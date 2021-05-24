GET HERE : https://great.bestpdfbook.club/?book=B07G2F6GW1 9781589236592 Features: -Sub title: Plan &Read Build Your Dream Deck Includes Complete Deck Plans. -Title: The Complete Guide to Decks. -ISBN: 1589236599. -ISBN 13: 9781589236592. -General subject: House and home. -Subject: House and home / outdoor and recreational areas. Subject: -House &Read Home. Country of Manufacture: -United States. Age Group: -Adults. Dimensions: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -1"Read. Overall Width - Side to Side: -10.75"Read. Overall Depth - Front to Back: -8.25"Read. Overall Product Weight: -3.35 lbs.