New 2.0 presentation v2

Overview for the day • Introductions • Up front questions • Attribution Modeling and Planning • Break • Advanced SEO consi...
Toby Eborn: Firetoss – SVP, Business Development 7 years with Firetoss Married, 4 kids, 2 Grandkids….one more on the way. ...
ABOUT FIRETOSS Firetoss is a full-service digital agency that specializes in taking your brand to the next level. We devel...
Questions: What are you hoping to get out of today? What are your goals? What are some specific struggles you have that yo...
Planning and Attribution Modeling Attribution Modeling is the rule or set of rules you use to determine credit assigned to...
Summary • Use Multi Channel Approach • Rarely does one channel or one interaction produce conversion • Attribution is impo...
BREAK
SEO – What is changing and what you need to know
Off Page Factors GMB – Correct info, pictures, etc. Reviews, Reviews, Reviews Off Page Citations – Directories, Chamber li...
On-Page Factors Site Infrastructure – Security, SSL, Mobile First (not friendly) Domain Age Site Speed – Page Load Speed, ...
RANKBRAIN – what is it? RankBrain is an AI that monitors user behaviors and signals and uses those to determine the qualit...
Summary 56-65% of ranking factors are encompassed in 3 things: Site Content, Off Page Links and RankBrain weighted factors...
BREAK
Not just PPC Online advertising strategies have changed in major ways in the last 18 months. We are going to breeze throug...
The landscape is intense:
Lets break it down: You identify likely customers by utilizing industry knowledge Platforms allow you to access that poten...
Lets talk security You as the advertiser will never get to see this customer data. It is referred to as Hashed or Anonymiz...
Wrap up on Paid Strategies Single engagement advertising, relying on keyword search related ads is not going to sustain an...
Questions?!?!? Feel free to reach out to me! Toby Eborn toby@Firetoss.com 480.251.9594
2.0 dicsussion for the Digital Marketing Accelerator for the SVC.

Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. Overview for the day • Introductions • Up front questions • Attribution Modeling and Planning • Break • Advanced SEO considerations • Break • Advanced Paid Media Strategies • Questions • Adios!
  2. 2. Toby Eborn: Firetoss – SVP, Business Development 7 years with Firetoss Married, 4 kids, 2 Grandkids….one more on the way. Sports Nut Play Guitar
  3. 3. ABOUT FIRETOSS Firetoss is a full-service digital agency that specializes in taking your brand to the next level. We develop, build and manage digital brands in a variety of industries. When our clients ask us to build an e-commerce store, a new corporate website or manage their digital advertising, our team is ready.
  4. 4. Questions: What are you hoping to get out of today? What are your goals? What are some specific struggles you have that you need help with?
  5. 5. Planning and Attribution Modeling Attribution Modeling is the rule or set of rules you use to determine credit assigned to different touchpoints in the conversion path. Not really looking to assign a numeric value to each channel, but to understand the role it plays in the process Understanding these touchpoints and their effect on conversion is important in creating an effective digital marketing plan
  6. 6. Summary • Use Multi Channel Approach • Rarely does one channel or one interaction produce conversion • Attribution is important in order to understand value of each marketing channel • Understand the difference between assist and last interaction channels • Consumer behaviors suggest that LTV is more important than the initial conversion value
  7. 7. BREAK
  8. 8. SEO – What is changing and what you need to know
  9. 9. Off Page Factors GMB – Correct info, pictures, etc. Reviews, Reviews, Reviews Off Page Citations – Directories, Chamber listings, etc. Social Cues – Followers, activity, likes, comments, engagement Links – Strength, source, relevance Off page refers to things that exist online that are not housed on your website. Some of these things will be within your control, some will not, some you will have heavy influence on, but ultimately not control.
  10. 10. On-Page Factors Site Infrastructure – Security, SSL, Mobile First (not friendly) Domain Age Site Speed – Page Load Speed, process loading, image rendering On Page Technical – Keyword Density, Meta Tags, Meta Data, Alt tags, page titles and descriptions. Internal URL Structure and internal linking, anchor text, frequency Schema Markup On Page Content – Keyword usage, topic relevance and demand Content Composition – format, length, relevance, unique content, load speed, etc.
  11. 11. RANKBRAIN – what is it? RankBrain is an AI that monitors user behaviors and signals and uses those to determine the quality of your site, or a consumers experience on your site. It looks at CTR, bounce rates, conversion rates, dwell sessions, etc.
  12. 12. Summary 56-65% of ranking factors are encompassed in 3 things: Site Content, Off Page Links and RankBrain weighted factors Focus on structural side of website, up to date code, security, site speed, technical factors Curate the off-page factors that you can control, GMB, Social Media Platforms, etc.
  13. 13. BREAK
  14. 14. Not just PPC Online advertising strategies have changed in major ways in the last 18 months. We are going to breeze through PPC, and move on to more advanced advertising concepts
  15. 15. The landscape is intense:
  16. 16. Lets break it down: You identify likely customers by utilizing industry knowledge Platforms allow you to access that potential buyer base through advertising channels like display ads, email marketing and even text messaging Target by geography, personal interests, buying habits, etc. Geotarget by events that you attend, or that you don’t attend, or that your potential customers may attend Target competitors Who can think of examples of this that may be relevant in your own industries??
  17. 17. Lets talk security You as the advertiser will never get to see this customer data. It is referred to as Hashed or Anonymized data. But ad platforms like Simplifi, Dataxu, MediaMath, DoubleClick, will allow you access to advertise to them.
  18. 18. Wrap up on Paid Strategies Single engagement advertising, relying on keyword search related ads is not going to sustain an advertising plan. Platforms exist that allow you to access your potential buyers by identifying their buying habits, interests, geographic and demographic information and so much more. Tracking exists within these platforms that will allow you to assign conversion value in the attribution model you create Be creative, think outside the box. The options are only as limited as your ideas are at this point.
  19. 19. Questions?!?!? Feel free to reach out to me! Toby Eborn toby@Firetoss.com 480.251.9594

