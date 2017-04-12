Climate change strategic plan for disaster

With this Strategic Plan for Disaster Management, Cambodia aims to develop towards a green, low-carbon, climate-resilient, equitable, sustainable, and knowledge-based society. The strategic plan has the following goals: Reducing vulnerability to climate change impacts on people, in particularly the population who are most vulnerable, and on critical systems (natural and societal); Shifting towards a green development path by promoting low-carbon development and technologies; Promoting public awareness and participation in climate change response actions. To achieve these goals the CCCSP 2014-2023 has set out a number of actions structured in three phases; immediate term (2013-2014), medium term (2014-2018), and long term (2019-2023).