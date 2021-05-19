Successfully reported this slideshow.
「VRChat Meetup #5」 - VRChatで開催するミートアップイベントの話 -
自己紹介 • Tnohito（てぃーのひと） • Twitter ID : @Tnohito1 • VRChatを中心にVR空間でイベントを企画、 運営、サポート、アドバイスなどをしていま す • VRにおけるイベントは全てフルリモート • 本...
VRChat Meetup #5を開催します！ 昨年３月の#4以来なので本当に久し振りですね
そもそもVRChat Meetupとは？ • 北海道のXRコミュニティDoMCNとVRChatを 繋ぐ名目でDoMCN勢をVRChatにお呼びして 「DoMCN vs VRChatミートアップLT会」として 始まりました • その後XR Tec...
過去のVRChat Meetupのアーカイブ • DoMCN vs VRChat ミートアップ LT会 #1 • DoMCN vs VRChat ミートアップ LT会 #2 • VRChat Meetup #3 • VRChat Meetup ...
VRChatの現状は？ • 世界的な新型コロナウィルスの流行に伴う 巣ごもり化？などの影響でユーザー数が増加傾向 になっている • リアルイベントが相次いで中止されたために 企業などが発表の場としてVRChatにブースなどを 設ける事例も増えて...
VRChatの現状の資料 • 「VRChat」の同時接続ユーザー数が24,000人に到達 過去最多に VRデバイス使用率も上昇 MoguraVR • ようこそ！BS2021 TOYOTA Marine WORLDへ!｜ • VRChat Udo...
オンラインイベントの現状 • 新型コロナウィルスの流行によりリアル 会場でのイベントは延期もしくは中止に もしくはオンラインでの開催へ切り替え られました • 会場系イベントは動画や配信が中心となり、 セミナー系イベントはウェビナーサービスを ...
オンラインイベントのポイント • 当初は急遽オンラインへと切り替えたため インフラや技術、人員などが整っておらず トラブルなどが見受けられました • 動画や配信方式の場合交流が生まれない ためにイベントが一方的なものになりがちに • 大勢が一つ...
VRChatでイベントを開くポイント • VRChatには既に多くのコミュニティが存在し、そこで日々を過ごすヒトが居る • 日夜ユーザー発のイベントが開催され、企画運営のノウハウ、人材が豊富で しかも参加者のイベントリテラシーが高い • SNS...
VRChatイベントの問題点 • 参加するのにPCVRHMDやOculus Questもしくはある程度の性能のPCが 必要 • SteamやVRChatへのアカウント登録 • 安定したネット回線 • VRSNSというサービスへの不安 • イベン...
今後の時代の進化に期待？ 頑張れGAFAM?
そしてVRChat Meetupは • 登壇に対してリアルタイムで声や動きなどの リアクションがある • 登壇者に対していい意味で距離が近いので コミュニケーションコストがかからない • 日頃からUnityやシェーダー、3DCGなどの技術が 身...
VRChat Meetup #5は 5/28(金)21:00より開催いたします！ という訳で改めて
メインテーマは XRアクセシビリティ • メインセッションは前回XR MTGに 参加されたEqual Entry社トーマスさん、 柳川さん • サブセッションとしてVoxelKeiさん、 Kameoka/ふぁるこさん、ホロ元さん • LT登壇は...
VRChat Meetup #5 5/28(金)21:00-23:00 VRChatでの現地観覧希望の方、イベントの詳細を 知りたい方はconnpassからどうぞ！ YouTubeLive配信のURLなどの情報も順次掲載します
お世話になっている方々 ・プレゼンテーション用スライドシステム 三田村綯夜@kuzusaki ・プレゼン配信用システム はつぇ@kohu_vr ・動画視聴システム suna@suna_vrc ・YouTubeLive配信 クリーヴァ@kleav...
そして更に告知です！ （私は運営面でのアドバイスとサポートをします！）
Drama Hall×コメディアス VR演劇『ほんとうのわたし』 原作 さとだ『ほんとうのわたし』 【あらすじ】 死者の意識を呼び出す装置が開発 された未来。700年前に国を繁栄へと 導き、そして若くして亡くなった女王 が呼び出されることとなっ...
ご清聴ありがとうございました
VRChat Meetup #5

  1. 1. 「VRChat Meetup #5」 - VRChatで開催するミートアップイベントの話 -
  2. 2. 自己紹介 • Tnohito（てぃーのひと） • Twitter ID : @Tnohito1 • VRChatを中心にVR空間でイベントを企画、 運営、サポート、アドバイスなどをしていま す • VRにおけるイベントは全てフルリモート • 本業は技術者でもデザイナーでもイベンター でもありません
  3. 3. VRChat Meetup #5を開催します！ 昨年３月の#4以来なので本当に久し振りですね
  4. 4. そもそもVRChat Meetupとは？ • 北海道のXRコミュニティDoMCNとVRChatを 繋ぐ名目でDoMCN勢をVRChatにお呼びして 「DoMCN vs VRChatミートアップLT会」として 始まりました • その後XR Teck Nagoya、大阪駆動開発とも 繋がりが生まれたのでそちらからも参加頂ける様 名称を「VRChat Meetup」に変更しました • 過去４回の開催で延べ５０名のゲスト(登壇者)を お迎えしています • YouTubeLiveでの配信も実施していまして過去の アーカイブは各回400回ほどの再生数となっています
  5. 5. 過去のVRChat Meetupのアーカイブ • DoMCN vs VRChat ミートアップ LT会 #1 • DoMCN vs VRChat ミートアップ LT会 #2 • VRChat Meetup #3 • VRChat Meetup #4
  6. 6. VRChatの現状は？ • 世界的な新型コロナウィルスの流行に伴う 巣ごもり化？などの影響でユーザー数が増加傾向 になっている • リアルイベントが相次いで中止されたために 企業などが発表の場としてVRChatにブースなどを 設ける事例も増えています • ノードベースでプログラミングが出来るUDONが 実装されたことにより、スクリプトやプログラム が利用出来なかった問題が解決しつつあります • ユーザー発のイベントが日夜多数行われプロ ミュージシャンのライブなども開催されている
  7. 7. VRChatの現状の資料 • 「VRChat」の同時接続ユーザー数が24,000人に到達 過去最多に VRデバイス使用率も上昇 MoguraVR • ようこそ！BS2021 TOYOTA Marine WORLDへ!｜ • VRChat Udon ではじめる VR 開発 BOXP medium • VRの楽しさと新作とオンラインフェスについて、 ポーター・ロビンソンに聞いてみた GIZMODO
  8. 8. オンラインイベントの現状 • 新型コロナウィルスの流行によりリアル 会場でのイベントは延期もしくは中止に もしくはオンラインでの開催へ切り替え られました • 会場系イベントは動画や配信が中心となり、 セミナー系イベントはウェビナーサービスを 利用したモニター越しの形態へ変更される 例が多く見られます • 一部ですが、VRSNSサービスを利用した 形態のイベントも見られる様になりました
  9. 9. オンラインイベントのポイント • 当初は急遽オンラインへと切り替えたため インフラや技術、人員などが整っておらず トラブルなどが見受けられました • 動画や配信方式の場合交流が生まれない ためにイベントが一方的なものになりがちに • 大勢が一つ処に集まることで生まれていた 新しい出会いなどの予想外の出来事が 起こらない • 地理的な問題がなくなったために参加者数が 増える
  10. 10. VRChatでイベントを開くポイント • VRChatには既に多くのコミュニティが存在し、そこで日々を過ごすヒトが居る • 日夜ユーザー発のイベントが開催され、企画運営のノウハウ、人材が豊富で しかも参加者のイベントリテラシーが高い • SNSとしての性格とアバター文化が混じり合った結果、コミュニケーション コストがかかりにくい • VRChatをより楽しむための必要からUnity、3DCGなどの知識が割と一般的 であり、より充実したVRライフのためにデバイスや技術などの情報に対して 敏感である
  11. 11. VRChatイベントの問題点 • 参加するのにPCVRHMDやOculus Questもしくはある程度の性能のPCが 必要 • SteamやVRChatへのアカウント登録 • 安定したネット回線 • VRSNSというサービスへの不安 • イベントの情報を仕入れる手段
  12. 12. 今後の時代の進化に期待？ 頑張れGAFAM?
  13. 13. そしてVRChat Meetupは • 登壇に対してリアルタイムで声や動きなどの リアクションがある • 登壇者に対していい意味で距離が近いので コミュニケーションコストがかからない • 日頃からUnityやシェーダー、3DCGなどの技術が 身近にあるので技術や情報への関心が高い • 参加者にも技術的な持ちネタなどがある場合が多く 相互交流がしやすい • リアルでは不可能もしくは事前の仕込みや セッティングが必要なものもその場でデモが出来る
  14. 14. VRChat Meetup #5は 5/28(金)21:00より開催いたします！ という訳で改めて
  15. 15. メインテーマは XRアクセシビリティ • メインセッションは前回XR MTGに 参加されたEqual Entry社トーマスさん、 柳川さん • サブセッションとしてVoxelKeiさん、 Kameoka/ふぁるこさん、ホロ元さん • LT登壇は硬軟取り混ぜた幅の広い登壇者 • VRChat会場での現地観覧する参加者 • YouTubeLiveの配信
  16. 16. VRChat Meetup #5 5/28(金)21:00-23:00 VRChatでの現地観覧希望の方、イベントの詳細を 知りたい方はconnpassからどうぞ！ YouTubeLive配信のURLなどの情報も順次掲載します
  17. 17. お世話になっている方々 ・プレゼンテーション用スライドシステム 三田村綯夜@kuzusaki ・プレゼン配信用システム はつぇ@kohu_vr ・動画視聴システム suna@suna_vrc ・YouTubeLive配信 クリーヴァ@kleava ・SNSサポート及びアドバイス じゅん@jun_mh4
  18. 18. そして更に告知です！ （私は運営面でのアドバイスとサポートをします！）
  19. 19. Drama Hall×コメディアス VR演劇『ほんとうのわたし』 原作 さとだ『ほんとうのわたし』 【あらすじ】 死者の意識を呼び出す装置が開発 された未来。700年前に国を繁栄へと 導き、そして若くして亡くなった女王 が呼び出されることとなった。目を 覚ました彼女は、自身が稀代の悪女 として言い伝えられていることを 知り……。 6/5(土)22:00~ VRChatにて
  20. 20. ご清聴ありがとうございました

