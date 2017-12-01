jkt/kkuh] ist u- 2 ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ·¤æ ·¤æÚUÙæ×æÑ ÁèçßÌ Õ‘¿ð ·¤ô ×ÚUæ ÕÌæ ÂçÚUßæÚU ·¤ô âõ´Âæ Xyksc ist u- 7 Âæç·¤SÌæÙ ×ð´ çßÚ...
ENC Times-December 02,2017

  1. 1. jkt/kkuh] ist u- 2 ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ·¤æ ·¤æÚUÙæ×æÑ ÁèçßÌ Õ‘¿ð ·¤ô ×ÚUæ ÕÌæ ÂçÚUßæÚU ·¤ô âõ´Âæ Xyksc ist u- 7 Âæç·¤SÌæÙ ×ð´ çßÚUôÏ ÂýÎàæüÙ âð ÕÉ¸æ ¿ÚU×Â´çÍØô´ ·¤æ ãõâÜæ Ñ Ããæ§ÅU ãæ©â LiksVZl ist u- 8 INDvsSL Ñ ÌèâÚæ ÅðSÅ ¥æÁ âð · ôÅÜæ ×ð´, §çÌãæâ Ú¿Ùð ©ÌÚð»è · ôãÜè °´Ç ·´ ÂÙè »æñÌ×Õéf Ù»Ú, 0w çÎâ`ÕÚUUU w0v| àæçÙßæÚU enc times e-paper : www.enctimes.com brg.enctimes@gmail.com RNI NO. UPHIN/2015/62268 - o’kZ % 03] vad % 316] i`’B % 08 , ewY; % 3 :i, Ü¹Ùª¤ Ð (ßæÌæü)ØêÂè Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÕèÁðÂè ·¤ô ÖæÚUè ÁèÌ ç×Üè ãñÐ v{ Ù»ÚU çÙ»×ô´ ×ð´ âð ÕèÁðÂè Ùð vy âèÅUô´ ÂÚU ×ðØÚU ÂÎ ÂÚU ÕæÁè ×æÚUè ãñÐ Õè°âÂè ·¤ô Öè §Ù ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ¥æò€UâèÁÙ ÎðÙð ßæÜè âÈ¤ÜÌæ ç×Üè ãñÐ Õè°âÂè ·¤ô w ×ðØÚU ·¤è âèÅUð´ ç×Üè ãñ´Ð Õè°âÂè ÂãÜè ÕæÚU àæãÚUè ÿæð˜æô´ ×ð´ ÕÉç¸Øæ ÂýÎàæüÙ ·¤ÚUÌè çÎ¹è ãñÐ àæéR¤ßæÚU âéÕã } ÕÁð âÖè |z çÁÜô´ ·Ô¤ xxy ·Ô¤´Îýô´ ×ð´ ×Ì»‡æÙæ àæéM¤ ãé§üÐ §â×ð´ v{ Ù»ÚU çÙ»×, v~} Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ÂçÚUáÎ ¥õÚU yx} Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ àææç×Ü ÍðÐ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ·Ô¤ ßôÅUô´ ·Ô¤ ç»ÙÌè §üßè°× ¥õÚU Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌô´ ·¤è ç»ÙÌè ×ÌÂ˜æ âð ãé§üÐ ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ çÙ»× ¥õÚU Â´¿æØÌ ç×Üæ·¤ÚU ·¤éÜ |~,vvx ÂýˆØæçàæØô´ ·Ô¤ Öæ‚Ø ·¤æ ãé¥æÐ ×ðØÚU ÂÎ ÂÚU | ×çãÜæ°´ ¿éÙè »§ü ãñ´Ð Ü¹Ùª¤ ·¤ô §çÌãæâ ×ð´ ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ×çãÜæ ×ðØÚU ç×Üè ãñÐ Øãæ´ âð ÕèÁðÂè ·¤è â´ØéQ¤æ ÖæçÅUØæ ×ðØÚU ÂÎ ÂÚU çÙßæüç¿Ì ãé§ü´ ãñ´Ð ãæÜæ´ç·¤ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ¥õÚU â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü ¥ÂÙæ ¹æÌæ Ùãè´ ¹ôÜ Âæ§ü ãñÐ âè°× Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ Ùð ·¤ãæ, Øð ¿éÙæß ã×·¤ô çÁ×ðÎæÚU ÕÙæÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ãñ´Ð ÕÌæ Îð´ ç·¤ w®vw ×ð´ vw àæãÚUè çÙ·¤æØô´ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæß ãé° ÍðÐ §â ÕæÚU ¿æÚU çÙ·¤æØô´ ×ð´ ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ¿éÙæß ãé°Ð §â ÌÚUã v{ çÙ·¤æØô´ ×ð´ ØêÂè ·Ô¤ ·¤éÜ x.x{ ·¤ÚUôड़ Üô»ô´ Ùð ßôÅU ÇæÜðÐ ßôçÅU´» ÌèÙ ÈÔ¤Á ×ð´ ww, w{ ¥õÚU w~ Ùß´ÕÚU ·¤ô ãé§üÐ ·¤éÜ zx È¤èâÎè ×ÌÎæÙ ãé¥æÐ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ ãé§ü çß·¤æâ ·¤è ÁèÌ-×ôÎè ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð´Îý ×ôÎè Ùð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ SÍæÙèØ çÙ·¤æØô´ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü ·¤è ÁèÌ ÂÚU ÚUæ’Ø ·¤è ÁÙÌæ ·¤æ ¥æÖæÚU ÃØQ¤ ç·¤Øæ ãñ ¥õÚU ·¤ãæ ãñ ç·¤ Øã çß·¤æâ ·¤è ÁèÌ ãñÐ Ÿæè ×ôÎè Ùð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØô´ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæß ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ ÂÚU ÅU÷ßèÅU ç·¤Øæ ç·¤ Îðàæ ×ð çß·¤æâ ·¤è °·¤ ÕæÚU çÈ¤ÚU ÁèÌ ãé§ü ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ çÙ·¤æØ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÖÃØ ÁèÌ ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÂýÎðàæ ·¤è ÁÙÌæ ·¤ô ÕãéÌ-ÕãéÌ Ï‹ØßæÎÐ ×éØ×´˜æè Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ Áè ¥õÚU ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ âÖè ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·¤ô ÉðÚUô´ àæéÖ·¤æ×Ùæ°´Ð Øã ÁèÌ ã×ð´ ÁÙ ·¤ËØæ‡æ ·¤è çÎàææ ×ð´ ¥õÚU ¥çÏ·¤ ×ðãÙÌ ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÂýðçÚUÌ ·¤ÚUð»èÐ ©„ð¹ÙèØ ãñ ç·¤ Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ Ùð ÖæÚUè ÁèÌ ÎÁü ·¤è ãñ Ð ÚUæ’Ø ·Ô¤ v{ Ù»ÚU çÙ»×ô´ ×ð´ âð vy ÂÚU ©â·¤æ ·¤ŽÁæ ãô »Øæ ãñ ÌÍæ ¥çÏ·¤ÌÚU Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ¥õÚU Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌô´ ×ð´ Öè ßã ÁèÌ ·¤è ¥ôÚU ¥»ýâÚU ãñ Ð UP·¤èÂãÜè¥ç‚ÙÂÚUèÿææ×ð´Øô»èÂæâ,ÖæÁÂæ·¤è¿Üè¥æ´Ïè ©žæÚUÂýÎðàæçÙ·¤æØ¿éÙæß:vyÙ»ÚUçÙ»× ×ð´ç¹ÜæÒ·¤×ÜÓ,w×ð´ÒãæÍèÓ·¤èÁèÌ v{Ù»ÚUçÙ»×ô´×ð´¿éÙð»° âÖèÙ°×ðØÚUô´·¤èâê¿è =¥æ»ÚUæ- ÙßèÙ ÁñÙ (ÕèÁðÂè) =¥Üè»É¸U- ×ôã×Î È¤éÚU·¤æÙ (Õè°âÂè) =ßæÚUæ‡æâè- ×ëÎéÜæ ÁæØâßæÜ (ÕèÁðÂè) =»ôÚU¹ÂéÚU- âèÌæÚUæ× ÁæØâßæÜ (ÕèÁðÂè) =·¤æÙÂéÚU- Âýç×Üæ Âæ´Çð (ÕèÁðÂè) =çÈ¤ÚUôÁæÕæÎ- ÙêÌÙ ÚUæÆõÚU (ÕèÁðÂè) =»æçÁØæÕæÎ- ¥æàææ àæ×æü (ÕèÁðÂè) =Ü¹Ùª¤- â´ØéQ¤æ ÖæçÅUØæ (ÕèÁðÂè) =âãæÚUÙÂéÚU- â´Áèß ßæçÜØæ (ÕèÁðÂè) =×ÍéÚUæ- ×é·Ô¤àæ ¥æØü Õ´Ïé (ÕèÁðÂè) =¥ØôŠØæ- «çá·Ô¤àæ ©ÂæŠØæØ (ÕèÁðÂè) =§ÜæãæÕæÎ- ¥çÖÜæáæ »é#æ (ÕèÁðÂè) =×éÚUæÎæÕæÎ- çßÙôÎ ¥»ýßæÜ (ÕèÁðÂè) =Ûææ´âè- ÚUæ×ÌèÍü çâ´ƒæÜ (ÕèÁðÂè) =ÕÚUðÜè- ©×ðàæ »õÌ× (ÕèÁðÂè) =×ðÚUÆ- âéÙèÌæ ß×æü (Õè°âÂè) ÂðàææßÚUÐ (ßæÌæü) Âæç·¤SÌæÙ ×ð´ ÂðàææßÚU ·Ô¤ ·¤ëçá Âýçàæÿæ‡æ â´SÍæÙ ×ð´ àæé·ý¤ßæÚU âéÕã Õé·Ô¤ü ×ð´ ¥æ° âàæS˜æ ¥æÌ´·¤ßæçÎØô´ ·Ô¤ ã×Üð ×ð´ ·¤× âð ·¤× Ùõ Üô»ô´ ·¤è ×õÌ ãô »Øè ¥õÚU x| Üô» ƒææØÜ ãô »°Ð §â Õè¿ âéÚUÿææ ÕÜô´ ·¤è ·¤æÚUüßæ§ü ×ð´ °·¤ ã×ÜæßÚU Öè ×æÚUæ »ØæÐ SÍæÙèØ ¥¹ÕæÚU °€UâÂýðâ çÅþŽØêÙ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ Õé·Ô¤ü ×ð´ ÌèÙ ã×ÜæßÚU çÚU€Uàæð ×ð´ âßæÚU ãô·¤ÚU ·¤ëçá â´SÍæÙ ·Ô¤ ¥´ÎÚU ¥æ° ÍðÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð â´SÍæÙ ÂçÚUâÚU ×ð´ ƒæéâ·¤ÚU ¥´ÏæÏé´Ï »ôÜèÕæÚUè àæéM¤ ·¤ÚU Îè çÁââð ¥æÆ Àæ˜æô´ ¥õÚU °·¤ ·¤×ü¿æÚUè ·¤è ×õÌ ãô »ØèÐ ƒææØÜô´ ×ð´ °·¤ ÂéçÜâ ©ÂçÙÚUèÿæ·¤ ¥õÚU °·¤ ·¤æ´SÅUðÕÜ Öè ãñÐ §â ã×Üð ×ð´ ×ëÌ·¤ô´ ·¤è â´Øæ ÕÉ¸Ùð ·¤è ¥æàæ´·¤æ ãñ €UØô´ç·¤ âéÚUÿææ ÕÜô´ ·¤æ ÁßæÕè ¥çÖØæÙ ¥Öè Öè ÁæÚUè ãñÐ ¥æÌ´·¤ßæÎè â´»ÆÙ ÌãÚUè·¤ ° ÌæçÜÕæÙ Ùð ã×Üð ·¤è çÁ×ðÎæÚUè Üè ãñÐ ÇæòÙ ‹ØêÁ Ùð ãØæÌæÕæÎ ×ðçÇ·¤Ü ·¤æòÂÜð€Uâ ·Ô¤ çÙÎðàæ·¤ àææãÁæÎ ¥·¤ÕÚU ·Ô¤ ãßæÜð âð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ Àã àæßô´ ¥õÚU v| ƒææØÜô´ ·¤ô ÜæØæ »Øæ ãñÐ §â Õè¿ ¹ñÕÚU ÂÌêÙßæ ÂéçÜâ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ âÖè ã×ÜæßÚUô´ ·¤ô ×æÚU ç»ÚUæØæ »Øæ ãñÐ ¥Öè Ì·¤ ã×ÜæßÚUô´ ·¤è â´Øæ ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ âÅUè·¤ ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè Ùãè´ ç×Ü Âæ§ü ãñ €UØô´ç·¤ §Ù·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ ¥Ü» ¥Ü» Îæßð ç·¤° Áæ ÚUãð ãñ´Ð ÇæòÙ ‹ØêÁ ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU ã×ÜæßÚUô´ ·¤è â´Øæ ÌèÙ âð Âæ´¿ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ ÍèÐ ¹ñÕÚU ÂÌêÙßæ ·Ô¤ ÂéçÜâ ×ãæçÙÚUèÿæ·¤ âÜæãégèÙ ×ðãâêÎ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÂçÚUâÚU ·Ô¤ ¥´ÎÚU âð Îô çßSÈ¤ôÅUô´ ·¤è ¥æßæÁð´ Öè âéÙæØè ÎèÐ ƒæÅUÙæSÍÜ ·¤è ¥ôÚU ÁæÙð ßæÜð âÖè ×æ»ô´ü ·¤ô âèÜ ·¤ÚU çÎØæ »Øæ ãñÐ ÂðàææßÚU ãßæ§ü ¥að ¥õÚU ©â·Ô¤ ¥æâÂæâ ·Ô¤ §Üæ·¤ô´ ×ð´ âéÚUÿææ ÃØßSÍæ ·¤Ç¸è ·¤ÚU Îè »Øè ãñÐ »ëã ×´˜ææÜØ ·Ô¤ °·¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ âéÚUÿææ ·¤æÚU‡æô´ âð ·¤§ü àæãÚUô´ ×ð´ §´ÅUÚUÙðÅU âðßæ°´ Õ´Î ·¤ÚU Îè »Øè ãñ´Ð Âñ»ÕÚU ×ôã×Î ·¤è ÁØ´Ìè ãôÙð ·Ô¤ ·¤æÚU‡æ ¥æÁ àæãÚU ×ð´ âéÚUÿææ ÃØßSÍæ ¿æ·¤ ¿õÕ´Î Íè, §â·Ô¤ ÕæßÁêÎ Øã ã×Üæ ãô »ØæÐ Âæç·¤SÌæÙ×ð´·¤ëçáÂýçàæÿæ‡æ â´SÍæÙ×ð´ã×Üæ,9×ÚUð,x|ƒææØÜ Ù§ü çÎ„è Ð (ßæÌæü) ¥×ðçÚU·¤æ ·Ô¤ Âêßü ÚUæCþÂçÌ ÕÚUæ·¤ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÖæÚUÌ ·¤ô ¥ÂÙè ×éçSÜ× ¥æÕæÎè ·¤è ·¤Îý ·¤ÚUÙè ¿æçã° ¥õÚU ©Ù·¤æ ŠØæÙ ÚU¹Ùæ ¿æçã° Áô ¹éÎ ·¤ô §â Îðàæ âð ÁéÇ¸æ ãé¥æ ¥õÚU ÖæÚUÌèØ ×æÙÌð ãñ´Ð ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð Òçã‹ÎéSÌæÙ ÅUæ§â ÜèÇÚUçàæÂ âç×ÅUÓ ×ð´ ·¤ãæ ç·¤ §â çß¿æÚU ·¤ô âéÎëÉ¸ ç·¤Øð ÁæÙð ·¤è ÁM¤ÚUÌ ãñÐ Âêßü ÚUæCþÂçÌ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ßáü w®vz ×ð´ ÕÌõÚU ÚUæCþÂçÌ ÖæÚUÌ ·Ô¤ ¥æç¹ÚUè ÎõÚUð ÂÚU ©‹ãô´Ùð ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð´Îý ×ôÎè ·Ô¤ âæÍ Õ´Î ·¤×ÚUô´ ×ð´ ãé§ü ÕñÆ·¤ ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ Ïæç×ü·¤ âçãc‡æéÌæ ·¤è ÁM¤ÚUÌ ¥õÚU ç·¤âè Öè Â´Í ·¤ô ×æÙÙð ·Ô¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚU ÂÚU ÕÜ çÎØæ ÍæÐ ßáü w®®~ âð w®v| ·Ô¤ Õè¿ ¥×ðçÚU·¤æ ·Ô¤ ÚUæCþÂçÌ ÚUãð ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð ¥ÂÙè Øæ˜ææ ·Ô¤ ¥æç¹ÚUè çÎÙ Öè §âè ÌÚUã ·¤è çÅUŒÂ‡æè ·¤è ÍèÐ ÖæÚUÌ âð ÁéÇ¸ð °·¤ âßæÜ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÕ ×ð´ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð Îðàæ ·¤è ÒÕÇ¸è ×éçSÜ× ¥æÕæÎèÓ ·¤æ çÁR¤ ç·¤Øæ, Áô âÈ¤Ü, ÁéÇ¸æ ãé¥æ ¥õÚU ¹éÎ ·¤ô ÖæÚUÌèØ ×æÙÌè ãñÐ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÎéÖæü‚ØÂê‡æü M¤Â âð ·¤éÀ ¥‹Ø Îðàæô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ °ðâæ Ùãè´ ãñÐ Âæç·¤SÌæÙ âð ¥æÌ´·¤ßæÎ ·Ô¤ ÂýâæÚU âð ÁéÇ¸ð °·¤ âßæÜ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÕ ×ð´ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ã×ð´ §â ÕæÌ ·Ô¤ ·¤ô§ü âÕêÌ Ùãè´ ç×Üð ãñ´ ç·¤ Âæç·¤SÌæÙ ·¤ô ¥ôâæ×æ çÕÙ ÜæÎðÙ ·¤è ×õÁêÎ»è ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ ·¤éÀ Öè ÂÌæ Íæ Üðç·¤Ù ã×Ùð §â ×égð ÂÚU çÙçpÌ ÌõÚU ÂÚU »õÚU ç·¤Øæ ÍæÐÓ ¥æðÕæ×æ ×ôÎè Ââ´Î, ÂÚU ×Ù×ôãÙ ·ð¤ 'ÕÇ¸ð Âýàæ´â·¤' ¥×ðçÚU·¤æ ·Ô¤ Âêßü ÚUæCþÂçÌ ÕÚUæ·¤ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð‹Îý ×ôÎè ·Ô¤ ÖæÚUÌ ·Ô¤ çÜ° çßÁ¸Ù ·¤è ÌæÚUèÈ¤ ·¤è ¥õÚU ÖæÚUÌèØ ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ ·Ô¤ ¥æÏéçÙ·¤è·¤ÚU‡æ ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜØð Çæò. ×Ù×ôãÙ çâ´ã ·Ô¤ Øô»ÎæÙ ·¤ô Öè ¥çßS×ÚU‡æèØ ÕÌæØæÐ ¥ôÕæ×æ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ×ñ´ ©‹ãð´ Ââ´Î ·¤ÚUÌæ ãê´Ð Üðç·¤Ù ×ñ´ Çæò. çâ´ã ·¤æ Öè ÕãéÌ ÕÇ¸æ Âýàæ´â·¤ ãê´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Ÿæè ×ôÎè ·¤æ ©Ù·Ô¤ Îðàæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð °·¤ çßÁ¸Ù ãñ ¥õÚU ßð ÕãéÌ âæÚUð ÿæð˜æô´ ×ð´ ¥Ùð·¤ ÌÚUè·¤ô´ âð ¥æÏéçÙ·¤è·¤ÚU‡æ ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ãñ´ Üðç·¤Ù Çæò. çâ´ã Ùð ¥ÂÙð ·¤æØü·¤æÜ ×ð´ ·¤§ü R¤æ´çÌ·¤æÚUè ·¤Î× ©Ææ°, Áñâð Îðàæ ·¤è ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ ·¤ô ÎéçÙØæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð ¹ôÜÙæ, Áô ÕãéÌ ¥ã× ·¤Î× ãñÐ Âêßü ¥×ðçÚU·¤è ÚUæCþÂçÌ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Çæò. çâ´ã °ß´ Ÿæè ×ôÎè ·Ô¤ ·¤æØü·¤æÜô´ ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌ ¥×ðçÚU·¤æ â´Õ´Ï ÕãéÌ Âý»æÉ¸ ÕÙðÐ ÖæÚUÌ °ß´ ¥×ðçÚU·¤æ ÎôÙô´ Üô·¤Ì´˜æ ãñ ¥õÚU ×ðÚUæ ·¤æ× Áô Öè âžææ ×ð´ ãñ, ©â·Ô¤ âæÍ ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUÙæ ÍæÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Ÿæè ×ôÎè ¥õÚU Çæò. çâ´ã ÎôÙô´ Üô» ©Ù·Ô¤ âæÍ §ü×æÙÎæÚU °ß´ SÂCßæÎè Íð ¥õÚU ÎôÙô´ Ùð Îðàæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð ·¤Ç¸ð ·¤Î× ©Ææ° ãñ´Ð Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ ·Ô¤´Îý âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð ÌèÙ ÌÜæ·¤ ·¤æ ÇþæUÅU ÌñØæÚU ·¤ÚU çÜØæ ãñÐ §â ÇþæUÅU ·¤ô ÚUæ’Øô´â ·¤ô ÖðÁæ »Øæ ãñÐ §â×ð´ ÌèÙ ÌÜæ·¤ ÎðÙð ßæÜô´ ·Ô¤ çÜ° »ñÚU Á×æÙÌè ßæÚU´ÅU ·¤æ ÂýæßÏæÙ ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ §â ÇþæUÅU ·¤æ Ùæ× ×éçSÜß× ßé×Ù ÂýôÅUð€UàæÚUÙ ¥æòÈ¤ ÚUæ§ÅU÷â Üæò ãñÐ §â çÕÜ ·Ô¤ ÌãÌ °·¤ ÕæÚU ×ð´ ÌèÙ ÌÜæ·¤ ÎðÙð ßæÜô´ ·¤ô ÌèÙ ·¤è âÁæ ãô»èÐ §â·Ô¤ ¥Üæßæ Øã °·¤ »ñÚUÁ×æÙÌè ¥ÂÚUæÏ ãô»æÐ Øã ·¤æÙêÙ Á×ê-·¤à×èÚU ×ð´ Üæ»ê Ùãè´ ãô»æÐ§â×ð´ ÂèçÇ¸Ìæ ×çãÜæ ·¤ô ×é¥æßÁæ ÎðÙð ·¤æ ÂýSÌæ·¤ß Öè ãñÐ ·¤éÀ ×ãèÙð ÂãÜð ãè Ìˆ·¤æÜèÙ ¿èÈ¤ ÁçSÅUâ Áð°â ¹ðãÚU ·¤è ¥ŠØÿæÌæ ßæÜè Õð´¿ Ùð °·¤ âæÍ ÌèÙ ÌÜæ·¤ ÕôÜ ·¤ÚU àææÎè ¹ˆ× ·¤ÚUÙð ÂÚU { ×ãèÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÚUô·¤ Ü»æ Îè Íè ¥õÚU ·Ô¤´Îý âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤ô ·¤ãæ Íæ ç·¤ ßã §â ×æ×Üð ÂÚU ·¤æÙêÙ ÕÙæ°Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ Íæ ç·¤ Øã °·¤ Ïæç×ü·¤ Âýñç€UÅUâ ãñ §âçÜ° ·¤ôÅUü §â×ð´ Î¹Ü Ùãè´ Îð»æÐ ãæÜæ´ç·¤ ©‹ãô´Ùð §âð ÂæÂ ÁM¤ÚU ×æÙæ Íæ ¥õÚU âÚU·¤æÚU âð Î¹Ü ÎðÙð ·¤ô ·¤ãæ ÍæÐ »õÚUÌÜÕ ãñ ç·¤ §â °·¤ÌÚUÈ¤æ ÃØßSÍæ ×ð´ ÂçÌ ÕÇ¸è ¥æâæÙè âð ÌèÙ ÌÜæ·¤ Îð ÎðÌð Íð ¥õÚU ×çãÜæ°´ ·¤éÀ Ùãè´ ·¤ÚU ÂæÌè Íè´Ð Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ »éÁÚUæÌ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ×gðÙÁÚU ·¤æ´»ýðâ ©ÂæŠØÿæ ÚUæãéÜ »æ´Ïè ÖæÁÂæ ¥õÚU ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ·¤ô ƒæðÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° âßæÜô´ ·¤è ÛæÇ¸è Ü»æ ÚUãð ãñ´Ð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ©‹ãô´Ùð ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð‹Îý ×ôÎè âð ÅU÷ßèÅU ·¤ÚU ÂêÀæ ç·¤ w®®w-v{ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ {w,zy~ ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ ·¤è çÕÁÜè ¹ÚUèÎ ·¤ÚU y çÙÁè ·¤´ÂçÙØô´ ·¤è ÁðÕ €UØô´ ÖÚUè? ©‹ãô´Ùð ÅU÷ßèÅU ç·¤Øæ ç·¤ âÚU·¤æÚUè çÕÁÜè ·¤æÚU¹¸æÙô´ ·¤è ÿæ×Ìæ {w È¤èâÎè ƒæÅUæ§ü ÂÚU çÙÁè ·¤ÂÙè âð x L¤ÂØæ ØêçÙÅU ·¤è çÕÁÜè wy L¤ÂØô´ Ì·¤ €UØô´ ¹ÚUèÎè? ÚUæãéÜ »æ´Ïè Ùð Ì´Á ·¤âÌð ãé° çÜ¹æ ç·¤ ÁÙÌæ ·¤è ·¤×æ§ü, €UØô´ ÜéÅUæ§ü? ·¤æ´»ýðâ ÂæÅUèü Ùð »éÁÚUæÌ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ×gðÙÁÚU ÖæÁÂæ ·¤ô ƒæðÚUÙð ·¤è Ù§ü ÚU‡æÙèçÌ ÕÙæ§ü ãñÐ °ðâð Ìô ÚUæãéÜ ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ×ôÎè ·¤ô âôàæÜ ×èçÇØæ ·Ô¤ ÁçÚU° ƒæðÚUÌð ãè ÚUãÌð ãñ´Ð Üðç·¤Ù »éÁÚUæÌ ×ð´ ãôÙð ßæÜð ¿éÙæß ·¤ô Üð·¤ÚU âôàæÜ ×èçÇØæ ÚU‡æÙèçÌ ·Ô¤ ÌãÌ ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤æ Èñ¤âÜæ ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ ÎÚU¥âÜ »éÁÚUæÌ ¿éÙæß Ì·¤ ÚUæãéÜ ÚUôÁ âéÕã Âè°× ×ôÎè âð °·¤ âßæÜ ÂêÀð´»ðÐ â×éÎýè Ìæ·¤Ì ·Ô¤ çÜ° { ÂÚU×æ‡æé ÂÙÇéŽÕè ÕÙæ ÚUãæ ãñ ÖæÚUÌ : °Çç×ÚUÜ Üæ´Õæ Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ¿èÙ ·¤è ¥æ·ý¤æ×·¤ »çÌçßçÏØô´ ·Ô¤ ×gðÙÁÚU ÖæÚUÌ Ùð ¥ÂÙð ÙõâñçÙ·¤ ÕðÇ¸ð ·¤ô ¥ˆØæÏéçÙ·¤ ÕÙæÙð ÌÍæ ÂÚU×æ‡æé àæçQ¤ âð Üñâ ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° Àã ¥õÚU ÂÚU×æ‡æé ÂÙÇéŽÕè ÕÙæÙð ·¤æ ×ãˆßæ·¤æ´ÿæè ç×àæÙ àæéM¤ ç·¤Øæ ãñÐ ÙõâðÙæ Âý×é¹ °Çç×ÚUÜ âéÙèÜ Üæ´Õæ Ùð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô Øãæ´ ßæçáü·¤ â´ßæÎÎæÌæ â×ðÜÙ ×ð´ ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÿæð˜æ ×ð´ ÂæÚU´ÂçÚU·¤ ¥õÚU »ñÚU ÂæÚU´ÂçÚU·¤ ¿éÙõçÌØô´ ·¤ô Îð¹Ìð ãé° çSÍçÌ ÂÚU çÙÚU´ÌÚU ÙÁÚU ÕÙæØð ÚU¹Ùð ÌÍæ ©ââð çÙÂÅUÙð ·Ô¤ ·¤Î× ©ÆæØð ÁæÙð ·¤è ÁM¤ÚUÌ ãñÐ ÖæÚUÌèØ ØéhÂôÌ çã‹Î ×ãæâæ»ÚU ×ð´ ¥æÙð -ÁæÙð ·Ô¤ ¥ÎÙ ·¤è ¹æÇ¸è âð Üð·¤ÚU ×ÜP¤æ ÁÜ Ç×M¤ ×ŠØ ¥õÚU âé´Çæ ÌÍæ Üé´Õô·¤ ÁÜ Ç×M¤ ×ŠØ Ì·¤ ·Ô¤ âÖè ÚUæSÌô´ ÂÚU wy ƒæ´ÅUð ÙÁÚU ÕÙæØð ÚU¹Ìð ãñ´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÂçÚUçSÍçÌØô´ ·¤ô Îð¹Ìð ãé° â×éÎý ·¤è »ãÚUæ§üØô´ âð ×æÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è ÙõâðÙæ ·¤è ÿæ×Ìæ ÕÉæÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÖæÚUÌ Ùð { ¥õÚU ÂÚU×æ‡æé ÂÙÇéŽÕè ÕÙæÙð ·¤è ÂçÚUØôÁÙæ àæéM¤ ·¤ÚU Îè ãñÐ °Çç×ÚUÜ Üæ´Õæ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ã×Ùð { ÂÚU×æ‡æé ÂÙÇéŽÕè ÕÙæÙð ·¤è ÂçÚUØôÁÙæ àæéM¤ ·¤ÚU Îè ãñ ãæÜæç·¤ ×ñ´ §â·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ ¥õÚU ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè âæÛææ Ùãè´ ·¤è Áæ â·¤ÌèÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¥Öè ÙõâðÙæ ·Ô¤ çÜ° çßçÖóæ Ÿæð‡æè ·Ô¤ xy ÁÜÂôÌ ÕÙæØð Áæ ÚUãð ãñ´ ¥õÚU »õÚUß ·¤è ÕæÌ Øã ãñ ç·¤ Øð âÖè ÖæÚUÌèØ çàæÂØæÇô´ü ×ð´ ÕÙ ÚUãð ãñ´Ð ÖæÚUÌ ·¤ô ¥ÂÙè ×éçSÜ× ¥æÕæÎè ·¤è ·¤Îý ·¤ÚUÙè ¿æçã° : ¥ôÕæ×æ Âè°×âðÚUæãéÜ»æ´Ïè·¤æÌèâÚUæ âßæÜ,Âýæ§ßðÅU·¤´ÂçÙØô´âð€UØô´ ¹ÚUèÎè×ã´»èçÕÁÜè? ¿ðóæ§ü Ð U(ßæÌæü) Ìç×ÜÙæÇé ×ð´ ãæ§üÂýôÈ¤æ§Ü ¥æÚU·Ô¤ Ù»ÚU çßÏæÙâÖæ ©Â¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ çÜ° âžææL¤É¸ ¥óææÎý×é·¤, ¥õÚU çßÂÿæè Îý×é·¤ ©×èÎßæÚUô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ ãè ¥óææÎý×é·¤ âð çÙc·¤æçâÌ ÙðÌæ ÅUèÅUèßè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ Ùð ¥æÁ ¥ÂÙæ Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù Îæç¹Ü ç·¤ØæÐ¥æÚU·Ô¤ Ù»ÚU çßÏæÙâÖæ ©Â¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ çÜ° ×ÌÎæÙ wv çÎâÕÚU ·¤ô ãô»æÐ Øã âèÅU Âêßü ×éØ×´˜æè Áð ÁØÜçÜÌæ ·Ô¤ »Ì çÎâÕÚU ×ð´ çÙÏÙ ãô ÁæÙð ·Ô¤ ·¤æÚU‡æ çÚUQ¤ ãñÐ ¥óææÎý×é·¤ ©×èÎßæÚU ·Ô¤ M¤Â ×ð´ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ·¤gæßÚU ÙðÌæ °ß´ Âêßü ×´˜æè §ü ×ÏéâêÎÙ Ùð ×´˜æè Çè ÁØ·¤é×æÚU ·Ô¤ âæÍ çÚUÅUçÙ´ü» ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè ·Ô¤ â×ÿæ ¥ÂÙæ Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù Îæç¹Ü ç·¤Øæ , ÁÕç·¤ Îý×é·¤ ·¤è ¥ôÚU âð Ÿæè °× »‡æðàæ Ùð Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù Â˜æ ÖÚUæÐ ¥óææÎý×é·¤ âð çÙc·¤æçâÌ °ß´ ÁðÜ ×ð´ Õ´Î ßè ·Ô¤ àæçàæ·¤Üæ ·Ô¤ çÚUàÌðÎæÚU Ÿæè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ Ùð çÙÎüÜèØ ÂýˆØæàæè ·Ô¤ ÌõÚU ÂÚU Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù Îæç¹Ü ç·¤ØæÐ Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù ÖÚUÙð ¥æØð Ÿæè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ çÎß´»Ì ÙðÌæ ¥óææÎéÚU§ü ·¤è çÕÙæ ÌSßèÚU ßæÜæ ·¤æÜæ, âÈÔ¤Î ¥õÚU ÜæÜ ÚU´» ·¤æ °·¤ ÙØæ ÂæÅUèü Ûæ´Çæ ÚU¹ð ãé° ÍðÐ ¥óææÎý×é·¤ ©×èÎßæÚU ×ÏéâêÎÙ v~~v ×ð´ ¥æÚUÙ»ÚU âèÅU âð çßÏæØ·¤ çÙßæüç¿Ì ãé° Íð ¥õÚU ÁØÜçÜÌæ âÚU·¤æÚU ×ð´ ×´˜æè ÚUãðÐ Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù ÖÚUÙð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ©‹ãô´Ùð â´ßæÎÎæÌæ¥ô´ âð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ©Ù·Ô¤ âæÍ ¥×æ ·¤æ ¥æàæèßæüÎ ãñ ¥õÚU ©Ù·¤è ÁèÌ ÌØ ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð Øã Öè ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Ÿæè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ ©Â¿éÙæß ÁèÌÙð ·¤æ SßŒÙ Îð¹ ÚUãð ãñ´Ð Ÿæè ÁØ·¤é×æÚU Ùð ¥æÚUôÂ Ü»æØæ ç·¤ Ÿæè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ Ùð Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù Îæç¹Ü ·¤ÚU ¿éÙæß ¥æØô» ·Ô¤ çÙØ×ô´ ·¤æ ©„´ƒæÙ ç·¤Øæ ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð Øã Öè ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¥æØô» ·Ô¤ çÙÎðüàæ ·Ô¤ çßÂÚUèÌ Ÿæè çÎÙæ·¤ÚUÙ ¥óææÎý×é·¤ ·Ô¤ Ûæ´Çð Áñâð ÚU´» ·Ô¤ °·¤ Ûæ´Çð ·¤æ ©ÂØô» ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ãñ´ ¥õÚU §âð Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ Øãæ´ Üð·¤ÚU Öè ¥æØð, çÁâ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ·¤æÙêÙè ·¤æÚUüßæ§ü ·¤è ÁæØð»èÐ ¿ð‹‹æ§ü,ÐU(ßæÌæü)×Îýæâ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ×ð´ àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô Àã ¥çÌçÚUQ¤ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ Ùð àæÂÍ Üè çÁÙ×ð´ ¿æÚU ×çãÜæ°´ ãñÐ ×Îýæâ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ·¤è ×éØ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ §´çÎÚUæ ÕÙÁèü â×ðÌ ¥Õ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ×ð´ ×çãÜæ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ·¤è â´Øæ ÕÉ¸·¤ÚU vv ãô »§ü ãñÐ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ·Ô¤ vwz ßáô´ü ·Ô¤ §çÌãæâ ×ð´ Øã ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ãô»æ ç·¤ âÖè vv ×çãÜæ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ °·¤ ãè â×Ø ×ð´ ‹ØæØæÜØ ·¤è àæôÖæ ÕÉ¸æ°´»èÐ Îðàæ ·Ô¤ ç·¤âè Öè ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ×ð´ §ÌÙè ×çãÜæ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ Ùãè´ ãñÐ ×éØ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ Ùð Øãæ´ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ÂçÚUâÚU ×ð´ §Ù âÖè ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ·¤ô ÂÎ ¥õÚU »ôÂÙèØÌæ ·¤è àæÂÍ çÎÜæ§ü Ð §Ù×ð´ °â¸ ÚU×æÍèÜæ»×, ¥æÚU ÍæÚUæÙè,ÅUè ·¤ëc‡ææß„è, ¥æÚU ãð×ÜÌæ, Âè ÚUæÁæ×ç‡æ@·¤× ¥õÚU ¥æÚU Âô´»èØæŒÂÙ àææç×Ü ãñ´Ð §Ù Àã ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ·¤ô ç×Üæ·¤ÚU ¥Õ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ·Ô¤ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ·¤è ·¤éÜ â´Øæ ÕÉ¸·¤ÚU {® ãô »§ü ãñÐ ¥´àæé Âý·¤æàæ çÎËËæè ·Ô¤ ÙØð ×éØ âç¿ß çÙØéQ¤ Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ÖæÚUÌèØ ÂýàææâçÙ·¤ âðßæ ·Ô¤ v~}{ Õñ¿ ·Ô¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè ¥´àæé Âý·¤æàæ ·¤ô çÎ„è âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤æ ×éØ âç¿ß çÙØéQ¤ ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ »ëã ×´˜ææÜØ ·¤è ÌÚUÈ¤ âð àæé·ý¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ÁæÚUè çß‚Øç# ×ð´ Øã ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè Îè »§ü ãñÐ Ÿæè Âý·¤æàæ ·¤è çÙØéçQ¤ °× °× ·¤é^è ·Ô¤ SÍæÙ ÂÚU ·¤è »§ü ãñ v Ÿæè ·¤é^è ·¤ô ·Ô¤‹Îý âÚU·¤æÚU ·Ô¤ ¥æçÍü·¤ ×æ×Üô´ ·Ô¤ çßÖæ» ×ð´ ¥çÌçÚUQ¤ âç¿ß çÙØéQ¤ ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ Ÿæè Âý·¤æàæ ßÌü×æÙ ×ð´ ·Ô¤‹Îý âÚU·¤æÚU ·Ô¤ »ýæ×è‡æ çß·¤æâ çßÖæ» ×ð´ ¥çÌçÚUQ¤ âç¿ß ·Ô¤ ÂÎ ÂÚU ãñ´ Ð ßã çÎ„è âÚU·¤æÚU ·Ô¤ SßæS‰Ø ¥õÚU ÂçÚUßæÚU ·¤ËØæ‡æ çßÖæ» ·Ô¤ ¥Üæßæ ¥‹Ø ·¤§ü ÂÎô´ ÂÚU ·¤æØü ·¤ÚU ¿é·Ô¤ ãñ´Ð ç˜æÂéÚUæ ×ð´ ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ¥æÆ ÚUôçã´‚Øæ¥ô´ ·¤ô ÂéçÜâ çãÚUæâÌ ×ð´ ÖðÁæ »Øæ ¥»ÚUÌÜæ,(ßæÌæü)Ð Âçp×è ç˜æÂéÚUæ ·Ô¤ ¹æ°ÚUÂéÚU ÕæÁæÚU ÿæð˜æ âð çÂÀÜð â#æã ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ç·¤° »° ¥æÆ ÚUôçã´‚Øæ¥ô´ ·¤ô Øãæ´ ·¤è °·¤ ¥ÎæÜÌ Ùð ·¤Ü àææ× °·¤ ãUÌð ·¤è ÂéçÜâ çãÚUæâÌ ×ð´ ÖðÁ çÎØæ ¥õÚU ÂéçÜâ ·¤ô §Ù·¤è »çÌçßçÏØô´ ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ ÂêÀÌæÀ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è §ÁæÁÌ Îð Îè ãñÐ âÚU·¤æÚUè âãæØ·¤ ¥çÖØôÁ·¤ Îë#æ ÂýæçÌ× ƒæôá Ùð Îæßæ ç·¤Øæ ç·¤ ¥Öè Ì·¤ ·¤è Áæ´¿ ×ð´ Øãè ÂÌæ ¿Üæ ãñ ç·¤ Øð Üô» ¥´ÌÚUÚUæCýèØ âè×æ ·¤ô ÂæÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤æ ÂýØæâ ·¤ÚU ÚUãð Íð Ð Øð ¥æÆô´ Üô» Á×ê ·¤à×èÚU âð ¥æ° Íð ¥õÚU Õ´»ÜæÎðàæ ÁæÙð ·¤è çÈ¤ÚUæ·¤ ×ð´ ÍðÐ §Ù·Ô¤ Âæâ âð ÖæÚUÌèØ ãôÙð ·¤æ ·¤ô§ü âÕêÌ Ùãè´ ç×Üæ ãñ ¥õÚU Ù ãè ßð Õ´»ÜæÎðàæ ÁæÙð â´ÕÏè ·¤ô§ü ßèÁæ Âðàæ ·¤ÚU â·Ô¤ ãñÐ §Ù·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ çßÎðàæè ·¤æÙêÙ ·¤è ÏæÚUæ vy ¥õÚU ÖæÚUÌèØ Î´Ç â´çãÌæ ·¤è ÏæÚUæ x/{ ·Ô¤ ÌãÌ ×æ×Üæ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ·¤è ƒæÅUÙæ ·Ô¤ Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ ¥æÎðàæ Ñ ·Ô¤ÁÚUèßæÜ Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) çÎ„è ·Ô¤ ×éØ×´˜æè ¥ÚUçß´Î ·Ô¤ÁÚUèßæÜ Ùð àææÜè×æÚU Õæ» ·Ô¤ ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ ÁèçßÌ Õ‘¿ð ·¤ô ×ëÌ ÕÌæ·¤ÚU ÂçÚUßæÚUÁÙô´ ·¤ô âõ´ÂÙð ·¤ô çÎÜ ·¤ô ÎãÜæ ÎðÙð ßæÜè ƒæÅUÙæ ÕÌæØæ ãñ ¥õÚU §â·¤è Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ ¥æÎðàæ çÎ° ãñ´Ð ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤ô â×Ø Âêßü ÁéÇßæ Õ‘¿ô´ Ùð Âýâß ãé¥æ Íæ Ð §â×ð´ °·¤ ·¤è ×ëˆØé Á‹× ·Ô¤ â×Ø ÕæÎ ãô »§ü ÁÕç·¤ ÎêâÚUð ·¤ô Öè Çæ€UÅUÚUô´ Ùð °·¤ ƒæ´ÅUð ÕæÎ ×ëÌ ÕÌæ·¤ÚU ÂæâüÜ ×ð´ ÜÂðÅU ·¤ÚU ÂçÚUßæÚUÁÙô´ ·¤ô âõ´Â çÎØæÐ ç·¤´Ìé Øã Õ‘¿æ ÁèçßÌ Íæ ¥õÚU àæÚUèÚU ×ð´ ·¤éÀ ãÚU·¤Ì ãôÙð ÂÚU Õ‘¿ð ¥õÚU ×æ´ ·¤ô ÙÁÎè·¤ ·Ô¤ ãè °·¤ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ Îæç¹Ü ·¤ÚUæØæ »Øæ Áãæ´ ÎôÙô´ ·¤æ ©Â¿æÚU ¿Ü ÚUãæ ãñÐ §â ƒæÅUÙæ ·¤ô Ÿæè ·Ô¤ÁÚUèßæÜ Ùð çÎÜ ÎãÜæ ÎðÙð ßæÜè ÕÌæÌð ãé° Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ ¥æÎðàæ çÎ° ãñ´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ÅU÷ßèÅU ·¤ÚU çÜ¹æ ãñ ç·¤ ÂêÚUð ×æ×Üð ·¤è çßSÌëÌ ¥õÚU ©ç¿Ì ÀæÙÕèÙ ·¤è ÁæÙè ¿æçã° ¥õÚU Áô Öè Îôáè ÂæØæ ÁæØð ©â·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ·¤Çè ·¤æÚUüßæ§ü ·¤è ÁæÙè ¿æçã° Ð ÂýléÙ ãˆØæ·¤æ´Ç Ñ ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ÜçÜÌ âéÙßæ§ü âð ¥Ü» ãé° Ù§ü çÎ„è, (ßæÌæü)Ð ©‘¿Ì× ‹ØæØæÜØ ·Ô¤ °·¤ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ Ùð »éL¤»ýæ× ·Ô¤ ÚUðØæÙ §´ÅUÚUÙðàæÙÜ S·¤êÜ ·¤è ÎêâÚUè ·¤ÿææ ·Ô¤ Àæ˜æ ÂýléÙ Ææ·¤éÚU ·¤è ãˆØæ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ·¤è âéÙßæ§ü âð ¹éÎ ·¤ô ¥æÁ ¥Ü» ·¤ÚU çÜØæÐ ×ëÌ·¤ ·Ô¤ çÂÌæ ÕM¤‡æ ¿´Îý Ææ·¤éÚU Ùð ÚUðØæÙ §´ÅUÚUÙðàæÙÜ ·Ô¤ ×æçÜ·¤- çÂ´ÅUô ÂçÚUßæÚU ·Ô¤ âÎSØô´- ·¤ô Â´ÁæÕ °ß´ ãçÚUØæ‡ææ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ âð ç×Üè Á×æÙÌ ·¤ô àæèáü ¥ÎæÜÌ ×ð´ ¿éÙõÌè Îè ãñÐ ×æ×Üð ·¤è âéÙßæ§ü ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ¥æÎàæü ·¤é×æÚU »ôØÜ ¥õÚU ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ©ÎØ ©×ðàæ ÜçÜÌ ·¤è ÂèÆ ·Ô¤ â×ÿæ ãôÙè Íè, Üðç·¤Ù ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ÜçÜÌ Ùð °ðÙ ßQ¤ ÂÚU ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ßã §â ×æ×Üð ·¤è âéÙßæ§ü âð ¥Ü» ãô ÚUãð ãñ´Ð ¥æÚU·Ô¤Ù»ÚUçßÏæÙâÖæ©Â¿éÙæß·Ô¤çÜ°Ùæ×æ´·¤Ù×Îýæâ ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ ×ð´ 6 ¥çÌçÚUQ¤ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ Ùð àæÂÍ Üè ÁæÂæÙè â×ýæÅU ¥·¤èçãÌô x® ¥ÂýñÜ w®v~ ·¤ô ÀôÇ¸ð´»ð ÂÎ ÅUô€UØôÐ (ÚUæØÅUÚU) Ü»Ö» ÌèÙ Îàæ·¤ô´ âð ÁæÂæÙ ·Ô¤ çâ´ãæâÙ ÂÚU ÕñÆð â×ýæÅU ¥·¤èçãÌô x® ¥ÂýñÜ w®v~ ·¤ô ¥ÂÙð ÂÎ âð ˆØæ»Â˜æ Îð Îð´»ðÐ çÂÀÜè Îô àæÌæçŽÎØô´ ×ð´ Øã ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ãô»æ ÁÕ ·¤ô§ü ÁæÂæÙè â×ýæÅU ¥ÂÙð ÂÎ âð ˆØæ»Â˜æ Îð»æÐ ¥ÂÙð ·¤æØü·¤æÜ ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ Ÿæè ¥·¤èçãÌô Ùð çmÌèØ çßE Øéh ·Ô¤ ƒææßô´ ÂÚU ×ÚUã× Ü»æÙð ·¤æ ÂýØæâ ç·¤Øæ ãñÐ ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè çàæ´Áô ¥æÕð ·¤è ¥ŠØÿæÌæ ßæÜè v® âÎSØèØ §´ÂèçÚUØÜ ãæ©âãôËÇ ·¤æ©´çâÜ ·¤è ¥æÁ ãéØè °·¤ ÕñÆ·¤ ×ð´ §â ÂÚU âßüâ×çÌ âð çÙ‡æüØ çÜØæ »ØæÐ çÅþÂÜ ÌÜæ·¤ ·¤æÙêÙ ·¤æ ÇþæUÅU ÌñØæÚU, x âæÜ ·¤è âÁæ ¥õÚU Áé×æüÙð ·¤æ ÂýæßÏæÙ
  2. 2. »æñÌ×Õéf Ù»Ú, ®w çÎâ`ÕÚUU w0v| àæçÙßæÚU 02 fnYyh@,ulhvkj bZ,ulh yky fdyk dqrqcehukj bafM;k xsV yksVl VsEiy laln enctimes VkbEl bZ,ulh VkbEl esa oxhZd`r ,oa oSokfgd foKkiuksa ij fo’ks”k NwV& ;wih] fcgkj] mRrjk[kaM] >kj[kaM ds fuoklh viuh dU;kvksa ds oSokfgd foKkiu fu”kqYd ,oa yM+dksa ds foKkiu ij 50% NwV ij izdkf’kr djk ldrs gSaA lEidZ lw=%&08377009635&37 DyklhQkbM TATA SKY 481, DEN 350, SITI 366, DIGICABLE 212, HATHWAY 223 NETVISION 262 Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ U(ßæÌæü) ©žæÚUè Âçp×è çÎ„è ·Ô¤ Âæòàæ §Üæ·Ô¤ àææÜè×æÚU Õæ» çSÍÌ Ùæ×è ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ñ€Uâ ãæçSÂÅUÜ ×ð´ Çæ€UÅUÚUô´ ·¤è ÜæÂÚUßæãè ·¤æ °·¤ ÕÇæ ×æ×Üæ âæ×Ùð ¥æØæ ãñÐ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ Á‹×ð´ ÁéÇßæ´ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô ×ëÌ ÕÌæ·¤ÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ àæß ÂçÚUßæÚUßæÜô´ ·¤ô âõ´Â çÎ° »° ÁÕç·¤ ©Ù×ð´ °·¤ Õ‘¿æ ÁèçßÌ ÍæÐ§â ƒæÅUÙæ ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ÂçÚUßæÚUßæÜô´ Ùð ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ ã´»æ×æ ç·¤Øæ çÁâ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ÂéçÜâ Ùð ×æ×Üð ·¤è Áæ´¿ àæéL¤ ·¤ÚU Îè ãñÐ àææÜè×æÚU Õæ» ·Ô¤ ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ ·¤Ü °·¤ ×çãÜæ Ùð ÁéÇßæ´ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô Á‹× çÎØæÐ §â×ð´ °·¤ ÜÇ·¤æ ¥õÚU °·¤ ÜÇ·¤è Íè ¥õÚU Á‹× ·Ô¤ â×Ø Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤è ©×ý ·¤ÚUèÕ ww â#æã Íè Ð Õ‘¿è ·¤è ×õÌ Á‹× ãôÌð ãè ãô »§ü ÁÕç·¤ ÎêâÚUð Õ‘¿ð ·¤æ ©Â¿æÚU àæéL¤ ç·¤Øæ »ØæÐ ¥SÂÌæÜ Ùð °·¤ ƒæ´ÅUð ÕæÎ ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÎêâÚUð Õ‘¿ð ·¤è Öè ×ëˆØé ãô »§ü ãñ Ð §â·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ÎôÙô´ Õ‘¿ô´ ·Ô¤ àæß ÜÂðÅU ·¤ÚU ÂçÚUÁÙô´ ·¤ô âõ´Â çÎ° »°Ð ÂçÚUßæÚU ßæÜð ÎôÙô´ ·Ô¤ àæß Üð·¤ÚU ¥SÂÌæÜ âð Üð·¤ÚU ÚUßæÙæ ãé° Ìô ·¤éÀ ÎêÚU ÁæÙð ÂÚU °·¤ Õ‘¿ð ×ð´ ãÜ¿Ü ãé§ü çÁâ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ßã ÂæâüÜ È¤æÇ¸æ »Øæ Ìô Õ‘¿æ ÁèçßÌ çÙ·¤Üæ Ð ÂçÚUßæÚUßæÜô´ Ùð Õ‘¿ð ·¤ô ÙÁÎè·¤ ·Ô¤ ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ ÖÌèü ·¤ÚUæØæ Áãæ´ ×æ´ ¥õÚU Õ‘¿ð ·¤æ ©Â¿æÚU ¿Ü ÚUãæ ãñÐ çÎ„è ÂéçÜâ ·Ô¤ ÂýßQ¤æ ÎèÂð´Îý ÂæÆ·¤ Ùð ¥SÂÌæÜ ·¤è §â ·¤æÚU»éÁæÚUè ÂÚU ·¤Çè ÙæÚUæÁ»è ÁæçãÚU ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° §âð ÕãéÌ ãè ¿õ´·¤æÙð ßæÜè ƒæÅUÙæ ÕÌæØæ ãñ Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Øã ÜæÂÚUßæãè ·¤è ãÎ ãñ ¥õÚU ÂéçÜâ §â ×æ×Üð ·¤è Áæ´¿ ·¤ÚU ÚUãè ãñ ÌÍæ ·¤æÙêÙè çßàæðá‚Øô´ âð Öè §â ×æ×Üð ÂÚU ÂÚUæ×àæü ç·¤Øæ Áæ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ©ÏÚU ·Ô¤‹ÎýèØ SßæS‰Ø ×´˜æè Á»Ì ÂýâæÎ Ùbæ Ùð ×ñ€Uâ ¥SÂÌæÜ ·¤è §â ÜæÂÚUßæãè ·¤ô »´ÖèÚUÌæ âð ÜðÌð ãé° SßæS‰Ø âç¿ß âð ÕæÌ¿èÌ ·¤ÚU ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè ×æ´»è ãñÐ©žæÚU Âçp× çÎ„è ·Ô¤ ÂéçÜâ ©ÂæØéQ¤ ¥âÜ× ¹æÙ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ §â ×æ×Üð ×ð´ Õ‘¿ô´ ·Ô¤ ¥çÖÖæß·¤ô´ âð çàæ·¤æØÌ ç×Üè ãñÐ Âýç·¤Øæ ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU Áæ´¿ àæéL¤ ·¤ÚU Îè »§ü ãñ ¥õÚU ÂéçÜâ §â ×æ×Üð ×ð´ Áô Öè Ì‰Ø °·¤ç˜æÌ ·¤ÚUð»è ©âð çÎ„è ç¿ç·¤ˆâæ ÂçÚUáÎ ¥õÚU ÖæÚUÌèØ ç¿ç·¤ˆâæ ÂçÚUáÎ ·¤ô âõ´Â ·¤ÚU ¥æ»ð ·¤è ·¤æÚUüßæ§ü ·Ô¤ çÙÎðüàæ ·¤æ ¥æ»ýã ·¤ÚUð»èÐ ¥SÂÌæÜ Ùð §â ƒæÅUÙæ ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ÕØæÙ ÁæÚUè ç·¤Øæ ãñ çÁâ×ð´ ·¤ãæ »Øæ ãñ ç·¤ ww â#æã ·Ô¤ â×Ø âð Âêßü Á‹× çÜ° Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô ÁèçßÌ ÚUãÙð ·¤æ ·¤ô§ü â´·Ô¤Ì Ùãè´ ç×ÜÙð ·¤è ßÁã âð ÂçÚUßæÚUßæÜô´ ·¤ô âõ´Â »Øæ ÍæÐ ¥SÂÌæÜ §â ¥ÂýˆØæçàæÌ ƒæÅUÙæ âð ÕãéÌ Îé¹è ¥õÚU ç¿´çÌÌ ãñÐ ×æ×Üð ·¤è çßSÌëÌ Áæ´¿ àæéL¤ ·¤ÚU Îè »§ü ¥õÚU Áæ´¿ ·¤ô Îð¹Ìð ãé° â´Õ´çÏÌ Çæ€UÅUÚU ·¤ô ÌéÚU´Ì ¥ß·¤æàæ ÂÚU ÖðÁ çÎØæ »Øæ ãñÐ ¥SÂÌæÜ ¥çÖÖæß·¤ô´ âð Ü»æÌæÚU â´Â·¤ü ÕÙæØð ãé° ãñ ¥õÚU ãÚU â´Öß âãæØÌæ ©ÂÜŽÏ ·¤ÚUæ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ×ñ€Uâ¥SÂÌæÜ·¤æ·¤æÚUÙæ×æÑÁèçßÌ Õ‘¿ð·¤ô×ÚUæÕÌæÂçÚUßæÚU·¤ôâõ´Âæ Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ·Ô¤´Îý âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð Õ‘¿ô´ ¥õÚU ×æÌæ¥ô´ ×ð´ ·¤éÂôá‡æ ·¤è ÃØæÂ·¤ â×SØæ âð çÙÂÅUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ¥»Üð ÌèÙ âæÜ ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ ~®y{.v| ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤Â° ·Ô¤ ¥æß´ÅUÙ âð ÚUæCþèØ Âôá‡æ ç×àæÙ ·¤æ »ÆÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è ƒæôá‡ææ ·¤è ãñÐ ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ çßžæ ×´˜æè ¥L¤‡æ ÁðÅUÜè Ùð àæé·ý¤ßæÚU ·¤ô Øãæ´ Øã ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè °·¤ â´ßæÎÎæÌæ â×ðÜÙ ×ð´ ÎèÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð´Îý ×æðÎè ·¤è ¥ŠØÿæÌæ ×ð´ »éL¤ßæÚU ÎðÚU àææ× ãé§ü ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ ×´ç˜æ×´ÇÜ ·¤è ÕñÆ·¤ ×ð´ §â ¥æàæØ ·Ô¤ ÂýSÌæß ·¤ô ×´ÁêÚUè Îè »ØèÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÚUæCþèØ Âôá‡æ ç×àæÙ ·¤éÂôá‡æ âð çÙÂÅUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ·¤§ü ×´˜ææÜØô´ ×ð´ ¿Ü ÚUãð çßçÖóæ ·¤æØü·ý¤×ô´ ¥õÚU ØôÁÙæ¥ô´ ×ð´ â×‹ßØ ·¤ÚUð»æ ¥õÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ çÜ° ÜÿØ ÌØ ·¤ÚUð»æÐ §â·Ô¤ ¥Üæßæ §Ù ·¤æØü·ý¤×ô´ ¥õÚU ØôÁÙæ¥ô´ ·¤è çÙ»ÚUæÙè ¥õÚU ©ç¿Ì çÙÎðüàæ ÎðÙæ Öè §â·¤è çÁ×ðÎæÚUè ãô»èÐ Ÿæè ÁðÅUÜè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ âÚU·¤æÚUè ·¤æØüR¤×ô´ ·¤è Âæ´¿ SÌÚUèØ çÙ»ÚUæÙè ·¤è âê¿Ùæ Âýõlôç»·¤è ·Ô¤ ÁçÚU° ·¤è Áæ°»è ¥õÚU ¥æ´»ÙßæÇè ¥õÚU ¥æàææ ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·¤ô ×ôÕæ§Ü È¤ôÙ çÎ° Áæ°»ð´Ð ¥Öè Ì·¤ ¥æ´»ÙßæÇè ¥õÚU ¥æàææ ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·¤ô z® ãÁæÚU È¤ôÙ çÎ° »° ãñÐ çÁâ·Ô¤ ÁçÚU° ßð ÂýˆØð·¤ Õ‘¿ð ·Ô¤ SßæS‰Ø ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ çÚU·¤æ§ü ÚU¹ð´»ðÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ¥Öè ·¤éÂôá‡æ âð çÙÂÅUÙð ·¤è ·¤éÀ ØôÁÙæ°´ ¥õÚU ·¤æØü·ý¤× ·¤éÀ ÚUæ’Øô´ ·Ô¤ v{w çÁÜô´ ×ð´ ¿Ü ÚUãè ãñ ÌÍæ ßáü w®v} - v~ ×ð´ §âð ÕÉ¸æ·¤ÚU wxz çÁÜô´ ×ð´ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æÐ ßáü w®w® ×ð´ §âð xvz çÁÜô´ Ì·¤ Âãé´¿æ çÎØæ Áæ°»æÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ §â ØôÁÙæ ·¤ô ¥æÏæÚU âð ÁôÇ¸æ Áæ°»æ ¥õÚU °·¤ È¤ôÙ Ù´ÕÚU Öè ãô»æ çÁâ·Ô¤ ÁçÚU° ·¤ô§ü ÃØçQ¤ ·¤éÂôá‡æ âð â´Õ´çÏÌ çàæ·¤æØÌð´ ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæ â·Ô¤»æÐ ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ ×´˜æè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ·¤éÜ ÌèÙ ßáü ·Ô¤ çÜ° ·Ô¤´Îý âÚU·¤æÚU |y®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ ÂýÎæÙ ·¤ÚUð»è ÁÕç·¤ ÚUæ’Ø âÚU·¤æÚUô´ ·¤ô v|®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤Â° ¹¿ü ·¤ÚUÙð ãô´»ðÐ §â ¥ßâÚU ÂÚU ×õÁêÎ ×çãÜæ °ß´ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ×´˜æè ×ðÙ·¤æ »æ´Ïè Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ §â ç×àæÙ âð Øã ÂÌæ ¿Üð»æ ç·¤ ¥æ´»ÙßæÇè ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü°´ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô Áô ÖôÁÙ Îð ÚUãè ãñ, ßã ©‹ãð´ ç·¤ÌÙæ ç×Üæ ¥õÚU ßã ç·¤ÌÙæ Âæðá·¤ ÍæÐ §â ç×àæÙ ·¤æ ©gðàØ °·¤è·¤ëÌ ÕæÜ ØôÁÙæ¥ô´ ·¤ô ×ÁÕêÌ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æÐ §â ç×àæÙ ·¤æ ×·¤âÎ Îô ÂýçÌàæÌ ·¤éÂôá‡æ ·¤ÚUÙæ ãñÐ Ÿæè×Ìè »æ´Ïè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ç×àæÙ ·¤æ ©gðàØ ¥æÂêçÌü ÃØßSÍæ ·¤ô Æè·¤ ·¤ÚUÙæ ãñ ¥õÚU ·Ô¤´Îý, ÚUæ’Ø, çÁÜæ, ¹´Ç ¥õÚU »æ´ß SÌÚU ÂÚU çÙ»ÚUæÙè ·¤ÚUÙæ ãñÐ ©‹ãôð´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ §â ç×àæÙ ·Ô¤ ÁçÚU° ÜæÖ ÜðÙð ßæÜð È¤Áèü Ùæ×ô´ ·¤ô ãÅUæØæ Áæ â·Ô¤»æ Áô Õ‘¿ô´ ÂÚU È¤æØÎæ ©Ææ ÚUãð ÍðÐ ¥â× ×ð´ ÌèÙ Üæ¹ °ðâð ×æ×Üð âæ×Ùð ¥æ° ãñ´ çÁââð x® Üæ¹ L¤Â° ÂýçÌçÎÙ ·¤æ Ùé·¤âæÙ ãô ÚUãæ ÍæÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ØôÁÙæ¥ô´ ·¤ô ¥æÏæÚU âð ÁôÇ¸Ùð âð Øã ÁæÜâæÁè âæ×Ùð ¥æØè ãñÐ SßæS‰Ø ×´˜æè Á»Ì Âý·¤æàæ Ùaæ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ·¤éÂôá‡æ ¥õÚU â´·ý¤×‡æ ·¤æ »ãÚUæ â´Õ´Ï ãñÐ §â·Ô¤ ·¤æÚU‡æ Áô ·¤éÂôçáÌ ãñ ßãè´ â´R¤×‡æ ·¤æ çàæ·¤æÚU ãôÌæ ãñÐ §âçÜ° ·¤éÂôá‡æ ·¤ô ÎêÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð Øã ·¤Î× ©ÆæØæ ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ SßæS‰Ø ×´˜ææÜØ ¥õÚU ×çãÜæ °ß´ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ×´˜ææÜØ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ â×‹ßØ ãô»æ çÁââð ÕðãÌÚU ÂçÚU‡ææ× âæ×Ùð ¥æ â·Ô¤Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÙèçÌ ¥æØô», ÂðØÁÜ ¥õÚU Sß‘ÀÌæ ×´˜ææÜØ Öè §â×ð´ âãØô» ·¤ÚUð´»ðÐ §â ç×àæÙ âð vw ·¤ÚUôÇ ~® Üæ¹ ×æÌæ°´ ¥õÚU °·¤ ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ v® Üæ¹ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô ÜæÖ ç×Üð»æÐ Ùõ ãÁæÚU ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ ·Ô¤ ¥æÕ¢ÅUÙ âð ÚUæCþèØ Âôá‡æ ç×àæÙ ·¤è SÍæÂÙæ ÎôçáØô´·¤ôÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ÎÜ·¤æÙðÌëˆß·¤ÚUÙðâðÚUô·¤Ùð·¤è×æ´»â´Õ´ÏèØæç¿·¤æÂÚU‹ØæØæÜØ·¤æ·Ô¤‹Îý·¤ôÙôçÅUâ Ù§ü çÎ„è,(ßæÌæü)Ð ©‘¿Ì× ‹ØæØæÜØ Ùð Îôáè ÙðÌæ¥ô´ ·¤ô ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÎÜ ¿ÜæÙð ¥õÚU ©Ù·¤æ ÙðÌëˆß ·¤ÚUÙð âð ÚUô·¤Ùð ·¤è ×æ´» ·¤ÚUÙð â´Õ´Ïè ÁÙçãÌ Øæç¿·¤æ ÂÚU âÚU·¤æÚU ¥õÚU çÙßæü¿Ù ¥æØô» âð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ÁßæÕ ×æ´»æÐ ÂýÏæÙ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ ÎèÂ·¤ ç×Ÿææ ¥õÚU ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ° °× ¹æÙçßË·¤ÚU ÌÍæ ‹ØæØ×êçÌü Çè ßæ§ü ¿´Îý¿êÇ¸ ·¤è ÂèÆ Ùð ÁÙ ÂýçÌçÙçÏˆß ·¤æÙêÙ, v~zv ·¤è ÏæÚUæ w~° ·¤è ßñÏÌæ °ß´ M¤Â ÚUð¹æ ·¤è â×èÿææ ·¤ÚUÙð ÂÚU âã×çÌ ÁÌæ§üÐØã ÁÙçãÌ Øæç¿·¤æ ÎæØÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ßæÜð ß·¤èÜ ¥çEÙè ·¤é×æÚU ©ÂæŠØæØ ·¤è ¥ôÚU âð ßçÚUD ¥çÏßQ¤æ çâhæÍü ÜêÍÚUæ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ·¤æÙêÙ ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU Îôáè ÙðÌæ ¿éÙæß Ùãè´ ÜÇ¸ â·¤Ìæ Üðç·¤Ù ßã ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÎÜ ¿Üæ â·¤Ìæ ãñ ¥õÚU ©â×ð´ ÂÎô´ ÂÚU ÕÙð ÚUã â·¤Ìæ ãñÐ §â·Ô¤ ¥Üæßæ ßã Øã çÙ‡æüØ Öè Üð â·¤Ìæ ãð ç·¤ ·¤õÙ âæ´âÎ Øæ çßÏæØ·¤ ÕÙð»æÐØæç¿·¤æ ×ð´ ·Ô¤´Îý ¥õÚU çÙßæü¿Ù ¥æØô» ·¤ô Øã ¥æÎðàæ çÎ° ÁæÙð ·¤è ×æ´» ·¤è »§ü ç·¤ ßð ¿éÙæßè Âý‡ææÜè ·¤ô ¥ÂÚUæÏ×éQ¤ ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÎàææçÙÎðüàæô´ ·¤è M¤ÂÚUð¹æ ÌñØæÚU ·¤ÚUð´ ¥õÚU â´çßÏæÙ ·Ô¤ ·¤æ×·¤æÁ ·¤è â×èÿææ ·¤ÚUÙð ßæÜð ÚUæCþèØ ¥æØô» (°Ùâè¥æÚUÇŽËØêâè) ·Ô¤ ÂýSÌæß ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ÖèÌÚU Üô·¤Ì´˜æ ·¤ô âéçÙçpÌ ·¤ÚUð´ÐØæç¿·¤æ ×ð´ °ðâð ·¤§ü àæèáü ÙðÌæ¥ô´ ·Ô¤ Ùæ× çÜ° »° ãñ´, Áô Îôáè ÆãÚUæ° Áæ ¿é·Ô¤ ãñ´ Øæ çÁÙ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ¥æÚUôÂ ÌØ ç·¤° »° ãñ´ ¥õÚU ßð ª¤´¿ð ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÂÎô´ ÂÚU ¥æâèÙ ãñ´ ¥õÚU ÒÒÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ Ìæ·¤Ì ·¤æ §SÌð×æÜ ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ãñ´Ð §â×ð´ Îæßæ ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñ ç·¤ °ðâæ ÃØçQ¤ Öè ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÎÜ »çÆÌ ·¤ÚU â·¤Ìæ ãñ ¥õÚU ©â·¤æ ¥ŠØÿæ ÕÙ â·¤Ìæ ãñ Áô ãˆØæ, ÕÜæˆ·¤æÚU, ÌS·¤ÚUè, ÏÙàæôÏÙ, ÜêÅUÂæÅU, ÎðàæÎýôã Øæ Ç·ñ¤Ìè Áñâð Áƒæ‹Ø ¥ÂÚUæÏô´ ·¤æ Îôáè ãñÐ §â×ð´ Øã Öè ·¤ãæ »Øæ ãñ ç·¤ ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÎÜô´ ·¤è â´Øæ ÌðÁè âð ÕÉ¸Ùæ ç¿´Ìæ ·¤æ °·¤ ÕÇ¸æ ·¤æÚU‡æ ÕÙ »Øæ ãñ €UØô´ç·¤ ·¤æÙêÙ ·¤è ÏæÚUæ w~° ·¤× Üô»ô´ ·Ô¤ °·¤ â×êã ·¤ô Öè °·¤ ÕãéÌ âæÎè ƒæôá‡ææ ·¤ÚU·Ô¤ °·¤ ÂæÅUèü ·¤æ »ÆÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è ¥Ùé×çÌ ÎðÌè ãñÐ Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ¥Õ âÚU·¤æÚU Àã ×æã ·Ô¤ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô Öè ¥æÏæÚU âð ÁôÇ¸Ùð Áæ ÚUãè ãñÐ Øã ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ ×çãÜæ °ß´ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ×´˜ææÜØ ·Ô¤ âç¿ß ÚUæ·Ô¤àæ ŸæèßæSÌß Ùð ¥æÁ Øãæ´ Â˜æ·¤æÚUô´ ·¤ô Îè Ð ÚUæCþèØ Âôá‡æ ç×àæÙ ·Ô¤ »ÆÙ ·¤è ƒæôá‡ææ ·¤è ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè ÎðÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÕéÜæØð »Øð â´ßæÎÎæÌæ â×ðÜÙ ×ð´ Ÿæè ŸæèßæSÌß Ùð °·¤ ÂýàÙ ·Ô¤ ©žæÚU ×ð´ ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ·¤éÂôá‡æ ·¤ô ÎêÚU ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° Àã ×æã ·Ô¤ Õ‘¿ð ·¤è Âã¿æÙ ·Ô¤ ßæSÌð ©âð ¥æÏæÚU ·¤æÇü âð ÁôÇ¸æ Áæ°»æ Ð Üðç·¤Ù §â·Ô¤ âæÍ ãè ©‹ãô´Ùð Øã SÂC ç·¤Øæ ç·¤ ØçÎ ç·¤âè ·Ô¤ Âæâ ¥æÏæÚU ·¤æÇü Ùãè´ ãñ Ìô ©âð âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤è ØôÁÙæ¥ô´ ·Ô¤ ÜæÖ âð ß´ç¿Ì Ùãè´ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æ Ð Øã ÂêÀð ÁæÙð ÂÚU ç·¤ ¥æÏæÚU ·¤æÇü Õ‘¿ð ·¤æ ÕÙð»æ Øæ ×æ´ ·¤æ, ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Âæ´¿ ßáü Ì·¤ ·Ô¤ Õ‘¿ð ·¤æ ÕæØô×ðçÅþ·¤ Ùãè´ ÕÙÌæ Üðç·¤Ù ©âð °·¤ â´Øæ Îè ÁæÌè ãñ ¥õÚU ©â·¤è Á»ã ×æ´ ·¤æ ÕæØô×ðçÅþ·¤ çÜØæ ÁæÌæ ãñÐ Àã ×æã ·Ô¤ Õ‘¿ð ·¤æ Öè ÕæØô×ðçÅþ·¤ Ùãè´ çÜØæ Áæ°»æ Üðç·¤Ù ©âð ¥æÏæÚU â´Øæ Îè Áæ°»è Ð §â Õè¿ ×çãÜæ °ß´ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ×´˜æè ×ðÙ·¤æ »æ´Ïè Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¥ÙæÍæŸæ× ×ð ÚUãÙð ßæÜð ¥õÚU ¥‹Ø ÕðâãæÚUæ Õ‘¿ô´ ·Ô¤ çÜ° Öè ·¤ô§ü Âã¿æÙ Â˜æ ÕÙæÙð ÂÚU ÙèçÌ ¥æØô» ·Ô¤ âæÍ ç×Ü·¤ÚU çß¿æÚU - çß×àæü ç·¤Øæ Áæ ÚUãæ ãñ Ìæç·¤ Âæ´¿ ßáü âð ·¤× ¥æØé ·Ô¤ °ðâð Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤æ Öè Âã¿æÙ Â˜æ ÕÙ â·Ô¤Ð Ÿæè×Ìè »æ´Ïè Ùð Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤è Âã¿æÙ ·¤ô ÁM¤ÚUè ÕÌæÌð ãé° â×ç‹ßÌ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ØôÁÙæ ×ð´ È¤ÁèüßæÇ¸ð ·¤æ çÁ·ý¤ ç·¤Øæ Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ¥â× ×ð´ ÌèÙ Üæ¹ Õ‘¿ô´ ·Ô¤ È¤Áèü Ùæ× ÂæØð »ØðÐ §ââð âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤ô ÂýçÌçÎÙ x® Üæ¹ M¤ÂØð ·¤æ ¿êÙæ Ü» ÚUãæ ÍæÐ §ââð ÂãÜð Ÿæè ŸæèßæSÌß Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ â×ç‹ßÌ ÕæÜ çß·¤æâ ØôÁÙæ ·Ô¤ yw Üæ¹ ÜæÖæçÍüØô´ ×ð´ âð ·¤ÚUèÕ z® ÂýçÌàæÌ ·¤ô ¥æÏæÚU âð ÁôÇ¸æ Áæ ¿é·¤æ ãñ ÌÍæ çÎâ´ÕÚU Ì·¤ }z ÂýçÌàæÌ ·¤ô §ââð ÁôÇ¸Ùð ·¤æ ÜÿØ ÚU¹æ »Øæ ãñÐ §â ·¤æ× ×ð´ ÌðÁè ÜæÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ¥æàææ·¤×èü ,¥æ´»ÙßæÇ¸è ·¤ç×üØô´ ¥æçÎ ·¤è âðßæ°´ Üè´ Áæ°´»è ¥õÚU ©‹ãð´ z®® M¤ÂØð Ì·¤ ·¤è ÂýôˆâæãÙ ÚUæçàæ Öè Îè Áæ°»è Ð ¥Õ Àã ×æã ·Ô¤ Õ‘¿ô´ ·¤ô Öè ÁôÇ¸æ Áæ°»æ ¥æÏæÚU âð Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) Ùð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ àææÙÎæÚU ÂýÎàæüÙ ¥õÚU â·¤Ü ƒæÚUðÜê ©ˆÂæÎ (ÁèÇèÂè) ·Ô¤ ÌæÁ¸æ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ô´ ·¤ô SßæÖæçß·¤ ÕÌæÌð ãé° àæé·ý¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ·¤ãæ ç·¤ §ââð ÂéÙ Ñ âæçÕÌ ãé¥æ ãñ ç·¤ ÙôÅUÕ´Îè ¥õÚU ßSÌé °ß´ âðßæ ·¤ÚU (Áè°âÅUè) ·¤ô ¥æ× ÁÙÌæ ¥õÚU ÃØæÂæÚUè ß»ü Ùð â·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤ ÌõÚU ÂÚU Sßè·¤æÚU ç·¤Øæ ãñÐ ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ ßçÚUD ÙðÌæ °ß´ ·Ô¤‹ÎýèØ çßžæ ×´˜æè ¥L¤‡æ ÁðÅUÜè Ùð Øãæ´ â´ßæÎÎæÌæ¥ô´ ·Ô¤ âßæÜô´ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÕ ×ð´ ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÁÕ Öè ·¤Öè Éæ´¿æ»Ì ÕÎÜæß ãôÌð ãñ´ Ìô §â·¤æ ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ ÂÚU ·¤éÀ â×Ø Ì·¤ ¥âÚU ÂÇ¸Ìæ ãñÐ ã× ÌÕ Öè ·¤ãÌð Íð ç·¤ ÙôÅUÕ´Îè ·¤æ ¥âÚU Îô ÌèÙ çÌ×æçãØô´ Ì·¤ çÎ¹æØè Îð»æÐ ÁèÇèÂè ·Ô¤ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ð âð ÁæçãÚU ãñ ç·¤ °·¤ Îô çÌ×æçãØô´ Ì·¤ ©â·¤æ ¥âÚU çÎ¹Ùð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ¥ÍüÃØßSÍæ ×ð´ ÌðÁè ¥æ ÚUãè ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÙôÅUÕ´Îè ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ·¤éÀ SÍæÙèØ çÙ·¤æØô´ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæßô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ¥õÚU ©žæÚUæ¹´Ç ·Ô¤ çßÏæÙâÖæ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÌèÙ ¿õÍæ§ü Õãé×Ì ç×Üæ Íæ Áô ¥ÖêÌÂêßü ÍæÐ çÁÙ Üô»ô´ ÂÚU ÙôÅUÕ´Îè ·¤æ ¥âÚU ãé¥æ, ©‹ãô´Ùð §âð â·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤ M¤Â ×ð´ çÜØæ ÍæÐ ¥æÁ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæß ÂçÚU‡ææ× Öè §âè ÕæÌ ·¤ô ÂéÙ: ÚUð¹æ´ç·¤Ì ·¤ÚUÌð ãñ´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Áè°âÅUè ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ Öè ÃØæÂæÚUè ß»ü ×ð´ â·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤ ÚUæØ ãñ, ¿æãð ßð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ ãô´ Øæ »éÁÚUæÌ ·Ô¤Ð Áè°âÅUè ·Ô¤ Üæ»ê ãôÙð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ©Ù·Ô¤ ·¤æÚUôÕæÚU ×ð´ ßëçh ãô ÚUãè ãñÐ ÂãÜð ·¤è ÌéÜÙæ ×ð´ ©‹ãð´ ÕãéÌ âæÚUð çÚUÅUÙü ÖÚUÙð ·¤è Á»ã ·Ô¤ßÜ °·¤ çÚUÅUÙü ÖÚUÙæ ÂÇ¸ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ßã Áãæ´ Áãæ´ Öè ·¤æÚUôÕæÚUè ÿæð˜æô´ ×ð´ »Øð ãñ´, ßãæ´ ÃØæÂæçÚUØô´ ·¤è ÚUæØ §âè Âý·¤æÚU ·¤è Íè ¿æãð ßð ÿæð˜æ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ ãô´ Øæ »éÁÚUæÌ ·Ô¤Ð §âçÜØð ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð Øð ¿éÙæßè ÂçÚU‡ææ× SßæÖæçß·¤ ãè ãñ´Ð Ùô°Çæ,Ð (ßæÌæü) Ùô°Çæ ·Ô¤ ÍæÙæ ÈÔ¤â-x ÿæð˜æ ·Ô¤ »ढ़è ¿ñ¹‡Çè »æ´ß ×ð´ °·¤ çÙ×æü‡ææÏèÙ §×æÚUÌ âð ç»ÚU·¤ÚU °·¤ ×ÁÎêÚU ·¤è ×õÌ ãô »ØèÐÂéçÜâ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ©â·Ô¤ ƒæÚU ßæÜô´ Ùð Îô Üô»ô´ ·¤ô Ùæç×Ì ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° ÍæÙæ ÈÔ¤â-x ×ð´ ÜæÂÚUßæãè âð ×õÌ ·¤æ ×æ×Üæ ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæØæ ãñÐ ÍæÙæ ÈÔ¤â-x ·Ô¤ ÂýÖæÚUè çÙÚUèÿæ·¤ ¥ç¹Üðàæ ÂýÏæÙ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ »ढ़è ¿ñ¹‡Çè »æ´ß ×ð´ ¥çÙÜ ¿ñãæÙ ¥õÚU çÕÁð´Îý ØæÎß ç×Ü·¤ÚU Àã ×´çÁÜæ °·¤ §×æÚUÌ ·¤æ çÙ×æü‡æ ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ãñ´Ð Øãæ´ ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUÙð ßæÜæ ÕÕÜê Ùæ×·¤ ¿õ·¤èÎæÚU ÕèÌè ÚUæÌ §×æÚUÌ âð Ùè¿ð ç»ÚU »ØæÐ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ »´ÖèÚU ãæÜÌ ×ð´ ©âð °·¤ çÙÁè ¥SÂÌæÜ ×ð´ ÖÌèü ·¤ÚUæØæ »Øæ Áãæ´ Çæò€UÅUÚUô´ Ùð ©âð ×ëÌ ƒæôçáÌ ·¤ÚU çÎØæÐ ÍæÙæ ÂýÖæÚUè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÂèÇç¸Ì ·Ô¤ çÚUàÌðÎæÚU ×éóææ Ùð ÍæÙð ×ð´ ¥çÙÜ ¿ñãæÙ ¥õÚU çÕÁð´Îý ·¤ô Ùæç×Ì ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° ÜæÂÚUßæãè âð ×õÌ ·¤æ ×æ×Üæ ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæØæ ãñÐÂéçÜâ ¥æÚUôçÂØô´ ·¤è ÌÜæàæ ·¤ÚU ÚUãè ãñÐ §×æÚUÌ âð ç»ÚU·¤ÚU ¿õ·¤èÎæÚU ·¤è ×õÌ ÙôÅUÕ´Îè,Áè°âÅUè·¤ô ÎðàæÙðâ·¤æÚUæˆ×·¤M¤Â ×ð´çÜØæ:ÁðÅUÜè Õè°â°È SÍæÂÙæçÎßâÂÚU ×ôÎèÙðÎèÕÏæ§ü Ù§ü çÎ„è Ð (ßæÌæü) ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð´Îý ×ôÎè Ùð âè×æ âéÚUÿææ ÕÜ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÙô´ ¥õÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ ÂçÚUÁÙô´ ·¤ô ÕÜ ·Ô¤ SÍæÂÙæ çÎßâ ·¤è ÕÏæ§ü Îè ãñÐ Ÿæè ×ôÎè Ùð çÅU÷ßÅUÚU ÂÚU ÁæÚUè °·¤ â´Îðàæ ×ð´ ·¤ãæ, Õè°â°È¤ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÙô´ ¥õÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ ÂçÚUÁÙô´ ·¤ô ÕÜ ·¤è SÍæÂÙæ çÎßâ ·¤è àæéÖ·¤æ×Ùæ°´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Õè°â°È¤ Îðàæ ·¤è âðßæ ·¤ÚUÌè ãñÐ Øð ÎðàæßæçâØô´ ·¤ô ×éçà·¤Üô´ âð Õ¿æÌð ãñ´Ð ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¿æãð âè×æ ãô, Âýæ·¤ëçÌ·¤ ¥æÂÎæ ãô Øæ ÎéƒæüÅUÙæ¥ô´ ãô, Õè°â°È¤ ã×ð´ ãÚU Á»ã Õ¿æÌè ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ã×ð´ Õè°â°È¤ ÂÚU »ßü ãñÐ Ù§ü çÎ„è,Ð(ßæÌæü) ©‘¿Ì× ‹ØæØæÜØ Ùð ÖæÚUÌèØ ç¿ç·¤ˆâæ ÂçÚUáÎ (°×âè¥æ§ü) ƒæôÅUæÜð ·¤è Áæ´¿ â´Õ´Ïè Øæç¿·¤æ àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ¹æçÚUÁ ·¤ÚU Îè ÌÍæ Øæç¿·¤æ·¤Ìæü ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ wz Üæ¹ L¤ÂØð ·¤æ Áé×æüÙæ Öè Ü»æØæÐ ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ¥æÚU ·Ô¤ ¥»ýßæÜ, ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ¥L¤‡æ ç×Ÿææ ¥õÚU ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ° °× ¹æÙçßÜ·¤ÚU ·¤è ÂèÆ Ùð »ñÚU-âÚU·¤æÚUè â´»ÆÙ (°ÙÁè¥ô) ·ñ¤ÂðÙ È¤æòÚU ÁéçÇçàæØÜ ¥·¤æ©´ÅUðçÕçÜÅUè °´Ç çÚUÈ¤æò×ü÷â (âèÁð°¥æÚU) ·¤è Øæç¿·¤æ Øã ·¤ãÌð ãé° ¹æçÚUÁ ·¤ÚU Îè ç·¤ §â×ð´ ·¤ô§ü Î× Ùãè´ ãñÐ Øæç¿·¤æ·¤Ìæü ·¤è ¥ôÚU âð Âðàæ ß·¤èÜ Âýàææ´Ì Öêá‡æ Ùð §â ƒæôÅUæÜð ×ð´ àæèáü ¥ÎæÜÌ ·Ô¤ ·¤éÀ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ·Ô¤ àææç×Ü ãôÙð ·¤æ ¥æÚUôÂ Ü»æÌð ãé° §â ƒæôÅUæÜð ·¤è Áæ´¿ çßàæðá Áæ´¿ ÎÜ (°â¥æ§üÅUè) âð ·¤ÚUæÙð ·¤æ ¥ÙéÚUôÏ ç·¤Øæ ÍæÐ ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ¥»ýßæÜ Ùð ¥ÂÙð Èñ¤âÜð ×ð´ ·¤ãæ, ã×ð´ âèÁð°¥æÚU ·¤è Øæç¿·¤æ ×ð´ ·¤ô§ü Î× ÙÁÚU Ùãè´ ¥æØæÐ Øã ×æ×Üæ ¥Â×æÙÁÙ·¤ ãñ ¥õÚU §â×ð´ ¥ß×æÙÙæ ·¤æ ×é·¤Î×æ ÕÙÌæ ãñ, Üðç·¤Ù ¥ÎæÜÌ ¥ß×æÙÙæ ·¤è ·¤æÚUüßæ§ü Ùãè´ ·¤ÚUð»èÐ §âè ƒæôÅUæÜð ×ð´ °·¤ ¥‹Ø ·¤æÙêÙçßÎ ·¤æç×Ùè ÁæØâßæÜ ·¤è §âè ÌÚUã ·¤è Øæç¿·¤æ Öè ¹æçÚUÁ ·¤ÚU Îè »ØèÐ ÂèÆ Ùð Áé×æüÙð ·¤è ÚUæçàæ âéÂýè× ·¤ôÅUü ÕæÚU °âôçàæ°àæÙ È¤´Ç ×ð´ ÎðÙð ·¤æ çÙÎðüàæ çÎØæÐ ×æ×Üæ ×ðçÇ·¤Ü ·¤æòÜðÁô´ ·¤ô ×æ‹ØÌæ ÎðÙð ×ð´ ãé° ·¤çÍÌ ÖýCæ¿æÚU ·¤æ ãñÐ ·ñ¤´ÎýèØ Áæ´¿ ŽØêÚUô (âèÕè¥æ§ü) Ùð §â ÕæÚUð ×ð´ °·¤ ×æ×Üæ ÎÁü ·¤ÚU ÚU¹æ ãñÐ Øæç¿·¤æ ×ð´ ¥æÚUôÂ ãñ ç·¤ ×ðçÇ·¤Ü ·¤æòÜðÁô´ âð Áéड़ð °·¤ ×æ×Üð ·¤æ Èñ¤âÜæ °·¤ ·¤æòÜðÁ ·Ô¤ ã·¤ ×ð´ ·¤ÚUßæÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÎÜæÜ çßEÙæÍ ¥»ýßæÜ Ùð Âñâð çÜØð ÍðÐ Øæç¿·¤æ·¤Ìæü Ùð ¥ÙéÚUôÏ ç·¤Øæ Íæ ç·¤ §â ƒæôÅUæÜð ×ð´ àæèáü ¥ÎæÜÌ ·Ô¤ ‹ØæØæÏèàæô´ ÂÚU ¥æÚUôÂ Ü» ÚUãð ãñ´, §âçÜ° ç·¤âè Âêßü ×éØ ‹ØæØæÏèàæ ·¤è çÙ»ÚUæÙè ×ð´ §â ×æ×Üð ·¤è °â¥æ§üÅUè Áæ´¿ ãôÙè ¿æçã°Ð °×âè¥æ§ü ƒæôÅUæÜæ : âéÂýè× ·¤ôÅUü Ùð ·¤è âèÁð°¥æÚU-Øæç¿·¤æ-¹æçÚUÁ ©Âý çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ÚUæ× ÜãÚU ÂÚU âßæÚU Ñ Sßæ×è Ù§ü çÎ„èÐ (ßæÌæü) ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü(ÖæÁÂæ) ·Ô¤ ÙðÌæ âéÕý×‡Ø× Sßæ×è Ùð ¥ØôŠØæ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ÂýˆØæàæè «çá·Ô¤àæ ©ÂæŠØæØ ·¤è ÁèÌ ÂÚU ¹éàæè ÁæçãÚU ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° ·¤ãæ ãñ ç·¤ ÖæÁÂæ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÚUæ× ÜãÚU ÂÚU âßæÚU ãñÐ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ¥æØð ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤ô ÖæÚUè ÕÉÌ ãñÐ ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ¥ØôŠØæ ·¤ô Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ·¤æ ÎÁæü çÎØæ »Øæ ãñÐ ÂæÅUèü Ùð Øãæ´ âð «çá·Ô¤àæ ©ÂæŠØæØ ·¤ô ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ©ÌæÚUæ ÍæÐ Ÿæè ©ÂæŠØæØ Ùð ¿éÙæß ×ð´ â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ©×èÎßæÚU »éÜàæÙ çÕ´Îé ·¤ô ·¤ÚUèÕ y{®® ßôÅUô´ ·Ô¤ ¥´ÌÚU âð ãÚUæØæ ãñÐ ¥ØôŠØæ ×ð´ ÂæÅUèü ·¤è ÁèÌ ¥õÚU ÚUæ’Ø ·Ô¤ SÍæÙèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤è ÖæÚUè çßÁØ ÂÚU Ÿæè Sßæ×è Ùð ÅU÷ßèÅU ·¤ÚU ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæßô´ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ÚUæ× ÜãÚU ÂÚU âßæÚU ãñÐ w®v~ ×ð´ ¥æ´Ïè ·¤æ §´ÌÁæÚU ãñÐ Ù§ü çÎ„è,Ð (ßæÌæü) çÎ„è ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ Ùð Â˜æ·¤æÚU ¥‡æüÕ »ôSßæ×è ¥õÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ ÒçÚUÂçŽÜ·¤Ó ÅUèßè ¿ñÙÜ ·¤ô àæçàæ ÍM¤ÚU ·¤è Â%è âéÙ´Îæ Âéc·¤ÚU ·¤è ×õÌ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð âð ÁéÇ¸è ¹ÕÚUð´ ÂýâæçÚUÌ ·¤ÚUÙð Øæ §â çßáØ ÂÚU ÂçÚU¿¿æü ·¤ÚUæÙð âð ÚUô·¤Ùð ·¤è ×æ´» ·¤ô àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ¹æçÚUÁ ·¤ÚU çÎØæ ãæÜæ´ç·¤ ©Ùâð ·¤æ´»ýðâ âæ´âÎ ·Ô¤ Ò¿éÂ ÚUãÙð ·Ô¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚUÓ ·¤æ â×æÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤ô ·¤ãæÐ ‹ØæØ×êçÌü ×Ù×ôãÙ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¹ÕÚU ÂýâæçÚUÌ ·¤ÚUÙð ·Ô¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚU ÂÚU ÚUô·¤ Ùãè´ Ü»æØè Áæ â·¤Ìè Üðç·¤Ù â´ÌéÜÙ ·¤æØ× ç·¤Øð ÁæÙð ·¤è ÁM¤ÚUÌ ãñÐ©‘¿ ‹ØæØæÜØ Ùð »ôSßæ×è ¥õÚU çÚUÂçŽÜ·¤ ÅUèßè ·¤ô âéÙ´Îæ ·¤è ×õÌ âð ÁéÇ¸è ç·¤âè ¹ÕÚU ·¤ô ¿ÜæÙð âð ÂãÜð ©â ÂÚU ÍM¤ÚU ·¤è ÚUæØ ÁæÙÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ©Ù·¤ô ¥ç»ý× ÙôçÅUâ ÎðÙð ·¤ô ·¤ãæÐ‹ØæØæÏèàæ Ùð ·¤ãæ, ÒÒãÚU ÃØçQ¤ ·¤ô ¿éÂ ÚUãÙð ·¤æ ¥çÏ·¤æÚU ãñÐ ©‹ãð´ ç·¤âè ×égð ÂÚU ÕôÜÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÕæŠØ Ùãè´ ç·¤Øæ Áæ â·¤Ìæ ÐÓÓ ‹ØæØæÜØ Ùð »ôSßæ×è ¥õÚU ¿ñÙÜ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ÍM¤ÚU mæÚUæ ÎæØÚU Îô ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤ÂØð ·¤è ×æÙãæçÙ ·Ô¤ ÌèÙ ×é·¤Î×ô´ ÂÚU Øã ¥æÎðàæ çÎØæÐ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ÙðÌæ Ùð Â˜æ·¤æÚU ¥õÚU ¿ñÙÜ ÂÚU âéÙ´Îæ ·¤è ÚUãSØ×Øè ×õÌ âð ÁéÇ¸è ¹ÕÚU ·Ô¤ ÂýâæÚU‡æ ·Ô¤ â×Ø ©Ù·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ·¤çÍÌ ÌõÚU ÂÚU ¥Â×æÙÁÙ·¤ çÅUŒÂ‡æè ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤ô Üð·¤ÚU Øð ×æ×Üð ÎæØÚU ç·¤Øð ÍðÐâéÙ´Îæ v| çÎâ´ÕÚU, w®vy ·¤ô Îçÿæ‡æè çÎ„è ·Ô¤ °·¤ Âæ´¿ çâÌæÚUæ ãôÅUÜ ×ð´ ÚUãSØ×Øè ÂçÚUçSÍçÌØô´ ×ð´ ×ëÌ ÂæØè »Øè ÍèÐ ÍM¤ÚU ·¤æ ¥æÚUôÂ ãñ ç·¤ ©Ù·Ô¤ (»ôSßæ×è ¥õÚU çÚUÂçŽÜ·¤ ÅUèßè) ß·¤èÜ mæÚUæ w~ ×§ü ·¤ô çÎØð »° ¥æEæâÙ ·Ô¤ ÕæßÁêÎ ßð ©Ù·¤ô ÒÕÎÙæ×Ó ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è Ü»æÌæÚU ·¤ôçàæàæ ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ãñ´Ð çÎËËæè ãæ§ü ·¤ôÅUü Ùð ¥‡æüÕ çÚUÂçŽÜ·¤ ÅUèßè âð ÍM¤ÚU ·Ô¤ ¿éÂ ÚUãÙð ·Ô¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚU ·¤æ â×æÙ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤ô ·¤ãæ Ù§ü çÎ„è Ð ÖæÚUÌ ·Ô¤ v~ ÕÇ¸ð àæãÚUô´ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ çÎ„è ×ð´ ÚUðÂ ·¤è ƒæÅUÙæ°´ âÕâð ’ØæÎæ ÎÁü ·¤è »§ü ãñ´Ð °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè mæÚUæ ÁæÚUè ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ð ·Ô¤ ×éÌæçÕ·¤ w®v{ ×ð´ çÎ„è ×ð´ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·¤æ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸æ v~ ÕÇ¸ð àæãÚUô´ ×ð´ âÕâð ¥çÏ·¤ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ãˆØæ, ¥ÂãÚU‡æ, ¥ÂÚUæÏ ×ð´ ÙæÕæçÜ»ô´ ·¤è â´çÜ#Ìæ ¥õÚU ¥æçÍü·¤ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ×ð´ çÎ„è ÅUæòÂ ÂÚU ÚUãæ ãñÐ ×çãÜæ¥ô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ãé° ·¤éÜ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ×ð´ xx È¤èâÎè ¥æ´·¤Ç¸æ çÎ„è ×ð´ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »ØæÐ §â·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ×é´Õ§ü ·¤æ SÍæÙ ãñ Áãæ´ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸æ vw. x ÂýçÌàæÌ ÚUãæÐ ÚUðÂ ·Ô¤ y® È¤èâÎè ×æ×Üð çÎ„è âð ÎÁü ç·¤° »° ÁÕç·¤ ƒæÚUðÜê çã´âæ ÌÍæ ÎãðÁ ãˆØæ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð w~ ÂýçÌàæÌ ÎÁü ç·¤° »°Ð ¥æ§üÂèâè ·Ô¤ ÌãÌ ¥æÙð ßæÜð ¥ÂÚUæÏô´ ×ð´ x} ÂýçÌàæÌ ×æ×Üð çÎ„è ×ð´ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »°, §â·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ×é´Õ§ü (|.|) ·¤æ SÍæÙ ÚUãæÐ çÎ„è ×ð´ ·ý¤æ§× ÚUðÅU ÚUæCþèØ ¥õâÌ âð âÕâð ¥çÏ·¤ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ ÚUæCþèØ ¥õâÌ ||.w È¤èâÎè ·Ô¤ ×é·¤æÕÜð çÎ„è ×ð´ Øã ¥æ´·¤Ç¸æ v}w.v ÂýçÌàæÌ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ·ý¤æ§× ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ×ð´ çÎËËæè ÅUæòÂ ÂÚU
  3. 3. mRrj izns”k »æñÌ×Õéf Ù»Ú, ®w çÎâ`ÕÚU w0v| àæçÙßæÚU 03 bekeckM+k bZ,ulh enc times VkbEl pkjckx LVs”ku Ü¹Ùª¤ Ð (ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ âð ©ˆâæçãÌ ×éØ×´˜æè Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ Ùð ·¤ãæ ãñ ç·¤ »éÁÚUæÌ çßÏæÙâÖæ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÁèÌ ·¤æ ßæÕ Îð¹ ÚUãè ·¤æ´»ýðâ ØêÂè ×ð´ ç¿Ì ãô »Øè ãñÐ Ÿæè Øô»è Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÁÙÌæ Ùð ·¤æ´»ýðâ â×ðÌ âÖè çßÂÿæè ÎÜô´ ·¤ô ·¤ÚUæÚUæ ÁßæÕ Îð çÎØæ ãñÐ ¥Õ Ìô ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü(ÖæÁÂæ) w®v~ ×ð´ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ âð Üô·¤âÖæ ·¤è âÖè }® âèÅUô´ ·¤ô ÁèÌÙð ·¤æ ÜÿØ ÕÙæ·¤ÚU ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUð»èÐ ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü(ÖæÁÂæ) ·Ô¤ ÂýÎðàæ ¥ŠØÿæ Çæ. ×ãð‹Îý Âæ‡ÇðØ, ÎôÙô´ ©Â×éØ×´ç˜æØô´ ·Ô¤àæß ÂýâæÎ ×õØü ¥õÚU Çæ. çÎÙðàæ àæ×æü ·Ô¤ âæÍ ÁèÌ ÂÚU ÁÙÌæ ·¤æ ¥æÖæÚU Âý·¤ÅU ç·¤ØæÐ ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·¤ô ÕÏæ§ü ÎðÌð ãé° ×éØ×´˜æè Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ »éÁÚUæÌ ×ð´ ÁèÌ ·Ô¤ ÕæÚUð ×ð´ âô¿Ùð ßæÜô´ ·¤æ âêÂÇ¸æ ãè âæÈ¤ ãô »ØæÐ Øãæ´ Ì·¤ ç·¤ ßð ¥ÂÙð »É¸ ¥×ðÆè ·¤ô Öè Ùãè´ Õ¿æ ÂæØðÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð Îæßæ ç·¤Øæ ç·¤ §â·¤æ ¥âÚU »éÁÚUæÌ ·Ô¤ ¿éÙæß ÂÚU Öè ÂÇ¸ð»æÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÚUæ’Ø ·Ô¤ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ÂçÚU‡ææ× âÖè ·Ô¤ ¥æ´¹ ¹ôÜÙð ßæÜæ ãñÐ §Ù ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ Ùð ÖæÁÂæ ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·¤ô ¥õÚU çÁ×ðÎæÚUè Îð Îè ãñÐ ¥Õ â´»ÆÙ ¥õÚU âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤ô ¥õÚU çÁ×ðÎæÚUè ·Ô¤ âæÍ ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUÙæ ãô»æÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ÙÚUð‹Îý ×ôÎè ·Ô¤ çß·¤æâ ·Ô¤ çßÁÙ ¥õÚU ÂæÅUèü ¥ŠØÿæ ¥ç×Ì àææã ·¤è ·¤éàæÜ ÚU‡æÙèçÌ ·¤è ßÁã âð ÁÙÌæ ·¤æ ÃØæÂ·¤ â×ÍüÙ ç×ÜæÐ Ÿæè Øô»è Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÂýÎðàæ â´»ÆÙ Ùð ·Ô¤‹Îý ¥õÚU ÚUæ’Ø âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤è ÙèçÌØô´ ·¤ô ¥æ× ÁÙÌæ Ì·¤ âãè É´» âð Âãé´¿æØæÐ â´»ÆÙ ¥õÚU ©Ù·Ô¤ ×´ç˜æ×‡ÇÜ ·Ô¤ âãØôç»Øô´ ·¤è ßÁã âð ÂæÅUèü ·¤è àææÙÎæÚU ÁèÌ ãé§üÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÚUæ’Ø çÙßæü¿Ù ¥æØô» ·¤ô çÙcÂÿæ ¿éÙæß ·¤ÚUæÙð ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÕÏæ§ü Îè ¥õÚU ·¤ãæ ç·¤ Üô·¤Ìæ´ç˜æ·¤ Âý‡ææÜè ·¤ô ×ÁÕêÌ ·¤ÚUÙð ×ð´ ¥æØô» Ùð ×ãˆßÂê‡æü Öêç×·¤æ çÙÖæ§üÐ Ÿæè ×ôÎè ·Ô¤ âæÉ¸ð ÌèÙ ßáü ×ð´ vwz Üô·¤ ·¤æØüR¤×ô´ ·¤è ßÁã âð ÁÙÌæ Ùð ÁèÌ çÎÜæØèÐ §â ¥ßâÚU ÂÚU ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ ÂýÎðàæ ¥ŠØÿæ Çæ. ×ãð‹Îý Âæ‡ÇðØ Ùð ÂæÅUèü ·¤ô ç×Üè ÁèÌ ÂÚU ¹éàæè ÁæçãÚU ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ÁÙÌæ Ùð Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ w®vw âð Öè ’ØæÎæ â×ÍüÙ çÎØæÐ w®vw ×ð´ vw ×ð´ âð Îâ Ù»ÚU çÙ»×ô´ ×ð´ ÁèÌ ç×Üè Íè ÁÕç·¤ §â ÕæÚU v{ ×ð´ âð vy ÁèÌ »Øð ãñ´ ¥õÚU °·¤ ÂÚU â´ƒæáü ÁæÚUè ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ w®vw ×ð´ yv Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ÁèÌð Íð ÁÕç·¤ §â ÕæÚU °·¤ âõ âð ¥çÏ·¤ ×ð´ ÁèÌ ãæçâÜ ãé§ü ãñÐ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌô´ ·Ô¤ ¥ŠØÿæ ÂÎ ÂÚU Îô âõ âð ¥çÏ·¤ ©×èÎßæÚU ÁèÌð ãñ´Ð çÂÀÜè ÕæÚU Øã â´Øæ ×æ˜æ x{ ÍèÐ ·¤ÚUèÕ âæÌ ãÁæÚU ßæÇô´ü ×ð´ ¿æÚU ãÁæÚU âð ¥çÏ·¤ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ÁèÌè ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ·¤æØü·¤Ìæü¥ô´ ·Ô¤ ¥Í·¤ ÂçÚUŸæ×, ×ôÎè Áè ·¤è ÎêÚUÎëçC, ¥ç×Ì àææã ·¤è ÚU‡æÙèçÌ ¥õÚU ×éØ×´˜æè Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ ·¤è ·¤×üÆÌæ ·¤æ ÁÙÌæ Ùð â×ÍüÙ ç·¤ØæÐ Ÿæè Âæ‡ÇðØ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ ¥Õ ÁÙÌæ ·¤è ·¤âõÅUè ÂÚU ¹ÚUæ ©ÌÚUÙæ ã× Üô»ô´ ·¤è çÁ×ðÎæÚUè ãñÐ §â ¥ßâÚU ÂÚU ÂØüÅUÙ ×´˜æè ÚUèÌæ Õãé»é‡ææ Áôàæè, ç¿ç·¤ˆâæ çàæÿææ×´˜æè ¥æàæéÌôá ÅU‡ÇÙ â×ðÌ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ßçÚUD ÙðÌæ Öè ×õÁêÎ ÍðÐ ¿éÙæß ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ ·¤ô ÖæÁÂæ Ùð ÁàÙ ·Ô¤ L¤Â ×ð´ ×ÙæØæÐ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ÂýÎðàæ ·¤æØæüÜØ ÂÚU ¥æçÌàæÕæÁè ãé§üÐ ÙæÚUð Ü»ð, °·¤- ÎêâÚUð ·¤ô ç×Ææ§üØæ´ ç¹ÜæØè »Øè´Ð ÚUæãéÜÂãÜðâÖæÜð´¥×ðÆè,çÈ¤ÚUÎð¹ð´ »éÁÚUæÌ·¤æßæÕ:âè°×Øô»è Ü¹Ùª¤Ð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ×ðØÚU âèÅU ÂÚU ÕèÁðÂè â´ØéQ¤æ ÖæçÅUØæ ÁèÌ »§ü ãñ´Ð §â·Ô¤ âæÍ ãè ÙßæÕô´ ·Ô¤ àæãÚU ·¤ô v®® âæÜ ×ð´ ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ×çãÜæ ×ðØÚU ç×Üð»èÐ §â âèÅU ·Ô¤ çÜ° â´ØéQ¤æ ·¤è âèÏè ÜÇ¸æ§ü â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü ·¤è ×èÚUæ ßÏüÙ ¥õÚU ÕãéÁÙ â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü ·¤è ÕéÜÕéÜ »ôçÇØæÜ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ ÍèÐ ÕÌæ Îð´ ç·¤ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ØéçÙçâÂÜ °€UÅU v~v{ ×ð´ ÕÙæ ÍæÐ ÌÕ âð ¥Õ Ì·¤ ·¤ô§ü Öè ×çãÜæ ×ðØÚU Ùãè´ ÕÙèÐ w®vw ×ð´ ÕèÁðÂè ·Ô¤ çÎÙðàæ àæ×æü ×ðØÚU ¿éÙð »° Íð Áô çÈ¤ÜãæÜ ØêÂè ·Ô¤ çÇŒÅUè âè°× ãñ´Ð Ü¹Ùª¤ ×ð´ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ çÜ° w{ Ùß´ÕÚU ·¤ô ßôçÅU´» ãé§ü ÍèÐ ·¤õÙ ãñ´ â´ØéQ¤æ ÖæçÅUØæ? §Ù·¤æ ÂçÚUßæÚU ÚUæCýèØ SßØ´âðß·¤ â´ƒæ (¥æÚU°â°â) âð ÁéÇ¸æ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ÂçÌ âÌèàæ ÖæçÅUØæ Ü¹Ùª¤ ·ñ¤´ÅU âð ÕèÁðÂè çßÏæØ·¤ ÚUã ¿é·Ô¤ ãñ´Ð âÌèàæ Ùð ÂãÜè ÕæÚU §â âèÅU ÂÚU ÕèÁðÂè ·¤ô ÁèÌ v~~v ×ð´ ÁèÌ çÎÜæ§ü ÍèÐ ¥æÚU°â°â ×ð´ â´ØéQ¤æ ·¤è ¥‘Àè Â·¤Ç¸U ×æÙè ÁæÌè ãñÐ w®vw ·Ô¤ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ Öè â´ØéQ¤æ ·Ô¤ Ùæ× ·¤è ¥ÅU·¤Üð´ Ü»æ§ü Áæ ÚUãè Íè´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ¥ÂÙæ Ùæòç×ÙðàæÙ Öè Îæç¹Ü ·¤ÚU çÎØæ Íæ, Üðç·¤Ù ÕæÎ ×ð´ ÕèÁðÂè Ùð Çæò. çÎÙðàæ àæ×æü ·Ô¤ Ùæ× ÂÚU ×éãÚU Ü»æ Îè ÍèÐ Ü¹Ùª¤ ·¤ô v®® âæÜ ÕæÎ ç×Üè ÂãÜè ×çãÜæ ×ðØÚU, BJP ·¤è â´ØéQæ ÁèÌè´ Ü¹Ùª¤Ð ÙðàæÙÜ R¤æ§× çÚU·¤æòÇü ŽØêÚUô mæÚUæ ÁæÚUè ç·¤° »° ÌæÁæ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ô ·Ô¤ âæ×Ùð ¥æÙð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ Øã çâhæ´Ì çâÚUð âð ¹æçÚUÁ ãô »Øæ ãñ ç·¤ ×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ×ð´ ÁæçÌ ·Ô¤ ¥æÏæÚU ÂÚU çã´âæ Ùãè´ ãôÌè ãñÐ °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè ·Ô¤ ÇæÅUæ ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU ã×ðàææ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ¥õÚU çÕãæÚU ×ð´ ÎçÜÌô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð âæ×Ùð ¥æÌð ÚUãð ãñ´Ð âæÜ w®v{ ×ð´ ÁæçÌ ·Ô¤ ¥æÏæÚU ÂÚU ãé§ü çã´âæ ·¤ô Üð·¤ÚU °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè Ùð v~ ×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ·¤æ ÇæÅUæ ÁæÚUè ç·¤Øæ ãñ çÁâ×ð´ Ü¹Ùª¤ ¥õÚU ÂÅUÙæ ·¤ô ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ×ð´ àæèáü SÍæÙ ç×Üæ ãñÐ °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè ·Ô¤ ¥ÙéâæÚU w®v{ ×ð´ ÎçÜÌô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·Ô¤ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ v®,yw{ ×æ×Üð âæ×Ùð ¥æ° Íð ¥õÚU ßãè´ çÕãæÚU ÎêâÚUð Ù´ÕÚU ÚUãæ Áãæ´ ÂÚU z,|®v ×æ×Üð ÎÁü ç·¤° »° ÍðÐ §â âê¿è ×ð´ ÌèâÚUæ SÍæÙ ÚUæÁSÍæÙ ·¤ô ç×Üæ ãñ Áãæ´ ÂÚU ÎçÜÌô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·Ô¤ z,vxy ×æ×Üð ÎÁü ç·¤° »° ÍðÐ v~ ×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ×ð´ w ç×çÜØÙ ÁÙâ´Øæ ãñÐ §Ù àæãÚUô´ ×ð´ âÕâð ’ØæÎæ wyv ·Ô¤â ·Ô¤ßÜ Ü¹Ùª¤ ×ð´ ÎÁü ç·¤° »° ÍðÐ ÂÅUÙæ ×ð´ wyv ¥õÚU ÁØÂéÚU ×ð´ wv~ ×æ×Üð ÎÁü ç·¤° »° ÍðÐ §â âê¿è ×ð´ ¿õÍæ SÍæÙ Õð´»ÜéL¤ ·¤æ ãñ Áãæ´ ÂÚU w®| ÎçÜÌô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ ¥ÂÚUæÏ ·¤è ƒæÅUÙæ°´ âæ×Ùð ¥æ§ü Íè´Ð §â·Ô¤ ÕæÎ vx~ ·Ô¤â ·Ô¤ âæÍ ãñÎÚUæÕæÎ §â âê¿è ×ð´ Âæ´¿ßð´ SÍæÙ ÂÚU ãñÐ ÎðàæÖÚU ×ð´ ÎçÜÌô´ ÂÚU ãé° ¥ˆØæ¿æÚUô´ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ·¤è ÕæÌ ·¤ÚUð´ Ìô w®v{ ×ð´ y®,}®v ·Ô¤â ÎÁü ç·¤° »° Íð ÁÕç·¤ w®vz ×ð´ Øã ¥æ´·¤Ç¸æ x},{|® ÍæÐ ÕÌæ Îð´ ç·¤ °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè âæÜ w®vy âð ×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ×ð´ ÎçÜÌô´ ÂÚU ãôÙð ßæÜð ¥ÂÚUæÏô´ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üô´ ·Ô¤ ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ð ÁéÅUæÙð ×ð´ Ü»æ ãé¥æ ãñ Üðç·¤Ù Øã ÂãÜè ÕæÚU ãñ ÁÕ °Ùâè¥æÚUÕè Ùð §Ù ¥æ´·¤Ç¸ô´ ·¤ô ÁæÚUè ç·¤Øæ ãñÐ ãæÜæ´ç·¤ §Ù ×æ×Üô´ ·¤ô ·Ô¤ßÜ ÂéçÜâ mæÚUæ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ÍæÐ ¥æÂ·¤ô Øã Öè ÕÌæ Îð´ ç·¤ ×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ×ð´ ÎçÜÌ ÁÙâ´Øæ ·¤æ Öè ·¤ô§ü ÇæÅUæ ×õÁêÎ Ùãè´ ãñÐ âê˜æô´ ·Ô¤ ×éÌæçÕ·¤ âÕâð ’ØæÎæ àæãÚUô´ ×ð´ ÁæçÌ ·¤ô Üð·¤ÚU çã´âæ ãôÌè ãñ €UØô´ç·¤ àæãÚUè ÎçÜÌ ¥ÂÙð ã·¤ ·Ô¤ çÜ° ·¤æÈ¤è Áæ»L¤·¤ ãñ´ çÁâ·Ô¤ ÂçÚU‡ææ×SßM¤Â àæãÚUô´ ×ð´ ’ØæÎæ ×æ×Üð ÎÁü ç·¤° ÁæÌð ãñ´Ð ÎçÜÌô´·Ô¤ç¹ÜæÈ¤Áé×ü×ð´ØêÂèÅUæòÂÂÚU,×ãæÙ»ÚUô´ ×ð´Ü¹Ùª¤¥ÃßÜÌôÂÅUÙæÙ´ÕÚUÎô ¥×ðÆè °·¤ çÎâÕÚU (ßæÌæü) ·¤æ´»ýðâ ©ÂæŠØÿæ ÚUæãéÜ »æ´Ïè ·Ô¤ â´âÎèØ ÿæð˜æ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ ¥×ðÆè ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) Ùð Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÂÚU¿× ÜãÚUæØæ ãñÐ ¥×ðÆè â´âÎèØ ÿæð˜æ ·Ô¤ ¥´Ì»üÌ ÌèÙ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ âð Îô ÂÚU ÖæÁÂæ ©×èÎßæÚU çßÁØè ÚUãð ãñ ÁÕç·¤ °·¤×æ˜æ Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ »õÚUè»´Á ×ð´ â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü (âÂæ) Ùð ·¤ŽÁæ Á×æØæ ãñÐ ¥×ðÆè Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤è ¿´Îý×æ Îðßè Ùð ·¤æ´»ýðâ â×çÍüÌ çÙÎüÜèØ ÂýˆØæàæè Ü§ü·¤ ãÕæÚUè ·¤ô v®xz ×Ìô´ âð çàæ·¤SÌ ÎèÐ ¿´Îý×æ Îðßè ·¤ô xz|z ßôÅU ç×Üð ÁÕç·¤ çÙÎüÜèØ ©×èÎßæÚU ·¤ô wzy® ×Ìô´ ÂÚU â´Ìôá ·¤ÚUÙæ ÂÇæÐ ×éâæçÈ¤ÚU¹æÙæ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ âèÅU ÂÚU çÙÎüÜèØ ©×èÎßæÚU ÕýÁðàæ ¥»ýãçÚU v}|v ßæðÅUô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ çÙßæüç¿Ì ãéØðÐ ©‹ãôÙð ¥æ× ¥æÎ×è ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ çÈ¤ÚUôÁ ¹æ´ ·¤ô çàæ·¤SÌ ÍèÐ ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ Ù·¤éÜ ·¤é×æÚU ·¤ô ×æ˜æ yv{ ßôÅU ç×ÜðÐ ÁæØâ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ Öè ÖæÁÂæ ©×èÎßæÚU ·¤ô ÁèÌ ãæçâÜ ãéØèÐ »õÚUè»´Á Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ÂçÚUáÎ ×ð´ âÂæ ·Ô¤ ÚUæÁÂçÌ Âæâè Ùð ÕãéÁÙ â×æÁ ÂæÅUèü (ÕâÂæ) ÂýˆØæàæè ÌæÚUæ âÚUôÁ ·¤ô vy®® ßôÅUô´ âð ãÚUæØæÐ Âæâè ·¤ô zy~y ßôÅU ç×Üð ÁÕç·¤ âÚUôÁ ·Ô¤ Âÿæ ×ð´ y®~y Üô»ô´ Ùð ßôÅU ÇæÜðÐ Øô»èÙð·¤ãæç·¤ÁÙÌæÙð·¤æ´»ýðââ×ðÌâÖèçßÂÿæèÎÜô´·¤ô·¤ÚUæÚUæÁßæÕÎðçÎØæ ×éÚUæÎæÕæÎ Ð ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÂÇ¸ð ßôÅUô´ ·¤è ·¤æ©´çÅU» ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ ×éÚUæÎæÕæÎ ·Ô¤ Ææ·¤éÚUmæÚUæ ×ð´ Ù»ÚU çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ·¤è ×Ì»‡æÙæ ·Ô¤ ÎõÚUæÙ ©â ß ÷Ì ã´»æ×æ ×¿ »Øæ ÁÕ ÂãÜð ãè ÚUæ©´Ç ×ð ÕèÁðÂè ·¤è ×ôãÚU Ü»ð ÕñÜðÅU ÂðÂÚUô´ ×ð Îâ ÙôÅU çÙ·¤ÜÙð Ü»ðÐ ÙôÅU çÙ·¤ÜÙð ·¤æ Øð ×æ×Üæ °·¤ Øæ Îô ÕñÜðÅU ÂðÂÚUô´ Ì·¤ Ùãè´ L¤·¤æ ÕçË·¤ ÂýˆØð·¤ ÕñÜðÅU ÂñÂÚU ·Ô¤ Õè¿ô´Õè¿ ×ð Îâ ·¤æ °·¤ ÙôÅU ÚU¹æ ç×ÜæÐ §â·Ô¤ ÕæÎ °·¤ ÌÚUÈ¤ Áãæ´ ÖæÁÂæ ÂýˆØæàæè ÚUæÁÂæÜ ·¤àØÂ Ùð ÙôÅUô´ ·¤ô Üô»ô´ ·¤æ ŒØæÚU ÕÌæØæ Ìô ßãè´ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ÂýˆØæàæè Áãæ´»èÚU ·¤éÚUñàæè ß çÙÎüÜèØ ©×èÎßæÚU §ÚU æÙ âñÈ¤è â×ðÌ Ì×æ× çßÚUôÏè ÂýˆØæçàæØô´ Ùð §âð ÖæÁÂæ ·¤è ¹ÚUèÎ È¤ÚUôÌ ÕÌæØæÐ ©ÏÚU çÚUÅUçÙ´ü» ¥æòçÈ¤âÚU ¥æàæèá ç×Ÿææ Ùð ·¤ãæ ·¤è çÁÙ ÕñÜðÅU ÂñÂÚU ·Ô¤ âæÍ ÙôÅU çÙ·¤Üð ãñ ©‹ãð´ çÙÚUSÌ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æ ¥õÚU ÂýˆØæàæè ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ Öè ×ÌÎæÌæ¥ô´ ·¤ô çÚUÛææÙð ·¤æ ×æ×Üæ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æÐ BJP ·¤è ×ôãÚU Ü»ð ÕñÜðÅU ÂðÂÚUô´ ×ð´ çÙ·¤Üð ÙôÅU, ÂýˆØæàæè Ùð ÕÌæØæ ×ÌÎæÌæ¥ô´ ·¤æ ŒØæÚU »ô×ÌèçÚUßÚUÈ¤ý´ÅUƒæôÅUæÜð×ð´¥æÆ§´ÁèçÙØÚUô´ ·Ô¤ç¹ÜæÈ¤°È¤¥æ§¥æÚU Ü¹Ùª¤Ð »ô×Ìè çÚUßÚU È¤ý´ÅU ƒæôÅUæÜð ×ð´ âèÕè¥æ§ Ùð ¥æÆ §´ÁèçÙØÚUô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ Ü¹Ùª¤ ×ð´ °È¤¥æ§¥æÚU ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæ§ü ãñÐ ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ Áæ´¿ °Áð´âè Ùð »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ×æ×Üð ·¤è Áæ´¿ ¥ÂÙð ãæÍ ×ð´ Üè ÍèÐ ¥çÏ·¤æçÚUØô´ Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ Ìˆ·¤æÜèÙ ×éØ ¥çÖØ´Ìæ »éÜðàæ ¿´Îýæ, °â°Ù àæ×æü, ·¤æçÁ× ¥Üè, Ìˆ·¤æÜèÙ ¥Ïèÿæ‡æ ¥çÖØ´Ìæ ×´»Ü ØæÎß, ¥ç¹Ü ÚU×Ù, ·¤×ÜðEÚU çâ´ã, M¤Â çâ´ã ØæÎß ¥õÚU ·¤æØü·¤æÚUè ¥çÖØ´Ìæ âéÚUð´Îý ØæÎß ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ °È¤¥æ§¥æÚU ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæ§ü »§ü ãñÐ §Ù×ð´ ¿´Îýæ, çàæß ×´»Ü ØæÎß, ¥ç¹Ü ÚU×Ù ¥õÚU M¤Â çâ´ã ØæÎß çÚUÅUæØÚU ãô ¿é·Ô¤ ãñ´Ð Øã ©žæÚUÂýÎðàæ ·¤è ¥ç¹Üðàæ ØæÎß ·Ô¤ ÙðÌëˆß ßæÜè âÂæ âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤è Çþè× ÂýôÁð€UÅU ÍèÐ v,z®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤Â° âð »ô×Ìè ÙÎè ·Ô¤ ç·¤ÙæÚUð çÚUßÚU È¤ý´ÅU çß·¤çâÌ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è §â ØôÁÙæ ×ð´ ¥çÙØç×ÌÌæ ·¤è Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ ¥æÎðàæ Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ ·Ô¤ ÙðÌëˆß ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤è âÚU·¤æÚU ÕÙÙð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ Îè »§ü ÍèÐ ÚUæ’Ø âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ çÜ° °·¤ âÎSØ ‹ØæçØ·¤ âç×çÌ »çÆÌ ·¤èÐ §â çÚUÂôÅUü ·Ô¤ ¥æÏæÚU ÂÚU ÂéçÜâ Ùð v~ ÁêÙ ·¤ô °È¤¥æ§¥æÚU ÎÁü ·¤è ÍèÐ Øã ©žæÚUÂýÎðàæ ·¤è ¥ç¹Üðàæ ØæÎß ·Ô¤ ÙðÌëˆß ßæÜè âÂæ âÚU·¤æÚU ·¤è Çþè× ÂýôÁð€UÅU ÍèÐ v,z®® ·¤ÚUôÇ¸ L¤Â° âð »ô×Ìè ÙÎè ·Ô¤ ç·¤ÙæÚUð çÚUßÚU È¤ý´ÅU çß·¤çâÌ ·¤ÚUÙð ·¤è §â ØôÁÙæ ×ð´ ¥çÙØç×ÌÌæ ·¤è Áæ´¿ ·Ô¤ ¥æÎðàæ Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ ·Ô¤ ÙðÌëˆß ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤è âÚU·¤æÚU ÕÙÙð ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ Îè »§ü ÍèÐ v| ÁéÜæ§ü ·¤ô ÚUæ’Ø âÚU·¤æÚU Ùð ×æ×Üð ·¤è âèÕè¥æ§ Áæ´¿ ·¤è çâÈ¤æçÚUàæ ·¤èÐ ÚUæãéÜ·Ô¤ç·¤Üð×ð´ÖæÁÂæ·¤æÂÚU¿×,ÌèÙ Ù»ÚUÂ´¿æØÌ×ð´âðÎôÂÚUÖæÁÂæ·¤æ·¤ŽÁæ ·¤æÙÂéÚU×ð´Â˜æ·¤æÚU·¤èãˆØæ·Ô¤×æ×Üð ×ð´ÀãçãÚUæâÌ×ð´ ·¤æÙÂéÚU Ð (ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ ·¤æÙÂéÚU ·Ô¤ çÕËãõÚU ÿæð˜æ ×ð´ Â˜æ·¤æÚU ÙßèÙ »é#æ ·¤è ãˆØæ ·Ô¤ ×æ×Üð ×ð´ Àã Üô»ô´ ·¤ô çãÚUæâÌ ×ð´ Üð·¤ÚU ÂêÀÌæÀ ·¤è Áæ ÚUãè ãñÐ Â˜æ·¤æÚU ÙßèÙ »é#æ °·¤ â×æ¿æÚU Â˜æ ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÌãâèÜ çÕËãõÚU âð â×æ¿æÚU â´·¤ÜÙ ·¤æ ·¤æ× ·¤ÚUÌð ÍðÐ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ÎðÚU àææ× Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ÂçÚUáÎ ·¤æØæüÜØ ·Ô¤ Âæâ çSÍÌ ¥ÂÙè Îé·¤æÙ ÂÚU ÕñÆð ÍðÐ Üƒæéàæ´·¤æ ·¤ÚUÙð ßã ÚUðÜßð Üæ§Ù ·Ô¤ Âæâ »Øð ÍðÐ ßãæ´ ×õÁêÎ ã×ÜæßÚUô´ Ùð ©Ù ÂÚU ÌæÕÇ¸ÌôÇ¸ »ôçÜØæ´ ¿ÜæÙè àæéM¤ ·¤ÚU Îè´Ð ÙßèÙ ·Ô¤ çâÚU ¥õÚU âèÙð ×ð´ ¿æÚU »ôçÜØæ´ Ü»è´Ð »ôçÜØô´ ·¤è ¥æßæÁ âéÙ·¤ÚU Öæ§ü çÙçÌÙ ¥õÚU ¥‹Ø Üô»ô´ Ùð Â˜æ·¤æÚU ·¤ô âæ×éÎæçØ·¤ SßæS‰Ø ·Ô¤´Îý Âãé´¿æØæ Áãæ´ Çæ€UÅUÚUô´ Ùð ©âð ×ëÌ ƒæôçáÌ ·¤ÚU çÎØæÐ ÂéçÜâ ·Ô¤ ¥æÜæ ¥çÏ·¤æçÚUØô´ ·Ô¤ âæÍ-âæÍ ·¤§ü ¥‹Ø ÍæÙô´ ·¤è È¤ôâü ×õ·Ô¤ ÂÚU Âãé´¿ »§ü ÍèÐ §â ×æ×Üð ×ð´ Àã Üô»ô´ ·¤ô çãÚUæâÌ ×ð´ çÜØæ »Øæ ãñÐ ¥ÂÚU ÂéçÜâ ×ãæçÙÎðàæ·¤ ¥çßÙæàæ ¿´Îý Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÙßèÙ »é#æ ·¤ô ¿æÚU »ôçÜØæ´ Ü»è Íè´Ð ƒæÅUÙæ ·Ô¤ ·¤æÚU‡æô´ ·¤è ÁæÙ·¤æÚUè ·¤è Áæ ÚUãè ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÚU´çÁàæ ·¤è ÕæÌ Öè âæ×Ùð ¥æ§ü ãñÐ ÁËÎ ãè ãˆØæÚUôçÂØô´ ·¤ô Â·¤Ç¸·¤ÚU ƒæÅUÙæ ·¤æ ¹éÜæâæ ç·¤Øæ Áæ°»æÐ âãæÚUÙÂéÚUÐ (ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ âæÌ ÕæÚU çßÏæØ·¤ ÚUãè âãæÚUÙÂéÚU ·¤è ßçÚUD ÎçÜÌ ×çãÜæ Ùð˜æè çß×Üæ ÚUæ·Ô¤àæ ·¤æ »éL¤ßæÚU ÚUæÌ ©Ù·¤æ ¿´ÎýÙ»ÚU çSÍÌ ¥æßæâ ÂÚU NÎØ»çÌ M¤·¤Ùð âð çÙÏÙ ãô »ØæÐ ßã }® ßáü ·¤è Íè´Ð çÎß´»Ì çß×Üæ ÚUæ·Ô¤àæ Âêßü ÂýÏæÙ×´˜æè ¿õÏÚUè ¿ÚU‡æ çâ´ã ·Ô¤ ÕãéÌ ·¤ÚUèÕ ÚUãè´ ¥õÚU ©‹ãô´Ùð ¥ÂÙð ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ·¤çÚUØÚU ·¤è àæéM¤¥æÌ Öè ¿ÚU‡æ çâ´ã ·¤è ÂæÅUèü Õè·Ô¤ÅUè °ß´ ÚUæÜôÎ âð ·¤è ÍèÐ ßã ÂãÜè ÕæÚU v~|| ×ð´ ãÚUôÇ¸Uæ (âé.) çßÏæÙâÖæ âèÅU âð ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ çÅU·¤ÅU ÂÚU çßÏæØ·¤ ¿éÙè »§ü Íè´Ð ©‹ãô´Ùð ãÚUôÇ¸Uæ âé. âèÅU ÂÚU ÕãéÁÙ â×æÁ ÂæÅUèü (ÕâÂæ) âéÂýè×ô ×æØæßÌè ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ Öè ¿éÙæß ÜÇ¸æ ÍæÐ çß×Üæ ÚUæ·Ô¤àæ âÂæ âéÂýè×ô ×éÜæØ× çâ´ã ØæÎß ·¤è Öè ÙÁÎè·¤è ÚUãè´ ¥õÚU çÁÜð ·Ô¤ Âý×é¹ ßçÚUD ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ Âêßü ·Ô¤´ÎýèØ ×´˜æè ·¤æÁè ÚUàæèÎ ×âêÎ ¥õÚU ÂýÎðàæ âÂæ ¥ŠØÿæ ¿õÏÚUè ÚUæ×àæÚUÎ Îæâ ·Ô¤ âæÍ Öè ·¤æ× ç·¤ØæÐ ©Ù·Ô¤ çÙÏÙ ÂÚU âÂæ çÁÜæ ¥ŠØÿæ Á»ÂæÜ Îæâ, Ù»ÚU âÂæ çßÏæØ·¤ â´ÁØ »»ü, ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Âêßü ×éØ×´˜æè ¥ç¹Üðàæ ØæÎß, ×éÜæØ× çâ´ã ØæÎß, Âêßü âæ´âÎ ÚUæ×çâ´ã ×æ´ÇðÕæ´â, Âêßü çßÏæØ·¤ ÜæÁç·¤àæÙ »æ´Ïè, Âêßü çßÏæØ·¤ çßÁð´Îý Ææ·¤éÚU,·¤æ´»ýðâ ÙðÌæ ×ãð´Îý ÌÙðÁæ, Âêßü çßÏæØ·¤ âéÚUð´Îý ·¤çÂÜ,ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) âæ´âÎ ÚUæƒæß Ü¹ÙÂæÜ àæ×æü, Ù»ÚU çßÏæØ·¤ â´ÁØ »»ü ¥æçÎ Ùð àæô·¤ ÃØQ¤ ·¤ÚU Ÿæhæ´ÁçÜ ÎèÐ âãæÚUÙÂéÚU ·¤è âæÌ ÕæÚU çßÏæØ·¤ ÚUãè çß×Üæ ÚUæ·Ô¤àæ ·¤æ çÙÏÙ ¥ØôŠØæ×ð´È¤ãÚUæØèÖæÁÂæÙðçßÁØÂÌæ·¤æ ¥ØôŠØæÐ U (ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ×ð´ §âè âæÜ ¥çSÌˆß ×ð´ ¥æØè ¥ØôŠØæ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) Ùð ¥ÂÙæ ÂÚU¿× ÜãÚUæØæ ãñÐ ÂæÅUèü Ùð Ù/Ù çâÈ¤ü ×ãæÂõÚU ÂÎ ÂÚU çßÁØ ãæçâÜ ·¤è ÕçË·¤ ¥æÏð âð Öè ’ØæÎæ ßæÇôü ×ð´ Öè ÁèÌ ãæçâÜ ·¤ÚU ×éØ×´˜æè Øô»è ¥æçÎˆØÙæÍ ·¤ô Õðç×âæÜ ÌôãÈ¤æ çÎØæÐ ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð ÂýçÌDæ ·¤æ âßæÜ ÕÙè §â âèÅU ÂÚU â×æÁßæÎè ÂæÅUèü (âÂæ) ©×èÎßæÚU ç·¤óæÚU »éÜàæÙ çÕ´Îé Ùð ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ çÚUáè·Ô¤àæ ©ÂæŠØæØ ·¤ô ·¤Ç¸è ¿éÙõÌè Îè ãæÜæ´ç·¤ Ÿæè ©ÂæŠØæØ y{®® ßôÅU âð ÁèÌ ãæçâÜ ·¤ÚUÙð ×ð´ âÈ¤Ü ÚUãðÐ ©ÏÚU Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ×ð´ {® ÂæáüÎô´ ·Ô¤ çÜØð ƒæôçáÌ ÂçÚU‡ææ×ô´ ×ð´ âð xw ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ ¹æÌð ×ð´ »Øð ãñ´ ÁÕç·¤ àæðá ÂÚU âÂæ â×ðÌ ¥‹Ø ÎÜô´ °ß´ çÙÎüÜèØô´ Ùð çßÁØ ãæçâÜ ·¤è ãñÐ ×ÍéÚUæ:ÜæÅUÚUè×ð´ç×ÜèÖæÁÂæ·¤ôÁèÌ ×ÍéÚUæ Ð (ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ §çÌãæâ ×ð´ â´ÖßÌ: Øã ÂãÜæ ×æ×Üæ ãô»æ ÁÕ ç·¤âè ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ãæÚUÁèÌ ·Ô¤ Èñ¤âÜð ·Ô¤ çÜØð ÜæÅUÚUè ·¤æ âãæÚUæ çÜØæ »ØæÐÎÚU¥âÜ, Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÂãÜè ÕæÚU çàæÚU·¤Ì ·¤ÚU ÚUãð ×ÍéÚUæ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ·Ô¤ ßæÇü Ù´ÕÚU z{ âð âæ´â ÚUô·¤ ÎðÙð ßæÜð ×é·¤æÕÜð ×ð´ ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) ·¤è ×èÚUæ ¥»ýßæÜ ¥õÚU ·¤æ´»ýðâ ÂýˆØæàæè Ùñ×æ§ü ·¤ô ÕÚUæÕÚU-ÕÚUæÕÚU }|y ßôÅU ç×Üð çÁâ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ çÙßæü¿Ù ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè Ùð Ü·¤è Çþæò ·¤ÚUæÙð ·¤æ Èñ¤âÜæ ç·¤ØæÐ ÎôÙô´ ÂýˆØæçàæØô´ ·Ô¤ ÂýçÌçÙçÏØô´ ·¤è ×õÁêÎ»è ×ð´ ãæÚU ÁèÌ ·¤è Â¿èü ·Ô¤ ÁçÚUØð ÂçÚU‡ææ× ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ Âÿæ ×ð´ »ØæÐ ÁèÌ âð »Î»Î ×èÚUæ Ùð ·¤ãæ ç·¤ âÕ Ææ·¤éÚU Áè ·¤è ¥æàæèßæüÎ ãñÐ ©Ù·Ô¤ ¥æàæèßæüÎ ·Ô¤ çÕÙæ ã× ÁèÌ Ùãè´ â·¤Ìð ÍðÐ ã× ÕãéÌ ¹éàæ ãñ ¥õÚU ÿæð˜æ ·¤è ÁÙÌæ ·¤è âðßæ ×ð´ ¥ÂÙæ ÁèßÙ â×çÂüÌ ·¤ÚU Îð´»ðÐ Ûææ´âè×ð´ÖæÁÂæÙðÎôãÚUæØæÁèÌ·¤æ§çÌãæâ Ûææ´âèÐ U(ßæÌæü) ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Ûææ´âè Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ×ð´ âžææM¤É ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü(ÖæÁÂæ) ·Ô¤ ©×èÎßæÚU ÚUæ×ÌèÍü çâ´ƒæÜ Ùð ÁÕÚUÎSÌ ÁèÌ ãæçâÜ ·¤ÚUÌð ãé° ¥ÂÙð çÙ·¤ÅUÌ× ÂýçÌm´mè ÕãéÁÙ â×æÁ ÂæÅUèü (ÕâÂæ) ·Ô¤ ÕëÁð´Îý ·¤é×æÚU ÃØæâ ·¤ô v{ ãÁæÚU {|z ßôÅUô´ âð ãÚUæØæÐ ÂãÜð ãè ÎõÚU ·Ô¤ ÕæÎ ÕâÂæ ¥õÚU ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ ¿Üè ·¤æ´ÅUð ·¤è ÅUP¤ÚU ×ð´ ·¤Öè ÂÜÇ¸æ ÖæÁÂæ Ìô ·¤Öè ÕâÂæ ·Ô¤ Õè¿ ÇôÜÌæ ÚUãæ Üðç·¤Ù ¥æç¹ÚU ÎõÚU ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·Ô¤ ©×èÎßæÚU Ùð ÕâÂæ ÂýˆØæàæè ·¤ô ·¤æÈ¤è ÂèÀð ÀôÇ¸Ìð ãé° ÁèÌ ·¤æ §çÌãæâ ÎôãÚUæØæÐ Ü¹Ùª¤Ð (ßæÌæü) ÙôÅUÕ´Îè ¥õÚU ßSÌé °ß´ âðßæ·¤ÚU(Áè°âÅUè) Áñâð ×égô´ ÂÚU ·Ô¤‹Îý ·¤è ÖæÚUÌèØ ÁÙÌæ ÂæÅUèü (ÖæÁÂæ) ·¤ô ƒæðÚUÙð ßæÜè ·¤æ´»ýðâ ·¤ô ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ÖÜð ãè ¥ÂðçÿæÌ âÈ¤ÜÌæ Ùãè´ ç×Üè ãô ×»ÚU Îðàæ ·¤è ÚUæÁÙèçÌ ×ð´ ¥ã× Öêç×·¤æ çÙÖæÙð ßæÜð §â ÚUæ’Ø ×ð´ ¥æ× ¥æÎ×è ÂæÅUèü (¥æÂ) ¥õÚU ¥æÜ §´çÇØæ ×ÁçÜâ ° §žæðãæÎéÜ ×éâÜ×èÙ (°¥æ§ü°×¥æ§ü°×) ÁÇ¸ð Á×æÙð ×ð´ ·¤éÀ ãÎ Ì·¤ âÈ¤Ü ãéØð ãñ´Ð âêÕð ·Ô¤ |z çÁÜô´ ×ð´ ÌèÙ ¿ÚU‡æô´ ×ð´ âÂóæ ãéØð {zw çÙ·¤æØô´ ×ð´ ·¤æ´»ýðâ v{ Ù»ÚU çÙ»×ô´ ×ð´ ×ðØÚU ÂÎ ·¤æ ¹æÌæ Öè Ùãè ¹ôÜ â·¤è ãæÜæ´ç·¤ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ·Ô¤ |z âð ’ØæÎæ ÂæáüÎ çÙßæüç¿Ì ãéØðÐ Îðàæ ·Ô¤ âÕâð ÂéÚUæÙð ÎÜ ·¤æ Øãè ãæÜ Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ×ð´ Öè ÚUãæÐ Øãæ´ {w âð ¥çÏ·¤ âÎSØ çßÁØè ÚUãðÐ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ·¤æ ÂýÎàæüÙ ·¤éÀ âéÏÚUæÐ ·¤ÚUèÕ v® Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌô´ ×ð´ ·¤æ´»ýðâ ©×èÎßæÚU ¥ŠØÿæ ÕÙð ÁÕç·¤ }z âð ’ØæÎæ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ âÎSØ çÙßæüç¿Ì ãéØðÐ ßáü w®vy ·Ô¤ Üô·¤âÖæ ¿éÙæß ¥õÚU §âè âæÜ ãéØð çßÏæÙâÖæ ¿éÙæß ·¤è ÌÚUã Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ×ð´ ÖæÁÂæ ·¤æ ÁÜßæ ÕÚU·¤ÚUæÚU ÚUãæÐ âÂæ ¥õÚU ÕâÂæ Ùð Öè Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ç×ÜæÁéÜæ ÂýÎàæüÙ ç·¤ØæÐ âÂæ ·¤è ¥Âðÿææ ÕâÂæ ·¤æ ¥âÚU Â´¿æØÌ ¥õÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ¥ô´ ×ð´ ’ØæÎæ ÚUãæÐ §â Õè¿ çÂÀÜð çßÏæÙâÖæ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ¥ÂÙè ¥æ×Î ÎÁü ·¤ÚUæÙð ×ð´ çßÈ¤Ü ÚUãè ¥æ× ¥æÎ×è ÂæÅUèü (¥æÂ) ¥õÚU °¥æ§ü°×¥æ§ü°× Ùð Ù»ÚUèØ ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ¥ÂÙè çßÁØè ÎSÌ·¤ Îð ÎèÐ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ¥æÂ ·Ô¤ Îô ÂæáüÎ çßÁØè ÚUãð ßãè´ Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ×ð´ ©â·Ô¤ Àã ¥õÚU Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ vy ÂýˆØæàæè çßÁØè ƒæôçáÌ ç·¤Øð »ØðÐ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ¥ŠØÿæ ·Ô¤ çÜØð ç·¤S×Ì ¥æÁ×æ ÚUãæ ¥æÂ ·¤æ °·¤ ÂýˆØæàæè Öè âèÅU çÙ·¤æÜÙð ×ð´ âÈ¤Ü ÚUãæÐ ©ÏÚU, ãñÎÚUæÕæÎ ·Ô¤ âæ´âÎ ¥âÎ©gèÙ ¥ôßñâè ·¤è ÂæÅUèü °¥æ§ü°×¥æ§ü°× ·Ô¤ vv ©×èÎßæÚU Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ÂæáüÎ ÕÙÙð ×ð´ âÈ¤Ü ÚUãðÐ Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ×ð´ ÂæÅUèü ·Ô¤ ÌèÙ ¥õÚU Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ ÌèÙ ©×èÎßæÚU çßÁØè ƒæôçáÌ ç·¤Øð »ØðÐ çàæßâðÙæ ·¤æ °·¤ °·¤ ©×èÎßæÚU Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ÂæáüÎ ¥õÚU Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ âÎSØ çÙßæüç¿Ì ç·¤Øæ »ØæÐ È¤æÚUßÇü ŽÜæ·¤ ·Ô¤ çÅU·¤ÅU ÂÚU Îô ÂýˆØæàæè Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ âÎSØ ¥õÚU ¥æÆ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ âÎSØ ÕÙÙð ×ð´ âÈ¤Ü ÚUãðÐ §â ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ·¤éÜ v} ÚUæÁÙèçÌ·¤ ÎÜô´ Ùð ç·¤S×Ì ¥æÁ×æØè çÁâ×ð´ ¥æÏð âð ’ØæÎæ ÎÜ ¹æÌæ ¹ôÜÙð ×ð´ Öè ¥âÈ¤Ü ÚUãðÐ çÙÎüÜèØô´ ·¤æ ÁÜßæ §â ¿éÙæß ×ð´ ¥Âðÿææ·¤ëÌ ·¤× ÚUãæÐ Ù»ÚU çÙ»× ÂæáüÎô´ ·Ô¤ ·¤éÜ çßÁØè ©×èÎßæÚUô´ ×ð´ vx.vz ÂýçÌàæÌ çÙÎüÜèØ Íð ÁÕç·¤ Ù»ÚU ÂæçÜ·¤æ ×ð´ Øã ÂýçÌàæÌ xy.v} ÍæÐ Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ ×ð´ çÙÎüÜèØô´ ·¤è Ïê× ÚUãèÐ Øãæ´ ÁèÌð Ù»ÚU Â´¿æØÌ âÎSØô´ ×ð´ ¥æÏð âð ’ØæÎæ z®. ®{ ÂýçÌàæÌ çÙÎüÜèØ ©×èÎßæÚU ÍðÐ ¥æÂ¥õÚU°¥æ§ü°×¥æ§ü°×ÙðÙ»ÚUçÙ·¤æØ×ð´Îè ÎSÌ·¤,çÙÎüÜèØô´·¤æƒæÅUæÂýÖæß NCRB ·¤è çÚUÂôÅUü ×ð´ ãé¥æ ¹éÜæâæ ¥ßñÏ àæÚUæÕ ·¤è wv® ÂðçÅUØæ´ ÁŽÌ, °·¤ ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ×éÁUÈ¤ÚUÙ»ÚU (©Âý) Ð (ßæÌæü) ×éÁUÈ¤ÚUÙ»ÚU çÁÜð ·Ô¤ ×é·¤´ÎÂéÚU »æ´ß çSÍÌ °·¤ ×·¤æÙ âð ÂéçÜâ Ùð ¥ßñÏ àæÚUæÕ ·¤è wv® ÂðçÅUØæ´ ÕÚUæ×Î ·¤è ãñ´, çÁÙ·¤è ·¤è×Ì ·¤ÚUèÕ v® Üæ¹ L¤Â° ãñÐ çÌÌæßè ·Ô¤ ÍæÙæ ÂýÖæÚUè âêÕð çâ´ã Ùð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ »éL¤ßæÚU ·¤ô àææ× ·¤è »§ü ÀæÂð×æÚUè ·Ô¤ â´Õ´Ï ×ð´ °·¤ ÃØçQ¤ ·¤ô ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ç·¤Øæ »Øæ, ÁÕç·¤ Îô ¥‹Ø Üô» È¤ÚUæÚU ãô »°Ð çâ´ã Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÎôÙô´ ·¤è ç»ÚUUÌæÚUè ·Ô¤ çÜ° ÌÜæàæ ¥çÖØæÙ ¿ÜæØæ Áæ ÚUãæ ãñÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ç·¤° »° ÃØçQ¤ Ùð ÂéçÜâ ·¤ô ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ Øã àæÚUæÕ ©žæÚU ÂýÎðàæ ·Ô¤ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ·¤éÀ çßÁðÌæ ©×èÎßæÚUô´ ·¤ô ÖðÁè ÁæÙè ÍèÐ Ù»ÚUèØ çÙ·¤æØ ¿éÙæß ·Ô¤ ÙÌèÁð ¥æÁ ƒæôçáÌ ç·¤° Áæ°´»ðÐ ÅþðÙ×ð´ÀðÇ¸UÀæÇ¸U,Îô âðÙæ·¤×èüç»ÚUUÌæÚU Ü¹Ùª¤Ð (ßæÌæü) ×»Ï °€UâÂýðâ ×ð´ °·¤ âðßæçÙßëžæ ‹ØæçØ·¤ ¥çÏ·¤æÚUè ·¤è ÕðÅUè âð ÀðÇ¸UÀæÇ¸U ·Ô¤ ¥æÚUôÂ ×ð´ §ÅUæßæ ×ð´ Îô âñ‹Ø·¤ç×üØô´ ·¤ô ç»ÚUUÌæÚU ç·¤Øæ »Øæ ãñÐ ÂéçÜâ âê˜æô´ Ùð àæéR¤ßæÚU ·¤ô Øãæ´ ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ Øã ƒæÅUÙæ »Ì w~ ÙßÕÚU ·¤ô ×»Ï °€UâÂýðâ ·Ô¤ Õô»è â´Øæ °â-} ×ð´ ãé§ü, ÁÕ ¥æÚUôÂ Ü»æÙð ßæÜè ÜÇ¸U·¤è §ÜæãæÕæÎ âð çÎ„è Áæ ÚUãè ÍèÐ çÕãæÚU ×ð´ ÌñÙæÌ âñçÙ·¤ ¥ç×Ì ·¤é×æÚU ÚUæØ ¥õÚU ÌæÂðàæ ·¤é×æÚU Ùð ·¤çÍÌ M¤Â âð ÜÇ¸U·¤è âð ÀðÇ¸UÀæÇ¸U ·¤è ¥õÚU çßÚUôÏ ·¤ÚUÙð ÂÚU ©â·Ô¤ âæÍ ×æÚUÂèÅU Öè ·¤èÐ ©‹ãô´Ùð ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÜÇ¸U·¤è ·Ô¤ àæôÚU ×¿æÙð ÂÚU ÅþðÙ ×ð´ ×õÁêÎ ¥‹Ø Øæç˜æØô´ Ùð ©âð Õ¿æØæÐ ÜÇ¸U·¤è Ùð â´ßæÎÎæÌæ¥ô´ ·¤ô ÕÌæØæ ç·¤ ÅþðÙ ×ð´ âðÙæ ·Ô¤ ÁßæÙô´ Ùð ©âð àææÚUèçÚU·¤ °ß´ ×æÙçâ·¤ M¤Â âð ÂýÌæçÇ¸UÌ ç·¤Øæ ¥õÚU ÁæÙ âð ×æÚUÙð ·¤è Ï×·¤è Öè ÎèÐ ÜÇ¸U·¤è Ùð §ÅUæßæ ÚUðÜßð SÅUðàæÙ ÂÚU ÚUæÁ·¤èØ ÚUðÜßð ÂéçÜâ âð ƒæÅUÙæ ·¤è çàæ·¤æØÌ ·¤è ¥õÚU ¥æÚUôçÂØô´ ·Ô¤ ç¹ÜæÈ¤ ×é·¤Î×æ ÎÁü ç·¤Øæ »ØæÐ

