q1 Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags Compiled & prepared for sharing by ​Tinu Abayomi-Paul - Current as of 02.12....
About...  Me  Hi, I'm Tinu Abayomi-Paul. That's me in the glamor-shot-ish photo. In January 2016, I was (re)diagnosed with...
So now it's a living document, updated quarterly, with ​community commentary and contributions​ welcome. It's tough having...
You can share it with anyone as long as you share it in its entirety. If you want to share just a section, it's ​set up ni...
Contents  About... Me This book What "free" means" Introduction Updates in this edition Hashtags For Personal Narratives T...
When and how is it updated? Where can I add to this list or correct/update a listing? Are You Going To Do More Than Twitte...
Introduction This is the latest update to my collection of active Twitter​ ​#Disability​ &​ ​#ChronicIllness Hashtags - pr...
Updates in this edition  This is the third PDF update and the fourth update to the complete list. This version has added ➔...
Hashtags For Personal Narratives  These hashtags are for sharing your stories & experiences. Also good for crowdsourcing s...
Twitter Chat Hashtags  These scheduled discussions are for those with chronic illness and/or disability. Times are Eastern...
#DisablednDatinChat​ - On hiatus. Normally first Wednesday of the month at 9pm ET. Founded & hosted by ​@Mae_DayJ​, co-hos...
If a chat is new & the topic isn't apparent from the hashtag, I'll add a short description. There are a few special chats ...
Hashtags By Condition/ Diagnosis/Symptom/Etc   This section lists hashtags specific to illness /symptom /diagnosis /disabi...
#BingeEating #Bipolar #BipolarDisorder #BloodCancer #BowelCancer #BPD #BrainCancer #BreastCancer #BRCA #BRCA1 #BRCA2 #Buli...
#Dyslexic #Dysautonomia #EatingDisorder #EatingDisorders #EDS #Endometriosis #EhlersDanlos #EhlersDanlosSyndrome #EyeCance...
#Lupus #MaleBreastCancer #MCAS #MCAM #ME #MECfs #Melanoma #MentalHealth #Mesothelioma #MetastaticBreastCancer #MetastaticB...
Hashtags By Condition P-Z  #PancreaticCancer #PanCan #Paraplegic #PediatricCancer #PelvicRadiationDisease #PostpartumDepre...
#TesticularCancer #ThroatCancer #ThyCa #Thyroid #ThyroidCancer #TNBC #TrastornoBipolar #Trich #Trichotillomania #TripleNeg...
Cancer & related hashtags  As you may know if you've been following my account, I am a cancer patient. When I was first di...
#BRCA2 #Cancer #CancerChat​ (no longer a chat) #CancerdeProstata #CancerPrevention #CancerRehabilitation #CancerSurvivors ...
#metavivor #MMSM #MultipleMyeloma #Myeloma #Neuroblastoma #NeuroendocrineCancer #NonHodgkinsLymphoma #OcularMelanoma #Oral...
Mental Health & related hashtags     This edition also features additions to an often-neglected area, mental health. In th...
#TrastornoBipolar #Trich #Trichotillomania #WhatYouDontSee     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​...
Community Hashtags     This grouping is for topical discussions, community, activities and/or awareness. Most are inclusiv...
#AnxietyDisorder #AnxietyIsReal #AnxietyMemes #AnxietyRelief #AmbulatoryWheelchairUsersExist​ created by​ @annieelainey #A...
#BloggingBed​ created by ​@BloggingBed​ added by ​#dSavannahCreate #BloggingInBed #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerBadd...
#ChronicIllness #ChronicIllnessBloggers​ added by @dSavannahCreate #ChronicLife #ChronicLoaf​ - tandem show/film watch - c...
#DisabilityHistory #DisabilityRights #DisabilitySolidarity #DisabilityTooWhite​ by ​@VilissaThompson #DisabilityTravel #Di...
#DisabledLooksLike #DisabledNotLazy #DisabledPeopleAreHot​ created by​ @andrewgurza #DisabledSnark​ by ​@belovedbless #Dis...
#FibroFighter #FlareUp #FlyingWhileDisabled #ForTheBreastOfUs #FuckCancer #GetTheConvoStarted #HellaInaccessible​. created...
Community/Awareness I through Z  #IBDawareness #InaccessibilityMeans​ by ​@emily_ladau #Insulin4All #IntractablePain #Invi...
#MillionsMissing​ (MECfs) #MobilityDeviceAppreciation #MSwarriors #MTHFR #MyDisabledReality​ - created by​ @silverswansong...
#Prosthetics #PWD #PWME #SayTheWord​ created by​ @LCarterLong #ServiceDog #SeverePain #SickNotWeak​ created by ​@HeyLandsb...
#ThisIsCancer #ThingsDisabledPeopleKnow​ by ​@Imani_Barbarin #ThisIsWhatDisabledLooksLike​ by ​@CoffeeSpoonie #ThyroidAwar...
Medical/Disability Crowdfunding & Funding Hashtags  Many disabled people often need anything from a little extra help to m...
#HousingCrowdFund #LGBTQCrowdFund #MaterialSupport #MedicalCareCrowdFund #NonbinaryCrowdFund #PeopleHelpingPeople #Poverty...
Honorable Mentions  These are hashtags I considered adding which didn’t quite make it due to one or more of the following:...
#AbleistBullshit #BlackAndInPain​ - ​@Olas_Truth #BWWDJ​ (Black Women’s Wellness and Disability Justice) created by ​​_bea...
And yes, amusing myself in the process. It's now one of the many projects of Everywhere Accessible, founded in 2019. We ha...
How You Can ​Help    Send cash please? :-) As I've said, this is a labor of love. Kofi https://ko-fi.com/TinuWrites Cash A...
Ko-fi is also where I keep PDF updates. All supporters and subscribers can access these updates before they become public....
1. Respond to the latest Twitter thread version on Twitter. 2. Contact me via Twitter Direct Message on @​@Tinu​ if we're ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

q1 Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags

43 views

Published on

Lack of the ability to do just about anything else, led me to keep a short list of disability and chronic illness hashtags to help me have a better patient experience with both cancer and disability.

That list kept growing and growing. On a whim I shared it with my followers. They found it useful so I kept going. Every month I seem to discover another category of conditions that aren't covered in this guide.

So now it's a living document, updated quarterly, with community commentary and contributions welcome.

Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

q1 Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags

  1. 1. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness Hashtags Compiled & prepared for sharing by ​Tinu Abayomi-Paul - Current as of 02.12.20 - Previous Twitter update 01.30.20 - Previous Document Update 09.11.19 Leave donations to support this ​Everywhere Accessible​ project here: https://ko-fi.com/TinuWrites
  2. 2. About...  Me  Hi, I'm Tinu Abayomi-Paul. That's me in the glamor-shot-ish photo. In January 2016, I was (re)diagnosed with cancer, ​Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia​. I'm a techie so when I am faced with a problem, I look for troubleshooting tips on the web. And while there's an overwhelming amount of research data about cancer online, there's precious little about ​the experience​ of having a specific cancer. During the subsequent search, I realized that the discovery point of most of the info I found was Twitter. I soon realized the same thing was true about all the chronic illnesses I have. This book   Lack of the ability to do just about anything else, led me to keep a short list of disability and chronic illness hashtags to help me have a better patient experience with both cancer and disability. That list kept growing and growing. On a whim I shared it with my followers. They found it useful so I kept going. Every month I seem to discover another category of conditions that aren't covered in this guide. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 2
  3. 3. So now it's a living document, updated quarterly, with ​community commentary and contributions​ welcome. It's tough having a disability other people can't see, because they expect you to behave and operate just like they do. Community helps so much with the experience of having ● chronic pain, ● chronic illness, ● a neurodivergence, ● a mental illness, ● a cancer, ● any kind of disability or major physical/mental difference, ● or a rare disease. Being able to access this part of the community lets you quietly learn how more experienced people cope, or if you're feeling bold, ask them questions. Not to mention that it's nice just to know of and communicate with people who understand. So to you this might be a weird list of random health words. For any of us in the groups I've named, it's a vetted resource of many of the active patient focused discussions and communities on Twitter. Those communities are hope, and in the case of crowdfunding, even a lifeline. What "free" means"   This PDF is 100% offered freely. Anyone has the option of just downloading this version from Slideshare. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 3
  4. 4. You can share it with anyone as long as you share it in its entirety. If you want to share just a section, it's ​set up nicely on Twitter​ as a thread for you to retweet. If there's some other way you'd like to share it, please get in touch via Twitter or on Ko-fi. This isn't just for the patient community. If you don't have a disability, please use these hashtags as listening tools to find out what we go through. The world treats us differently for being born or becoming disabled. The prejudiced and false perceptions of us as a group affect everything from funding for programs we need to accessing the world we all live in. Disabled people are everywhere. And as such the world should be equally accessible to us too. o-fi.com/tinuwritesko-fi.com/tinuwrites     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 4
  5. 5. Contents  About... Me This book What "free" means" Introduction Updates in this edition Hashtags For Personal Narratives Twitter Chat Hashtags Hashtags By Condition/ Diagnosis/Symptom/Etc Hashtags By Condition A - C Hashtags By Condition D- H Hashtags By Condition I - O Hashtags By Condition P-Z Cancer & related hashtags Mental Health & related hashtags Community Hashtags Community/Awareness A thru L Community/Awareness I through Z Medical/Disability Crowdfunding & Funding Hashtags Honorable Mentions Honorable Mention Q1 2020 Honorable Mention Previous Quarter (Fall 2019) Answers To Common Questions Just What The Hell This Is But WHY? How You Can Help Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 5
  6. 6. When and how is it updated? Where can I add to this list or correct/update a listing? Are You Going To Do More Than Twitter? Would you notify me when you update?     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 6
  7. 7. Introduction This is the latest update to my collection of active Twitter​ ​#Disability​ &​ ​#ChronicIllness Hashtags - previous update 09.11.19. Please share it​. It is not meant to be comprehensive - it's a living document, updated online and in PDF form quarterly. This document, in PDF form, is the portable version. On Google Docs there's a ​working version​ where you can leave comments. You will always be able to ​go to Kofi​ for future updates once you become a patron. Even one dollar gets you PDF updates forever. There will always be a basic free version released on Twitter but donations are always appreciated. Your donations help keep this resource free forever. It takes about 40 unpaid hours of labor to ● Discover patient-facing hashtags that mostly aren't on a single central list, ● Select and vet these hashtags for relative freshness and/or activity ● Make sure the conversation is centered on people who have conditions - patients/disabled/chronically ill people- rather than medical professionals talking at them or over them, ● Verification of chat schedules and information, ● And the discovery/credit of the originator or contributors, where necessary. Link: ​https://ko-fi.com/TinuWrites     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 7
  8. 8. Updates in this edition  This is the third PDF update and the fourth update to the complete list. This version has added ➔ community suggestions, ➔ mental health hashtags, ➔ Medical crowdfunding hashtags, ➔ and a section for cancer-related hashtags. New hashtags that aren't in new sections are highlighted in bold, and a section for Honorable Mentions has been added at the end of the document. The Honorable Mentions contain hashtags that were considered for this update but narrowly missed permanent inclusion during the vetting process. Typically the reason is not enough activity, or seasonal popularity, and the section changes with each document. All Honorable Mentions can be reconsidered for permanent inclusion should conditions change. You can always subscribe to lifetime PDF updates for as little as a dollar via ​my Ko-fi page, and periodic updates on all my online resources and major writing by subscribing to ​my Tiny Letter​. A COVID19 update is in progress, ETA is April.     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 8
  9. 9. Hashtags For Personal Narratives  These hashtags are for sharing your stories & experiences. Also good for crowdsourcing solutions. #InvisibleIllness #MySpoons #MyPainDay #ShareOurPain #ShareOurStories #SpoonieStories Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 9
  10. 10. Twitter Chat Hashtags  These scheduled discussions are for those with chronic illness and/or disability. Times are Eastern unless otherwise noted. #AbleHour​ - Thursdays 8 pm GMT hosted by @cmcoughlan (Corrected since previous update) #AXSChat​ for​ #accessibility​ and inclusion run by ​@akwyz​, ​@debraruh​ and @NeilMilliken​. Tuesdays 8 pm GMT, 3 pm ET #AutChat​ for autistic and similarly neurodivergent folks is 1pm pacific/4pm eastern every Sunday and 2 pm ET evert Tuesday. Added by ​@endeverstar #BPDChat​ Sundays at 9 pm GMT/4 pm EST, created by ​@BPDFFS​ & ​@Transformental​, hosted by ​@CarlDunnJr​. Official handle ​@OfficialBPDChat​. #ChatMS​ Mondays weekly 7 pm ET, moderated by ​@MustStopMS​ & ​@keep__smyelin #ChronicSex​, recently changed to monthly on the 1st of every month. Moderated by @chronicsexchat​. #CripLit​ varies founded by ​@nicolaz​ - co-hosted by ​@nicolaz​ and ​@DisVisibility​. #CPChatNow​ - co-hosts ​@zacharyfenell​ ​@CPInspiration​ & ​@AdventuresInCP​. Wednesday evening from 8pm to 10pm ET. #CreakyChats​ - Monthly, first Mondays 6pm ET run by ​@CreakyJoints​. Check for rescheduling if the first Monday falls on a holiday. #CripTheVote​ - 7 pm ET Sundays founded by ​@DisVisibility Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 10
  11. 11. #DisablednDatinChat​ - On hiatus. Normally first Wednesday of the month at 9pm ET. Founded & hosted by ​@Mae_DayJ​, co-hosted by ​@Tinu​ (me) & @SethFan4Ever #DSMA​ - Wednesdays on 9 pm run by​ @DiabetesSocMed​. #FilmDis​ founded by - 2nd Saturday of every month, 9 pm. #LupusChat​ - Sunday 3 pm Eastern founded by​ TiffanyAndLupus​. Co-hosts:​ @Xtel007​ @CaringForLupus​ @SynceNerd_Carli #MedTraumaChat​ - varies, has afternoon & evening chat #MigraineChat​ -contributed by the moderator, ​@beth_morton​ - meets the first Monday of the month at 1 pm ET #PatientChat​ - Fridays at 10 am PT - moderated via​ @PatientChat #PNDHour​ Wednesday’s 8 to 9 pm gmt founded by​ @PNDandMe #PTSDchat​ - Wednesdays weekly at 9 pm ET. #PTSDandBeyond​ - Mondays 8 pm ET run by Dr.​ @DebraLindh #RheumChat​ - Every Third Thursday of the Month at 1pm EST. Moderated by @ACRSimpleTasks​. #SaludTues​ - Tues 1 pm Eastern #SpoonieChat​ - Wed 7 pm CT/8pm ET. Original & oldest. Community commentary anytime. Founded by​ @DawnMGibson #SpondyChat​ - started in January 2019 by​ @spondylitis #unrest​ -varies, during group watch. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 11
  12. 12. If a chat is new & the topic isn't apparent from the hashtag, I'll add a short description. There are a few special chats I add extra info for each time too. Future updates will include schedules if known, hosts & descriptions of all chats. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 12
  13. 13. Hashtags By Condition/ Diagnosis/Symptom/Etc   This section lists hashtags specific to illness /symptom /diagnosis /disability (or lack thereof.) It's most helpful when you're looking for more information from other people who have similar circumstances so you can compare notes or share tips. Some also focus on awareness and activism, but within a single area, rather than across communities or with support and amplification outside the community (such as where it aligns with an awareness day.) Hashtags By Condition A - C  #ActuallyAutistic #Addiction #Agoraphobia #Amputee #Angiosarcoma #AnorexiaNervosa #AntiphospholipidSyndrome #Ankylosingspondylitis #Anxiety #Arthritis #Autoimmune #Autistic #AutoimmuneDisease #BabyBlues #BasalCellCarcinoma #BCSM #BDD Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 13
  14. 14. #BingeEating #Bipolar #BipolarDisorder #BloodCancer #BowelCancer #BPD #BrainCancer #BreastCancer #BRCA #BRCA1 #BRCA2 #Bulimia #CancerChat​ (no longer a formal chat) #CancerdeProstata #Carcinoid #Celiac #CervicalCancer #CerebralPalsy #CFS #ChiariMalformation #ChildhoodCancer #ChronicallyIll #ChronicFatigue #CLL #ColonCancer #Crohns #CRPS Hashtags By Condition D- H  #Depression #DevLangDis #DiagnosticLimbo​ created by​ @UntoNuggan #Dyslexia Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 14
  15. 15. #Dyslexic #Dysautonomia #EatingDisorder #EatingDisorders #EDS #Endometriosis #EhlersDanlos #EhlersDanlosSyndrome #EyeCancer #Fibro #Fibromyalgia #Gastroparesis #GravesDisease #HeadAndNeckCancer #hEDS #HereditaryCancer #HipDysplasia #HNCSM #Hypermobility #Hypochondria Hashtags By Condition I - O  #IBD #iHaveOCD #ileostomy #Leukaemia #Lipedema #LiverCancer #LivingWithLupus #LivingWithAndBeyondCancer #LungCancer #Lymphoma #LynchSyndrome Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 15
  16. 16. #Lupus #MaleBreastCancer #MCAS #MCAM #ME #MECfs #Melanoma #MentalHealth #Mesothelioma #MetastaticBreastCancer #MetastaticBC #Metavivor #Migraine #Migraines #MMSM #mTNBC #MultipleMyeloma #MyalgicE #Myeloma #Neuroblastoma #Neurodiverse #Neurodiversity #NeuroendocrineCancer #Neurosarcoidosis #NonHodgkinsLymphoma #OCD #OcularMelanoma #OralCancer #Osteoarthritis #OsteogenesisImperfecta #Osteosarcoma #Ostomate #Ostomy #OvarianCancer Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 16
  17. 17. Hashtags By Condition P-Z  #PancreaticCancer #PanCan #Paraplegic #PediatricCancer #PelvicRadiationDisease #PostpartumDepression #POTS #PPD #ProstateCancer #PsoriaticArthritis #PTSD #Quadriplegic #RA #Raynauds #Retinoblastoma #Rheum #RheumatoidArthritis #Sarcoidosis #Sarcoma #Schizofrenie #Schizophrenia #SkinCancer #SleepApnea #SickleCell #Sjögren #SightLoss #Spondylitis #Spondylolisthesis #Stoma #StomachCancer Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 17
  18. 18. #TesticularCancer #ThroatCancer #ThyCa #Thyroid #ThyroidCancer #TNBC #TrastornoBipolar #Trich #Trichotillomania #TripleNegativeBreastCancer #UlcerativeColitis #Urostomy #WilmsTumor #WombCancer #YouAreNotAlone     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 18
  19. 19. Cancer & related hashtags  As you may know if you've been following my account, I am a cancer patient. When I was first diagnosed there wasn't much information about the type I have CLL (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.) Even on the internet, there aren't many patient-facing resources that discuss the experiences you go through when you have cancer. And I found many of the generic hashtags wanting. However, some information (that can be vetted in a wider search on the web) is better than no information. So I'm including Cancer-related hashtags in this section that would otherwise not ordinarily pass my more rigorous vetting process. They may contain more research-focused or commercial information than others. Cancer hashtags will also appear among the tags in the conditions/diagnosis/symptom section or under Community, as appropriate. While it's handy to have Cancer hashtags all in one place, it didn't seem right to completely separate them from the list. So, at least for now, they exist in both places. #Angiosarcoma #BasalCellCarcinoma #BCSM #BloodCancer #BowelCancer #BrainCancer #BreastCancer #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerSurvivors #BreastReconstruction #BRCA #BRCA1 Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 19
  20. 20. #BRCA2 #Cancer #CancerChat​ (no longer a chat) #CancerdeProstata #CancerPrevention #CancerRehabilitation #CancerSurvivors #CervicalCancer #CervicalCancerAwareness #Carcinoid #Chemo #Chemotherapy #ChildhoodCancer #CLL #ColonCancer #EndCancer #EyeCancer #HeadAndNeckCancer #HereditaryCancer #hncsm #Leukaemia #ListenUpMBC #LiverCancer #LivingWithAndBeyondCancer #LungCancer #Lymphoma #LynchSyndrome #MaleBreastCancer #MCAM #Melanoma #MenHaveBreastsToo #Mesothelioma #MetastaticBreastCancer #MetastaticBC Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 20
  21. 21. #metavivor #MMSM #MultipleMyeloma #Myeloma #Neuroblastoma #NeuroendocrineCancer #NonHodgkinsLymphoma #OcularMelanoma #OralCancer #Osteosarcoma #OvarianCancer #PanCan #PancreaticCancer #PediatricCancer #PinkIsNotACure #ProstateCancer #Retinoblastoma #Sarcoma #SkinCancer #StomachCancer #TCisNoJoke #TesticularCancer #TripleNegativeBreastCancer #ThisIsCancer #ThroatCancer #ThyCa #ThyroidCancer #ThyroidAwareness #ThyroidAwarenessMonth #TNBC #TripleNegativeBreastCancer #WilmsTumor #WombCancer #YouthAgainstCancer Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 21
  22. 22. Mental Health & related hashtags     This edition also features additions to an often-neglected area, mental health. In the future these hashtags will be integrated with the "Hashtags by condition" section. For your convenience, since so many new tags were added this round, here they are on a separate list.   #Addiction #AnorexiaNervosa #AnxietyDisorder #AnxietyIsReal #AnxietyMemes #BabyBlues #BDD #BingeEating #BipolarDisorder #BPD #Bulimia #DepressionIsReal #DepressionMemes #DevLangDis #EatingDisorder #EatingDisorders #EDTwitter #Hypochondria #iHaveOCD #OCD #PostpartumDepression #PPD #PTSD #Schizofrenie #Schizophrenia Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 22
  23. 23. #TrastornoBipolar #Trich #Trichotillomania #WhatYouDontSee     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 23
  24. 24. Community Hashtags     This grouping is for topical discussions, community, activities and/or awareness. Most are inclusive of more than one chronic illness, disability or diagnosis. When they are focused on one area, they have a wider scope than discussions related directly to diagnosis, self-diagnosis or lack thereof. Community/Awareness A thru L  #4OutOf5​ CW: sexual assault created by ​​@Imani_Barbarin​ ​ #AbledAlliesSay​ - created by​ @dSavannahCreate #AbledsAreWeird​ - created by @​Imani_Barbarin​ - now with t-shirts! #AcademicAbleism #Accessibility #AccessibilityInGaming #AccessibleIndia #AccessibleTourism #AccessibleTravel #Activate4Autism #ActuallyDisabled #AmputeeLife #AncientAbledProverbs​ - created by​ @HijaDe2Madre #AnxietyFeelsLike #ADAPTAndResist #AllAutistics Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 24
  25. 25. #AnxietyDisorder #AnxietyIsReal #AnxietyMemes #AnxietyRelief #AmbulatoryWheelchairUsersExist​ created by​ @annieelainey #ArtfulSpoons #AskingAutistics #AutisticBlackGirl​ created by ​@Siennapup1024 #AutisticBlackJoy​ created by ​@timgordonjr #AutisticBlackPride​ created by ​@BeingKaylaSmith #AutisticBlackWomen​ created by ​@BeingKaylaSmith #AutisticBurnout #AutisticJoy #AutisticMasking #AutisticPeopleCan​ created by ​@lilririah #AutisticsInAcademia #AutisticWhileBlack​ created by ​@kerima_cevik​ added by ​@BeingKaylaSmith #AutisticWhileBrown​ created by ​@GenXAspie​ added by ​@BeingKaylaSmith​ 9.19 update #BabyBlues #BelievePatients #BlackAndDisabled #BlackHealing #BlackMentalHealth #BlackMentalHealthMatters Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 25
  26. 26. #BloggingBed​ created by ​@BloggingBed​ added by ​#dSavannahCreate #BloggingInBed #BreastCancerAwareness #BreastCancerBaddie​- via @#BreastCancerBaddie #BreastCancerSurvivors #BreastReconstruction #BRCA #BRCA1 #BRCA2 #ButYouDontLookSick #CancerChat​ ​(no longer a chat) #CancerdeProstata #CancerPrevention #CancerRehabilitation #CancerSurvivors #CaneAdventures​ - created by ​@BlondeHistorian #Chemo #Chemotherapy #CervicalCancerAwareness #ChronicBlogs​ maintained by ​@ChronicBlogs #ChronicallyAcademic #ChronicallyCuteCards​ - sender of cards is ​@chr0nicallycute #ChronicallyFabulous #ChronicallySuccessful #ChronicCondition #ChronicPainPatients #ChronicPainWarrior Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 26
  27. 27. #ChronicIllness #ChronicIllnessBloggers​ added by @dSavannahCreate #ChronicLife #ChronicLoaf​ - tandem show/film watch - created by​ @Mae_DayJ #ChronicPain #ComebacksForAbleism​ by​ @Imani_Barbarin #CPP #CripTax #CripTravel #DamnCancer #DeportingDisabled​ created by ​@Sblahov #DepressionIsReal #DepressionMemes #DiagnosticLimbo​ started by ​@UntoNuggan #Disability #DisabilityAblesplained​ created by @4WheelWorkOut #DisabilityAnger​ started by @theandrewgurza #DisabilityConfident #DisabilityCrowdFund​ created by ​@jskylerinc Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 27
  28. 28. #DisabilityHistory #DisabilityRights #DisabilitySolidarity #DisabilityTooWhite​ by ​@VilissaThompson #DisabilityTravel #DisabilityTwitter #DisabilityUK #DisabilityWishlists #Disabled #DisabledAF #DisabledAirlineHorror #DisabledAndCute​ - created by​ @Keah_Maria #DisabledAndSTEM #DisabledAndProud #DisabledBlackHistory​ created by ​@VilissaThompson #DisabledBloggers​ - created by​ @GeorginaGrogan_​ and​ @shonalouiseblog​, maintained from​ @DisabledBlogs #DisabledCompliments​ created by @Imani_Barbarin #DisabledGamer #DisabledGrief​ created by​ @UntoNuggan #DisabledLatinx #DisabledLatinxMovement #DisabledLivesMatter Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 28
  29. 29. #DisabledLooksLike #DisabledNotLazy #DisabledPeopleAreHot​ created by​ @andrewgurza #DisabledSnark​ by ​@belovedbless #DisabledTravel #DisabledWomanism​ -created by​ @4WheelWorkOut #DisCrit​ added by ​#DrSubini #DisHist #DisTheOscars​ - created by ​@Imani_Barbarin #DisVisibility​ by​ @DisVisibility #DoctorsAreDickheads​ created by ​@stevieboebi​ On YT, started on Twitter by Kim Sauder. #DontPunishPain #EasterSeals #EDTwitter #EffCancer #EndCancer #EndStigma #EndTheStigma #FakeOpioidCrisis #FibroFlare Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 29
  30. 30. #FibroFighter #FlareUp #FlyingWhileDisabled #ForTheBreastOfUs #FuckCancer #GetTheConvoStarted #HellaInaccessible​. created by​ @MortuaryReport #HealthcareWhileColored​ by​ @Imani_Barbarin #HiddenIllness #HotInAWheelchair #HowToPissOffDisabledPeople​ created by ​@Imani_Barbarin     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 30
  31. 31. Community/Awareness I through Z  #IBDawareness #InaccessibilityMeans​ by ​@emily_ladau #Insulin4All #IntractablePain #InvisibleDisabilities #InvisibleIllness #ItsAccessibleBut​ started by ​@BergBronwyn #JustAskDontGrab​ started by​ @BlondeHistorian #LifeOnWheels #LimbLossAwareness #LivingInaccessible​ started by​ @mabegoses #LivingWithPain #ListenUpMBC #LupusAwareness #LupusWarrior #MedicalMysogyny #MenHaveBreastsToo #MentalHealth #MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters #MentalHealthRecovery Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 31
  32. 32. #MillionsMissing​ (MECfs) #MobilityDeviceAppreciation #MSwarriors #MTHFR #MyDisabledReality​ - created by​ @silverswansong #NationalDisabilityStrategy #NERVEmber​ - project every November created by ​@powerofpain​ via @NERVEmberProj #NeurodiverseSquad​ - contributed by ​@purlgurly #NoMoreMartyrs​ created by ​​@No_More_Martyrs​ ​ #NotAllDisabilitiesAreVisible #OpioidHysteria #OstomyAwareness #PainCrisis #PainIsOurPrison #PainManagement #PainPatientsVote #Painsomnia #PhDisabled #PimpMyWheelchair #PinkIsNotACure #PrivateHealthLIFEhacks​ created by ​@Imani_Barbarin #ProfessionalPatient #Prosthesis Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 32
  33. 33. #Prosthetics #PWD #PWME #SayTheWord​ created by​ @LCarterLong #ServiceDog #SeverePain #SickNotWeak​ created by ​@HeyLandsberg​ of ​@SickNotWeak #SJWishlists​ started by ​@EbThen #SleepApneaAwareness #spoonie #spoonies #SpoonieLife #SpoonieHood #SpoonieHits #SpoonieProblems #StopSarcoidosis #SuckItAbleism #StrawBan #TCNahImGood​ - Disabled? Someone lay hands on you without your permission? Hand them a​ @TripleCripples​ escape cards and disappear! Tag TC to tell them your story. #TheHomebodiesCollective #TheRealOpioidCrisis Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 33
  34. 34. #ThisIsCancer #ThingsDisabledPeopleKnow​ by ​@Imani_Barbarin #ThisIsWhatDisabledLooksLike​ by ​@CoffeeSpoonie #ThyroidAwareness #ThyroidAwarenessMonth #UnapologeticallyDisabled #VoteForDisabledLives​ by​ @Imani_Barbarin #WeHaveMS #WhatYouDontSee #Wheelchair #WheelchairLife #WheelchairTravel #WheelLife #WhenICallMyselfDisabled​ created by ​​@Imani_Barbarin​ ​ #WhippleSurgery​ added and created by​ @JoyceTakako #WhyDisabledPeopleDropout​ created by ​@life_laughter_ #WithoutTheADA​ - created by​ @4WheelWorkOut #YouCanLoveMeButYouCantHoldMyHand​ created by ​​@Imani_Barbarin​ ​ Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 34
  35. 35. Medical/Disability Crowdfunding & Funding Hashtags  Many disabled people often need anything from a little extra help to material support - healthcare is expensive. Especially when you are new to the disabled community, using a few hashtags can carry a message of need outside the circle of known acquaintances into wider circles of support. Many of these hashtags were created by organizations that exist for no other purpose but to get more people, more help. And they are in turn are supported by those who are committed to helping these messages reach more people, or who donate at random themselves. Some are set up specifically for people/freelancers who don't get enough exposure. Be sure to use only the ones that apply to your situation. #AnonCrowdfund #CareForBlackFamilies #CareForBlackPeople #CareForBlackWomen #CashAppFriday #ChronicCommunityCrowdfund #ComradeCrowdfund #Crowdfund #CrowdfundCash #DisabledCrowdFund #DisabilityCrowdFund #DisabilityWishlist #EmergencyCrowdFund #EmergencyWishlists #FemCrowdfund #Fundraiser #GoFundMe #GroceryWednesday Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 35
  36. 36. #HousingCrowdFund #LGBTQCrowdFund #MaterialSupport #MedicalCareCrowdFund #NonbinaryCrowdFund #PeopleHelpingPeople #PovertyCrowdfund #PovertyWishlists #SettlerSaturday #SJWishlists #ShowUpForWishes #SupportBlackBusiness #SupportBlackBusinesses #SupportSmallBusiness #TipJarTuesday #TransCrowdFund #TwitterPhilantrophy Good policy when you're not in need? Browse those hashtags and boost a person at random who isn't getting much traction.     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 36
  37. 37. Honorable Mentions  These are hashtags I considered adding which didn’t quite make it due to one or more of the following: ● were not recently active, ● are seasonal or event related, ● are for events that don’t repeat monthly ● aren’t frequently updated, ● didn’t have enough people updating, ● had too much non-patient content, ● or otherwise not quite right for the list. They may be added in future updates as they become more active and varied. Honorable Mention Q1 2020  #4WheelBitch #AllinforOstomy #DecriminalizeDisability #DisabledNOTVoldemort​ - created by​ @annieelainey #DisabledWomanism #DisabilityRightsArentOptional​ created by​ @Imani_Barbarin #DisabledandHere #DisabledCompliments #DisabledInTransit #INeedDiverseGames #MyDreamDisabilityPolicy​ - started by​ @mattbc #WorldOstomyDay​ - October 5th Honorable Mention Previous Quarter (Fall 2019)  Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 37
  38. 38. #AbleistBullshit #BlackAndInPain​ - ​@Olas_Truth #BWWDJ​ (Black Women’s Wellness and Disability Justice) created by ​​_beamorg​ ​ #ChronicForChronic #DisabledAndDating #DisabedDisabilityMovies​ created by ​@RutiRegan #DisStudies #HearOurPain #HospitalGlam​ created by ​@karolynprg #InvisibleDisabilityChat​ - varies #PainAwarenessMonth​ - September #PainIsMyLane #PainShame #PainSplaining​ - by ​@speakingabtpain #PainStigma #PainToo #ProudlyDisabled​ created by ​@AlexCalhoun23 #QuestionsForMyBody​ created by ​@themusicks #ThingsDoctorsShouldntSay #WEGOHealthAwards​ created by ​@WegoHealth​ - thanks to ​@JediMaster941​. #WhoWouldFakeDisability ​ Answers To Common Questions  If you have other questions, I'm happy to answer your reply to the original post on Twitter or my blog.   Just​ What The Hell This Is  I'm maintaining a list of ways we ​#spoonies​ and ​#disabled​ people congregate on Twitter to support each other, find or exchange information and form community. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 38
  39. 39. And yes, amusing myself in the process. It's now one of the many projects of Everywhere Accessible, founded in 2019. We have 20 projects we're launching in 2020 with the intention of making the world accessible. Disabled people are 20% of the world. We should be able to access all of it, like anyone else. But WHY​?   Every time I ask myself the main reason? It changes. The best answer I can give right now is that I want to help the community that has helped me the most since I became chronically ill. Vetting these hashtags one by one takes forever, so I’ve fallen behind quarterly updates- I may switch to “quarterly except during the summer” this coming year. I also enjoy browsing the tags, and finding so many examples of the beautiful ways that we support each other. And I think it's imperative that we have reference points to where we can gather. It's also educational. I love finding out how to support people who have different disabilities. What I assume may be helpful is not always the case. Having a person or group of people tell you what they prefer is better, in my opinion, than guessing or going solely by what organizations say. Especially those that may not employ or consult with any of the people they claim to represent.     Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 39
  40. 40. How You Can ​Help    Send cash please? :-) As I've said, this is a labor of love. Kofi https://ko-fi.com/TinuWrites Cash App https://cash.me/$TinuWrites PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/TinuWrites Patreon https://www.patreon.com/tinu As of December 2019, $15 pays for a three month prescription, and $200 a month of doctor and specialist visits (not including things like cancer treatments etc.) - 2 doctor visits, one specialist. I typically have 6 visits not counting labs. Gradually I’m getting closer to full time remote work again, now having 7 chronic illnesses not including the chronic cancer (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia.) So this labor of love has become one of the ways I raise extra income to close the gap between what I earn from ebooks, classes and writing. It's one of the things I do to feel I'm useful when I have slow times earning money as a self-employed writer. So even a dollar here and there helps. In November 2019, I also founded Everywhere Accessible, a B corporation dedicated to bringing the idea and intent of accessibility everywhere, in the next 20 years. This collection is now part of that project. Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 40
  41. 41. Ko-fi is also where I keep PDF updates. All supporters and subscribers can access these updates before they become public. At some point I'll also need volunteers to help maintain this and spread the word. It would also be great if you ​added your hashtag project​ to the list.   W​hen and how is it updated?  Quarterly, approximately. Over the months I collect active patient-focused hashtags in a file. Then they are vetted tags for recent activity, as well as updates frequent and varied enough to foster community. Then I look for things like people posting to the tag every few days & make sure those posts aren’t just spam and other useless crap. You may have noticed that I capitalize each word in the hashtag. This makes it more readable and accessible, particularly for people using screen readers. (About half the time that correction has to be made manually.) Then, this document is then updated with the new tags, then excerpts from this document are posted to Twitter. After a day or so of corrections from the community, I edit and publish this doc as a PDF. W​here can I add to this list or correct/update a listing?   You can: Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 41
  42. 42. 1. Respond to the latest Twitter thread version on Twitter. 2. Contact me via Twitter Direct Message on @​@Tinu​ if we're mutuals, and @​DisHashtags​ if we’re not. 3. Add the #Distags to a tweet that uses your hashtag when you create a new one or want to add/update/correct information, and follow #DisHashtags to see changes between quarterly updates and to this document. I started with the mega-resource ​Symplur Hashtags​ (​@healthhashtags​), so shout out to them and the amazing tool they built. Great account to follow! Are​ You Going To Do More Than Twitter?  Eventually I'll include other platforms. I'm getting close to believing I'm covering most active hashtags. Then I want to add ways to support disabled art & entrepreneurs. Facebook or IG are next after that. The audiences are bigger so if it’s manageable it’ll likely happen in 2020. Would​ you notify me when you update?  I have a Tiny Letter you can join. https://tinyletter.com/Tinu​. Thank you for supporting this project! Twitter Disability & Chronic Illness hashtags​ ​- 01.20 - ​Page 42

×