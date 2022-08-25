Successfully reported this slideshow.
Advance Meditation Techniques for Busy People

Aug. 25, 2022
Healthcare

Meditation is a practice that has been used for centuries. It's believed to be the best way to improve your mind, body, and spirit. We'll help you learn how to meditate effectively so that you can reach deep within yourself and find peace. The help of the presentation compiled some of the advanced meditation techniques out there so you can start feeling better today!
https://www.yuvaap.com/advance-meditation-techniques-for-busy-people/

Meditation is a practice that has been used for centuries. It's believed to be the best way to improve your mind, body, and spirit. We'll help you learn how to meditate effectively so that you can reach deep within yourself and find peace. The help of the presentation compiled some of the advanced meditation techniques out there so you can start feeling better today!
https://www.yuvaap.com/advance-meditation-techniques-for-busy-people/

  1. 1. ADVANCE MEDITATION TECHNIQUES Advance Meditation Techniques For Busy People Yuvaap © 2022
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Yuvaap © 2022 About 70% of people in the world suffer from anxiety and in such moments it is important to find an escape from all the hustle and bustle of the world, we really need some time with ourselves when we can really live in present and experience the best of our existence, but where to buy this extra time, so that we don't fall behind in the race. The answer is that we can incorporate some advanced meditation practices into our daily life, it is completely doable.
  3. 3. Let’s discuss how we can experience the miracle of meditation in our daily lives. Yuvaap © 2022
  4. 4. The 4-7-8 Breathing Meditation 01 Yuvaap © 2022 1. Take a few deep, cleansing breaths while closing your eyes 2. Keep your mouth slightly open and press the tip of your tongue to the roof of your mouth just above your upper teeth 3. Exhale until you reach the bottom of the breath 4. Close your lips and inhale four times through your nose 5. Hold your breath for seven points 6. Exhale to the count of eight through your mouth, keeping your tongue in place 7. Repeat four more times. Eventually, you can work your way up to eight full breaths
  5. 5. 02 The Morning Mindfulness Yuvaap © 2022 1. Get out of bed and find a comfortable place to sit 2. Close your eyes 3. Visualize the tasks for the day 4. Express gratitude to five things in your life 5. Recite positive affirmations about yourself 6. Take a few deep breaths 7. Now you are ready to start your day
  6. 6. Technical Support 03 Yuvaap © 2022 With the technology at our disposal, we can also easily find help for meditation, there are several apps on the market that are completely free and dedicated to meditation, you can download them and join an online meditation group and spend a few minutes on a guided meditation tour, to gain new energy and perspective, all you need are headphones and five to ten minutes and you're good to go.
  7. 7. 04 A Silent Mantra Yuvaap © 2022 • As you walk, be aware of every body movement you make • Feel every step you take • Notice the ground under your feet, taking off your shoes will give you a better experience of walking in the garden • Look around you and notice your surroundings • Synchronize your breath with each step you take
  8. 8. Mindful Eating 05 Yuvaap © 2022 • Instead of rushing, you should give yourself enough time to savor each bite • Feel the food melt in your mouth, experience how your mouth works when you chew it • Follow the movement of the food while swallowing, feel the texture and smell • In this way, you will realize that the food has become tastier
  9. 9. 06 Walking Meditation Yuvaap © 2022 • As you walk, be aware of every body movement you make • Feel every step you take • Notice the ground under your feet, taking off your shoes will give you a better experience of walking in the garden • Look around you and notice your surroundings • Synchronize your breath with each step you take
  10. 10. Meditation During Waiting 07 Yuvaap © 2022 They say time gets longer when you're waiting for someone or something, but you can make great use of that time by meditating. Time flies easily and you also get the benefits of meditation, isn't that a bargain? Instructions • Start breathing deeply • Focus on your surroundings as an observer • Hear every voice and witness every action • Make no judgments • Direct compassionate thinking towards people
  11. 11. CONCLUSION Yuvaap © 2022 Meditation can be very easily incorporated into our daily life, whether it is walking, eating or any activity, for those who really want to meditate, there are enough opportunities and time, and the effects that meditation brings to our lives are not hidden from anyone and Now, when the secrets of advanced meditation are out, stop citing excuses and start, any effort in this direction is worthy of appreciation and has the potential to cultivate benefits.
  12. 12. Thanks Do you have any questions? Yuvaap © 2022 Send queries at contact@yuvaap.com Your Health and Wellness Partner yuvaap.com SOURCE: Advance Meditation Techniques

