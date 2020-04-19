Successfully reported this slideshow.
Major Review

Presentation on theology of Holy Spirit by Todd Linn, PhD; pneumatology; Major Review

Major Review

  1. 1. The Doctrine of the Holy Spirit; Final Review ● Fancy theological word . . . ● Pneumatology
  2. 2. What is the Holy Spirit? Too many Christians would have to answer as did the Ephesians whom Paul met in Acts 19. The Holy Spirit is not an “it” . . .
  3. 3. The Holy Spirit is NOT an impersonal force!!
  4. 4. Correct understanding of the Holy Spirit begins with correct understanding about the Trinity Definition: “God is three in person but one in essence.” “God is three persons yet one God. God the Father, Son and Spirit are one and the same substance (nature, essence, or reality) yet, within the nature of God they are three distinct and separate persons.”
  5. 5. The Personality of the Holy Spirit In John 14:16-26, Christ designates the Spirit as the “Paraclete.”
  6. 6. Not “Parakeet!”
  7. 7. Greek: “Parakletos” Para = “alongside” and Kaleo = “to call” or “to help” The word means Comforter, Encourager, and Advocate The Paraclete is one who pleads, intercedes, or helps another
  8. 8. The Four (4) Ministries of the Holy Spirit at Conversion: 1. Regeneration 2. Baptism 3. Indwelling 4. Sealing
  9. 9. What is the difference between the Holy Spirit in the OT and the NT? It’s difficult to understand the distinction in the Spirit’s function in the Old and New Testaments, but the Holy Spirit has always been at work in God’s people. The OT saints possessed the Spirit, yet not in the same sense that we do. Under the New Covenant, He has a unique and permanent identity with those in whom the living Christ dwells.
  10. 10. When do we receive the Holy Spirit? At the moment we become Christians. When we become Christians, we are both “sealed” by the Holy Spirit and “baptized” in the Holy Spirit . . .
  11. 11. “Baptism” v. “Filling” of the Holy Spirit BAPTISM 1 Corinthians 12:13 Never Commanded One time experience Happened in Past at Salvation Experienced by all believers FILLING Ephesians 5:18 Commanded Repeated, Continual Experience Happens in Present for Sanctification All Christians should have this experience, but many do not
  12. 12. “Baptism” v. “Filling” of the Holy Spirit BAPTISM No Prerequisite (except Faith in Christ) Brings Union with Christ Brings Relationship with Christ FILLING Depends on Yieldedness Brings Communion with Christ Maintains Fellowship with Christ
  13. 13. “Baptism” v. “Filling” of the Holy Spirit BAPTISM Introduces us into the Body of Christ Results in a Position FILLING Empowers Individual Members of the Body of Christ Results in Power
  14. 14. Reasonable Conclusions about “Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit” 1. It is a continual attitude (“speaks against” in Matthew 12 is a present tense verb) 2. It is a verbal action (not thinking, but speaking) 3. It is a sin and act of full knowledge (cannot be committed by someone in ignorance) 4. It is willful disregard for God’s mercy and grace . . .
  15. 15. Reasonable Conclusions about “Blasphemy against the Holy Spirit” 5. It is to ascribe to Satan the works of the Holy Spirit 6. It’s root cause is rebellion and unbelief 7. It cannot be committed by a Christian Why? Because it is a sin that cannot be forgiven
  16. 16. Spiritual Gifts, Background God has set in order a plan for the healthy function of His Body. This is the plan: Each believer has been given certain Holy Spirit abilities, called “grace-gifts” or “spiritual gifts.” Through these gifts the Holy Spirit ministers to the other members of the Body and this network of inter-mutual ministry strengthens every part and allows the whole body to grow healthy and strong (Ephesians 4:11-16).
  17. 17. Four (4) Key Texts: •Romans 12 and 1 Corinthians 12 •Ephesians 4 and 1 Peter 4
  18. 18. What is Speaking in Tongues? “Speaking in tongues is prayer or praise spoken in syllables not understood by the speaker.”
  19. 19. Two (2) Key Passages: 1. Acts 2 2. I Corinthians 12-14
  20. 20. Seven (7) Characteristics of Speaking in Tongues 1. Words of prayer or Praise generally spoken directly to God 2. Not Understood by the Speaker 3. Prayer with the Spirit, not with the Mind 4. Not Ecstatic but Self-Controlled 5. Tongues without Interpretation should be done in silent 6. Tongues with Interpretation: Edification for the Church 7. Not All Speak in Tongues

