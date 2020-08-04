Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2911 Transworld Drive Stockton, CA 95206 209-603-9985 BrainworX Program Page 1 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 AP Physi...
BrainworX Program Page 2 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 o Inquiry-based laboratory experiences support the AP Physics ...
BrainworX Program Page 3 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 Science Practices for AP Physics: Attendance and Tardy Policy:...
BrainworX Program Page 4 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 • Electronics will be used to access materials needed for cour...
BrainworX Program Page 5 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 AP® Physics Big Ideas BIG IDEA 1: SYSTEMS (SYS) Objects and sy...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

AP Physics 1 syllabus

34 views

Published on

AP Physics 1 syllabus

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

AP Physics 1 syllabus

  1. 1. 2911 Transworld Drive Stockton, CA 95206 209-603-9985 BrainworX Program Page 1 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 AP Physics 1 Science Syllabus 2020/21 BrainworX Academy Datesand TimesofCourse: 8/5/20-5/21/21 Classmeetsat the CTECHBuilding2nd Floor/Room#206 Instructor Contact Information: Instructor: Tim Welsh M.A. Ed. Cell Phone: (209) 603-9985 E-mail: timwelsh@sjcoe.net Mission ofAP Physics 1 To develop a workforce of students and future leaders that are comfortable with collaboration, understand the need to prepare students for both work and higher education, and have the skills to develop, implement and sustain innovative ideas in the Physics Field. Course Description AP Physics 1 is an algebra-based, introductory college-level physics course. Students cultivate their understanding of physics through inquiry-based investigations as they explore these topics: kinematics, dynamics, circular motion and gravitation, energy, momentum, simple harmonic motion, torque and rotational motion, electric charge and electric force, DC circuits, and mechanical waves and sound.  College Course Equivalent AP Physics 1 is a full-year course that is the equivalent of a first-semester introductory college course in algebra-based physics.  Prerequisites There are no prerequisite courses. Students should have completed Geometry and be concurrently taking Algebra II or an equivalent course. Although the Physics 1 course includes basic use of trigonometric functions, this understanding can be gained either in the concurrent math course or in the AP Physics 1 course itself.  Laboratory Requirement This course requires that twenty-five percent of instructional time will be spent in hands-on laboratory work, with an emphasis on inquiry-based investigations that provide students with opportunities to demonstrate the foundational physics principles and apply the science practices.
  2. 2. BrainworX Program Page 2 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 o Inquiry-based laboratory experiences support the AP Physics 1 course and AP Course Audit curricular requirements by providing opportunities for students to engage in the seven science practices as they design plans for experiments, make predictions, collect and analyze data, apply mathematical routines, develop explanations, and communicate about their work. o Colleges may require students to present their laboratory materials from AP science courses before granting college credit for laboratory work, so students should be encouraged to retain their laboratory notebooks, reports, and other materials.  In our school, concerted efforts are also made to ensure that teachers differentiate instructional strategies and activities so that students’ varied educational needs and learning styles are addressed. For example, at the beginning of the course, I work with students to develop study and note- taking skills. Ihave found that using a variety of instructional strategies and tools helps to address students’ different learning styles and aids in their understanding of the concepts and application of the science practices. Some of these strategies and tools include note cards, Cornell notes, hands-on activities, role-playing, demonstrations, POGIL activities and online activities.  Student assessments are also critical to the instructional process. Summative assessments at the end of a unit serve to evaluate the culmination of student learning and understanding of the AP Physics curriculum’s big ideas, enduring understandings, and essential knowledge, as well as the application of that understanding through the science practices. Summative assessments can also ask students to apply or analyze concepts that require problem solving. Prior to any summative assessment, formative assessments are administered in an attempt to check students’ understanding and ability. These formative assessments provide opportunities for teachers to offer corrective feedback to students so that their misconceptions or incomplete understandings can be uncovered and addressed. In most cases, formative assessments serve to inform how the instructor should modify subsequent instructional activities so that student understanding and learning are better facilitated.  The learning process in the AP Physics course should be rich and impactful. When a student completes the course, he or she should be prepared to do well on the AP Exam as well as in the sequent course in a college or university setting.
  3. 3. BrainworX Program Page 3 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 Science Practices for AP Physics: Attendance and Tardy Policy: As a community of learners, yourinsight, experience, and reflection are needed contributions to our class. It is important that candidates approach attendance on a professional level. Pleasearriveto classandoronlinemeeting,on time and remain present bothphysically and mentally until the end of class. It is the candidate’s responsibility to notify the instructor in advance of an absence. Assignments are due on the designated due date, even if the candidate is not in class. In addition, it is the student’s responsibility to find out what he or she missed and any assignments due for the next class session. Student Responsibilities and Expectations • Be an active listener and participant • Complete required readings and assignments • Be prepared to participate in class discussions and activities • Self-monitor participation in group discussions, including using the Norms of Collaboration (pausing, paraphrasing, probing, putting ideas on the table, paying attention to self and others, presuming positive intentions, pursuing a balance between advocacy and inquiry) • Cell phones should be silenced during class.
  4. 4. BrainworX Program Page 4 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 • Electronics will be used to access materials needed for course content only • Notify instructor if you will be absent from class Textbook and Materials  Study.com AP Physics 1course materials  AP CentralCollege board questions and materials  Next Generation Science Standards for California Public Schools  Science Safety Handbook for California Public Schools  POGIL (Peer oriented Guided Inquiry Learning) activities for AP Biology  Various handouts, articles, websites Assignments & Grading Policies Grades are indicators of the quality of work. Grade ME (A) Outstanding knowledge and application of course content; assignments turned in on time and reflect professionalism, effort and application above and beyond minimum course requirements. Grade M (B) Good knowledge and application of course content; assignments reflect professionalism, effort and application of course requirements. Grade Cs (C) Satisfactory knowledge and application of course content: assignments not typically reflective of graduate level expectations. Grade IM (D) Unsatisfactory knowledge and application of course content: assignments need remediation and does not meet graduate level expectations. Grade I (F)- or Lower Failure Course may need to be retaken and results in placement on Academic Probation. Grading Scale and Description Grades Minimum Score Grade-Point Equivalent A 93% 4.0 A- 90% 3.7 B+ 87% 3.3 B 83% 3.0 B- 80% 2.7 C+ 77% 2.3 C 73% 2.0 C- 70% 1.7 D+ 67% 1.3 D 63% 1.0 D- 60% 0.7 F 0% 0.0
  5. 5. BrainworX Program Page 5 of 5 AP Physics 1: Science 20/2021 AP® Physics Big Ideas BIG IDEA 1: SYSTEMS (SYS) Objects and systems have properties such as mass and charge. Systems may have internal structure. BIG IDEA 2: FIELDS (FLD) Fields existing in space can be used to explain interactions. BIG IDEA 3: FORCE INTERACTIONS (INT) The interactions of an object with other objects can be described by forces. BIG IDEA 4: CHANGE (CHA) Interactions between systems can result in changes in those systems. BIG IDEA 5: CONSERVATION (CON) Changes that occur as a result of interactions are constrained by conservation laws. BIG IDEA 6: WAVES (WAV) Waves can transfer energy and momentum from one location to another without the permanent transfer of mass and serve as a mathematical model for the description of other phenomena.

×