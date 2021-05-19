-
Unitop mini wireless handheld vacuum cleaner is quite different from traditional vacuum cleaner. With small size hoover precisely applied for all kinds of micro dusts. It is quite easy to use. Whenever and wherever you want to try, it brings you a lot of fun.
FUNCTIONS & FEATURES:
1. High efficiency hoovering.
2. Less noise and suffering.
3. Compact and portable.
4. Two adjustable positions.
5. Independent dust absorption cup.
TECHNICAL PARAMETERS:
Power: 5W
Voltage: DC5V
Body Material: ABS
Battery Capacity: 1200mAh
Charging Time: 3-4hours
Duration of Use: To test under the highest position, it can work continuously for 40-50 minutes. For 2 minutes/day, it can work for 20-25 days per charge.
Suction: 400pa
Color: Prince white/Princess Pink/Fairy yellow
N.W./G.W.: 0.16kg/0.22kg
Product Size: Ф68x176mm
Single Packing Size: 75x75x187mm
Carton Size: 530x230x290mm
Qty/Carton: 29pcs
Qty for 20GP/40GP/40HQ: 24505/49155/54144pcs
