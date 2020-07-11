Successfully reported this slideshow.
Creativity Developing a Creative Concept Based on Stefan Mamaw Techniques
This course is a workshop.
We learn most by doing. Creativity is an active discipline.
There are no bad ideas here.
Scratch paper, pencils, Markers, thumbtacks, stuff around the house, timer or stopwatch
Creativity can be learned. It’s not a mystical artform.
You can get better at creativity.
What is creativity?
Creativity is problem solving.
Creativity vs. Artistry
Creativity — ability to solve problems.
Creativity — ability to solve problems. Artistry — the skill of creating beauty
Two characteristics of creativity.
Relevance The degree by which a problem is solved fully.
Novelty The degree of originality within the solution.
Exercise #2 Medieval Kid’s Meal ● 3 minutes ● Pen and paper. ● Write down as many toys as you can conjure up for the kid’s...
Introduction to Creativity
  1. 1. Creativity Developing a Creative Concept Based on Stefan Mamaw Techniques
