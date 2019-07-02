Star wars the force awakens survey google forms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information
Star wars the force awakens survey

Star wars the force awakens survey

Education
  1. 1. 7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OL__UOBt-EadRf5nJ2OR7OcgDSEMKWnnE8Oa78iRAxA/edit 1/6 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information Thanks for helping with my coursework. This shouldn't take long! * Required 1. What is your gender? * Mark only one oval. Female Male Other 2. How old are you? * Mark only one oval. Up to 12 12 to 18 19 to 26 27 to 31 31 to 40 41 to 47 48 to 57 58 to 70 70 and above 3. Where are you from? * Mark only one oval. UK US Other: 4. How would you describe your job? (Pick the highest that applies). * Mark only one oval. Top Management/CEO/Owner Middle Management Supervisory, Junior Manager Skilled Worker Manual Worker I do not have a job Other: Film Preferences
  2. 2. 7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OL__UOBt-EadRf5nJ2OR7OcgDSEMKWnnE8Oa78iRAxA/edit 2/6 5. What is your favorite genre of film? * Mark only one oval. Action/Adventure Comedy Crime/Gangster Drama Horror Sci Fi Westerns Superhero Romance Fantasy Mystery Political Thriller 6. What genres of film do you like? Tick as many as you want. * Check all that apply. Action/Adventure Comedy Crime/Gangster Drama Horror Sci Fi Westerns Superhero Romance Fantasy Mystery Political Thriller 7. How much do you spend on film related purchases a year? (This does not include the cost to see the film). * Mark only one oval. �0 to �10 �10 to �20 �20 to �50 �50 to �100 �100 to �200 Over �200 The Force Awakens - Trailer Please watch the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens
  3. 3. 7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OL__UOBt-EadRf5nJ2OR7OcgDSEMKWnnE8Oa78iRAxA/edit 3/6 8. Have you watched the trailer? * Check all that apply. Yes The Force Awakens: Trailer Questions http://youtube.com/watch?v=sGbxmsDFVnE Character List
  4. 4. 7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OL__UOBt-EadRf5nJ2OR7OcgDSEMKWnnE8Oa78iRAxA/edit 4/6
  5. 5. 7/2/2019 Star Wars: The Force Awakens Survey - Demographic Information https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1OL__UOBt-EadRf5nJ2OR7OcgDSEMKWnnE8Oa78iRAxA/edit 5/6 9. Looking at the guide above, and any others you know, which character did you identify the most with? * Mark only one oval. Supreme Leader Snoke General Hux Kylo Ren Finn Poe Han Solo Chewie Leia Rey BB8 Other: 10. What do you like the most about the trailer? * Mark only one oval. Action New Characters Old Characters Music The Universe/Setting of the film Character The Antagonists (Bad Guys) The Special Effects Other: 11. What do you like about the trailer? (Pick as many as you want) * Check all that apply. Action New Characters Old Characters Music The Universe/Setting of the film Character The Antagonists (Bad Guys) The Special Effects Other: Thanks for completing the survey! The responses should be available on the next page if you are interested.
