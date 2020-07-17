Slideshare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hodnotíme a srovnáváme oblíbené produkty

  1. 1. Srovnávání a recenze produktů
  2. 2. Hlavní myšlenka • Usnadnění výběru produktů • Srovnávání produktů podle cen, potřeb a funkcí • Několik webových portálů s odlišným přínosem • Snaha o vysvětlení složitějších technických parametrů
  3. 3. Současné projekty Arecenze.cz Vybero.cz Arecenze.sk Azertekeles.hu Magazeen.cz Recenzetesty.cz
  4. 4. Jak to funguje? 1. Studium dané kategorie 2. Výběr produktů ke srovnání 3. Hodnocení produktů a realizace recenzí 4. Opakované pravidelné aktualizace témat

