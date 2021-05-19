Unitop mini wireless handheld vacuum cleaner is quite different from traditional vacuum cleaner. With small size hoover precisely applied for all kinds of micro dusts. It is quite easy to use. Whenever and wherever you want to try, it brings you a lot of fun.



FUNCTIONS & FEATURES:

1. High efficiency hoovering.

2. Less noise and suffering.

3. Compact and portable.

4. Two adjustable positions.

5. Independent dust absorption cup.



TECHNICAL PARAMETERS:

Power: 5W

Voltage: DC5V

Body Material: ABS

Battery Capacity: 1200mAh

Charging Time: 3-4hours

Duration of Use: To test under the highest position, it can work continuously for 40-50 minutes. For 2 minutes/day, it can work for 20-25 days per charge.

Suction: 400pa

Color: Prince white/Princess Pink/Fairy yellow

N.W./G.W.: 0.16kg/0.22kg

Product Size: Ф68x176mm

Single Packing Size: 75x75x187mm

Carton Size: 530x230x290mm

Qty/Carton: 29pcs

Qty for 20GP/40GP/40HQ: 24505/49155/54144pcs