Presentatie Effectief Netwerken - versie 22062017

EFFECTIEF NETWERKENEFFECTIEF NETWERKEN VIA VIA NAAR EEN NIEUWE BAANVIA VIA NAAR EEN NIEUWE BAAN TOMAS DE GRAAF VERSIE: 22-...
WAAROM NETWERKEN?
4 70%VIA HET NETWERK / VIA VIA / SOCIAL MEDIA 30% OPENBAAR BEKEND VIA WEBSITE / JOBBOARDS / KRANT
DE SOLLICITATIEPIRAMIDE BINNEN HET BEDRIJF VIA DIRECT OF SOCIAAL BEWIJS VIA VRIENDEN, COLLEGA’S VIA EEN RECRUITER OF UITZE...
WAT IS NETWERKEN? Netwerken is het offline en online leggen en onderhouden van contacten die je verder kunnen helpen in je...
STELLING Hoe meer mensen je kent, die jouw iets gunnen, en weten wat je zoekt, hoe groter de kans dat je in contact komt m...
DE GROOTSTE BELEMMERINGEN BIJ NETWERKEN Ik heb geen groot netwerk Iedereen die ik ken weet al dat ik werk zoek Ik ben geen...
Ik vind het leuk om nieuwe mensen te leren kennen Bedenk: Mensen praten graag over hun werk Bedenk: Mensen helpen graag an...
STAP 1 - JE DOEL VASTSTELLEN ZORG DAT ANDEREN WETEN WAT JE ZOEKT! Maak zo concreet mogelijk wat je zoekt. Dus niet “ik zoe...
STAP 2 - JE NETWERK IN KAART BRENGEN
JE DIRECTE NETWERK IN KAART BRENGEN Bij wie heb je de gunfactor, voel je je op je gemak, en kun je laagdrempelig een gespr...
DE ECHTE KRACHT ZIT IN JE 2E GRAADS NETWERK 1e graads
DE ECHTE KRACHT ZIT IN JE 2E GRAADS NETWERK 1e graads 2e graads
STAP 3 - JE NETWERK VERGROTEN DOEL: MEER MENSEN LEREN KENNEN RONDOM JOUW PERSOONLIJKE ARBEIDSMARKT
WAT IS JOUW NETWERKDOEL? Bijvoorbeeld: de komende 3 maanden 10 nieuwe mensen leren kennen die het werk doen wat ik zoek
TIP Ga netwerken onder de mensen die nu het werk doen dat jij wilt doen. Zij weten vaak het eerste of er een vacature is
DE VERBINDENDE VRAAG “Wie zou ik nog meer moeten kennen”? En vraag om feedback: “Heb je nog tips voor me?”
WAT MEESTAL NIET ZO GOED WERKT.. “Hey, heb jij mischien een baan voor me”?
Vertel aan je buurman/vrouw wat jij meebrengt: totaal 2 minuten GEVEN EN NEMEN WAT “BRENG” JIJ MEE? Netwerk Relevante kenn...
GEBRUIK LINKEDIN (het nieuwe visitekaartje)
LINKEDIN – DURF TE VRAGEN
LINKEDIN – MENSEN GEVRAAGD
FACEBOOK - GROEPEN
ZELF EEN OPROEP PLAATSEN NIET TE VAAG AUB.. http://www.pintapeople.com/op-zoek-naar-baan-vraag-online-netwerk/
ZELF EEN OPROEP PLAATSEN http://www.pintapeople.com/op-zoek-naar-baan-vraag-online-netwerk/
DE BROEKRIEM.NL
NETWERKCAFE AMSTERDAM.NL
SUCCES!
Presentatie Effectief Netwerken - versie 22062017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentatie Effectief Netwerken - versie 22062017

41 views

Published on

Presentatie effectief Netwerken door Tomas de Graaf -gehouden op de Banenmarkt op 22-6-2017 in het Sieraad, Amsterdam-West (Namens het UWV Werkbedrijf Amsterdam)

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
41
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Presentatie Effectief Netwerken - versie 22062017

  1. 1. EFFECTIEF NETWERKENEFFECTIEF NETWERKEN VIA VIA NAAR EEN NIEUWE BAANVIA VIA NAAR EEN NIEUWE BAAN TOMAS DE GRAAF VERSIE: 22-6-2017 www.hetnieuwesollicteren.nu
  2. 2. WAAROM NETWERKEN?
  3. 3. 4 70%VIA HET NETWERK / VIA VIA / SOCIAL MEDIA 30% OPENBAAR BEKEND VIA WEBSITE / JOBBOARDS / KRANT
  4. 4. DE SOLLICITATIEPIRAMIDE BINNEN HET BEDRIJF VIA DIRECT OF SOCIAAL BEWIJS VIA VRIENDEN, COLLEGA’S VIA EEN RECRUITER OF UITZENDBUREAU VIA WEBSITE OF JOBBOARD OPEN SOL. HOE EEN WERKZOEKENDE ZOEKT HOE EEN WERKGEVER ZOEKT 1 1 2 2 3 4 5 UIT:RICHARDBOLLES–WELKEKLEURHEEFTMIJNPARACHUTE 6 3 4 5 6EXTRA
  5. 5. WAT IS NETWERKEN? Netwerken is het offline en online leggen en onderhouden van contacten die je verder kunnen helpen in je werk, je carrière en je privéleven. Let op: het is de bedoeling dat ook de anderen er iets wijzer van worden. Netwerken is geven en nemen.
  6. 6. STELLING Hoe meer mensen je kent, die jouw iets gunnen, en weten wat je zoekt, hoe groter de kans dat je in contact komt met iemand die iets voor je kan betekenen (In tegenstelling tot alleen solliciteren per e-mail)
  7. 7. DE GROOTSTE BELEMMERINGEN BIJ NETWERKEN Ik heb geen groot netwerk Iedereen die ik ken weet al dat ik werk zoek Ik ben geen netwerker Wat heb ik nou te bieden? Waarom zouden ze met mij willen praten?
  8. 8. Ik vind het leuk om nieuwe mensen te leren kennen Bedenk: Mensen praten graag over hun werk Bedenk: Mensen helpen graag andere mensen Elk gesprek levert weer nieuwe feedback op MINDSET
  9. 9. STAP 1 - JE DOEL VASTSTELLEN ZORG DAT ANDEREN WETEN WAT JE ZOEKT! Maak zo concreet mogelijk wat je zoekt. Dus niet “ik zoek werk”, maar: Branche (Bijv: in de Bouw, zorg, vervoer) Funktie (Bijv: als Buschauffeur) Doelgroep (Bijv: met kinderen, ouderen, dus: met wie wil je werken) Binnen welke termijn? (Hoeveel tijd geef je jezelf?) Heb je een plan B en een Plan C? (Als het even niet lukt, waar sta je nog meer voor open?) Vertel jouw doel aan je buurman/vrouw: totaal 2 minuten
  10. 10. STAP 2 - JE NETWERK IN KAART BRENGEN
  11. 11. JE DIRECTE NETWERK IN KAART BRENGEN Bij wie heb je de gunfactor, voel je je op je gemak, en kun je laagdrempelig een gesprek voeren? (Familie, vrienden, oud-collega’s, sportclub, etc.) Maak een lijstje wie je wilt spreken, en wie je wanneer gesproken hebt YachtRecruiterVriendIvo5 UitzendbureauIntercedentBuurmanRob4 NeefBas3 HeinekenBoekhoudingRugbyRemco2 Bellen met Michael: 06-12345678920-6-2017CoachingsbureauTrainerCoachingsopleidingMaaike1 TipsGesproken opWerkt bijFunktieKen ik viaWieNR
  12. 12. DE ECHTE KRACHT ZIT IN JE 2E GRAADS NETWERK 1e graads
  13. 13. DE ECHTE KRACHT ZIT IN JE 2E GRAADS NETWERK 1e graads 2e graads
  14. 14. STAP 3 - JE NETWERK VERGROTEN DOEL: MEER MENSEN LEREN KENNEN RONDOM JOUW PERSOONLIJKE ARBEIDSMARKT
  15. 15. WAT IS JOUW NETWERKDOEL? Bijvoorbeeld: de komende 3 maanden 10 nieuwe mensen leren kennen die het werk doen wat ik zoek
  16. 16. TIP Ga netwerken onder de mensen die nu het werk doen dat jij wilt doen. Zij weten vaak het eerste of er een vacature is
  17. 17. DE VERBINDENDE VRAAG “Wie zou ik nog meer moeten kennen”? En vraag om feedback: “Heb je nog tips voor me?”
  18. 18. WAT MEESTAL NIET ZO GOED WERKT.. “Hey, heb jij mischien een baan voor me”?
  19. 19. Vertel aan je buurman/vrouw wat jij meebrengt: totaal 2 minuten GEVEN EN NEMEN WAT “BRENG” JIJ MEE? Netwerk Relevante kennis Relevant ervaring Een goed humeur Goed luisteraar Je enthousiasme en energie
  20. 20. GEBRUIK LINKEDIN (het nieuwe visitekaartje)
  21. 21. LINKEDIN – DURF TE VRAGEN
  22. 22. LINKEDIN – MENSEN GEVRAAGD
  23. 23. FACEBOOK - GROEPEN
  24. 24. ZELF EEN OPROEP PLAATSEN NIET TE VAAG AUB.. http://www.pintapeople.com/op-zoek-naar-baan-vraag-online-netwerk/
  25. 25. ZELF EEN OPROEP PLAATSEN http://www.pintapeople.com/op-zoek-naar-baan-vraag-online-netwerk/
  26. 26. DE BROEKRIEM.NL
  27. 27. NETWERKCAFE AMSTERDAM.NL
  28. 28. SUCCES!

×