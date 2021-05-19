Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Mini Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Unitop mini wireless handheld vacuum cleaner is quite different from traditional vacuum cleaner. With small size hoover precisely applied for all kinds of micro dusts. It is quite easy to use. Whenever and wherever you want to try, it brings you a lot of fun.

FUNCTIONS & FEATURES:
1. High efficiency hoovering.
2. Less noise and suffering.
3. Compact and portable.
4. Two adjustable positions.
5. Independent dust absorption cup.

TECHNICAL PARAMETERS:
Power: 5W
Voltage: DC5V
Body Material: ABS
Battery Capacity: 1200mAh
Charging Time: 3-4hours
Duration of Use: To test under the highest position, it can work continuously for 40-50 minutes. For 2 minutes/day, it can work for 20-25 days per charge.
Suction: 400pa
Color: Prince white/Princess Pink/Fairy yellow
N.W./G.W.: 0.16kg/0.22kg
Product Size: Ф68x176mm
Single Packing Size: 75x75x187mm
Carton Size: 530x230x290mm
Qty/Carton: 29pcs
Qty for 20GP/40GP/40HQ: 24505/49155/54144pcs

Mini Wireless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

  1. 1. MiNi wireless portable vacuum cleaner Easy to hoover Whenever, Wherever High efficiency hoovering compact and portable two adjustable positions independent dust absorption cup
  2. 2. This vacuum cleaner is different / With small size hoover precisely applied for all kinds of micro dust
  3. 3. Redefine small vacuum cleaner with small and portable To hoover wherever you want High efficiency hoovering all kinds of micro dust, less noise and suffering Scraps of rubber Scraps of paper Scraps of snacks Hair Soot Melon seed
  4. 4. To be a good accompany of children to grow into a clean one A small vacuum cleaner of fun and easy-to-use, cultivates children’s good habits of being clean from childhood.
  5. 5. Superior one as you are as well as your tidy desk. The dust on the desk and computer keyboard, The soot of smokers, can be all cleaned away. No more worries about pets’ hair everywhere Lovely pet's hair falling on the sofa or bed can be easily absorbed.
  6. 6. Compact and suitable / A vacuum cleaner with coke size is exquisite, flexible and versatile To hoover wherever and whenever you want
  7. 7. In spare time, hoover snack pieces at will When doing flower arrangement, hoover petals at will When doing homework, hoover rubber crumbs at will In creative moment, hoover scraps of paper at will In office time, hoover dust at will It's easy to hoover everywhere. It can hoover wherever you want
  8. 8. Charge for 1 hour Gather for 3 hours Charging for 3 hours, ensure regular use for about 20-30 days *The data is obtained by Unitop Laboratory, and the specific situation is different according to the actual use. Comfortable handle design Comfortable grip, easy to handle Fashion brown rope Convenient to carry, good-looking to hang Dust cup and fan are separated Isolation design, fun and harmless Integrated shell Better sealing, no ash
  9. 9. Qualifications 1 invention patent, 2 utility model patents, 1 appearance patent Inspected and verified by well-known institutions, all- oriented safety and consideration are guaranteed.
  10. 10. Product Name Parameters Accessories Color options Mini portable vacuum cleaner 5V/0.5-2A charge 5V / 8V output 1200MA battery 2 adjustable positions Charged for 3-4 hours Prince white / Princess Pink / Fairy yellow Duration of use: To test under the highest position, it can work continuously for 40-50 minutes. For 2 minutes/day, it can work for 20-25 days/charging dust cup X1 filter screen x1 Package color and neutral box packaging Instructions Mainframe plastic bag External box (standard No.2 box) 29pcs / box

