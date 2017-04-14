1 ppt-kngt

K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế ThS. ĐỖ THỊ HÀ TR NG Đ I H C Y KHOA PH M NG C TH CHƯỜ Ạ Ọ Ạ Ọ Ạ KHOA Đi U D NG & K THU T Y H CỀ ƯỠ Ỹ Ậ...
M C TIÊU BÀI H CỤ Ọ a) V ki n th cề ế ứ - Định nghĩa được khái niệm giao tiếp; xác định được vai trò của giao tiếp. - Định...
M C TIÊU BÀI H CỤ Ọ b) Về kỹ năng Thực hiện được các kỹ năng giao tiếp: kỹ năng lắng nghe, kỹ năng nói trước đám đông, k n...
NỘI DUNG Khái niệm: Giao ti pế là sự chia sẻ ý nghĩ, tình c mả , thông tin v iớ m t ho c nhi u ng i.ộ ặ ề ườ
M C ĐÍCH C A GIAO TI PỤ Ủ Ế V t ch tậ ấ Tinh th nầ Giao ti pế Hình thành m i quan hố ệ Thi t l p tình c mế ậ ả Phát, nh n,...
M C ĐÍCH C A GIAO TI PỤ Ủ Ế Nhân viên Y t :ế Thông qua giao ti pế Giáo d c s c kh eụ ứ ỏ Giáo d c nhân cáchụ
VAI TRÒ, Ý NGHĨA C A GIAO TI PỦ Ế • Con ng i là t ng hòa các m i quan h xã h iườ ổ ố ệ ộ • Không th s ng mà thi u giao ti ...
VAI TRÒ, Ý NGHĨA C A GIAO TI PỦ Ế • Thông qua giao ti p, nhân viên y tế ế th u hi uấ ể ng i b nhườ ệ  tăng hi u l c đi u ...
CÁC HÌNH TH C VÀ PH NG TI NỨ ƯƠ Ệ GIAO TI PẾ • Phương tiện giao tiếp là tất cả những yếu tố mà chúng ta dùng để thể hiện t...
Giao tiếp bằng l iờ - R t quan tr ngấ ọ - Tính ch t c a ngôn ng g m:ấ ủ ữ ồ Nh p đi uị ệ Âm đi uệ Ng đi u…ữ ệ - Đi u b ph ...
Giao ti p không l iế ờ • Nghiên cứu phương tiện giao tiếp phi ngôn ngữ rất quan trọng giúp ta nhạy cảm hơn trong giao tiế...
GIAO TIẾP KHÔNG LỜI ÁNH MẮT ĐIỆU BỘ NÉT MẶT NỤ CƯỜI VẬN ĐỘNG CƠ THỂ PHONG CÁCH, DIỆN MẠO CỬ CHỈ
NGUYÊN TẮC GIAO TIẾP ẤN TƯỢNG BAN ĐẦU TRANG PHỤC SÁNG SỦA KẾT BẠN, GiỮ CHỮ TÍN KHÉO LÉO NỖ LỰC NHẪN NẠI LINH HOẠT NĂNG NỔ
NGUYÊN T C GIAO TI PẮ Ế
K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế • Kỹ năng giao tiếp là một trong những kỹ năng mềm cực kỳ quan trọng trong thế kỷ 21. Đó là một tập hợ...
K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế • Có thể nói kỹ năng giao tiếp đã được nâng lên thành nghệ thuật giao tiếp bởi trong bộ kỹ năng này có...
Th o lu nả ậ 1. Tầm quan trọng của kỹ năng giao tiếp 2. Học kỹ năng giao tiếp như thế nào? 3. Tại sao sinh viên phải rèn l...
Th o lu n nhómả ậ 6. K năng l ng ngheỹ ắ 7. K năng nói tr c đám đôngỹ ướ 8. K năng làm vi c nhómỹ ệ 9. K năng gi i quy t x...
1. Đ nh nghĩaị 2. Phân lo iạ 3. Quá trình di n ti nễ ế 4. Cách gi i quy tả ế 5. Áp d ngụ Ví d v th o lu n nhóm - th c hành...
Phân lo iạ
Cách gi i quy tả ế Nguyên t cắ
K t qu ?ế ả
K t qu ?ế ả
Tài li u tham kh oệ ả • Nguy n Ng c Lâm, Khoa h c giao ti p, Ban XBễ ọ ọ ế ĐHMBC Tp. HCM, 1998. • Đ ng Ph ng Ki t và Nguy ...
Tài li u tham kh oệ ả • Paul Hersey, Kenneth H. Blanchard, Dewey E. Johnson. Management of organizational behavior: leadin...
  1. 1. K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế ThS. ĐỖ THỊ HÀ TR NG Đ I H C Y KHOA PH M NG C TH CHƯỜ Ạ Ọ Ạ Ọ Ạ KHOA Đi U D NG & K THU T Y H CỀ ƯỠ Ỹ Ậ Ọ
  2. 2. M C TIÊU BÀI H CỤ Ọ a) V ki n th cề ế ứ - Định nghĩa được khái niệm giao tiếp; xác định được vai trò của giao tiếp. - Định nghĩa được khái niệm kỹ năng giao tiếp và phân loại được các kỹ năng giao tiếp.
  3. 3. M C TIÊU BÀI H CỤ Ọ b) Về kỹ năng Thực hiện được các kỹ năng giao tiếp: kỹ năng lắng nghe, kỹ năng nói trước đám đông, k năng làm vi c nhóm,ỹ ệ kỹ năng giải quyết xung đột, và kỹ năng khắc phục khó khăn trong giao tiếp. c) Về thái độ - Sinh viên có thái độ giao tiếp đúng mực, luôn chủ động và tích cực rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp trong cuộc sống.
  4. 4. NỘI DUNG Khái niệm: Giao ti pế là sự chia sẻ ý nghĩ, tình c mả , thông tin v iớ m t ho c nhi u ng i.ộ ặ ề ườ
  5. 5. M C ĐÍCH C A GIAO TI PỤ Ủ Ế V t ch tậ ấ Tinh th nầ Giao ti pế Hình thành m i quan hố ệ Thi t l p tình c mế ậ ả Phát, nh n, thông tinậ So sánh, x lý thông tinử
  6. 6. M C ĐÍCH C A GIAO TI PỤ Ủ Ế Nhân viên Y t :ế Thông qua giao ti pế Giáo d c s c kh eụ ứ ỏ Giáo d c nhân cáchụ
  7. 7. VAI TRÒ, Ý NGHĨA C A GIAO TI PỦ Ế • Con ng i là t ng hòa các m i quan h xã h iườ ổ ố ệ ộ • Không th s ng mà thi u giao ti pể ố ế ế Hình thành & phát tri nể nhân cách Giao ti pế Tự hi u mìnhể & hi u ng iể ườ nhi u h nề ơ
  8. 8. VAI TRÒ, Ý NGHĨA C A GIAO TI PỦ Ế • Thông qua giao ti p, nhân viên y tế ế th u hi uấ ể ng i b nhườ ệ  tăng hi u l c đi u tr &chăm sócệ ự ề ị
  9. 9. CÁC HÌNH TH C VÀ PH NG TI NỨ ƯƠ Ệ GIAO TI PẾ • Phương tiện giao tiếp là tất cả những yếu tố mà chúng ta dùng để thể hiện thái độ, tÌnh cảm, mối quan hệ và những tâm lÝ khác của mÌnh trong một cuộc giao ti p.ế Có 2 hình th c giao ti p:ứ ế Ngôn ng nóiữ - Giao tiếp bằng l iờ Ngôn ng vi tữ ế - Giao tiếp không l iờ
  10. 10. Giao tiếp bằng l iờ - R t quan tr ngấ ọ - Tính ch t c a ngôn ng g m:ấ ủ ữ ồ Nh p đi uị ệ Âm đi uệ Ng đi u…ữ ệ - Đi u b ph h a -> tăng ý nghĩa, hi u quệ ộ ụ ọ ệ ả ph i phù h p v i phong t c, t p quánả ợ ớ ụ ậ
  11. 11. Giao ti p không l iế ờ • Nghiên cứu phương tiện giao tiếp phi ngôn ngữ rất quan trọng giúp ta nhạy cảm hơn trong giao tiếp  Nét m tặ  N c iụ ườ  Ánh m tắ  Các c chử ỉ  T thư ế  Di n m oệ ạ  Không gian giao ti pế  Hành vi giao ti p đ c bi tế ặ ệ  Đ v t…ồ ậ
  12. 12. GIAO TIẾP KHÔNG LỜI ÁNH MẮT ĐIỆU BỘ NÉT MẶT NỤ CƯỜI VẬN ĐỘNG CƠ THỂ PHONG CÁCH, DIỆN MẠO CỬ CHỈ
  13. 13. NGUYÊN TẮC GIAO TIẾP ẤN TƯỢNG BAN ĐẦU TRANG PHỤC SÁNG SỦA KẾT BẠN, GiỮ CHỮ TÍN KHÉO LÉO NỖ LỰC NHẪN NẠI LINH HOẠT NĂNG NỔ
  14. 14. NGUYÊN T C GIAO TI PẮ Ế
  15. 15. K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế • Kỹ năng giao tiếp là một trong những kỹ năng mềm cực kỳ quan trọng trong thế kỷ 21. Đó là một tập hợp những qui tắc, nghệ thuật, cách ứng xử, đối đáp được đúc rút qua kinh nghiệm thực tế hằng ngày giúp mọi người giao tiếp hiệu quả, thuyết phục hơn khi áp dụng thuần thục kỹ năng giao tiếp.
  16. 16. K NĂNG GIAO TI PỸ Ế • Có thể nói kỹ năng giao tiếp đã được nâng lên thành nghệ thuật giao tiếp bởi trong bộ kỹ năng này có rất nhiều kỹ năng nhỏ khác như kỹ năng lắng nghe, kỹ năng thấu hiểu, kỹ năng sử dụng ngôn ngữ cơ thể, kỹ năng sử dụng ngôn từ, âm điệu
  17. 17. Th o lu nả ậ 1. Tầm quan trọng của kỹ năng giao tiếp 2. Học kỹ năng giao tiếp như thế nào? 3. Tại sao sinh viên phải rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp? 4. Rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp là rèn luyện những điều gì? 5. Làm thế nào để rèn luyện kỹ năng giao tiếp?
  18. 18. Th o lu n nhómả ậ 6. K năng l ng ngheỹ ắ 7. K năng nói tr c đám đôngỹ ướ 8. K năng làm vi c nhómỹ ệ 9. K năng gi i quy t xung đ tỹ ả ế ộ 10. K năng kh c ph c khó khăn trong giaoỹ ắ ụ ti pế
  19. 19. 1. Đ nh nghĩaị 2. Phân lo iạ 3. Quá trình di n ti nễ ế 4. Cách gi i quy tả ế 5. Áp d ngụ Ví d v th o lu n nhóm - th c hànhụ ề ả ậ ự
  20. 20. Phân lo iạ
  21. 21. Cách gi i quy tả ế Nguyên t cắ
  22. 22. K t qu ?ế ả
  23. 23. K t qu ?ế ả
  24. 24. Tài li u tham kh oệ ả • Nguy n Ng c Lâm, Khoa h c giao ti p, Ban XBễ ọ ọ ế ĐHMBC Tp. HCM, 1998. • Đ ng Ph ng Ki t và Nguy n Kh c Vi n, Tâm Lý h cặ ươ ệ ễ ắ ệ ọ Đ i s ng, NXB KHXH, Hà N i, 1994.ờ ố ộ • Ann Marriner Tomey. Guide to nursing management and leadership.( 8th ) St. Louis: Mosby, c2009 • Bessie L. Marquis and Carol J. Huston. (2009). Leadership Roles and Management Functions in Nursing: Theory and Application. 6th ed. Philadelphia: Wolters Kluwer Health/Lippincott Williams & Wilkins. • Casey A, Wallis A (2011). Effective communication: Principle of Nursing Practice E. Nursing Standard. Art & Science, 25(32), 35-37.
  25. 25. Tài li u tham kh oệ ả • Paul Hersey, Kenneth H. Blanchard, Dewey E. Johnson. Management of organizational behavior: leading human resources(9th ). Upper Saddle River, NJ: Pearson/Prentice Hall, c2008 • Tappen, R.M. (1995). Nursing Leadership and Management: Concepts and Practice. 3rd Editions. Philadelphia. F.A. Davis Company. • Burns, D. (1999). The Feeling Good Handbook. Penguin Putnam Inc. New York. • www.pivotalcrossings.com. • www.MyJoyToday.com. • Importance of Body Language in Nursing Communication (By: Kim Holland)

