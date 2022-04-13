Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
ATM, the first FinTech marvel, has been an integral part of the banking infrastructure since its inception.
While ATMs were introduced for customers to access cash at any time, today’s ATMs allow cash deposits/withdrawals using Magnetic or Chip cards and even card-less withdrawals using OTP, UPI QR Code, etc.
ATM, the first FinTech marvel, has been an integral part of the banking infrastructure since its inception.
While ATMs were introduced for customers to access cash at any time, today’s ATMs allow cash deposits/withdrawals using Magnetic or Chip cards and even card-less withdrawals using OTP, UPI QR Code, etc.