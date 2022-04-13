Successfully reported this slideshow.

Five Disruptive Forces That Are Transforming The ATM Space In India-converted.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 59 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Cello Kitchen Appliance.pdf
Cello Kitchen Appliance.pdf
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Five Disruptive Forces That Are Transforming The ATM Space In India-converted.pdf

Apr. 13, 2022
0 likes 59 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Business

ATM, the first FinTech marvel, has been an integral part of the banking infrastructure since its inception.

While ATMs were introduced for customers to access cash at any time, today’s ATMs allow cash deposits/withdrawals using Magnetic or Chip cards and even card-less withdrawals using OTP, UPI QR Code, etc.

ATM, the first FinTech marvel, has been an integral part of the banking infrastructure since its inception.

While ATMs were introduced for customers to access cash at any time, today’s ATMs allow cash deposits/withdrawals using Magnetic or Chip cards and even card-less withdrawals using OTP, UPI QR Code, etc.

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4/5)
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(4.5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
(4/5)
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(5/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(3.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Talk Like TED: The 9 Public-Speaking Secrets of the World's Top Minds Carmine Gallo
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Moonshot: Inside Pfizer's Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible Dr. Albert Bourla
(5/5)
Free
Imaginable: How to See the Future Coming and Feel Ready for Anything—Even Things that Seem Impossible Today Jane McGonigal
(4/5)
Free
Your Work from Home Life: Redefine, Reorganize and Reinvent Your Remote Work (Tips for Building a Home-Based Working Career) M.J. Fievre
(4/5)
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
(4.5/5)
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
(5/5)
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
(4.5/5)
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
(4.5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4.5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
Where You Are Is Not Who You Are: A Memoir Ursula Burns
(5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4/5)
Free

Five Disruptive Forces That Are Transforming The ATM Space In India-converted.pdf

  1. 1. Five Disruptive Forces That Are Transforming The ATM Space In India ATM, the first FinTech marvel, has been an integral part of the banking infrastructure since its inception. While ATMs were introduced for customers to access cash at any time, today’s ATMs allow cash deposits/withdrawals using Magnetic or Chip cards and even card-less withdrawals using OTP, UPI QR Code, etc. Many factors have collectively transformed the ATM from a huge, wall-fixed machine to sleek & smart versions that we see today. Introduction of Interoperability on ATMs With the introduction of interoperability, customers could simply walk into any ATM, irrespective of the bank, and access cash. This resulted in increased cash withdrawals on ATMs and also in rise of ATM deployment. Today, there are over 2,50,000 ATMs/CRMs in India and this penetration would have stagnated had it not been for interoperability.
  2. 2. Moreover, banks have also enabled integration of ATM with apps, thereby allowing customers to complete cash withdrawals/deposits by using an OTP or UPI QR codes. Increase in interchange fee The increase in interchange fee from INR 15 to INR 17, will encourage payment players and acquiring banks to deploy more ATMs, especially in under-penetrated/rural areas, thereby contributing towards financial inclusion. The increased deployment of ATMs will help the beneficiaries of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) as they will be able to access ATMs in their vicinity, rather than walking kilometres to find one. The Covid-19 Pandemic The restriction of physical movement of people during the lockdowns gave an impetus to mobile ATMs or ATM on wheels. AGS Transact Technologies partnered with leading banks to ply these mobile vans across various cities & towns pan India. In addition to cash withdrawals, these ATMs enabled cash deposit as well, relieving customers of the long queues at bank branches. In the last two years, these Cash Recycler Machines (CRMs) are gaining momentum because of their added benefits. Wave of technology & digitisation Being the first step, even today, for financial inclusion, ATMs adapted to newer technologies and introduced new ways of accessing cash by the means of OTP, UPI QR Code and even biometrics. Such solutions, due to interoperability, are being integrated with banking applications for heightened security and convenience. For instance, AGS Transact Technologies introduced ‘Touchless’ ATM in wake of Covid-19, enabling customers to withdraw cash by simply scanning a UPI QR-code on the ATM screen, through the mobile banking app on phone. Such solutions remove the hassle of carrying a card and offer added convenience to the end user. Additionally, the new-age ATMs or CRMs are technologically equipped to count notes, check them for counterfeit, and further dispense for cash withdrawals. These machines are also limiting the trips of cash management agencies to ATMs while ensuring minimum downtime so that customers have continued access to cash for longer durations. Growing popularity of digital lobbies or e-lobbies E With banks going digital and neo-banking gaining popularity, digital lobbies are set to become a norm. A digital lobby allows bank branches to attain economies of scale. For instance, a cash withdrawal procedure at a traditional bank branch may take anywhere between INR 45 to INR 60
  3. 3. whereas the deployment of an ATM will bring down this cost significantly. Such a solution heightens the customer’s satisfaction and the same time improves the ROI for banks. Hence, banks are focussed towards reducing the size of physical branches and increasing deployment of ATMs/CRMs. In fact, according to a report by Ken Research, CRMs in India are expected to grow to 1,00,276 by 2026. Digital lobbies will also allow host of services such as utility bill payments, cheque deposits, to name a few. Further, owing to the increased fintech penetration, ATMs are on their way towards hyper-personalisation. They will continue to complement digital banking services and may seamlessly bridge the parity between urban and rural area with regards to banking services. A detailed version of this article first appeared in The Times of India – Click to read.

×