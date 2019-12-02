本のレビューと勉強に役立つサイト30連発（金沢人工知能勉強会）

Successfully reported this slideshow.
「本のレビューと勉強に役立つサイト」 上野 友裕 金沢人工知能勉強会 主催者 金沢工業大学大学院 情報工学専攻 博士前期課程2年 金沢人工知能勉強会
つかみ 機械学習の勉強をしたいけど、何から始 めれば良いかわからない いざ勉強しようとしたら数学やプログラミン グの知識が必要みたいで、挫折した... 面白そうな本やオンラインのコースを知りた い こんなことを思ったことありませんか？
はじめに このプレゼンでは以下のことを紹介します • オンラインの講義、MOOCの紹介 • 勉強するのに便利なサイト • 私が読んだ書籍の紹介 • どの程度勉強すれば良いか？
注意 このプレゼンではオンラインのコースや本につい て、「良いところ」と「惜しいところ」とし て解説しますが、これらはあくまで私個人の 感想です。どのようなオンラインのコースや本に ついても作者の方には感謝の気持ちしかあり ませんが、素直な感想...
オンラインの講義、 MOOCの紹介
オンラインの講義、MOOCの紹介 Massive open online courseの略。 MOOCとは？ “Coursera | Online Courses & Creden1als From Top Educators. Join fo...
Coursera “Coursera | Online Courses & Credentials From Top Educators. Join for Free | Coursera.” Coursera, https://ja.cour...
Couseraの聴講の仕方 小さな「audit(聴講)」ボタンをクリック 2019, NF•May. “Open Source Software Development Methods | Coursera.” Coursera, https:...
Machine Leanring (Stanford Univ.) 2019, RC•Jul. “Machine Learning | Coursera.” Coursera, https://www.coursera.org/learn/ma...
Deep Learning (deeplearning.ai) 2019, AM•Oct. “Improving Deep Neural Networks: Hyperparameter Tuning, RegularizaGon and Op...
オンラインで修士号の取得が可能なコース Master of Computer Science in Data Science | Coursera Master of Computer Science in Data Science | Cou...
オンラインで修士号の取得が可能なコース Online Master of Computer Science Admission Requirements | Coursera Online Master of Computer Science ...
料金 “EdX.” EdX, https://www.edx.org. Accessed 12 Feb. 2019. 有名大学が講座を公開。プラットフォーム自体もオー プンソースで、自分で似たようなサイトを立ち上げるこ ともできる。 Free
edXの料金 Ned W. December 01, 2019. “What Does It Cost to Take a Course?” EdX Help Center, 1 Dec. 2019, http://support.edx.or...
Udacity “Learn the Latest Tech Skills; Advance Your Career | Udacity.” UdacityUdacity United States of Americalogo-White-A...
Self Driving Car Engineer “Self Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree | Udacity.” Udacity, https://www.udacity.com/course/self-d...
Self Driving Car Engineer “Self Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree | Udacity.” Udacity, h<ps://www.udacity.com/course/self-dr...
Introduction to TensorFlow Lite “Introduction to TensorFlow Lite | Udacity.” Udacity, https://www.udacity.com/course/intro...
Introduction to TensorFlow for Deep Learning “Intro to TensorFlow for Deep Learning | Udacity.” Udacity, h>ps://www.udacit...
Udemy “Online Courses - Learn Anything, On Your Schedule | Udemy.” Udemy, https://www.udemy.com. Accessed 23 Nov. 2019. オン...
勉強するのに便利なサイト
予備校のノリで学ぶ「大学の数学・物理」 “予備校のノリで学ぶ「⼤学の数学・物理」.” YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqmWJJolqAgjIdLqK3zD1QQ. Accessed 24 ...
arXivTimes (Twitter) Arxiv&mes. “ArXivTimes (@arxiv&mes) | Twi5er.” Twi$er, 8 Dec. 2018, h5ps://twi5er.com/arxiv&mes. 最新のa...
検索に「awesome」をつける Awesomedata. “Awesomedata/Awesome-Public-Datasets.” GitHub, 23 Nov. 2019, https://github.com/awesomedata/...
私が読んだ書籍の紹介 （※目を通しただけの本もあります）
Kaggleで勝つデータ分析の技術 Kaggleで勝つデータ分析の技術 | ⾨脇 ⼤輔, 阪⽥ 隆司, 保坂 桂佑, 平松 雄司 |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 22 November 2019, from...
パターン認識と機械学習 上・下 パターン認識と機械学習 上 | C.M. ビショップ, 元⽥ 浩, 栗⽥ 多喜夫, 樋⼝ 知之, 松本 裕治, 村⽥ 昇 |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 23 Novembe...
ベイズ推論による機械学習入門 機械学習スタートアップシリーズ ベイズ推論による機械学習⼊⾨ (KS情報科学専⾨書) | 須⼭ 敦志, 杉⼭ 将 |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 2 December 2019...
Pythonで学ぶ強化学習 入門から実践まで 機械学習スタートアップシリーズ Pythonで学ぶ強化学習 [改訂第2版] ⼊⾨から実践まで | 久保 隆宏 |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 23 Novemb...
イラストで学ぶディープラーニング イラストで学ぶ ディープラーニング 改訂第2版 (KS情報科学専⾨書) | ⼭下 隆義 |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 23 November 2019, from htt...
イラストで学ぶディープラーニング イラストで学ぶ ⼈⼯知能概論 (KS情報科学専⾨書) | ⾕⼝ 忠⼤ |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 2 December 2019, from https://www.a...
イラストで学ぶ 機械学習 最小二乗法による識別モデル学習を中心に 良いところ • 機械学習のオーソドックスな手法について 解説してあり、ある程度網羅されている • 教師あり学習、教師なし学習について 解説。 • 理化学研究所AIP 所長の杉山先...
Python 機械学習プログラミング 達人データサイエンティストによる理論と実践 [第2版]Python 機械学習プログラミング 達⼈データサイエンティストによる理論と実践 (impress top gear) | Sebastian Rasc...
これなら分かる最適化数学 これなら分かる最適化数学―基礎原理から計算⼿法まで | ⾦⾕ 健⼀ |本 | 通販 | Amazon (2019). Retrieved 2 December 2019, from https://www.amazon...
Pythonではじめる機械学習 (オライリー) Pythonではじめる機械学習 ―scikit-learnで学ぶ特徴量エンジニアリングと機械学習の基礎 | Andreas C. Muller, Sarah Guido, 中⽥ 秀基 |本 | 通...
機械学習のための特徴量エンジニアリング (オライリー) 機械学習のための特徴量エンジニアリング ―その原理とPythonによる実践 (オライリー・ジャパン) | Alice Zheng, Amanda Casari, 株式会社ホクソエム |本 ...
統計学図鑑 伸⼀栗原. (2017, September 15). 統計学図鑑 | 栗原 伸⼀, 丸⼭ 敦史, ジーグレイプ 制作 |本 | 通販 | Amazon. Retrieved November 23, 2019, from http...
深層学習 Goodfellow, I. (2018, April 22). 深層学習 | Ian Goodfellow, Yoshua Bengio, Aaron Courville, 岩澤 有祐, 鈴⽊ 雅⼤, 中⼭ 浩太郎, 松尾 豊, 味...
ゼロから作る Deep Learning 康毅斎藤. “ゼロから作るDeep Learning ―Pythonで学ぶディープラーニングの理論と実装 | 斎藤 康毅 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” 斎藤 康毅 |本 | 通販 | Amazo...
Python 機械学習プログラミング 達人データサイエンティストによる理論と実践 康毅斎藤. “ゼロから作るDeep Learning ❷ ―⾃然⾔語処理編 | 斎藤 康毅 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” 斎藤 康毅 |本 | 通販 | ...
実装 ディープラーニング 藤⽥⼀弥. “実装 ディープラーニング | 藤⽥⼀弥, ⾼原 歩, 株式会社フォワードネットワーク |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” 藤⽥⼀弥, ⾼原 歩, 株式会社フォワードネットワーク |本 | 通販 | Am...
実装 ディープラーニング 雄太郎⼩川. “つくりながら学ぶ! PyTorchによる発展ディープラーニング | ⼩川雄太郎 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” ⼩川雄太郎 |本 | 通販 | Amazon, 7 Oct. 2019, https...
PythonとKerasによるディープラーニング 悠輔巣籠. “PythonとKerasによるディープラーニング | Francois Chollet, 巣籠 悠輔, 株式会社クイープ |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” Francois C...
作ってわかる！アンサンブル学習アルゴリズム入門 俊之坂本. “作ってわかる! アンサンブル学習アルゴリズム⼊⾨ | 坂本 俊之 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” 坂本 俊之 |本 | 通販 | Amazon, 14 Nov. 2019, h...
強化学習 Sutton, Richard. “強化学習 | Richard S.Sutton, Andrew G.Barto, 三上 貞芳, 皆川 雅章 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” Richard S.Sutton, Andrew G...
囲碁ディープラーニングプログラミング Pumperla, Max. “囲碁ディープラーニングプログラミング | Max Pumperla, Kevin Ferguson, ⼭岡 忠夫 |本 | 通販 | Amazon.” Max Pumperl...
最強囲碁AI アルファ碁 解体新書 増補改訂版 アルファ碁ゼロ対応 知史⼤槻. “最強囲碁AI アルファ碁 解体新書 増補改訂版 アルファ碁ゼロ対応 深層学習、モンテカルロ⽊探索、強化学習から⾒たその仕組み (AI & TECHNOLOGY) ...
どの程度勉強すれば良いか？
何を目指すかによって、どこまで勉強すべきかが変わる • 仕事のために常識として知っておきたい • 趣味で勉強する • その分野のエンジニアや研究者を目指す
仕事のための常識として知っておきたい • 教師あり学習、教師なし学習、強化 学習の違いが言える • AIを作るために最低限どのくらいの量/ どのようなデータを収集すれば良いかが なんとなんとなくわかる • AI・データ分析関連の最低限の法律 の...
趣味で勉強 • Kaggleなどのコンテストに挑む • 機械学習のライブラリの使い方を覚える • Python言語を覚える • ゲーム性があるので、熱中できる • Youtubeやインターネット上の講義など を視聴し、機械学習や数学を学ぶ
その分野のエンジニアや研究者を目指す (私も修行中なので偉そうに言えませんが...) • 数学の基礎力を身につける • 英語で話せなくとも、英語の論文は辞 書を使いながら読めるようになる • 研究の慣習やプロトコルを身につける • 学会発表・研...
解決すべき問題の種類によって用いる手法が変わる ü アルゴリズムだけで解決できるかどうか Yes 木探索、ソート、簡単なボードゲームのAI No 探索空間が大きすぎるもの(囲碁、将棋） ü 離散的なデータか構造のあるデータか 構造型 画像、文章...
まとめ
まとめ • 近年の数学や機械学習に関する教材は とてもわかりやすくなっている • ITを駆使した勉強で、技術力を身につ けられる
TwitterやFacebookでシェアお願いします！ KAIM Connpassページ: https://kaim.connpass.com/ Facebookページ: https://www.facebook.com/KanazawaAIM...
