウドインフラの専門家集団 株式会社grasys クラウドネイティブ戦略 移行・推進プラン
パートナー一覧
会社紹介 社名 株式会社grasys 創業日 2014/11/13 代表 長谷川 祐介 資本金 1,000万円 社員数 39名 所在地 恵比寿 gracias + system BE A...
事業内容 要件定義 設計 開発 結合試験 運用試験 運用 企画 開発 運用 運用 サポートデスク テスティングサポート仮想化DB構築 アーキ テクト コンサル ティング BPO 支援 ク...
grasysの強み エンジニア全員が コードが書けるプログラマ コードをこよなく愛し、開発者さまを理解し、開発現場に寄り添い、 「ユーザー様にはアプリ開発に注力いただきたい」という想いで...
従来のMSPサービスとの違い grasysは作業分担領域を広く担うことで、デベロッパーさまのインフラにかかる時間を削り、 より良いアプリケーション・サービス開発のお手伝いをしたいと考えて...
オーケストレーションを母体とすること、 運用を意識したシステム設計・構築が、作業効率の向上につながる 攻めのインフラ 設計思想 Amazon Elastic Container Kube...
事業規模 エンドユーザー数 3億超ユーザー クラウドプロジェクト数 180プロジェクト VMインスタンス運用実績 4,500台／月 最大稼働インスタンス数 2,200インスタンス／システ...
grasysからのご提案 ３大パブリッククラウドを活用した クラウドネイティブ戦略を提案いたします。
こんな方にオススメ オンプレミス環境の情報システム運用、 クラウド活用にお困りの方を支援いたします。 データ量が膨大になり、サーバー保 持の予算が増えている。 クラウド移行について、社内...
クラウド活用のメリット システムの最適構成により、「コスト削減」「自動化」「セキュリティ向上」を実現します。 最小構成による コストの大幅削減 セキュリティ対策の 外部委託 負荷分散 オ...
３大クラウドの強み① グローバルネットワーク グローバル ロードバランサー ユーザーファーストの 料金体系でコストダウン 世界中のリージョンと数十のゾーンで、最大規模のクラウドネット ワ...
３大クラウドの強み② コンテナ管理を自動化するKubernates のフルマネージドサービスが利用可能 ハードウェア dockerエンジン ホストOS 実行環境 アプリ 実行環境 アプリ...
ビッグデータ分析の全体像 IoT セキュリティ ネットワーク SQL AI BIツール ETLツール オブジェクト ストレージ RDBMS NoSQL Hadoop 収集 保存 分析 D...
Google Cloud Platform によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Transfer Service Cloud Datafrow Looker ...
Amazon Web Services によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Pipeline IOT 1-click Kinesis Data Streams...
Microsoft Azure によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Factory IOT hub Event Hubs Stream Analytics S...
セキュリティの考え方 増え続けるクラウド活用、 IAMユーザーレベルの スキルレベルを管理するのは困難 複数のクラウド活用が進む中、各人のクラウド・セキュリティスキ ルのなどのバックグラ...
セキュリティの考え方 1.責任共有モデルの 　正しい理解 2.場所・経路問わず 　保護を確保 3.リアルタイムで 　一元的な監視体制 4.DevOps ワーク 　フローへの統合 責任共有...
クラウドネイティブ戦略① Systems of Systems Core アプローチから採用すべき クラウドの調査、確認、試行 複数のシステムが有機的に重なり合い将来さらなる発展 を遂げ...
1つのクラウドの活用を深く進める クラウドファースト環境の構築 いきなりフルクラウド化を提案するのではなく、まずは特定部門から クラウドの利用を進め「クラウドファースト」を意識したシステ...
クラウドネイティブ戦略③ STEP2 マルチクラウドを統合管理したり セキュリティを包括的に担保する 特定のアプリケーションのポータビリティーではなくシステム全体の ポータビリティーをテ...
終わりに お客さまそれぞれの事情に合わせてクラウド移行プランを策定し、ニ人三脚で伴走いたします。 お気軽にお問い合わせください。
APPENDIX
顧客事例１ Ad Tech Privacy Tech Re Tech Health Tech SalesTech HR Tech Fin Tech BigQueryへの移行で 20％のコ...
顧客事例２ 数百のサービス利用企業を繋ぐ 認証基盤PFを構築 セキュリティを担保 サービス 小売 ポイント 旅行 ゲーム IT カード 鉄道 チケット マーケ ティング 損保 生保 ガス...
顧客事例３ 端末・キャリアごとに 異なる通信速度や グローバルでの距離の レイテンシーの検証し、 インフラ基盤を構築。 1. 極端なまでのスケーラビリティ 2. グローバル ネットワーク...
3大クラウドインテグレーターである株式会社grasysのクラウドネイティブ戦略の概要資料です。

  1. 1. © grasys All Rights Reserved クラウドインフラの専門家集団 株式会社grasys クラウドネイティブ戦略 移行・推進プラン
  2. 2. © grasys All Rights Reserved パートナー一覧
  3. 3. © grasys All Rights Reserved 会社紹介 社名 株式会社grasys 創業日 2014/11/13 代表 長谷川 祐介 資本金 1,000万円 社員数 39名 所在地 恵比寿 gracias + system BE A SOLID INFRASTRUCTURE. 「もっと強固なインフラに」
  4. 4. © grasys All Rights Reserved 事業内容 要件定義 設計 開発 結合試験 運用試験 運用 企画 開発 運用 運用 サポートデスク テスティングサポート仮想化DB構築 アーキ テクト コンサル ティング BPO 支援 クラウドインフラ構築・運用までの一連のプロセスを 1社ワンストップで提供しています。
  5. 5. © grasys All Rights Reserved grasysの強み エンジニア全員が コードが書けるプログラマ コードをこよなく愛し、開発者さまを理解し、開発現場に寄り添い、 「ユーザー様にはアプリ開発に注力いただきたい」という想いで 技術支援を提供しております。
  6. 6. © grasys All Rights Reserved 従来のMSPサービスとの違い grasysは作業分担領域を広く担うことで、デベロッパーさまのインフラにかかる時間を削り、 より良いアプリケーション・サービス開発のお手伝いをしたいと考えています。
  7. 7. © grasys All Rights Reserved オーケストレーションを母体とすること、 運用を意識したシステム設計・構築が、作業効率の向上につながる 攻めのインフラ 設計思想 Amazon Elastic Container Kubernetes Google Kubernetes Engine Azure Kubernetes Service
  8. 8. © grasys All Rights Reserved 事業規模 エンドユーザー数 3億超ユーザー クラウドプロジェクト数 180プロジェクト VMインスタンス運用実績 4,500台／月 最大稼働インスタンス数 2,200インスタンス／システム 1秒間のリクエスト回 200万回／秒 ビッグデータの分析基盤 120兆／日 データストリーミング分析 2,000ノード 分散データベース 280ノード
  9. 9. © grasys All Rights Reserved grasysからのご提案 ３大パブリッククラウドを活用した クラウドネイティブ戦略を提案いたします。
  10. 10. © grasys All Rights Reserved こんな方にオススメ オンプレミス環境の情報システム運用、 クラウド活用にお困りの方を支援いたします。 データ量が膨大になり、サーバー保 持の予算が増えている。 クラウド移行について、社内に詳しい スタッフがいない。 ハードウェアの老朽化・故障による インフラの信頼性に懸念。 クラウド移行を実行したいが、時 間や人材を割く事が難しい。 異動や退職により現状の環境が不 明なまま利用している。 ご利用中の環境のセキュリティ対 策のアップデートに懸念。 部署ごとに分断化さ れたシステム ブラックボックス化し たシステム カスタマイズにより複雑 化したシステム
  11. 11. © grasys All Rights Reserved クラウド活用のメリット システムの最適構成により、「コスト削減」「自動化」「セキュリティ向上」を実現します。 最小構成による コストの大幅削減 セキュリティ対策の 外部委託 負荷分散 オートスケール 自社で物理的なサーバーを維持するコストに比べて、クラウドなら 最小限の構成でシステムを構築することができる上、その環境と 運用はインフラ側により提供されるため、サーバーの管理コスト、 運用コストが劇的に削減できます。 サービスの利用状況のピークによるアクセス数の急激な増加や利 用者の少ない時間帯や曜日などに合わせた負荷分散やスケール （容量）の変更も自動的に順応するマネージドサービスを利用する ことで、迅速に安価に実現が可能。物理サーバーの追加の手間や コストから解放されます。 現代の情報システム活用はセキュリティ対策が大命題です。社内、 委託先、お客様のアクセス状況、それぞれのITスキルの把握も含 めて可視化して管理することが重要です。クラウド環境は最新のセ キュリティ対策が日々アップデートされており、在宅ワークの環境な どもリスクを最小限に留めた形で構築できます。
  12. 12. © grasys All Rights Reserved ３大クラウドの強み① グローバルネットワーク グローバル ロードバランサー ユーザーファーストの 料金体系でコストダウン 世界中のリージョンと数十のゾーンで、最大規模のクラウドネット ワークが敷設しています。これらのネットワークは、世界中のほぼ すべてのISPと相互接続しており、他社のネットワークを介するこ となく、クラウドからユーザーのISPに直接届けることができます。 そのためより多くの帯域（スループット）を実現し、遅延（レイテン シー）を短くするだけでなく、より良いセキュリティを実現できます。 従来のクラウドとの違いとして、基本価格がまず低価格でありつつ も、利用形態に応じて複数の割引を受けることができます。使用す る仮想マシンのコア数やメモリを自由に洗濯したり、起動時間ごとに 割引を受けたり、サーバースペックのサイジングを行うことで、従来 のクラウドに対して大幅コストダウンを図ることが可能です。 単一のIP アドレスが、世界中のリージョンに分散されたすべての バックエンド インスタンスのフロントエンド アドレスとして機能するこ とで、リージョンにまたがって負荷を分散します。これにより、バック エンドが不調になった場合には、トラフィックを分割してスムーズに 移動させることができます。図は100万QPSをウォームアップ無しで 処理して120秒で安定している事例です。 年間1兆円を超えるインフラ投資により、強化され続ける各社のクラウドを活用できます。 従来 定価の差異 サイジング
  13. 13. © grasys All Rights Reserved ３大クラウドの強み② コンテナ管理を自動化するKubernates のフルマネージドサービスが利用可能 ハードウェア dockerエンジン ホストOS 実行環境 アプリ 実行環境 アプリ 実行環境 アプリ WEBサーバ コンテナ データベース コンテナ wordpress コンテナ Kubernetes 3大クラウドがKubernetesの マネージドサービスを提供中 コンテナ活用機会が拡大 kubernetesが使えるとコンテナ活用機会が拡がり、高 効率だがやはり手間がかる ... ・1つのホストOSで複数のミドルウェアや 　アプリを同時に利用できる。 ・他のコンテナへ複製・移植できる。 ・ハードウェアのリソースは少なくてすみ、起動は高速。 コンテナ メリット Amazon Elastic Container Kubernetes Google Kubernetes Engine Azure Kubernetes Service
  14. 14. © grasys All Rights Reserved ビッグデータ分析の全体像 IoT セキュリティ ネットワーク SQL AI BIツール ETLツール オブジェクト ストレージ RDBMS NoSQL Hadoop 収集 保存 分析 DWH 構造化データ (文字、数値 ) 規則性有データ (XML、JSONなど) 非構造化データ (テキスト、画像、 動画、音声など ) 初期コスト削減 (CAPEX⇨OPEX) スピード導入 必要な分だけ利 用できる柔軟性前提 特に重要な分野は 「収集」「保存」「分析」 急速な発展を続ける ３大パブリッククラウドの 活用を全体俯瞰して 現在の最適解を提案
  15. 15. © grasys All Rights Reserved Google Cloud Platform によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Transfer Service Cloud Datafrow Looker Pub / Sub Cloud Data Fusion Cloud Data Fusion Dataproc Cloud Dataprep Cloud Storage BigQuery Cloud Datalab Data StudioBatch Stream Data オール ラウンド
  16. 16. © grasys All Rights Reserved Amazon Web Services によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Pipeline IOT 1-click Kinesis Data Streams Lake Formation Redshift Glue S3 Kinesis Data Analytics Batch Stream Data Elasticsearch Service Athena EMR Lake Formation QuickSight SageMaker
  17. 17. © grasys All Rights Reserved Microsoft Azure によるデータ分析基盤 収集 処理 保存 分析 可視化 Data Factory IOT hub Event Hubs Stream Analytics Synapse Analytics Data Catalog Blob Storage Batch Stream Data Data Explorer Data Shere PowerBI Machine Learning Analysis Services Data Lake Storage Databricks HD Insight
  18. 18. © grasys All Rights Reserved セキュリティの考え方 増え続けるクラウド活用、 IAMユーザーレベルの スキルレベルを管理するのは困難 複数のクラウド活用が進む中、各人のクラウド・セキュリティスキ ルのなどのバックグラウンドが不明な中、 状況を把握し、管理のするのは非常に困難。 正社員 契約社員 開発委託会社 運用委託会社 サービス ユーザー サービス事業本部 各事業本部 海外拠点
  19. 19. © grasys All Rights Reserved セキュリティの考え方 1.責任共有モデルの 　正しい理解 2.場所・経路問わず 　保護を確保 3.リアルタイムで 　一元的な監視体制 4.DevOps ワーク 　フローへの統合 責任共有モデルを理解し、必要となる各種構 成、データやシステムの保護、コンプライアンス に対する責任を果たす クラウド導入により場所や経路の多様性が生 まれますが、同時にリスクも高める。 一貫したセキュリティとポリシーが適用される 環境を構築 仮想マシン、コンテナ、サーバーレスアプリな ど、コンピューティング形態に関わらず、セキュ リティチームがリアルタイムに監視。 セキュリティをDevOpsワークフローに組み込 むことで、セキュリティチームが脆弱性や設定 ミスを含む各種対策への取り組みを自動化。 管理ではなく監視 ワークフローへ統合し セキュリティを自動化
  20. 20. © grasys All Rights Reserved クラウドネイティブ戦略① Systems of Systems Core アプローチから採用すべき クラウドの調査、確認、試行 複数のシステムが有機的に重なり合い将来さらなる発展 を遂げていくことを見据えて、採用すべきクラウドを選定 し、ITシステムのグランドデザインを実行。リファレンスの アーキテクチャーを描いてクラウド活用を進行します。 Business Application Integration Assets ビジネス イノベーター デバイス プロフェッショナル リーン / デザイン思考 サービス / セキュリティ ビッグデータ / AI クラウド / IoT... S o Ss アーキテクト STEP1
  21. 21. © grasys All Rights Reserved 1つのクラウドの活用を深く進める クラウドファースト環境の構築 いきなりフルクラウド化を提案するのではなく、まずは特定部門から クラウドの利用を進め「クラウドファースト」を意識したシステム環境 を整備します。その後、冗長化や CDN、セキュリティといった非機能 要件に対応させて横展開を進めたうえで、必要に応じて「フルクラウ ド化」を検討します。 クラウドネイティブ戦略② STEP2
  22. 22. © grasys All Rights Reserved クラウドネイティブ戦略③ STEP2 マルチクラウドを統合管理したり セキュリティを包括的に担保する 特定のアプリケーションのポータビリティーではなくシステム全体の ポータビリティーをテーマに、例えば、 AWS上にあるシステムを、あ るタイミングで Google Cloud Platform にそっくり移動できるように する。それを実現することで「どのクラウドが良いか」ではなく、「ビジ ネスに必要な機能をサービスとして利用できる」ようになります。
  23. 23. © grasys All Rights Reserved 終わりに お客さまそれぞれの事情に合わせてクラウド移行プランを策定し、ニ人三脚で伴走いたします。 お気軽にお問い合わせください。
  24. 24. © grasys All Rights Reserved APPENDIX
  25. 25. © grasys All Rights Reserved 顧客事例１ Ad Tech Privacy Tech Re Tech Health Tech SalesTech HR Tech Fin Tech BigQueryへの移行で 20％のコスト削減に成功 Cookie規制との 向き合い方の答えはAuto ML BigQuery & Cloud Auto ML IM-DMP 分析基盤
  26. 26. © grasys All Rights Reserved 顧客事例２ 数百のサービス利用企業を繋ぐ 認証基盤PFを構築 セキュリティを担保 サービス 小売 ポイント 旅行 ゲーム IT カード 鉄道 チケット マーケ ティング 損保 生保 ガス 製造 数百社に渡るサービス導入企業 他業界・他業種を 攻撃情報を リアルタイムに 収集し共有 銀行 EC Point カードGame 商券 Capy 従来基盤のリプラットフォームを実行し、 想定の16倍の負荷に耐えつつ、コスト削減を実現
  27. 27. © grasys All Rights Reserved 顧客事例３ 端末・キャリアごとに 異なる通信速度や グローバルでの距離の レイテンシーの検証し、 インフラ基盤を構築。 1. 極端なまでのスケーラビリティ 2. グローバル ネットワーク 3. リアルタイム データ アナリティクス 全世界の数百万のプレーヤーが参加してもびくともしない 強固なインフラ構築 リアルタイムのプレー計測評価 臨機応変なゲームバランシング ゲーム プロデューサーは、リアルタイムでプレーヤーの行動を可視化し、 ファンを満足させるためにどのような新機能をゲームに投入するか、 ゲーム内をどのように変更するかを判断できるようになりました。 3 22 33 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 4 333 3 3 33

