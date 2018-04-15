Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASSEMBLY LANGUAGE
Assembly language Assembly language  Slightly higher-level language  Readability of instructions is better than machine ...
Translating Languages English: D is assigned the sum of A times B plus 10. High-Level Language: D = A * B + 10 Intel Assem...
Flags The FLAGs register is the status register in Intel x86 microprocessors that contains the current state of the proces...
Registers  General registers,  Control registers, and  Segment registers. The general registers are further divided int...
Data Registers  AX is the primary accumulator; it is used in input/output and most arithmetic instructions. For example, ...
C++ To Assembly Example int num1=5; int num2=6; If (num1>=num2) mov ax, 5 mov bx, 6 cmp ax, bx
Type of Addressing  Direct Addressing  Indirect Addressing
Direct Addressing Direct addressing: Code: data store in word form:  Mov ax , [num1]  Mov ax , [num1+2 ]
Indirect Addressing Indirect addressing: Mov bx , num1 Mov ax , [bx] Mov ax , [bx+2]
Jumps  Conditional jumps This is performed by a set of jump instructions j<condition> depending upon the condition.  Unc...
SORTING EXAMPLE
Assembly language (Example with mapping from C++ to Assembly)
Class project assignment of malware analysis courses on assembly language because to better understand the working of malware, you must have a knowledge about assembly code.

  2. 2. Assembly language Assembly language  Slightly higher-level language  Readability of instructions is better than machine language  One-to-one correspondence with machine language instructions Assemblers translate assembly to machine code Compilers translate high-level programs to machine code
  3. 3. Translating Languages English: D is assigned the sum of A times B plus 10. High-Level Language: D = A * B + 10 Intel Assembly Language: mov eax, A mul B add eax, 10 mov D, eax Intel Machine Language: A1 00404000 F7 25 00404004 83 C0 0A A3 00404008 A statement in a high-level language is translated typically into several machine-level instructions
  4. 4. Flags The FLAGs register is the status register in Intel x86 microprocessors that contains the current state of the processor.  Types of flags ?  Carry flag  Zero flag  Parity flag  Over flow flag  Sign flag
  5. 5. Registers  General registers,  Control registers, and  Segment registers. The general registers are further divided into the following groups −  Data registers,  Pointer registers, and  Index registers.
  6. 6. Data Registers  AX is the primary accumulator; it is used in input/output and most arithmetic instructions. For example, in multiplication operation, one operand is stored in EAX or AX or AL register according to the size of the operand.  BX is known as the base register, as it could be used in indexed addressing.  CX is known as the count register, as the ECX, CX registers store the loop count in iterative operations.  DX is known as the data register. It is also used in input/output operations. It is also used with AX register along with DX for multiply and divide operations involving large values
  7. 7. C++ To Assembly Example int num1=5; int num2=6; If (num1>=num2) mov ax, 5 mov bx, 6 cmp ax, bx
  8. 8. Type of Addressing  Direct Addressing  Indirect Addressing
  9. 9. Direct Addressing Direct addressing: Code: data store in word form:  Mov ax , [num1]  Mov ax , [num1+2 ]
  10. 10. DIRECT ADDRESSING SIZE MISMATCH ERRORS
  11. 11. DIRECT ADDRESSING
  12. 12. DIRECT ADDRESSING
  13. 13. DIRECT ADDRESSING
  14. 14. Indirect Addressing Indirect addressing: Mov bx , num1 Mov ax , [bx] Mov ax , [bx+2]
  15. 15. INDIRECT ADDRESSING
  16. 16. INDIRECT ADDRESSING
  17. 17. INDIRECT ADDRESSING
  18. 18. Jumps  Conditional jumps This is performed by a set of jump instructions j<condition> depending upon the condition.  Unconditional jumps? This is performed by the JMP instruction. Conditional execution often involves a transfer of control to the address of an instruction that does not follow the currently executing instruction.
  19. 19. CONDITIONAL JUMPS
  20. 20. UNCONDITIONAL JUMP
  21. 21. SORTING EXAMPLE

