  1. 1. Five Eras of Marketing By: Timothy Palmer
  2. 2. Five Eras of Marketing
  3. 3. Production Era Before 1925, most firms focused narrowly on production.
  4. 4. Production Era • High quality products • Mass production lines • “A good product will sell itself.” • Business success was defined by production success • Production shortages and intense consumer demand ruled the day!
  5. 5. Sales Era “Creating advertising and selling will overcome consumers’ resistance and persuade them to buy.”
  6. 6. Sales Era • 1920s-1950s • Increased production lead to an increase on sales to find customer for all of the outputs. • Many chief executives held the title of sales manager. • Sales orientation= assumption that customers won’t buy nonessential items so the goal of selling is to persuade customers to buy!
  7. 7. Marketing Era “The consumer rules! Find a need and fill it.”
  8. 8. Marketing Era • 1950s-1990s • Marketing and selling are no longer synonymous! • Marketing concept= companywide consumer orientation with the object of achieving long-run success • Seller’s market= more buyers for less goods and services • Buy’s Market= more goods and service than buyers
  9. 9. Relationship Era “Long-term relationships with customers and other partners lead to success.”
  10. 10. Relationship Era • Emerged in the 1990s • Focus on obtaining and maintaining relationships with customers and suppliers • Strategic alliances and partnerships • Marketing myopia= management's failure to recognize the scope of its business
  11. 11. Social Era “Connecting to customers via Internet and social media sites is an effective tool.”
  12. 12. Social Era • 2000s-Present • Number of Social Media Sites • Number of people signed up for social media sites • Wider range of access to potential new customers • Easier access to customers
  13. 13. Sources • Contemporary Marketing, Boone & Kurtz, 17th edition, Cengage.

