Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRODUCTIZING SERVICES T TO CREATE RECURRING REVENUE Tom McCaffrey June 2021 Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021
The Problem with Too Many Services MANY SERVICES BUSINESSES HAVE A LONG LIST OF OFFERINGS CREATES CONFUSION FOR SALES TEAM...
What Can We Do? IDENTIFY AN IMPORTANT PROBLEM ACROSS MANY CUSTOMERS THAT IS PERSISTENT TALK TO CUSTOMERS TO LEARN MORE ABO...
Create the “Product” DEFINE THE SET OF SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY THAT SOLVE THE PROBLEM FOR THE CUSTOMER ARTICULATE THE SOLU...
Customer Feedback DISCUSS THE CONCEPT WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS AND CHANNEL PARTNERS GET FEEDBACK ON THE PRICING AD...
Operational Readiness INTERNAL REVIEW FOR COLLABORATION, FEEDBACK AND ALIGNMENT REFINE THE DETAILS BASED ON INTERNAL AND E...
Go to Market DEVELOP MARKETING AND LAUNCH PLAN ENSURE MESSAGING ALIGNS WITH CUSTOMER PROBLEM AND VALUE OF SOLUTION START W...
Example: Legacy Backup Tape Servers Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 MARKET PROBLEM ENTERPRISES CHANGE BACKUP VENDORS EVERY ...
Summary FOCUS ON A KEY PROBLEM IN THE MARKET PACKAGE A SET OF SERVICES AS AN OUTCOME-BASED SOLUTION WITH A NAME, PRICING, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
9 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Productizing_Services_Tom_McCaffrey_June_2021

Learn how to productize services and why it is important: Focus on a customer need and package and price services with a clear solution that is easy for customers and sales to understand, market, sell, and buy. Too often, services companies have too many offerings on their line card. Transform incident-based services to recurring revenue through managed services and subscriptions by packaging as a product.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
People Powered: How Communities Can Supercharge Your Business, Brand, and Teams Jono Bacon
(4/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Talk to Anyone: 92 Little Tricks for Big Success in Relationships Leil Lowndes
(4/5)
Free
Unconscious Branding: How Neuroscience Can Empower (and Inspire) Marketing Douglas Van Praet
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture Ellen Ruppel Shell
(4/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art And Curious Science Of Creating Magic In Brands, Business, And Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Understanding Digital Marketing: Marketing Strategies for Engaging the Digital Generation [4th Edition] Damian Ryan
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Productizing_Services_Tom_McCaffrey_June_2021

  1. 1. PRODUCTIZING SERVICES T TO CREATE RECURRING REVENUE Tom McCaffrey June 2021 Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021
  2. 2. The Problem with Too Many Services MANY SERVICES BUSINESSES HAVE A LONG LIST OF OFFERINGS CREATES CONFUSION FOR SALES TEAMS AND CHANNELS “ANYTHING AND EVERYTHING” IS TOO AMBIGUOUS FOR CUSTOMERS Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021
  3. 3. What Can We Do? IDENTIFY AN IMPORTANT PROBLEM ACROSS MANY CUSTOMERS THAT IS PERSISTENT TALK TO CUSTOMERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THEIR NEED AND HOW THEY DEFINE SUCCESS TALK TO CUSTOMERS TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HOW THEY PREFER TO PURCHASE SOLUTIONS Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 It is critical to understand what customers truly need, not what they initially ask for. Subscription versus MSA. Expense versus capitalized. What factors determine the price – are they aligned with customers? Does it scale fairly? Is this need large enough to make up a business or market? What are the alternatives? Is the need growing?
  4. 4. Create the “Product” DEFINE THE SET OF SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY THAT SOLVE THE PROBLEM FOR THE CUSTOMER ARTICULATE THE SOLUTION AND VALUE IN A SINGLE SENTENCE DEFINE THE BUSINESS MODEL – PRICING, RECURRING REVENUE, WHAT’S INCLUDED Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 Make it simple and easy to understand. The scope must be clear, along with how pricing scales due to various factors. Do we have enough resources to meet the need when sales take off? How much development is required up front and ongoing?
  5. 5. Customer Feedback DISCUSS THE CONCEPT WITH SEVERAL POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS AND CHANNEL PARTNERS GET FEEDBACK ON THE PRICING ADJUST THE CONCEPT AND GET FURTHER FEEDBACK Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 Does it work for pilot projects through your largest potential customers? Pivot on the feedback and then verify you got it right. Listen to your customers. Verify the concept truly meets their needs. Understand all elements of the customer need cycle and sales process.
  6. 6. Operational Readiness INTERNAL REVIEW FOR COLLABORATION, FEEDBACK AND ALIGNMENT REFINE THE DETAILS BASED ON INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL FEEDBACK TRAIN SALES, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, CHANNEL PARTNERS, AND CLIENT SUCCESS Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 Operations, Finance, Development, Sales Ops, IT, Security, Legal, Marketing, and Client Success Ensure the business system, legal reviews, documentation, and sales enablement are ready Equip the teams to succeed
  7. 7. Go to Market DEVELOP MARKETING AND LAUNCH PLAN ENSURE MESSAGING ALIGNS WITH CUSTOMER PROBLEM AND VALUE OF SOLUTION START WITH PILOT CUSTOMERS AND ADJUST FOR FULL RELEASE Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 Create campaign to reach your target customers, channels, and service providers, for demand and lead generation and renewals Focus on the value of the customer problem being solved in all marketing and demand generation channels Test your product in action, adjust, improve, capture testimonials, and then go big!
  8. 8. Example: Legacy Backup Tape Servers Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 MARKET PROBLEM ENTERPRISES CHANGE BACKUP VENDORS EVERY 3-4 YEARS (GARTNER), YET THEY NEED TO KEEP PAYING MAINTENANCE ON THE BACKUP PLATFORMS TO ENSURE ACCESS TO THE DATA ON THE TAPES FOR REGULATORY AND LEGAL REQUESTS. THE PROBLEM IS COMPOUNDED BY BACKUPS INHERITED FROM M&A. VENDOR CHALLENGE DATA RECOVERY VENDOR OFFERS TAPE SERVICES FOR INDEXING, CATALOGING*, MIGRATION, CONVERSION, AUDITING, RESTORATION, AND RECOVERY, WITHOUT THE NEED FOR THE BACKUP SOFTWARE. NAVIGATING REQUESTS CUSTOMERS ASKED FOR UNIFIED INTERFACE TO SEARCH ACROSS ALL OF THEIR BACKUPS. IN REALITY, CUSTOMERS PREFERRED TO OUTSOURCE THE SEARCH TO THE VENDOR AND DID NOT NEED A USER INTERFACE. PRODUCT CONCEPT MESSAGE: STOP PAYING FOR YOUR LEGACY BACKUP SERVERS. WHAT IT DOES: OUR TAPE CATALOG MANAGEMENT SOLUTION INGESTS THE BACKUP CATALOGS, ALLOWING YOU TO VALUE: RETIRE AND STOP PAYING FOR BACKUP SERVERS. HOW IT WORKS: WHEN YOU HAVE A DATA RESTORE REQUEST, WE SEARCH THE CATALOGS FOR YOU, IDENTIFY THE TAPES WITH THE DATA, RESTORE THE DATA, AND SEND IT TO YOU IN THE DESIRED FORMAT. PRICING: MANAGED SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION FOR CATALOGS INGESTED, SEARCH REQUESTS, DATA RESTORES RESULTS PILOT: HEALTHCARE SYSTEM IN AUSTRALIA FIRST 90 DAYS: TRANSPORATION, ENERGY, MANUFACTURING, AND HEALTHCARE CUSTOMERS IN US, GERMANY, UK, FRANCE, AND AUSTRALIA. REVENUE: 300% GROWTH WHILE CONVERTING FROM INCIDENT-BASED TO RECURRING SUBSCRIPTION. ADDITIONAL GROWTH WITHIN EXISTING CUSTOMERS. *Catalogs are the table of contents for an enterprise tape backup.
  9. 9. Summary FOCUS ON A KEY PROBLEM IN THE MARKET PACKAGE A SET OF SERVICES AS AN OUTCOME-BASED SOLUTION WITH A NAME, PRICING, AND DEFINED DELIVERABLES COLLABORATE WITH INTERNAL AND CHANNEL TEAMS USE CUSTOMER FEEDBACK TO REFINE THE SOLUTION Copyright © Tom McCaffrey 2021 Let’s discuss your situation. Contact me at: thomasrobertmccaffrey@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/thomasrobertmccaffrey/

×