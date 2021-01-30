Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEASUREMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
MEASUREMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT  Economic development is a process of change over a long period of time.  There are ...
MEASUREMENT OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT R.G. Lipsey maintains that there are many possible measures of a country’s degree of ...
GROSS NATIONAL PRODUCT (GNP) Gross national product (GNP) is an estimate of total value of all the final products and ser...
GNP measures the total monetary value of the output produced by a country's residents. ny output produced by foreign res...
PER CAPITA INCOME Per capita income is a measure of the amount of money earned per person in a nation or geographic regio...
PHYSICAL QUALITY OF LIFE INDEX  The Physical Quality of Life Index (PQLI) is an attempt to measure the quality of life or...
HUMAN DEVELOPMENT INDEX  HDI is a statistic developed and compiled by the United Nations to measure and various countries...
CAPABILITY APPROACH The capability approach also referred to as the capabilities approach is an economic theory conceived...
Sen argued for five components in assessing capability: 1.The importance of real freedoms in the assessment of a person's ...
GENDER RELATED DEVELOPMENT INDEX The Gender Related Development Index (GDI) is an index designed to measure gender equali...
