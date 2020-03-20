q1 Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags

Lack of the ability to do just about anything else, led me to keep a short list of disability and chronic illness hashtags to help me have a better patient experience with both cancer and disability.



That list kept growing and growing. On a whim I shared it with my followers. They found it useful so I kept going. Every month I seem to discover another category of conditions that aren't covered in this guide.



So now it's a living document, updated quarterly, with community commentary and contributions welcome.